(Photo by Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection. BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE.)

Venice Film Festival 2024: Movie Scorecard

See the Tomatometer scores for all the movies screening at the 2024 Venice Film Festival! Now in its 81st edition, we previously talked about the 8 must-watch movies of Venice, including Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Angelina Jolie’s Maria, Joker: Folie A DeuxNicole Kidman erotic thriller Babygirl, The Orderand Brad Pitt/George Clooney action-comedy Wolfs.

As more critics reviews come in, we’ll update the Scorecard until closing night on September 7th.

#1

Kill the Jockey (2024)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: 86965%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Remo Manfredini is a legendary jockey, but his self-destructive behaviour is beginning to outshine his talent and threaten his relationship... [More]
Starring: Úrsula Corberó, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Mariana Di Girólamo
Directed By: Luis Ortega

#2

The Brutalist (2024)
96%

#2
Adjusted Score: 96668%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When visionary architect László Toth and his wife Erzsébet flee Europe to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of... [More]
Starring: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn
Directed By: Brady Corbet

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 95378%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Ingrid (Julianne Moore) and Martha (Tilda Swinton) were close friends in their youth, when they worked together at the same... [More]
Starring: Tilda Swinton, Julianne Moore, John Turturro, Alex Høgh Andersen
Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar

#4

Babygirl (2024)
93%

#4
Adjusted Score: 94033%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde
Directed By: Halina Reijn

#5

Cloud (2024)
83%

#5
Adjusted Score: 72222%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Masaki Suda, Kotone Furukawa, Masataka Kubota
Directed By: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

#6

Wolfs (2024)
76%

#6
Adjusted Score: 76813%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Global superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up for the action comedy Wolfs. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired... [More]
Starring: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams
Directed By: Jon Watts

#7

Queer (2024)
75%

#7
Adjusted Score: 75160%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In 1950s Mexico City, WILLIAM LEE, an American ex-pat in his late forties, leads a solitary life amidst a small... [More]
Starring: Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman
Directed By: Luca Guadagnino

#8

The Order (2024)
83%

#8
Adjusted Score: 83668%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: For over a year, a series of bold daylight bank robberies and armored car heists leaves law enforcement baffled and... [More]
Starring: Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett
Directed By: Justin Kurzel

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 84206%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still... [More]
Starring: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega
Directed By: Tim Burton

#10

Maria (2024)
71%

#10
Adjusted Score: 72536%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest female opera singer, relived and reimagined during... [More]
Starring: Angelina Jolie, Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer
Directed By: Pablo Larraín

