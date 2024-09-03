(Photo by Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection. BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE.)

Venice Film Festival 2024: Movie Scorecard

See the Tomatometer scores for all the movies screening at the 2024 Venice Film Festival! Now in its 81st edition, we previously talked about the 8 must-watch movies of Venice, including Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Angelina Jolie’s Maria, Joker: Folie A Deux, Nicole Kidman erotic thriller Babygirl, The Order, and Brad Pitt/George Clooney action-comedy Wolfs.

As more critics reviews come in, we’ll update the Scorecard until closing night on September 7th.