2025 Holiday Movie Preview

As the year winds down and the holiday season nears, a slate of highly anticipated films is ready to take over theaters. From dazzling musicals like Wicked: For Good to award contenders such as Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, this season’s lineup has something for every kind of moviegoer. Audiences can expect more adventures in Avatar: Fire and Ash, a long-awaited return with Zootopia 2, and another clever mystery in the Knives Out saga. To help you plan your watchlist, the Rotten Tomatoes staff has rounded up every major theatrical and streaming release to keep on your radar this holiday season.

October

OCTOBER 31

November

NOVEMBER 7

Predator: Badlands (2025)

The latest chapter of the Predator franchise takes place in the far future and centers the action on a young predator in search of the ultimate prey with the help of a damaged android. Starring: Elle Fanning, Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi Directed By: Dan Trachtenberg

NOVEMBER 14

In Your Dreams (2025)

In Your Dreams is a wild, heartwarming adventure about siblings Stevie and Elliot, who journey through the bizarre landscape of their own subconscious. Along the way, they face off against a sarcastic stuffed giraffe, zombie breakfast foods, and the queen of nightmares herself. If they can survive the absurd, the Sandman just might grant them the perfect family. Starring: Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Elias Janssen, Craig Robinson, Simu Liu Directed By: Alex Woo

Keeper (2025)

This psychological horror film follows a woman isolated in a remote cabin who must confront an unspeakable evil lurking just beyond the walls. As reality begins to unravel, she’s forced to face her own fears. Starring: Tatiana Maslany, Rossif Sutherland, Tess Degenstein, Birkett Turton Directed By: Oz Perkins

NOVEMBER 21

NOVEMBER 26

Eternity (2025)

87% Set in the afterlife, this romantic comedy follows souls who have one week to decide where they’ll spend forever. Elizabeth Olsen stars as Joan, a woman torn between her lifelong partner (Miles Teller) and her first love (Callum Turner), who has waited decades for her arrival. Starring: Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen, Callum Turner, John Early Directed By: David Freyne

NOVEMBER 27

December

DECEMBER 5

Jay Kelly (2025)

80% Jay Kelly, the latest film from Academy Award nominee Noah Baumbach, follows famed movie star Jay Kelly (George Clooney) and his loyal manager Ron (Adam Sandler) on a press tour throughout Europe. Both men confront the choices that shaped their lives. Thoughtful, funny, and bittersweet, critics haave praised Baumbach for his newest feature. Starring: George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup Directed By: Noah Baumbach

DECEMBER 12

Scarlet (2025)

74% Celebrated anime director Mamoru Hosoda’s latest film follows a sword-wielding princess who sets out to avenge her father’s murder, only to encounter a young idealist who challenges her thirst for vengeance. Starring: Mana Ashida, Masaki Okada Directed By: Mamoru Hosoda

DECEMBER 19

DECEMBER 25

Anaconda (2025)

In this meta horror comedy, Jack Black and Paul Rudd play lifelong best friends who set out to remake their favorite childhood movie — the 1997 film of the same name — only for their passion project to take a deadly turn when they encounter a real-life monster in the Amazon. Starring: Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Thandiwe Newton, Steve Zahn Directed By: Tom Gormican

