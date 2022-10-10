(Photo by BBC America; HBO; ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection; FX; Andrew Eccles / © CW / Courtesy: Everett Collection)
50 TV Vampire Shows Ranked By Tomatometer
Even before the fall 2008 premieres of True Blood on HBO and Twilight in theaters ushered in the vampire craze of the late 2000s, television had immortalized the mythological creatures in series dating back to the early days of the medium.
Off-kilter 1960s sitcom The Munsters included bloodsuckers in its cast of spooky characters, and supernatural soap opera Dark Shadows, which debuted in 1966, introduced a number of nightwalkers over its six-year run.
Rotten Tomatoes has compiled a list of TV’s best and worst vampire series. While the shows don’t all have to be solely about vampires, each of the series on this list must have significant characters with the urge to suck blood. That’s why even though General Hospital spin-off Port Charles didn’t start off as a supernatural series, it made this list anyway because of the series’ vampire-related story lines.
True Blood and The Vampire Diaries, of course, feature prominently, but there are also many that debuted before Edward Cullen sparkled in the sunlight — the grand dame of teen supernatural soap operas, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, for one. We’ve also added newcomers, including the based-on-the-film FX comedy What We Do in the Shadows and Dracula, a Netflix-BBC co-production from Sherlock creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat.
Most recently joining the list are 2022 series Interview With the Vampire, Let the Right One In, Vampire Academy, First Kill, and animated series Vampire in the Garden, as well as 2021’s Firebite, and 2019’s The Passage and V Wars.
Below the series with Tomatometer scores, you’ll find 15 more titles (in alphabetical order) that don’t currently meet the criteria to have a Tomatometer score; either their seasons don’t have enough reviews to get a score or they have more seasons without scores than with them.
Check out our list of the best vampire TV shows ranked by Tomatometer:
Synopsis:
Deciding to turn over a new leaf, a group of friends who also happen to be vampires and werewolves move... [More]
Synopsis:
Newspaper reporter uncovers supernatural causes in his investigations.... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on the feature film of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, "What We Do in the... [More]
Synopsis:
In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac lives in Dubai and seeks to tell the story... [More]
Synopsis:
Inspired by the popular video game series, this anime series is a dark medieval fantasy. It follows the last surviving... [More]
Synopsis:
This haunting series follows the thrilling yet terrifying journeys of Sam and Dean Winchester, two brothers who face an increasingly... [More]
Synopsis:
Many people are familiar with classic literary characters like Dr. Frankenstein and Dorian Gray. "Penny Dreadful" brings those and other... [More]
Synopsis:
Fulfilling a promise to his deceased father, one-time outlaw Jesse Custer returns home to West Texas to take over his... [More]
Synopsis:
This supernatural drama, based on the series of novels by L.J. Smith, details the lives of two brothers, Damon and... [More]
Synopsis:
The arrival of a charismatic priest brings miracles, mysteries and renewed religious fervor to a dying town.... [More]
Synopsis:
"A Discovery of Witches" is a fantasy series based on the similarly-named novel of the "All Souls" trilogy, written by... [More]
Synopsis:
When the Vampire King arrives to the last colonial stronghold in a remote Australian mining town, it's up to two... [More]
Synopsis:
Sarah Michelle Gellar takes on the role of Buffy Summers in this TV version of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," based... [More]
Synopsis:
Klaus, the original vampire/werewolf hybrid, returns to New Orleans -- which his family helped build -- to investigate rumors of... [More]
Synopsis:
The family at 1313 Mockingbird Lane is a little... different. Dad Herman looks like Frankenstein's monster; mom Lily and her... [More]
Synopsis:
After humanity loses its battle with vampires, a young survivor named Momo has a fateful encounter with Fine, a vampire... [More]
Synopsis:
Dr. Ephraim Goodweather, the head of the CDC's New York-based Canary Project, is called upon to investigate when an airplane... [More]
Synopsis:
"Being Human," based on a BBC series of the same name, features three 20-something roommates who each try to keep... [More]
Synopsis:
On her birthday, Clary Fray discovers a surprise concerning her life. The teenager is not who she thinks she is... [More]
Synopsis:
Lissa, a royal vampire, and her best friend and protector, Rose, navigate romance, class politics and ancient magic at their... [More]
Synopsis:
The Count Dracula legend transforms with new tales that flesh out the vampire's gory crimes -- and bring his vulnerability... [More]
Synopsis:
Small-town Louisiana waitress Sookie Stackhouse already is viewed as an oddball by her friends and neighbors, since she can read... [More]
Synopsis:
The lives of Mark and his daughter, Eleanor, were forever changed 10 years earlier when she was turned into a... [More]
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Favoring garish style over effective storytelling, the fifth American Horror Story strands a talented cast at Ryan Murphy's Hotel.
