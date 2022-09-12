TAGGED AS: , , ,

(Photo by Amazon)

The Toronto International Film Festival 2022 Movie Scorecard

See every movie playing at TIFF that’s getting enough reviews for a Tomatometer! The fest is opening with Sally El Hosaini’s The Swimmers and will close with Mary Harron’s Daliland, with TIFF Tribue Awards going to Brendan Fraser for The Whale, director Sam Mendes and his Empire of Light, and acting ensemble award recognition for the entire cast of My Policeman. Major name directors debuting new films include Martin McDonagh (back after his Best Picture-nominated Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with The Banshees of Inisherin), Peter Farrelly (after winning Best Picture with Green Book, he’s going on The Greatest Beer Run Ever), Steven Spielberg (re-creating his youth in The Fabelmans), Rian Johnson (extending Knives Out with sequel Glass Onion), and Gina Prince-Bythewood, delivering a historical action epic with The Woman King. We’ll be updating the list with the newest Tomatometer-christened films until TIFF’s close on September 18th. Alex Vo

#1

Aftersun (2022)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: 100862%
Critics Consensus: Led by Frankie Corio's tremendous performance, Aftersun deftly ushers audiences to the intersection between our memories of loved ones and who they really are.
Synopsis: Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier.... [More]
Starring: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall
Directed By: Charlotte Wells

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 100682%
Critics Consensus: Featuring some of Martin McDonagh's finest work and a pair of outstanding lead performances, The Banshees of Inisherin is a finely crafted feel-bad treat.
Synopsis: Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN follows lifelong friends Pádraic and... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, Kerry Condon
Directed By: Martin McDonagh

#3

The Woman King (2022)
100%

#3
Adjusted Score: 100741%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom... [More]
Starring: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim
Directed By: Gina Prince-Bythewood

#4

R.M.N. (2022)
100%

#4
Adjusted Score: 100380%
Critics Consensus: R.M.N.'s spare, elegant approach lends a deceptively cool surface to its caustic take on cultural divisions.
Synopsis: A few days before Christmas, having quit his job in Germany, Matthias returns to his multi-ethnic Transylvanian village. He wishes... [More]
Starring: Marin Grigore, Judith State, Monica Bîrlădeanu, Orsolya Moldován
Directed By: Cristian Mungiu

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 81679%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Leonor Reyes was once a major player in the Filipino film industry after creating a string of successful action films,... [More]
Starring: Rocky Salumbides, Sheila Francisco, Bong Cabrera, Anthony Falcon
Directed By: Martika Ramirez Escobar

#6

Joyland (2022)
100%

#6
Adjusted Score: 70031%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The Ranas--a happily patriarchal joint family--yearn for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family line. Their youngest... [More]
Starring: Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, Rasti Farooq, Sarwat Gilani
Directed By: Saim Sadiq

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 78037%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Rare footage and intimate interviews provide insight into the life and work of renowned photographer and activist Nan Goldin.... [More]
Starring: Nan Goldin
Directed By: Laura Poitras

#8

Return to Seoul (2022)
100%

#8
Adjusted Score: 71545%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: On an impulse to reconnect with her origins, Freddie, 25, returns to South Korea for the first time, where she... [More]
Starring: Park Ji-min, Oh Kwang-rok, Guka Han, Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Directed By: Davy Chou

#9

Saint Omer (2022)
100%

#9
Adjusted Score: 65792%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Saint-Omer court of law. Young novelist Rama attends the trial of Laurence Coly, a young woman accused of killing her... [More]
Starring: Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanga, Valérie Dréville, Aurélia Petit
Directed By: Alice Diop

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 59504%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Rachel is 40 years old, with no children. She loves her life: her high school students, her friends, her ex,... [More]
Starring: Virginie Efira, Roschdy Zem, Chiara Mastroianni, Yamée Couture
Directed By: Rebecca Zlotowski

