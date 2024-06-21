(Photo by Atsushi Nishijima /© Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection)
Yorgos Lanthimos Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
We’re ranking the films of director Yorgos Lanthimos by Tomatometer! The list starts with his Certified Fresh movies, which are virtually all of them. His 2009 international breakthrough Dogtooth was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Oscar, and his three English-language films of the 2010s (The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and The Favourite) was a fresh breath of weird air among the cinematic universes and formula blockbusters.
Lanthimos’ second collaboration with Favourite‘s Emma Stone was 2023’s Poor Things and a global hit. They’re back at it again with the bizarre anthology Kinds of Kindness.
#1
Critics Consensus: The Favourite sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars.
Synopsis:
In the early 18th century, England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving....
#2
Critics Consensus: It'll be too disturbing -- and meandering -- for some, but Dogtooth is as disturbing and startlingly original as modern filmmaking gets.
Synopsis:
A controlling, manipulative father (Christos Stergioglou) locks his three adult offspring in a state of perpetual childhood by keeping them...
#3
Critics Consensus: Wildly imaginative and exhilaratingly over the top, Poor Things is a bizarre, brilliant tour de force for director Yorgos Lanthimos and star Emma Stone.
Synopsis:
From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a...
#4
Critics Consensus: As strange as it is thrillingly ambitious, The Lobster is definitely an acquired taste -- but for viewers with the fortitude to crack through Yorgos Lanthimos' offbeat sensibilities, it should prove a savory cinematic treat.
Synopsis:
In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of...
#5
Critics Consensus: The Killing of a Sacred Deer continues director Yorgos Lanthimos' stubbornly idiosyncratic streak -- and demonstrates again that his is a talent not to be ignored.
Synopsis:
Dr. Steven Murphy is a renowned cardiovascular surgeon who presides over a spotless household with his wife and two children....
#6
Critics Consensus: At once playfully eccentric and poignantly bittersweet, Attenberg adds a refreshing sideways spin to the arthouse coming-of-age drama.
Synopsis:
Marina thinks the human species is strange and repellent until a stranger enters her life....
#7
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Actors start a unique business where they impersonate deceased people to help their clients through the grieving process....
#8
Critics Consensus: A cold-hearted triptych brimming with caustic wit, Kinds of Kindness is Yorgos Lanthimos at his most misanthropic -- and bitingly funny.
Synopsis:
KINDS OF KINDNESS is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own...
#9
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
At a Greek hotel, a chambermaid, a man obsessed with BMW cars and a photo-store clerk attempt to document various...