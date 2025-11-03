2025 Holiday Movie Preview

As the year winds down and the holiday season nears, a slate of highly anticipated films is ready to take over theaters. From dazzling musicals like Wicked: For Good to award contenders such as Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, this season’s lineup has something for every kind of moviegoer. Audiences can expect more adventures in Avatar: Fire and Ash, a long-awaited return with Zootopia 2, and another clever mystery in the Knives Out saga. To help you plan your watchlist, the Rotten Tomatoes staff has rounded up every major theatrical and streaming release to keep on your radar this holiday season.
Based on Arian Harwicz’s eponymous novel, this dark comedy follows a young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) whose mental health begins to falter after she and her husband (Robert Pattinson) move from New York City to rural Montana.
After more than 17 years, Guillermo del Toro finally brings his passion project to the big screen, retelling Mary Shelley’s classic tale about a brilliant but vain scientist and the creature he brings to life.
In Your Dreams is a wild, heartwarming adventure about siblings Stevie and Elliot, who journey through the bizarre landscape of their own subconscious. Along the way, they face off against a sarcastic stuffed giraffe, zombie breakfast foods, and the queen of nightmares herself. If they can survive the absurd, the Sandman just might grant them the perfect family.
This psychological horror film follows a woman isolated in a remote cabin who must confront an unspeakable evil lurking just beyond the walls. As reality begins to unravel, she’s forced to face her own fears.
The Four Horsemen return in Now You See Me Now You Don’t, joined by a new generation of illusionists. Packed with jaw-dropping twists, it’s a highly anticipated new chapter in the hit franchise where nothing is ever as it seems.
Set in a near-future where survival is televised, this new adaptation of the Stephen King novel stars Glen Powell as Ben Richards, a desperate man who enters a deadly game show to save his daughter, only to become an unexpected hero.
In The Family Plan 2, Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan return for anotherfamily-fueled adventure. This time, Dan’s perfect holiday getaway goes off the rails when a ghost from his past (Kit Harington) shows up, dragging the family into an international chase across Europe.
Academy Award winner Brendan Fraser stars in this dramedy as an American actor adrift in modern-day Tokyo who takes an unusual job with a “rental family” agency, playing stand-in relatives for strangers.
This follow-up to the surprise 2022 action hit brings back Jorma Tommila’s “man who refuses to die” for another round of mayhem. When the Red Army commander who slaughtered his family (Stephen Lang) returns for vengeance, an explosive cross-country showdown erupts.
Set in the afterlife, this romantic comedy follows souls who have one week to decide where they’ll spend forever. Elizabeth Olsen stars as Joan, a woman torn between her lifelong partner (Miles Teller) and her first love (Callum Turner), who has waited decades for her arrival.
Detectives Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) are back on the beat in a brand-new mystery that takes them to wild, unexplored corners of the mammal metropolis. When a mysterious reptile upends life in Zootopia, the duo’s partnership and trust is put to the ultimate test.
From Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, this historical drama tells the intimate story that inspired Hamlet. Set in Elizabethan England, it follows Shakespeare’s (Paul Mescal) wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley) and their son Hamnet.
When a new porter forms an unlikely connection with the youngest daughter of the esteemed Davenport family, his arrival coincides with a disastrous wedding that threatens to unravel the family’s prim-and-proper façade. Think Downton Abbey meets The Favourite, with a twist.
One year after the deadly events at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, the haunting continues. Former security guard Mike and officer Vanessa have done their best to protect Abby from the truth, but when she sneaks out to find her animatronic friends, a new terror is unleashed.
Jay Kelly, the latest film from Academy Award nominee Noah Baumbach, follows famed movie star Jay Kelly (George Clooney) and his loyal manager Ron (Adam Sandler) on a press tour throughout Europe. Both men confront the choices that shaped their lives. Thoughtful, funny, and bittersweet, critics haave praised Baumbach for his newest feature.
Richard Linklater directs this adaptation of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s beloved musical that chronicles the decades-long relationship between a composer (Paul Mescal) and the friends he abandons to become a Hollywood producer.
James L. Brooks (As Good as It Gets, Broadcast News) directs this comedy about a young woman (Emma Mackey) whose success in her demanding political career causes her personal life to spiral into hilariously messy territory.
Celebrated anime director Mamoru Hosoda’s latest film follows a sword-wielding princess who sets out to avenge her father’s murder, only to encounter a young idealist who challenges her thirst for vengeance.
Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. When a revered monsignor turns up dead, Blanc is once again thrust into a web of deceit, faith, and hidden motives. With Rian Johnson at the helm, the next chapter promises another deliciously twisty whodunit packed with wit, secrets, and suspects galore, and has already earned Certified Fresh status on our Tomatometer.
The third installment of James Cameron’s epic sci-fi series catches up with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their family as they come into contact with another new Na’vi tribe on Pandora.
From director Paul Feig (A Simple Favor) comes this psychological thriller starring Sydney Sweeney as a troubled woman who takes a live-in job with the wealthy Winchester family and discovers this new world of luxury is full of dark secrets.
Will Arnett and Laura Dern star in Bradley Cooper’s tender, darkly funny look at love, loss, and midlife reinvention, following a struggling separated couple as they navigate co-parenting, identity, and the fragile hope of starting over.
SpongeBob and his friends set off on their biggest cinematic adventure yet as SpongeBob, determined to prove his courage to Mr. Krabs, joins the ghostly Flying Dutchman on a high-seas journey to the deepest depths of the ocean.
In this meta horror comedy, Jack Black and Paul Rudd play lifelong best friends who set out to remake their favorite childhood movie — the 1997 film of the same name — only for their passion project to take a deadly turn when they encounter a real-life monster in the Amazon.
Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson star in this bigraphical drama as Mike and Claire Sardina, two struggling musicians who form a Neil Diamond tribute band in the 1980s, eventually fall in love, and face life’s new challenges together.