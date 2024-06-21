(Photo by Atsushi Nishijima /© Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Yorgos Lanthimos Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking the films of director Yorgos Lanthimos by Tomatometer! The list starts with his Certified Fresh movies, which are virtually all of them. His 2009 international breakthrough Dogtooth was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Oscar, and his three English-language films of the 2010s (The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and The Favourite) was a fresh breath of weird air among the cinematic universes and formula blockbusters.

Lanthimos’ second collaboration with Favourite‘s Emma Stone was 2023’s Poor Things and a global hit. They’re back at it again with the bizarre anthology Kinds of Kindness.

#2 Dogtooth (2009) 93% #2 Adjusted Score: 95162% Critics Consensus: It'll be too disturbing -- and meandering -- for some, but Dogtooth is as disturbing and startlingly original as modern filmmaking gets. Synopsis: A controlling, manipulative father (Christos Stergioglou) locks his three adult offspring in a state of perpetual childhood by keeping them... A controlling, manipulative father (Christos Stergioglou) locks his three adult offspring in a state of perpetual childhood by keeping them... [More] Starring: Christos Stergioglou, Michelle Valley, Aggeliki Papoulia, Mary Tsoni Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#3 Poor Things (2023) 92% #3 Adjusted Score: 113507% Critics Consensus: Wildly imaginative and exhilaratingly over the top, Poor Things is a bizarre, brilliant tour de force for director Yorgos Lanthimos and star Emma Stone. Synopsis: From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a... From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a... [More] Starring: Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Christopher Abbott Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#4 The Lobster (2015) 87% #4 Adjusted Score: 100008% Critics Consensus: As strange as it is thrillingly ambitious, The Lobster is definitely an acquired taste -- but for viewers with the fortitude to crack through Yorgos Lanthimos' offbeat sensibilities, it should prove a savory cinematic treat. Synopsis: In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of... In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, Léa Seydoux, John C. Reilly Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos