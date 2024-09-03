(Photo by Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection. BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE.)
Venice Film Festival 2024: Movie Scorecard
See the Tomatometer scores for all the movies screening at the 2024 Venice Film Festival! Now in its 81st edition, we previously talked about the 8 must-watch movies of Venice, including Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Angelina Jolie’s Maria, Joker: Folie A Deux, Nicole Kidman erotic thriller Babygirl, The Order, and Brad Pitt/George Clooney action-comedy Wolfs.
As more critics reviews come in, we’ll update the Scorecard until closing night on September 7th.
#1
Adjusted Score: 86965%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Remo Manfredini is a legendary jockey, but his self-destructive behaviour is beginning to outshine his talent and threaten his relationship... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 96668%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When visionary architect László Toth and his wife Erzsébet flee Europe to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 95378%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Ingrid (Julianne Moore) and Martha (Tilda Swinton) were close friends in their youth, when they worked together at the same... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 94033%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 72222%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#6
Adjusted Score: 76813%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Global superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up for the action comedy Wolfs. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 75160%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 1950s Mexico City, WILLIAM LEE, an American ex-pat in his late forties, leads a solitary life amidst a small... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 83668%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
For over a year, a series of bold daylight bank robberies and armored car heists leaves law enforcement baffled and... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 84206%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 72536%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest female opera singer, relived and reimagined during... [More]