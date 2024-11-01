2024 Holiday Movie Preview

(Photo by Paramount Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures, Disney)

As this year comes to a close and we welcome the anticipated holiday season, new releases are right around the corner. This list complies films that will kickstart the season with movies such as Wicked and Moana 2, taking to screens in November. But even if you aren’t in the holiday mood yet, there are numerous films to appeal to all audiences, including the grisly Nosferatu, releasing on Christmas day itself, and Gladiator II for those who love an action-packed adventure. Whether you have already put up your Christmas tree or you’re something of a holiday Grinch, there should be something this holiday season for everyone.

November

Blitz (2024)

Directed by: Steve McQueen

Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Elliott Heffernan, Harris Dickinson, Benjamin Clementine, Kathy Burke, Stephen Graham

Release Date: November 1 (limited); November 22 on Apple TV+

Acclaimed writer-director Steve McQueen enlists the talents of the equally acclaimed Saoirse Ronan for this World War II drama about a London boy who unwittingly wanders into the middle of the Blitz, prompting his mother’s frantic search to bring him to safety.

Emilia Pérez (2024)

Directed by: Jacques Audiard

Starring: Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, Mark Ivanir, Édgar Ramírez

Release Date: November 1 (limited); November 13 on Netflix

The latest from French auteur Jacques Audiard is a genre-blending musical crime drama about a Mexican cartel leader (Karla Sofía Gascón) who enlists the aid of a lawyer (Zoe Saldaña) to help her faker her own death so she can disappear and transition into a woman as she’s always wanted. The film debuted at Cannes this year and has already generated a fair amount of Oscar buzz.

Here (2024)

Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

Starring: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly

Release Date: November 1 (limited); November 15 (wide)

Told from the four walls of a living room, Here chronicles the events that take place on a single plot of land over eons of time. Set to release on November 15, the film serves as a reunion for director Robert Zemeckis and his Forrest Gump stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

A Real Pain (2024)

Directed by: Jesse Eisenberg

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey

Release Date: November 1 (limited)

Jesse Eisenberg’s sophomore directorial effort comes in the form of a wry comedy about a pair of contentious cousins (Eisenberg and Succession alum Kieran Culkin) who reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their late grandmother. The film premiered at Sundance to glowing reviews and is already Certified Fresh.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (2024)

Directed by: Dallas Jenkins

Starring: Judy Greer, Pete Holmes

Release Date: November 8

Judy Greer and Pete Holmes headline this family holiday comedy based on the eponymous 1972 novel about six notoriously delinquent siblings who find themselves cast in the local church’s Christmas pageant and wreak a little havok en route to learning their lessons.

Elevation (2024)

Directed by: George Nolfi

Starring: Anthony Mackie, Morena Baccarin, Maddie Hasson, Tony Goldwyn

Release Date: November 8

The first of a handful of post-apocalyptic films coming out this holiday season (weird, but true), Elevation stars Anthony Mackie as a father who is forced to venture out of his remote mountainside home for supplies that will save the life of his son. The catch? The world is full of monsters who only live below 8,000 ft.

Heretic (2024)

Directed by: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods

Starring: Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, Chloe East

Release Date: November 8

Herectic is a psychological thriller that tells the twisted tale of the teetering balance between fear and faith through the story of two young church members (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) who unwittingly enter the house of a psychopath Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant) and must try to make it out alive.

The Piano Lesson (2024)

Directed by: Malcolm Washington

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu, Danielle Deadwyler, Corey Hawkins

Release Date: November 8 (limited), November 22 on Netflix

Eight years after Denzel Washington saw Oscar success with his adaptation of the August Wilson play Fences, his son hopes to achieve the same — or better — with his own adaptation of a Wilson play, this time starring his own brother. Malcolm Washington makes his feature directorial debut with this period drama about a Black family living in post-Great Depression Pittsburgh who inherit a family heirloom: a piano with carvings etched by an enslaved ancestor. John David Washington and Samuel L. Jackson star, while Denzel Washington serves as producer, making this awards hopeful a family affair.

Small Things Like These (2024)

Directed by: Tim Mielants

Starring: Cillian Murphy, Eileen Walsh, Michelle Fairley, Emily Watson

Release Date: November 8 (limited)

Set in a small Irish town greatly influenced by the Catholic Church, Small Things Like These sees Oppenheimer star and Best Actor-winner Cillian Murphy in the role of both actor and producer. When a coal merchant (Murphy) unveils dark secrets held by the local convent, he is forced to confront what he knows and the true power of silence. The film is based on a novel by Claire Keegan and has already earned strong reviews following its premiere at the Berlin Film Festival back in February.

Red One (2024)

Directed by: Jake Kasdan

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, J.K. Simmons

Release Date: November 15

When Santa Clause’s kidnapping spells trouble for Christmas, an E.L.F (Extreme Large and Formidable) agent is on the mission to save it. Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson star in Jake Kasadan’s action-packed comedy as they embark on a globe-trotting adventure to rescue Santa.

