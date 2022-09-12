TAGGED AS: festivals, Film Festival, movies, toronto
(Photo by Amazon)
The Toronto International Film Festival 2022 Movie Scorecard
See every movie playing at TIFF that’s getting enough reviews for a Tomatometer! The fest is opening with Sally El Hosaini’s The Swimmers and will close with Mary Harron’s Daliland, with TIFF Tribue Awards going to Brendan Fraser for The Whale, director Sam Mendes and his Empire of Light, and acting ensemble award recognition for the entire cast of My Policeman. Major name directors debuting new films include Martin McDonagh (back after his Best Picture-nominated Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with The Banshees of Inisherin), Peter Farrelly (after winning Best Picture with Green Book, he’s going on The Greatest Beer Run Ever), Steven Spielberg (re-creating his youth in The Fabelmans), Rian Johnson (extending Knives Out with sequel Glass Onion), and Gina Prince-Bythewood, delivering a historical action epic with The Woman King. We’ll be updating the list with the newest Tomatometer-christened films until TIFF’s close on September 18th. —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 100862%
Critics Consensus: Led by Frankie Corio's tremendous performance, Aftersun deftly ushers audiences to the intersection between our memories of loved ones and who they really are.
Synopsis:
Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier.... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 100682%
Critics Consensus: Featuring some of Martin McDonagh's finest work and a pair of outstanding lead performances, The Banshees of Inisherin is a finely crafted feel-bad treat.
Synopsis:
Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN follows lifelong friends Pádraic and... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 100741%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 100380%
Critics Consensus: R.M.N.'s spare, elegant approach lends a deceptively cool surface to its caustic take on cultural divisions.
Synopsis:
A few days before Christmas, having quit his job in Germany, Matthias returns to his multi-ethnic Transylvanian village. He wishes... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 81679%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Leonor Reyes was once a major player in the Filipino film industry after creating a string of successful action films,... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 70031%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The Ranas--a happily patriarchal joint family--yearn for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family line. Their youngest... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 78037%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Rare footage and intimate interviews provide insight into the life and work of renowned photographer and activist Nan Goldin.... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 71545%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
On an impulse to reconnect with her origins, Freddie, 25, returns to South Korea for the first time, where she... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 65792%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Saint-Omer court of law. Young novelist Rama attends the trial of Laurence Coly, a young woman accused of killing her... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 59504%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Rachel is 40 years old, with no children. She loves her life: her high school students, her friends, her ex,... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 53652%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
England, 1988 -- Margaret Thatcher's Conservative government is about to pass a law stigmatizing gays and lesbians, forcing Jean, a... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Among the trees, young women and men working the summer harvest develop new feelings, flirt, try to understand each other,... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 48099%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Halim and Mina run a traditional caftan store in one of Morocco’s oldest medinas. In order to keep up with... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 47742%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
On his deathbed, his royal highness Alfredo, King without a crown, is taken back to distant youth memories and the... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 48048%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Emily (Emma Mackey) wears a mask. The world tells her she must be quiet, obedient, dutiful. She certainly must neither... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 46732%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Humble, unassuming Ma and timid Cao have been cast off by their families and forced into an arranged marriage. They... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 40806%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#18
Adjusted Score: 41769%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
It is summer in a small village in south-eastern Spain. A storm threatens to cause the river that runs through... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 42070%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
NO BEARS portrays two parallel love stories. In both, the lovers are troubled by hidden, inevitable obstacles, the force of... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 36067%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 2022, Mantas Kvedaravičius went back to Ukraine, in the Donbass, at the heart of the war, to be with... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 36063%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In the 1950s and ‘60s, an underground network of transgender women and cross-dressing men found refuge at a modest house... [More]
Starring:
#22
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A film shooting will take place at the cité Picasso, in the suburbs of Boulogne-Sur-Mer, in the north of France.... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 35646%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In Japan, government program Plan 75 encourages senior citizens to be voluntarily euthanized to remedy a super-aged society. An elderly... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 28925%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Dreaming of a better life, Ali makes a precarious living selling contraband gas on the streets of Tunisia. Forced to... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
20 year-old Lynn is told she needs English classes, flight attendant school, and a go getter-attitude. She perseveres along this... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 96496%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Sandra, a young mother who raises her daughter alone, pays regular visits to her sick father. While she and her... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 96502%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A portrait of the formative years of Steven Spielberg, before he became a celebrated director.... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 95262%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Empress Elizabeth of Austria is idolized for her beauty and renowned for inspiring fashion trends. But in 1877, 'Sissi' celebrates... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 95263%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The world is a mysterious place when seen through the eyes of an animal. EO, a grey donkey with melancholic... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 94134%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
On the French Polynesian island of Tahiti, the High Commissioner of the Republic and French government official DE ROLLER is... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 95280%
Critics Consensus: An audiovisual treat for Bowie fans, Moonage Daydream takes an appropriately distinctive approach to one of modern music's most mercurial artists.