#11

Blue Jean (2022)
100%

#11
Adjusted Score: 53652%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: England, 1988 -- Margaret Thatcher's Conservative government is about to pass a law stigmatizing gays and lesbians, forcing Jean, a... [More]
Starring: Rosy McEwen, Kerrie Hayes, Lucy Halliday
Directed By: Georgia Oakley

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Among the trees, young women and men working the summer harvest develop new feelings, flirt, try to understand each other,... [More]
Starring: Fide Fdhili, Feten Fdhili, Ameni Fdhili, Samar Sifi
Directed By: Erige Sehiri

#13

The Blue Caftan (2022)
100%

#13
Adjusted Score: 48099%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Halim and Mina run a traditional caftan store in one of Morocco’s oldest medinas. In order to keep up with... [More]
Starring: Lubna Azabal, Saleh Bakri, Ayoub Messioui
Directed By: Maryam Touzani

#14

Will-o'-the-Wisp (2022)
100%

#14
Adjusted Score: 47742%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: On his deathbed, his royal highness Alfredo, King without a crown, is taken back to distant youth memories and the... [More]
Starring: Mauro Costa, André Cabral, Anabela Moreira, Margarida Vila-Nova
Directed By: João Pedro Rodrigues

#15

Emily (2022)
100%

#15
Adjusted Score: 48048%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Emily (Emma Mackey) wears a mask. The world tells her she must be quiet, obedient, dutiful. She certainly must neither... [More]
Starring: Emma Mackey, Fionn Whitehead, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Alexandra Dowling
Directed By: Frances O'Connor

#16

Return to Dust (2022)
100%

#16
Adjusted Score: 46732%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Humble, unassuming Ma and timid Cao have been cast off by their families and forced into an arranged marriage. They... [More]
Starring: Wu Renlin, Hai Qing
Directed By: Ruijun Li

#17

Falcon Lake (2022)
100%

#17
Adjusted Score: 40806%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Joseph Engel, Sara Montpetit, Monia Chokri, Arthur Igual
Directed By: Charlotte Le Bon

#18

The Water (2022)
100%

#18
Adjusted Score: 41769%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: It is summer in a small village in south-eastern Spain. A storm threatens to cause the river that runs through... [More]
Starring: Luna Pamiés, Bárbara Lennie, Alberto Olmo, Nieve de Medina
Directed By: Elena López Riera

#19

No Bears (2022)
100%

#19
Adjusted Score: 42070%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: NO BEARS portrays two parallel love stories. In both, the lovers are troubled by hidden, inevitable obstacles, the force of... [More]
Starring: Jafar Panahi, Naser Hashemi, Vahid Mobasheri, Bakhtiyar Panjeei
Directed By: Jafar Panahi

#20

Mariupolis 2 (2022)
100%

#20
Adjusted Score: 36067%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In 2022, Mantas Kvedaravičius went back to Ukraine, in the Donbass, at the heart of the war, to be with... [More]
Starring: Mantas Kvedaravicius
Directed By: Mantas Kvedaravicius, Hanna Bilobrova

#21

Casa Susanna (2022)
100%

#21
Adjusted Score: 36063%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the 1950s and ‘60s, an underground network of transgender women and cross-dressing men found refuge at a modest house... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Sébastien Lifshitz

#22

The Worst Ones (2022)
100%

#22
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A film shooting will take place at the cité Picasso, in the suburbs of Boulogne-Sur-Mer, in the north of France.... [More]
Starring: Mallory Wanecque, Timéo Mahaut, Johan Heldenbergh, Loïc Pech
Directed By: Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret

#23

Plan 75 (2022)
100%

#23
Adjusted Score: 35646%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In Japan, government program Plan 75 encourages senior citizens to be voluntarily euthanized to remedy a super-aged society. An elderly... [More]
Starring: Chieko Baishô, Hayato Isomura, Taka Takao, Yumi Kawai
Directed By: Chie Hayakawa

#24

Harka (2022)
100%

#24
Adjusted Score: 28925%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Dreaming of a better life, Ali makes a precarious living selling contraband gas on the streets of Tunisia. Forced to... [More]
Starring: Adam Bessa, Najib Allagui, Salima Maatoug, Ikbal Harbi
Directed By: Lotfy Nathan

