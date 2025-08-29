6 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch in September

Failed spies, amateur detectives, and an aging mobster lead the must-see TV shows returning in September, alongside hordes of French zombies and a team of broadcast news personalities. From the “Oil Capital of the World” to an upscale New York apartment building with a high murder rate, to a leap across the pond for varied types of terror, these are the six streaming series you should catch up on before they continue this month.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC)

What it is: One of many Walking Dead spin-offs, this post-apocalyptic drama follows the titular character after he arrives in France with no memory of how he got there. While trying to find a way back home, he encounters new variants of the undead “walkers.” Season 2 also focuses on another OG character from the franchise, Carol Peletier, as she searches for Daryl. The third season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres on AMC on Sunday, September 7.

Why you should watch it: While this series is likely to appeal primarily to longtime Walking Dead viewers, the original show remains such a pop culture phenomenon that you’re either among those early followers or need to get on board already. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is among the better spin-offs in the franchise, with Norman Reedus continuing to deliver an iconic performance as the fan-favorite title character.

Where to watch: AMC+ (subscription, seasons 1-2); buy on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV. You can also find the 11 seasons of the original Walking Dead series on Netflix

Commitment: Approx. 11 hours (for seasons 1-2) or approx. 145 hours with the original Walking Dead series included

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

What it is: Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez star in Only Murders in the Building as a mismatched trio of true-crime podcasters who solve mysteries strictly involving deaths in their own Manhattan apartment complex. The cast of the comedy series also includes such notable recurring guests as Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Amy Ryan, Tina Fey, Zach Galifianakis, Nathan Lane, and Jane Lynch. The fifth season premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, September 9.

Why you should watch it: An Emmy Awards staple since its start, Only Murders in the Building is one of the most consistently hilarious shows on the air. Even with an increasingly implausible premise, the series continues to find fresh ways to entertain by mixing in other genres and changing up its ensemble. Season 5 aims to be its most impressive yet by adding Dianne Wiest, Renée Zellweger, and Christoph Waltz, all of them two-time Oscar winners, to the stacked cast.

Where to watch: Hulu (subscription, seasons 1-4)

Commitment: Approx. 23 hours (for seasons 1-4)

High Potential (ABC)

What it is: Based on the French and Belgian series HPI, this crime show follows a highly intelligent janitor employed by the Los Angeles Police Department who begins helping detectives solve their cases. Kaitlin Olson, best known for her role as Dee in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, plays the main character, who is also a single mom attempting to find her missing ex-husband. High Potential Season 2 premieres on ABC on Tuesday, September 16.

Why you should watch it: Proving the broadcast networks still have their share of must-see TV, High Potential could’ve just been another average police procedural if not for the casting of Olson in the lead. Whether she’s part of the gang on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, surviving the trauma of being Deborah Vance’s daughter on Hacks, or exhibiting a brilliant mind in this series, the actress has tremendous star appeal and enough quirky charm to elevate all three.

Where to watch: Hulu and Disney+ (subscription, season 1); buy on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 9 hours (for season 1)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

What it is: Inspired by true stories of the “cutthroat world” of morning television, this drama series centers around the production of a network news program anchored by co-hosts played by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The show also incorporates current events for its storylines, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the #MeToo Movement, and the war in Ukraine. The Morning Show Season 4 premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 17.

Why you should watch it: One of Apple’s flagship series, having debuted with their streaming service in 2019, The Morning Show is a soapy, star-studded delight. It boasts terrific performances all around, though Billy Crudup has stood out among the ensemble, and new additions Jeremy Irons, Marion Cotillard, and William Jackson Harper will only add to the luster. The real-world backdrops for the scripts have also kept the show timely and grounded.

Where to watch: Apple TV+ (subscription, seasons 1-3)

Commitment: Approx. 27.5 hours (for seasons 1-3)

Tulsa King (Paramount+)

What it is: Sylvester Stallone stars in this crime series created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) about a mafia lieutenant setting up shop in Oklahoma after his release from prison. As he develops his new operation and acquires new local enemies, his life gets further complicated as he dates a senior agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The first episode of Tulsa King Season 3 premieres on Paramount+ on Sunday, September 21.

Why you should watch it: Whether you’re a fan of Stallone and other shows created by Sheridan, including Landman, or you’d like to see a fish-out-of-water gangster story involving organized crime in cowboy country, Tulsa King has a lot of things going for it. It’s a much funnier series than you might expect and has already gotten better with its more violent second season. With spin-offs on the way, now is a great time to catch up with the world of Tulsa King.

Where to watch: Paramount+ (subscription, seasons 1-2); buy on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 12.5 hours (for seasons 1-2)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

What it is: Based on the Slough House novels by Mick Herron, this London-based spy show follows a unit of MI5 rejects who’ve been exiled but not terminated by the British intelligence agency. Gary Oldman plays the worn-down but still sharp-minded leader of the group of misfits, who continue to involve themselves in high-stakes cases concerning national security threats. Slow Horses Season 5 premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 24.

Why you should watch it: Going on five seasons with two more already ordered, Slow Horses falls into the category of spy fiction that could and should go on forever, alongside the James Bond franchise. The premise never gets old. It’s like Mission: Impossible but with screw-ups who barely save the day. Oldman continues to be the main reason to watch, though, as his brilliantly crude character provides the show with its cynical and acerbic wit.

Where to watch: Apple TV+ (subscription, seasons 1-4)

Commitment: Approx. 18 hours (for seasons 1-4)

