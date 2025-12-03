6 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch in December

Gladiators, demigods, and tomb-raiding archaeologists are among the popular characters returning to must-see TV shows in December, joined by an American in Paris, a mutated post-apocalyptic bounty hunter, and a cat and his walking goldfish brother. From the Mojave Wasteland and New Vegas to the halls of Ellmore Middle School, here are the six streaming series you should catch up on before they continue this month.

Spartacus (Starz)

What it is: This Starz series inspired by the titular Roman soldier-turned-slave-turned-gladiator has something of a tragic history, with original lead Andy Whitfield passing away after the first season. Liam McIntyre ultimately took over the role for two more seasons, but not before Starz produced a six-episode prequel series (Spartacus: Gods of the Arena). We now get a sequel series, following the formerly villainous character Ashur (a role reprised by Nick E. Tarabay) as he becomes the new owner of Batiatus’s gladiator training camp. The show is set in an alternate timeline where he was not killed on Mount Vesuvius at the end of the third season (aka Spartacus: Vengeance). The first two episodes of Spartacus: House of Ashur premiere on Starz on Friday, December 5.

Why you should watch it: Fans of the Spartacus TV universe have gone 12 years without any new content, making House of Ashur a major television event for this thrilling guilty-pleasure franchise. The original show ran from 2010 to 2013 and served up historical drama for the sword-and-sandals crowd with a heaping helping of sex and violence, and the “what if” scenario of this sequel allows for an exciting expansion.

Where to watch: Starz and Netflix (subscription, Spartacus seasons 1-4); buy at Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 36 hours (for seasons 1-4)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

What it is: Based on the best-selling series of YA novels by Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows a 12-year-old boy who learns he’s the half-mortal son of the Greek god Poseidon. In the show’s first season, adapted from The Lightning Thief, he is sent to a camp for demigods and embarks on a quest to find Zeus’s missing thunderbolt. The first two episodes of the second season premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 10.

Why you should watch it: Following a disappointing effort to bring the Percy Jackson books to the big screen, this TV adaptation rights all the wrongs of the film version thanks to the involvement of author Rick Riordan and a more faithful age-appropriate cast. And leading that cast is the exceptional young actor Walker Scobell. The series also features a few impressive guest stars in the roles of the gods, including Lin-Manuel Miranda and the late Lance Reddick.

Where to watch: Disney+ and Hulu (subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 5.5 hours (for season 1)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Netflix)

What it is: The latest screen adaptation of the Tomb Raider video game franchise, this animated series follows the adventures of the titular archaeologist, voiced by Hayley Atwell. Specifically, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is a sequel to the Shadow of the Tomb Raider games and a prequel to the original Tomb Raider game released 30 years ago. The show’s second and final season premieres in full on Netflix on Thursday, December 11.

Why you should watch it: After the moderately entertaining movie adaptations starring Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, an animated series proved the best way to go for both faithful and improved elements. While especially appealing to gamers familiar with the bookends to this otherwise original storyline, it’s also entertaining on its own. And even more than the Tomb Raider films, it just might serve as a gateway to the source material.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 3.5 hours (for season 1)

Fallout (Prime Video)

What it is: Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins star in this post-apocalyptic drama series based on the Fallout video game franchise. Set 200 years after a nuclear holocaust, the show follows a young woman who leaves her underground community to search for her kidnapped father. Along the way, she teams up with a Brotherhood of Steel squire and a ghoul bounty hunter. Fallout: Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on Wednesday, December 17.

Why you should watch it: Not just any wild sci-fi show set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, Fallout is another example of a prestige video game adaptation, given the involvement of Westworld co-creator and The Dark Knight co-writer Jonathan Nolan. Plus, it stars Walton Goggins, who makes any TV series better and who earned an Emmy nomination for his performance in this one. The first season was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

Where to watch: Prime Video (subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 8 hours (for season 1)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

What it is: From the creator of such iconic TV series as Beverly Hills 90210 and Sex in the City, this romance show stars Lily Collins as a Chicago woman fresh out of grad school who moves to France for a social media marketing job. Across four seasons, viewers follow Emily’s love life and professional endeavors, which relocate her to Rome at the end of season 4. The fifth season of Emily in Paris begins streaming in its entirety on Netflix on Thursday, December 18.

Why you should watch it: Emily in Paris remains one of the most popular original series on Netflix, with such success continuing for over five years despite fluctuations in its critical reception. The show has all the charms you could want from a Paris-set rom-com, from its cast to its costumes, and offers a sense of virtual tourism with its European locations — reportedly sparking an actual tourism boost as well. So be prepared to book that trip!

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, seasons 1-4)

Commitment: Approx. 21 hours (for seasons 1-4)

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball (Hulu)

(Photo by Disney Kids)

What it is: The title character, Gumball Watterson, is a 12-year-old cat who causes mischief alongside his adopted brother, Darwin, a 10-year-old goldfish with legs. Their latest animated series is a revival of The Amazing World of Gumball and continues to follow the duo’s misadventures around their town of Elmore, California. The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Season 2 begins streaming in full on Hulu on Monday, December 22.

Why you should watch it: The Gumball shows are a surreal delight and offer a clever mix of animation styles, consistently ranking among the most imaginative programs on television. Once you’ve immersed yourself in their universe, you’ll be hooked by the beautifully bonkers plot and visuals. Fans of the original run (which you’ll quickly find yourself among) won’t be disappointed with the continuation, as it picks things up as if there weren’t a six-year hiatus.

Where to watch: Hulu (subscription, season 1, plus The Amazing World of Gumball seasons 1-6 and the spinoffs Darwin’s Yearbook and The Gumball Chronicles)

Commitment: Approx. 51 hours (for season 1, plus The Amazing World of Gumball seasons 1-6 and the spinoffs Darwin’s Yearbook and The Gumball Chronicles)

Thumbnail image by Prime Video

Find Something Fresh! Discover What to Watch, Read Reviews, Leave Ratings and Build Watchlists. Download the Rotten Tomatoes App.