#25

Stonewalling (2022)
100%

#25
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: 20 year-old Lynn is told she needs English classes, flight attendant school, and a go getter-attitude. She perseveres along this... [More]
Starring: Honggui Yao, Xiaoxiong Huang, Zilong Xiao
Directed By: Huang Ji, Ryuji Otsuka

#26

One Fine Morning (2022)
96%

#26
Adjusted Score: 96496%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Sandra, a young mother who raises her daughter alone, pays regular visits to her sick father. While she and her... [More]
Starring: Léa Seydoux, Pascal Greggory, Melvil Poupaud, Nicole Garcia
Directed By: Mia Hansen-Løve

#27

The Fabelmans (2022)
96%

#27
Adjusted Score: 96502%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A portrait of the formative years of Steven Spielberg, before he became a celebrated director.... [More]
Starring: Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#28

Corsage (2022)
95%

#28
Adjusted Score: 95262%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Empress Elizabeth of Austria is idolized for her beauty and renowned for inspiring fashion trends. But in 1877, 'Sissi' celebrates... [More]
Starring: Vicky Krieps, Florian Teichtmeister, Katharina Lorenz, Colin Morgan
Directed By: Marie Kreutzer

#29

EO (2022)
95%

#29
Adjusted Score: 95263%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The world is a mysterious place when seen through the eyes of an animal. EO, a grey donkey with melancholic... [More]
Starring: Sandra Drzymalska, Isabelle Huppert, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Mateusz Kosciukiewicz
Directed By: Jerzy Skolimowski

#30

Pacifiction (2022)
95%

#30
Adjusted Score: 94134%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: On the French Polynesian island of Tahiti, the High Commissioner of the Republic and French government official DE ROLLER is... [More]
Starring: Benoît Magimel, Sergi López, Pahoa Mahagafanau, Cécile Guilbert
Directed By: Albert Serra

#31

Moonage Daydream (2022)
95%

#31
Adjusted Score: 95280%
Critics Consensus: An audiovisual treat for Bowie fans, Moonage Daydream takes an appropriately distinctive approach to one of modern music's most mercurial artists.
Synopsis: MOONAGE DAYDREAM: a cinematic odyssey exploring Bowie's creative, spiritual and musical journey. From the visionary mind of Brett Morgen, Moonage... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Brett Morgen

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An artist and her elderly mother confront long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home, now a hotel... [More]
Starring: Tilda Swinton, Joseph Mydell, Carly-Sophia Davies
Directed By: Joanna Hogg

#33
#33
Adjusted Score: 89319%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Daniel Radcliffe is "Weird Al" Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician and sex symbol of our... [More]
Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson
Directed By: Eric Appel

#34

Causeway (2022)
91%

#34
Adjusted Score: 59470%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: U.S. soldier Lynsey's vehicle hits an explosive in Afghanistan, injuring her body and brain. She returns home to New Orleans,... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, Jayne Houdyshell
Directed By: Lila Neugebauer

#35

Nanny (2022)
90%

#35
Adjusted Score: 90292%
Critics Consensus: Led by Anna Diop's strong central performance, the smartly disquieting Nanny is a promising debut for writer-director Nikyatu Jusu.
Synopsis: In this psychological horror fable of displacement, Aisha (Anna Diop), a woman who recently emigrated from Senegal, is hired to... [More]
Starring: Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls, Morgan Spector
Directed By: Nikyatu Jusu

#36
#36
Adjusted Score: 91380%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Detective Benoit Blanc springs into action when a billionaire's murder mystery game spirals out of control.... [More]
Starring: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson
Directed By: Rian Johnson

#37

The Good Nurse (2022)
91%

#37
Adjusted Score: 59445%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An overburdened ICU nurse leans on her selfless new colleague at work and at home -- until a patient's unexpected... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Nnamdi Asomugha, Kim Dickens
Directed By: Tobias Lindholm

