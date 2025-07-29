6 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch in August

Alien invasions, time travel, reject superheroes, and a boarding school for mysterious and spooky outcasts populate the must-see TV shows hitting the small screen this August. From blue-collar life in present-day Texas to the highlands of 18th-century Scotland, these are the six streaming series and film franchises you should catch up on before they continue this month.

King of the Hill (Hulu)

What it is: Created by Mike Judge (Beavis and Butt-Head), this adult animated series primarily focuses on the Hill family, who live in the fictional small town of Arlen, Texas. Other characters include their relatives, neighbors, classmates, and co-workers, as the show portrays average Americans in everyday situations, going about their normal lives. Following its initial cancellation in 2010, King of the Hill has been revived for a 14th season, which premieres in its entirety on Hulu on Monday, August 4.

Why you should watch it: Since its debut in 1997, King of the Hill has been one of the most acclaimed primetime animated sitcoms, remaining a staple of the genre even during its 15-year hiatus, thanks to syndication. Compared to other long-running series of its kind, King of the Hill is grounded in reality, with more relatable comedy. The show has also been praised for its broad appeal to a wide range of American viewers while still being smartly character-driven.

Where to watch: Hulu and Disney+ with Hulu (subscription, seasons 1-13)

Commitment: Approx. 99 hours (for seasons 1-13)

Wednesday (Netflix)

What it is: Based on the Addams Family single-panel comic strips, which previously spawned a 1960s sitcom and three live-action movies in the 1990s, Wednesday mainly deals with the eponymous daughter, played by Jenna Ortega. The show follows her transfer to a private school for paranormally gifted teens and sees her develop her inherited psychic abilities while attempting to solve a murder mystery. The first four episodes of the series’ second season premiere together on Netflix rather appropriately on Wednesday, August 6, with the second half debuting in full on Wednesday, September 3.

Why you should watch it: Whether you’re a fan of filmmaker Tim Burton, who directed half of the series’ episodes; have a soft spot for the Addams Family movies, which the show references in its casting of Christina Ricci; or simply enjoy macabre teen dramas, like Netflix’s own Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Midnight Club, this latest incarnation of the popular Addams Family franchise is sure to be an altogether ooky delight. Even if you’re not one to hoist the freak flag on the regular, it’s hard to resist Ortega’s perfectly deadpan, Emmy-nominated portrayal of the title character.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 7 hours (for season 1)

Outlander (Starz)

What it is: A historical romance series based on novels by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander follows a married military nurse who travels from postwar Scotland to the 1700s, where she finds a new husband. Each season of the show adapts the next book, as the setting changes to 18th-century Paris, 1950s Boston, and Colonial North Carolina. The prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which follows the lives of the parents of the original show’s protagonists in their separate eras, premieres its first two episodes on Starz on Friday, August 8.

Why you should watch it: The main Outlander series has been a beloved drama for fans of romance, history, and a bit of science fiction/fantasy for the last decade, and it continues with its final, eighth season, arriving next year. It’s easy to get hooked and caught up in the story, which combines true events spanning multiple centuries and an engaging love story lasting literally through the ages. The fact that it has now spun off a prequel — one that’s not quite focused on its original main characters — further proves how popular its universe has become.

Where to watch: Starz (subscription, seasons 1-7); buy on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 87 hours (for Outlander seasons 1-7)

The Alien Franchise

What it is: Beginning in 1979 with Ridley Scott’s original sci-fi horror classic, the Alien franchise revolves around monstrous extraterrestrial creatures known as Xenomorphs. The initial four feature films starred Sigourney Weaver as a space crew member who faced the deadly aliens on multiple occasions. The franchise has also spawned two crossover movies with the Predator franchise, two prequels, and last year’s sidequel, Alien: Romulus. The first TV series, Alien: Earth, continues to expand the franchise and premieres its first episode on FX and FX on Hulu on Tuesday, August 12.

Why you should watch it: Both Ridley Scott’s original Alien and James Cameron’s action-infused sequel, Aliens, are masterpieces of sci-fi horror cinema. The rest of the movies are debated among the franchise’s many fans regarding their merits and faults. As long as Alien sequels, prequels, and spinoffs are churned out, though, it’s hard for audiences to ignore the ever-chilling appeal of the Xenomorphs, in all their variations. And each installment is different enough to keep things interesting. The most recent film, Alien: Romulus, proved there’s a lot more life in the franchise, making the new series one of the most anticipated shows of the year.

Where to watch: Hulu (subscription, all 9 feature films – Alien, Aliens, Alien 3, Alien: Resurrection, AVP: Alien vs. Predator, Alien vs. Predator: Requiem, Prometheus, Alien: Covenant, and Alien: Romulus); buy on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 17 hours (for the 9 feature films)

Peacemaker (HBO Max)

What it is: Based on the DC Comics character and one of the few carryovers from the DCEU franchise to the new DC Universe, Peacemaker stars John Cena as the title character (a.k.a. Chris Smith), introduced to viewers in the 2021 movie The Suicide Squad. In this TV series, the jingoistically patriotic antihero continues to work on missions directed by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) alongside other crimefighters and a team of special agents. The first episode of Peacemaker: Season 2, which is set after the events of the new theatrical film Superman, premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, August 21.

Why you should watch it: If you like the kind of ridiculous R-rated superhero shenanigans that only DCU head James Gunn can deliver (or even if you’re more into the R-rated superhero shenanigans of Marvel’s Deadpool franchise), Peacemaker is essential viewing for the older comic book adaptation crowd. It’s hilariously crass, satirical, and violent, and Cena continues to prove he’s a comedic genius with his adorably idiotic yet ignorantly offensive portrayal of the once-disregarded DC Comics mercenary.

Where to watch: HBO Max (subscription, season 1, plus The Suicide Squad); buy on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 8 hours (for season 1, plus The Suicide Squad)

Invasion (Apple TV+)

What it is: An original sci-fi series, Invasion is about an alien assault on Earth as seen and encountered through the perspectives of various ordinary characters around the globe. Their stories and the devastating events they must deal with unfold in real time. The first episode of Invasion: Season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 22.

Why you should watch it: Apple TV+ continues to be a must-subscribe streaming service for sci-fi fans with this unique show not based on preexisting material. There is still a familiarity to the show, as its focus on common people rather than the spectacle is reminiscent of M. Night Shyamalan’s Signs and the Quiet Place franchise. It’s also a slow-burn series with the action and overall quality improving in its second season — so it’s something worth sticking with.

Where to watch: Apple TV+ (subscription, seasons 1-2)

Commitment: 17 hours (for seasons 1-2)