Flow (2024)

Directed by: Gints Zilbalodis

Release Date: November 22 (limited), December 6 (wide)

This unique animated film from Latvia follows the journey of a black cat who, after his home is devastated by a flood, joins a capybara, a dog, a bird, and a lemur aboard a boat in search of safe, dry land. The film, which contains no dialogue, has earned overwhelmingly positive reviews and will expand into wider release on December 6 after a limited opening on November 22.

Gladiator II (2024)

Directed by: Ridley Scott

Starring: Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn

Release Date: November 22

The sequel to the 2000 blockbuster follows a grown Lucius (Paul Mescal), mentored by General Marcus Acacius (Denzel Washington) as he embarks on his journey to take back Rome, his home, after it has been conquered. This high-stakes action film is, along with Wicked, one of the most anticipated of the season.

Wicked (2024)

Directed by: Jon M. Chu

Starring: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey

Release Date: November 22

Serving as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz and based on the hit musical of the same name, Wicked follows two witches who strike up an unlikely friendship that, due to their differing ideologies, eventually leads them down different paths, resulting in their ultimately becoming the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. This is only half of the story, though; Part Two comes out next year.

Spellbound (2024)

Directed by: Vicky Jenson

Starring: Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis

Release Date: November 22 on Netflix

This Netflix original fantasy set in the magical land of Lumbria centers on a young girl named Ellian (voiced by Rachel Zegler) who must save her kingdom by breaking a spell that has divided it in half and turned her parents into monsters.

Moana 2 (2024)

Directed by: Dave Derrick Jr.

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Auli’I Cravalho, Alan Tudyk

Release Date: November 27

Disney’s Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) is back, and this time she sets sail on the waters of Oceania, fighting treacherous monsters with Maui (Dwayne Johnson) and her crew. Although Lin-Manuel Miranda has been replaced by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear to write the songs for the film, it remains a highly anticipated return to Motunui Island and its people.

Queer (2024)

Directed by: Luca Guadagnino

Starring: Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman

Release Date: November 27 (limited)

Based on the William S. Burroughs novel of the same name, Queer follows William Lee (Daniel Craig), an America living in Mexico City in the ’50s. Starring alongside Craig is Outer Banks’ Drew Starkey, who plays a young man who forms a connection with Lee. Director Luca Guadagnino reunites with his Challengers screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes here, and critics say the film is an acceptable adaptation of Burroughs’ novel, powered by a standout performance from Daniel Craig.

September 5 (2024)

Directed by: Tim Fehlbaum

Starring: Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, Leonie Benesch

Release Date: November 29 (limited), December 13 (wide)

Peter Sarsgaard and John Magaro star in this historical drama that recounts the 1972 Munich Olympic hostage crisis specifically from the perspective of the ABC Sports news team as they covered the unfolding situation live. The film, which blends the drama with archival footage, earned strong reviews following its Venice Film Festival premiere.

December

The End (2024)

Directed by: Joshua Oppenheimer

Starring: Tilda Swinton, George MacKay, Moses Ingram

Release Date: December 6 (limited)

Set 20 years after the end of the world (naturally), The End follows a family residing in a bunker and, through their story, unearths the mystery about how the world ceased to exist. Their oblivious lives are upended when they come face to face with a strange girl who holds both truths and secrets. The film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival this summer.

Nightbitch (2024)

Directed by: Marielle Heller

Starring: Amy Adams, Scoot McNairy, Mary Holland

Release Date: December 6 (limited)

Marielle Heller directs this adaptation of Rachel Yoder’s novel Nightbitch, which sees Amy Adams taking center stage as a stay-at-home mother who gradually transforms into a dog at night. The original novel was inspired by the changes Yoder experienced in her personal and professional life after becoming a mother, and film looks to retain those underlying themes.

The Order (2024)

Directed by: Justin Kurzel

Starring: Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett, Marc Maron

Release Date: December 6 (limited)

When a series of bank robberies raises suspicion for an FBI Agent, he decides that there is more than meets the eye, prompting an investigation into a white supremacist group known as the order. The film is based on the 1989 nonfiction novel by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt called The Silent Brotherhood and draws inspiration from the historic events that took place in the 1980s.

Unstoppable (2024)

Directed by: William Goldenberg

Starring: Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Lopez, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Don Cheadle

Release Date: December 6 (limited); January 16, 2025 on Prime Video

Unstoppable tells the story of Anthony Robles, who pursued his dream of becoming an incredible wrestler despite being born with one leg. The film is based on Robles’ own book, and he serves as producer as well, while Jharrel Jerome takes on the lead role alongside Jennifer Lopez, Bobby Cannavale, and Don Cheadle.

Werewolves (2024)

Directed by: Steven C. Miller

Starring: Frank Grillo, Katrina Law, Ilfenesh Hadera, Lou Diamond Phillips

Release Date: December 6

Ready for some holiday season horror thrills? Frank Grillo stars in this action-thriller about a group of people trying to survive a second supermoon event, which previously led to millions of humans turning into werewolves.