Synopsis:
A teenager discovers he is the last descendant of vampire hunter Van Helsing.... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on author Justin Cronin's trilogy of the same name, "The Passage" is a character-driven action drama that focuses on... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on Charlaine Harris' book series by the same name, "Midnight, Texas" follows the lives of the strange inhabitants of... [More]
Synopsis:
Falling in love is tricky for teens Juliette and Calliope because one's a vampire and the other's a vampire hunter... [More]
Synopsis:
A doctor is pitted against his best friend when an ancient disease turns people into vampires; from the comics by... [More]
Synopsis:
In an update of Bram Stoker's iconic novel, Dracula travels to London, pretending to be an American entrepreneur with an... [More]
Synopsis:
Krista Starr returns from Iraq to learn that her twin brother, Zack, has died under mysterious circumstances. Krista soon meets... [More]
Synopsis:
When a modern-day groundskeeper opens the Collins family crypt during a treasure hunt, Barnabas Collins, the 200-year-old family vampire, emerges... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on the book by Brian McGreevy and executive produced by acclaimed horror master Eli Roth ("Hostel"), this Netflix original... [More]
Synopsis:
In this eerie mystery series, private investigator Mick St. John is charismatic, resourceful and undead. Alex has been a vampire... [More]
Synopsis:
Leaving his true love, Buffy, behind in Sunnydale, the vampire Angel tries to get a fresh start in Los Angeles.... [More]
Synopsis:
This drama is about a vampire surgeon who treats patients and struggles for justice and the value of human life.... [More]
Synopsis:
While trying to solve a complicated murder case, Toronto private investigator Vicki Nelson encounters dashing Henry Fitzroy, who looks to... [More]
Synopsis:
Maintaining law and order is the mandate of the UTF, but this isn't exactly Benson and Stabler working the streets... [More]
Synopsis:
A vampire returns to his family mansion in Collinsport, Maine.... [More]
Synopsis:
Nick Knight is an 800-year-old vampire working as a homicide detective on the graveyard shift in modern-day Toronto, a result... [More]
Synopsis:
Bank robber Seth Gecko and his violent brother, Richie, are on the run -- a robbery gone bad left several... [More]
Synopsis:
The Monahan family abandons Chicago to settle into a private mountain community, The Gates, where father Nick becomes the new... [More]
Synopsis:
"Dracula" meets "The Godfather" in this complicated but short-lived supernatural drama, in which San Francisco Police Detective Frank Kohanek makes... [More]
Synopsis:
A writer (David Soul) and a boy (Lance Kerwin) hunt a vampire in their New England town.... [More]
Synopsis:
When writer Ben Mears returns to his childhood hometown of Jerusalem's Lot, he discovers that it is being terrorized by... [More]
Synopsis:
After narrowly escaping being killed in a murder rampage, Manami runs for her life; she is chased by a member... [More]
Synopsis:
A young woman investigates the mysterious death of her brother at an elite university.... [More]
Synopsis:
In this reimagining of the classic Dracula story, the world is dominated by vampires, requiring humans to work together to... [More]
Synopsis:
Vlad and Ingrid move to Britain from Transylvania with their father, Count Dracula.... [More]
