7 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch in October

Educators, lawyers, ambassadors, and billionaires populate the must-see TV shows returning in October, alongside ghosts, monster-hunters, and an interfaith couple. From an underfunded public school in Philadelphia to the fantasy realm known as the Continent, these are the seven streaming series you should catch up on before they continue this month.

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

What it is: This mockumentary-style workplace comedy follows the teachers and other employees at the fictional Willard R. Abbott Elementary School in Philadelphia. Across four seasons, the show’s characters have dealt with long-running budget and staffing issues, as well as everyday challenges in both their professional and personal lives. The fifth season of Abbott Elementary premieres on ABC on Wednesday, October 1.

Why you should watch it: Abbott Elementary is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed sitcoms on network television today, and the show has won several major awards, including Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes. Creator and star Quinta Brunson continues to deliver an entertaining and substantial series with her cheerful on-screen persona and her team’s hilarious yet bittersweet scripts, which use real-world concerns for context.

Where to watch: Hulu and HBO Max (subscription, seasons 1-4); buy on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 26 hours (for seasons 1-4)

Matlock (CBS)

What it is: Inspired by the classic courtroom drama of the same name, this series reboot stars Oscar winner Kathy Bates as a retired lawyer who returns to the profession after the death of her daughter. Giving herself the titular alias, she goes undercover at a firm she believes is responsible for the tragedy. In addition to the overarching narrative, the show also has a case-of-the-week format. Matlock: Season 2 premieres on Sunday, October 12.

Why you should watch it: With its clever reinvention of its namesake, its layered episode structure, and its award-winning performance by Kathy Bates, this version of Matlock immediately cemented itself as one of the best new network shows in years. The series is smart and sassy, and its less formulaic, more character-driven format makes it arguably even better than the beloved original starring Andy Griffith.

Where to watch: Paramount+ (subscription, season 1); buy on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 13.5 hours (for season 1)

Loot (Apple TV+)

What it is: Maya Rudolph stars in Loot as one of the wealthiest women in the U.S., thanks to her divorce from her cheating tech billionaire husband of 20 years. As part of her attempt to rediscover herself and reconnect with the real world, she becomes more involved in a charitable foundation that she forgot she had started. The first two episodes of its third season premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, October 15.

Why you should watch it: Loot is worth streaming simply for its lead, Maya Rudolph, who is also an executive producer of the show. The former Saturday Night Live regular doesn’t play her character as over-the-top as you might expect, but she’s also not too grounded, given her circumstances. Rudolph finds a hilarious balance in her send-up of the billionaire class and philanthropy, while co-star Nat Faxon is a perfectly meek romantic foil.

Where to watch: Apple TV+ (subscription, seasons 1-2)

Commitment: Approx. 9 hours (for seasons 1-2)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

What it is: Keri Russell stars as the title character in this political thriller series about a newly appointed U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. From the start, her personal life and work intertwine dramatically as she deals with an international crisis alongside her struggles in her marriage to a fellow U.S. diplomat. All eight episodes of The Diplomat: Season 3 begin streaming on Netflix on Thursday, October 16.

Why you should watch it: The Diplomat is one of those great shows that garners tons of nominations for all the major awards, including the Emmys, but never wins because it’s not unique enough to stand out as a pop culture sensation. Russell continues to prove herself an indispensable TV lead, and with news that The West Wing vets Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford are becoming regulars on the show, fans of political dramas will be in heaven.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, seasons 1-2)

Commitment: Approx. 11.5 hours (for seasons 1-2)

Ghosts (CBS)

What it is: Based on the British series of the same name, this supernatural sitcom centers on a mansion inhabited by ghosts from various times throughout history. They include a Viking from the Middle Ages, a gay military officer from the Revolutionary War, and a hippie from the 1960s. They share space with a living couple, one of whom can see and hear the paranormal housemates. Ghosts: Season 5 premieres on CBS on Thursday, October 16.

Why you should watch it: The fact that such a high-concept premise has lasted multiple seasons of not just one but two shows is a testament to how much the writers and actors clearly love their characters, rather than only using them for easy jokes. Ghosts does a very nice job of handling its eclectic ensemble, maintaining a balanced cast as they interact with one another or handle their own individual arcs without any character dominating the show.

Where to watch: Paramount+ (subscription, seasons 1-4); buy on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 25 hours (for seasons 1-4)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

What it is: A rabbi turns his personal and professional world upside down when he begins dating a non-Jewish woman in this romantic comedy series starring Adam Brody and Kristen Bell. Their differences go even beyond their religious faith, or lack thereof, but they complement each other enough to try and make it work. The second season of Nobody Wants This begins streaming in full on Netflix on Thursday, October 23.

Why you should watch it: The first season of Nobody Wants This plays out like a perfectly formulaic but endearing rom-com feature, with phenomenal chemistry exhibited by Brody and Bell. As terrific as the leads and their ongoing love story are, the best reason to watch the show is for their characters’ siblings, played hilariously by Veep’s Timothy Simons and Succession’s Justine Lupe, who form an even more unlikely bond.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 4.5 hours (for season 1)

The Witcher (Netflix)

What it is: Based on the book series of the same name (made popular by a hit video game adaptation), this dark fantasy drama follows the titular monster hunter (known as a “witcher”) in his adventures alongside a powerful sorceress and a princess he’s bound by destiny to protect. The show has also spawned two animated features and a four-part prequel series. All eight episodes of The Witcher: Season 4 begin streaming on Netflix on Thursday, October 30.

Why you should watch it: Fans of sword and sorcery have a lot to savor with this expensively produced fantasy series, which has only improved since its first episodes. Original star Henry Cavill leads the first three seasons of The Witcher as the title character, Geralt, with a professed passion for the material that shows in his performance. With Liam Hemsworth taking over the role going forward, you should check in with the series to compare the two actors.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, seasons 1-3, plus the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin and the animated films The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep)

Commitment: Approx. 28.5 hours (for seasons 1-3, plus the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin and the animated films The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep)