Y2K (2024)

Directed by: Kyle Mooney

Starring: Jaeden Martell, Rachel Zegler, Julian Dennison

Release Date: December 6

Kyle Mooney makes his directorial debut with A24’s Y2K, a cheeky horror comedy set during New Year’s Eve of 1999, when everyone thought a computer bug was going to destroy the world at midnight. Except in this movie, it does, and partygoers Laura (Rachel Zegler), Eli (Jaeden Martell), and Danny (Julian Dennison) have to contend with a VHS player on the warpath, a killer Tamagotchi, and other distinctly late 90s early 2000s technology on the fritz.

Kraven the Hunter (2024)

Directed by: J.C. Chandor

Starring: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russel Crowe, Christopher Abbott

Release Date: December 13

Kraven the Hunter brings to screen the origin story for one of Spider-Man’s most iconic villains. The story centers on a man (Aaron Taylor-Johynson) whose complicated relationship with his father (Russel Crowe) serves as a catalyst for him to become the greatest hunter in the world.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (2024)

Directed by: Kenji Kamiyama

Starring: Brian Cox, Miranda Otto, Lorraine Ashbourne

Release Date: December 13

Set 183 years before the Lord of the Rings trilogy, this anime film returns audiences back to Middle-earth to follow the King of Rohan and his daughter Hera as they face off against an army of invaders. The film, produced by Oscar winner Phillipa Boyens and written by the team behind The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, will be released in theaters on December 13.

Nickel Boys (2024)

Directed by: RaMell Ross

Starring: Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Anjanue Ellis-Taylor, Hamish Linklater, Fred Hechinger, Jimmie Fails

Release Date: December 13 (limited)

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, Nickel Boys follows Elwood Curtis and Turner, two Black teenagers in the Jim Crow era trying to survive the horrific Nickel Academy as the Civil Rights Movement begins to take shape. Nickel Boys is directorial debut of RaMell Ross and stars Ethan Herisse (When They See Us) and Brandon Wilson (The Way Back).

The Brutalist (2024)

Directed by: Brady Corbet

Starring: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Alessandro Nivola

Release Date: December 20

Adrien Brody stars in Brady Corbet’s historical drama about a Jewish architect named László Tóth, who survives the Holocaust and moves to the United States in search of a fresh start. László struggles to gain his footing until a wealthy client recognizes his talent and makes arrangements that change his life.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024)

Directed by: Jeff Fowler

Starring: Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Idris Elba

Release Date: December 20

In this sequel to 2022’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Team Sonic find themselves united against a new enemy, Shadow, whose powers seem to have no limits. To protect themselves and the planet, Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), and Knuckles (Idris Elba) have to find the strength to defeat Shadow.

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024)

Directed by: Barry Jenkins

Starring: Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner

Release Date: December 20

Taking place in the Pride Lands that we are all familiar with, Rafiki narrates the story of the late king Mufasa to Kiara, Simba and Nala’s cub. The story is told through flashbacks, depicting an orphaned Mufasa and his chance encounter with Taka, a cub destined to be the future king.

Babygirl (2024)

Directed by: Halina Reijn

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde

Release Date: December 25 (limited)

Nicole Kidman stars in this erotic thriller that follows a high-powered CEO (Kidman) who, in a quest to connect with herself, begins an affair with the company’s intern, Samuel (Harris Dickinson). The film, Halina Reijn’s follow-up to Bodies Bodies Bodies, premiered at the Venice Film Festival this summer to steamy buzz and rave reviews.

Better Man (2024)

Directed by: Michael Gracey

Starring: Robbie Williams, Steve Pemberton, Alison Steadman, Damon Herriman

Release Date: December 25 (limited)

One of two musical biopics opening on Christmas Day, Better Man is undoubtedly the more unusual of the pair. Michael Gracey’s film about the life of British pop singer Robbie Williams features a chimpanzee in Williams’s place, albeit voiced by Williams himself.

A Complete Unknown (2025)

Directed by: James Mangold

Starring: Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Scoot McNairy

Release Date: December 25 (limited)

A Complete Unknown paints the picture of Bob Dylan’s story and his rise to fame. Set against the backdrop of ’60s rock and roll, the biopic follows Bob Dylan’s (Timothee Chalamet) musical journey, ultimately concluding with his legendary performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

The Fire Inside (2024)

Directed by: Rachel Morrison

Starring: Ryan Destiny, Brian Tyree Henry, Oluniké Adeliyi, De’Adre Aziza

Release Date: December 25

The third biopic to open on Christmas Day (though this one is not about a musician) centers on professional boxer Claressa “T-Rex” Shields. Ryan Destiny (Grown-ish) stars as Shields, who rose from humble beginnings in Flint, MI to compete in the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Nosferatu (2024)

Directed by: Robert Eggers

Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin

Release Date: December 25

Based on Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula and a remake of the 1922 film of the same name, Nosferatu details the grisly story of a vampire, Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgard), obsessed with a young woman named Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp). This has been a passion project for director Robert Eggers for some time, and fans of his other work are eager to see what he cooks up.

