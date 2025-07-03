6 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch in July

Whether you’re going down to a Colorado mountain town, an Irish pub in Pennsylvania, or a post-apocalyptic American wasteland, you’re bound to have yourself a time with the TV shows returning to screens this July, as you find friendly — or at least familiar — faces everywhere. From a show set in the Dream Realm to sci-fi adventures spanning interplanetary federations and galactic empires, these are the six streaming series you should catch up on before they continue this month.

The Sandman (Netflix)

What it is: Based on the DC Comics franchise about the titular personification of dreams and nightmares, this dark fantasy series follows the character as he escapes from captivity and sets out to restore his kingdom of The Dreaming, which has fallen into ruin. The second, final season of The Sandman is split into two parts. Season 2A premieres on Thursday, July 3, and Season 2B premieres on Thursday, July 24.

Why you should watch it: Fans waited decades for a proper adaptation of The Sandman, and this visually impressive series does not disappoint. Tom Sturridge delivers an excellent portrayal of the title character, and the show does an incredible job of faithfully bringing the various realms from the comics to life. Newcomers will also be easily drawn into this world, likely inspiring them to catch up on back issues of the source material.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, season 1); buy on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 9 hours (for season 1)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX)

What it is: Celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia centers on a dive bar in the “City of Brotherly Love” and the five lovably awful characters who run the place. The “Gang” gets into some ludicrous situations, often intentionally and irrationally, mostly in pursuit of selfish gain or amusement. The first two episodes of the show’s 17th season premiere on Wednesday, July 9.

Why you should watch it: There’s a reason why It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is the longest-running live-action TV sitcom ever (in terms of both years and seasons): Fans can’t get enough of Charlie, Dennis, “Mac,” “Sweet Dee,” and Frank, or the brilliant ensemble that plays the Gang. They make the Seinfeld quartet seem as wholesome as Ozzie and Harriet by comparison. After two decades, the show continues to be as hilariously debauched as ever, and it’s not close to quitting yet.

Where to watch: Hulu (subscription, seasons 1-16); buy on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, Microsoft, and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 62.5 hours (for seasons 1-16)

Foundation (Apple TV+)

What it is: Based on Isaac Asimov’s Foundation stories, this sci-fi drama takes place a long time from now in a galaxy not too far away, run by the clones of its first emperor. The show’s plot involves a conflict between the failing Galactic Empire and the titular exiled group, led by a man who can predict future events and aims to save humanity. The first episode of Foundation season 3 premieres on Friday, July 11.

Why you should watch it: With so much material to draw from, Foundation is epic in scope and potential, and it’s clear that in such ambition, Apple has spared no expense in making it one of the most spectacular enterprises for the small screen. After establishing its extensive and sometimes overly complex plot and world-building in the first season, its second season was even more satisfying. This is the kind of series that may just keep improving as it grows.

Where to watch: Apple TV+ (subscription, seasons 1-2)

Commitment: Approx. 18 hours (for seasons 1-2)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

What it is: This 11th Star Trek series was created as a spin-off from Star Trek: Discovery and is a prequel to the original show from the 1960s. Its focus is on the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, (including a young Spock), under Captain Christopher Pike’s command. The first two episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 premiere on Thursday, July 17.

Why you should watch it: It might seem to be a show primarily for longtime fans of Star Trek, or at least those familiar with the two series it’s set between, but Star Trek: Strange New Worlds could also be a good introduction to the franchise for a fresh audience intrigued enough by its expanse and following. It’s widely considered the best Star Trek show in decades, and since it’s more episodic in its format, it’s easy for newbies to get into this universe and its characters.

Where to watch: Paramount+ (subscription, seasons 1-2); buy on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 18 hours (for seasons 1-2)

South Park (Comedy Central)

What it is: This long-running animated comedy follows four young friends who live in the titular fictional town. They experience normal childhood activities, often to an exaggerated level, and react to the world around them, as the show tackles current social themes and news events from the perspectives of the citizens of South Park. The series’ 27th season premieres on Wednesday, July 23.

Why you should watch it: For almost 30 years, South Park has been at the forefront of pop culture satire, often delivering the sharpest and most shocking takes on celebrities, entertainment, and political topics. It’s one of the few scripted shows to churn out timely plots so immediate that its episodes become part of the conversation and zeitgeist. Plus, its main and supporting characters are iconic and forever funny.

Where to watch: Max (subscription, seasons 1-26); buy on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, Microsoft, and Apple TV

Twisted Metal (Peacock)

What it is: Based on the video game franchise of the same name, Twisted Metal stars Anthony Mackie as an amnesiac tasked with delivering a mysterious package across the post-apocalyptic U.S. Along the way, he encounters wildly dangerous vehicles reminiscent of what you’d find in the Mad Max movies. Twisted Metal season 2 premieres on Thursday, July 31.

Why you should watch it: If you find the post-apocalyptic road trip of The Last of Us too serious (or want something to balance it with), Twisted Metal is the counterprogramming for you, as it’s more ridiculous in its violent dystopian adventures. Anthony Mackie never disappoints, but here he gets to be surprisingly funny compared to his other recent roles. Take a ride with this video game adaptation if you’re looking for more mindlessly zany entertainment.

Where to watch: Peacock (subscription, season 1); buy on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 4.5 hours (for season 1)