#38

Godland (2022)
90%

#38
Adjusted Score: 54037%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the late 19th century, a young Danish priest travels to a remote part of Iceland to build a church... [More]
Starring: Elliott Crosset Hove, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Victoria Carmen Sonne, Jacob Lohmann
Directed By: Hlynur Pálmason

#39
#39
Adjusted Score: 89583%
Critics Consensus: If Decision to Leave isn't quite on the same level as Park Chan-wook's masterpieces, this romantic thriller is still a remarkable achievement by any other metric.
Synopsis: A diligent detective begins to develop feelings for a murder suspect.... [More]
Starring: Tang Wei, Park Hae-il, Lee Jung-hyun, Go Kyung-pyo
Directed By: Park Chan-wook

#40

The Inspection (2022)
88%

#40
Adjusted Score: 88022%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In Elegance Bratton's deeply moving film inspired by his own story, a young, gay Black man, rejected by his mother... [More]
Starring: Jeremy Pope, Raúl Castillo, McCaul Lombardi, Aaron Dominguez
Directed By: Elegance Bratton

#41

On the Come Up (2022)
88%

#41
Adjusted Score: 41790%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Starring newcomer Jamila C. Gray, ON THE COME UP is the story of Bri, a gifted 16-year-old rapper, who attempts... [More]
Starring: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Epps, Method Man, Jamila C. Gray
Directed By: Sanaa Lathan

#42
#42
Adjusted Score: 41066%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile
Directed By: Kathlyn Horan

#43

The Menu (2022)
88%

#43
Adjusted Score: 41837%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A couple, Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), travel to a coastal island in the Pacific Northwest to eat... [More]
Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau
Directed By: Mark Mylod

#44
#44
Adjusted Score: 41495%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Five centuries ago, anatomist André Vésale opened up the human body to science for the first time in history. Today,... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Verena Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor

#45

Holy Spider (2022)
87%

#45
Adjusted Score: 86792%
Critics Consensus: Holy Spider foregoes subtlety in favor of a viscerally outraged dramatization inspired by appalling actual events.
Synopsis: In HOLY SPIDER, we follow family man Saeed as he embarks on his own religious quest -- to "cleanse" the... [More]
Starring: Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, Mehdi Bajestani, Arash Ashtiani, Forouzan Jamshidnejad
Directed By: Ali Abbasi

#46

Broker (2022)
86%

#46
Adjusted Score: 87224%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Boxes are left out for people to anonymously drop off their unwanted babies.... [More]
Starring: Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won, Bae Doona, Ji-eun Lee
Directed By: Hirokazu Koreeda

#47

Pearl (2022)
87%

#47
Adjusted Score: 86381%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year's... [More]
Starring: Mia Goth, David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland
Directed By: Ti West

#48

Women Talking (2022)
86%

#48
Adjusted Score: 85261%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Women in an isolated religious colony struggle to reconcile with their faith after a series of sexual assaults.... [More]
Starring: Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Judith Ivey
Directed By: Sarah Polley

#49

Bros (2022)
86%

#49
Adjusted Score: 71555%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, 2019's The Lion King, Difficult People, Impeachment: American... [More]
Starring: Billy Eichner, Luke MacFarlane, Ts Madison, Monica Raymund
Directed By: Nicholas Stoller

#50
#50
Adjusted Score: 35773%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: One day, without warning, a revolution exploded. It was the event that 80-year-old master documentarian Patricio Guzmán had been waiting... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Patricio Guzmán

#51

The Whale (2022)
85%

#51
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Held together by a killer Brendan Fraser, The Whale sings a song of empathy that will leave most viewers blubbering.
Synopsis: A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance... [More]
Starring: Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins
Directed By: Darren Aronofsky

#52

Love Life (2022)
82%

#52
Adjusted Score: 53014%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Taeko and her husband Jiro are living a peaceful existence with her young son Keita, when a tragic accident brings... [More]
Starring: Fumino Kimura, Kento Nagayama, Tetta Shimada, Atom Sunada
Directed By: Koji Fukada

