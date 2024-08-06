7 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch in August

This August, we return to an apartment building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, a mansion in Bel-Air, an investment bank in London, and a marketing firm in Paris. We also travel back to Middle-earth and continue following a Korean family living in Japan throughout the 20th century. These are the seven streaming shows you should catch up on before they resume.

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)



What it is: Based on the Dark Horse comic book of the same name, The Umbrella Academy follows a superhero team made up of adopted siblings. Through its first three seasons, the show has involved time travel, alternate universes, the threat of the apocalypse, and the JFK assassination. The fourth and final season premieres Thursday, August 8.

Why you should watch it: One of the hottest shows on Netflix, The Umbrella Academy has also gotten better as it’s gone on, as it offers fans something completely new with each season and continues to be full of surprises while also delivering an emotionally satisfying narrative. The fact that it’s ending with the fourth season indicates the showrunners aren’t interested in stretching the series out and possibly becoming stale.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, seasons 1-3)

Commitment: Approx. 25 hours (for seasons 1-3)

Industry (HBO)



What it is: This British drama follows the competitive world of a London investment bank as recent graduates vie for permanent positions at the fictional Pierpont & Co. The third season premieres on Sunday, August 11.

Why you should watch it: Featuring a talented, diverse cast and exceptional writing, with dialogue that’s realistic to the financial world, this acclaimed yet underrated soapy drama should appeal to fans of Billions and maybe Succession. The new season brings in Games of Thrones star Kit Harington, so that’s another reason to catch up with the show.

Where to watch: HBO/Max (subscription, seasons 1-2)

Commitment: Approx. 14.5 hours (for seasons 1-2)

Bel-Air (Peacock)



What it is: The classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been reimagined as a drama with this show executive produced by original star Will Smith. The update similarly follows a young man born and raised in West Philadelphia but sent to live with his auntie and uncle in the titular affluent Los Angeles neighborhood. The third season premieres on Thursday, August 15.

Why you should watch it: As funny as the original was, this new, darker Bel-Air is seriously entertaining, and its lead is also perfectly capable of carrying the show. Season 2 was a vast improvement, too, overcoming some obstacles from the first episodes, and its heartfelt drama, social commentary, and charm should reach even greater heights in the next season.

Where to watch: Peacock (subscription, seasons 1-2)

Commitment: Approx. 13.5 hours (for seasons 1-2)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)



What it is: From the creator of Sex and the City and Beverly Hills, 90210, this romance series stars Lily Collins as an American woman who moves to Paris to work at a French marketing firm. The first part of the divided fourth season premieres on Thursday, August 15.

Why you should watch it: Emily in Paris is a light romp that’s watchable and addictive, and Collins is a delight as the title character in her culture-clashing role. Sometimes you need a break from all the seriousness of most prestige television, and this does the trick. Plus, the City of Lights scenery will fill a void post-Olympics, and it might even inspire your next vacation.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, seasons 1-3)

Commitment: Approx. 27.5 hours (for seasons 1-3)

Pachinko (HBO)



What it is: Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko follows an epic multi-generational narrative spread over nearly 75 years of the 20th century. The series jumps around in time as the central family moves from Korea to Japan, with the story ultimately ending in New York City. Season 2 of the series premieres on Friday, August 23.

Why you should watch it: With direction from the exceptional Korean-American filmmakers Kogonada (Columbus) and Justin Chon (Gook), this Certified Fresh series has an auteurist cinematic aesthetic. It looks amazing, and there’s enough historical substance in its portrayal of Korean immigrants’ treatment in Japan in the early 20th century to add layers to the intimate and compelling family saga.

Where to watch: Apple TV+ (subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 7.5 hours (for season 1)

Only Murders in the Building (Peacock)



What it is: Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are neighbors who start a true crime podcast in this mystery comedy series. Each season deals with another death that occurs in or around the Arconia, an Upper West Side apartment in Manhattan. The fourth season premieres on Tuesday, August 27.

Why you should watch it: Only Murders in the Building is one of the smartest and funniest shows on TV right now, and it somehow keeps getting better even as it becomes less and less plausible and more and more cluttered with famous guest stars and plot twists. The podcast element might be wearing a bit thin, but if this series can do anything to top the musical-focused third season, it’ll be unstoppable.

Where to watch: Hulu (subscription, seasons 1-3)

Commitment: Approx. 17 hours (for seasons 1-3)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Netflix)



What it is: Based on the writings of J.R.R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power expands upon the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit novels and films with a prequel story set thousands of years earlier. The show covers Middle-earth’s Second Age when the Rings of Power were forged. The first three episodes of season 2 premiere on Thursday, August 29.

Why you should watch it: Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies were hugely popular, and while The Rings of Power isn’t directly associated with those movies, it’s very similar in its aesthetic and storytelling. If you’re a fan of the movies or Tolkien’s work overall, you shouldn’t miss this creative and gorgeously shot depiction of the rise of Sauron, the last alliance between Elves and Men, and more.

Where to watch: Prime Video (subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 9.5 hours (for season 1)