Synopsis:
MOONAGE DAYDREAM: a cinematic odyssey exploring Bowie's creative, spiritual and musical journey. From the visionary mind of Brett Morgen, Moonage... [More]
Starring:
#32
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An artist and her elderly mother confront long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home, now a hotel... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 89319%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Daniel Radcliffe is "Weird Al" Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician and sex symbol of our... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 59470%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
U.S. soldier Lynsey's vehicle hits an explosive in Afghanistan, injuring her body and brain. She returns home to New Orleans,... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 90292%
Critics Consensus: Led by Anna Diop's strong central performance, the smartly disquieting Nanny is a promising debut for writer-director Nikyatu Jusu.
Synopsis:
In this psychological horror fable of displacement, Aisha (Anna Diop), a woman who recently emigrated from Senegal, is hired to... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 91380%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Detective Benoit Blanc springs into action when a billionaire's murder mystery game spirals out of control.... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 59445%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An overburdened ICU nurse leans on her selfless new colleague at work and at home -- until a patient's unexpected... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 54037%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In the late 19th century, a young Danish priest travels to a remote part of Iceland to build a church... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 89583%
Critics Consensus: If Decision to Leave isn't quite on the same level as Park Chan-wook's masterpieces, this romantic thriller is still a remarkable achievement by any other metric.
Synopsis:
A diligent detective begins to develop feelings for a murder suspect.... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 88022%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In Elegance Bratton's deeply moving film inspired by his own story, a young, gay Black man, rejected by his mother... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 41790%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Starring newcomer Jamila C. Gray, ON THE COME UP is the story of Bri, a gifted 16-year-old rapper, who attempts... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 41066%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#43
Adjusted Score: 41837%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A couple, Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), travel to a coastal island in the Pacific Northwest to eat... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 41495%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Five centuries ago, anatomist André Vésale opened up the human body to science for the first time in history. Today,... [More]
Starring:
#45
Adjusted Score: 86792%
Critics Consensus: Holy Spider foregoes subtlety in favor of a viscerally outraged dramatization inspired by appalling actual events.
Synopsis:
In HOLY SPIDER, we follow family man Saeed as he embarks on his own religious quest -- to "cleanse" the... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 87224%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Boxes are left out for people to anonymously drop off their unwanted babies.... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 86381%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year's... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 85261%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Women in an isolated religious colony struggle to reconcile with their faith after a series of sexual assaults.... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 71555%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, 2019's The Lion King, Difficult People, Impeachment: American... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 35773%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
One day, without warning, a revolution exploded. It was the event that 80-year-old master documentarian Patricio Guzmán had been waiting... [More]
Starring:
#51
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Held together by a killer Brendan Fraser, The Whale sings a song of empathy that will leave most viewers blubbering.
Synopsis:
A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 53014%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Taeko and her husband Jiro are living a peaceful existence with her young son Keita, when a tragic accident brings... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 47605%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The Irish Midlands, 1862 -- a young girl stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well. English nurse Lib Wright... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 48061%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
One Saturday evening in autumn, Mia is caught in a terrorist attack on a Parisian bistro. Three months later, still... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 24016%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The year? 1290. In the Medieval English village of Stonebridge, Lady Catherine (known as Birdy) is the youngest child of... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A young Harvard dropout seeks his destiny out West by tying his fate to a team of buffalo hunters. Together,... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 53837%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#58
Adjusted Score: 29883%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Beth is a helpline volunteer -- part of the small army that gets on the phone every night across America,... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 29808%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In the tropical mountains of Costa Rica, widower Domingo owns a piece of land which is coveted to build a... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 71643%
Critics Consensus: Triangle of Sadness lacks the sharp edges of Östlund's earlier work, but this blackly humorous swipe at the obscenely affluent has its own rewards.
Synopsis:
In Ruben Östlund's wickedly funny Palme d'Or winner, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 66081%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, EMPIRE OF LIGHT is a powerful and poignant story about... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 64022%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
'The Son' follows Peter (Hugh Jackman) as his busy life with new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) and their baby is... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 41732%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Agents of the Korean National Intelligence Service (KNIS), Pyung-ho (LEE Jung-jae) at Int'l Dept. and Jung-do (JUNG Woo-sung) at Domestic... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 29751%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Based on a true story, THE SWIMMERS follows the journey from war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics. Two young... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 42061%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people -- policeman Tom... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
ALLELUJAH is a warm and deeply moving story about old age. When the geriatric ward in a small Yorkshire hospital... [More]