#53

The Wonder (2022)
80%

#53
Adjusted Score: 47605%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The Irish Midlands, 1862 -- a young girl stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well. English nurse Lib Wright... [More]
Starring: Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy
Directed By: Sebastián Lelio

#54

Paris Memories (2022)
80%

#54
Adjusted Score: 48061%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: One Saturday evening in autumn, Mia is caught in a terrorist attack on a Parisian bistro. Three months later, still... [More]
Starring: Virginie Efira, Benoît Magimel, Grégoire Colin, Maya Sansa
Directed By: Alice Winocour

#55
#55
Adjusted Score: 24016%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The year? 1290. In the Medieval English village of Stonebridge, Lady Catherine (known as Birdy) is the youngest child of... [More]
Starring: Bella Ramsey, Lesley Sharp, Joe Alwyn, Isis Hainsworth
Directed By: Lena Dunham

#56
#56
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A young Harvard dropout seeks his destiny out West by tying his fate to a team of buffalo hunters. Together,... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Fred Hechinger, Rachel Keller, Xander Berkeley
Directed By: Gabe Polsky

#57

The Lost King (2022)
69%

#57
Adjusted Score: 53837%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Steve Coogan, Sally Hawkins, Harry Lloyd
Directed By: Stephen Frears

#58

The Listener (2022)
71%

#58
Adjusted Score: 29883%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Beth is a helpline volunteer -- part of the small army that gets on the phone every night across America,... [More]
Starring: Tessa Thompson
Directed By: Steve Buscemi

#59
#59
Adjusted Score: 29808%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the tropical mountains of Costa Rica, widower Domingo owns a piece of land which is coveted to build a... [More]
Starring: Carlos Urena, Sylvia Sossa, Esteban Brenes Serrano, Aris Vindas
Directed By: Ariel Escalante

#60
#60
Adjusted Score: 71643%
Critics Consensus: Triangle of Sadness lacks the sharp edges of Östlund's earlier work, but this blackly humorous swipe at the obscenely affluent has its own rewards.
Synopsis: In Ruben Östlund's wickedly funny Palme d'Or winner, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power... [More]
Starring: Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Woody Harrelson, Dolly De Leon
Directed By: Ruben Östlund

#61

Empire of Light (2022)
67%

#61
Adjusted Score: 66081%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, EMPIRE OF LIGHT is a powerful and poignant story about... [More]
Starring: Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Colin Firth, Toby Jones
Directed By: Sam Mendes

#62

The Son (2022)
65%

#62
Adjusted Score: 64022%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: 'The Son' follows Peter (Hugh Jackman) as his busy life with new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) and their baby is... [More]
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Anthony Hopkins, Vanessa Kirby
Directed By: Florian Zeller

#63

Hunt (2022)
58%

#63
Adjusted Score: 41732%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Agents of the Korean National Intelligence Service (KNIS), Pyung-ho (LEE Jung-jae) at Int'l Dept. and Jung-do (JUNG Woo-sung) at Domestic... [More]
Starring: Lee Jung-jae, Jung Woo-sung, Jeon Hye-jin, Heo Sung-tae
Directed By: Lee Jung-jae

#64

The Swimmers (2022)
56%

#64
Adjusted Score: 29751%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Based on a true story, THE SWIMMERS follows the journey from war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics. Two young... [More]
Starring: Nathalie Issa, Manal Issa, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ahmed Malek
Directed By: Sally El Hosaini

#65

My Policeman (2022)
50%

#65
Adjusted Score: 42061%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people -- policeman Tom... [More]
Starring: Harry Styles, Rupert Everett, Linus Roache, Emma Corrin
Directed By: Michael Grandage

#66

Allelujah (2022)
57%

#66
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ALLELUJAH is a warm and deeply moving story about old age. When the geriatric ward in a small Yorkshire hospital... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Saunders, Bally Gill, David Bradley, Russell Tovey
Directed By: Richard Eyre

Movie & TV News