The Toronto International Film Festival 2022 Movie Scorecard

See every movie playing at TIFF that’s getting enough reviews for a Tomatometer! The fest is opening with Sally El Hosaini’s The Swimmers and will close with Mary Harron’s Daliland, with TIFF Tribue Awards going to Brendan Fraser for The Whale, director Sam Mendes and his Empire of Light, and acting ensemble award recognition for the entire cast of My Policeman. Major name directors debuting new films include Martin McDonagh (back after his Best Picture-nominated Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with The Banshees of Inisherin), Peter Farrelly (after winning Best Picture with Green Book, he’s going on The Greatest Beer Run Ever), Steven Spielberg (re-creating his youth in The Fabelmans), Rian Johnson (extending Knives Out with sequel Glass Onion), and Gina Prince-Bythewood, delivering a historical action epic with The Woman King. We’ll be updating the list with the newest Tomatometer-christened films until TIFF’s close on September 18th. —Alex Vo

#1 Aftersun (2022) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 100862% Critics Consensus: Led by Frankie Corio's tremendous performance, Aftersun deftly ushers audiences to the intersection between our memories of loved ones and who they really are. Synopsis: Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier.... Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier.... [More] Starring: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall Directed By: Charlotte Wells

#20 Mariupolis 2 (2022) 100% #20 Adjusted Score: 36067% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: In 2022, Mantas Kvedaravičius went back to Ukraine, in the Donbass, at the heart of the war, to be with... In 2022, Mantas Kvedaravičius went back to Ukraine, in the Donbass, at the heart of the war, to be with... [More] Starring: Mantas Kvedaravicius Directed By: Mantas Kvedaravicius, Hanna Bilobrova

#21 Casa Susanna (2022) 100% #21 Adjusted Score: 36063% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: In the 1950s and ‘60s, an underground network of transgender women and cross-dressing men found refuge at a modest house... In the 1950s and ‘60s, an underground network of transgender women and cross-dressing men found refuge at a modest house... [More] Starring: Directed By: Sébastien Lifshitz

#31 Moonage Daydream (2022) 95% #31 Adjusted Score: 95280% Critics Consensus: An audiovisual treat for Bowie fans, Moonage Daydream takes an appropriately distinctive approach to one of modern music's most mercurial artists. Synopsis: MOONAGE DAYDREAM: a cinematic odyssey exploring Bowie's creative, spiritual and musical journey. From the visionary mind of Brett Morgen, Moonage... MOONAGE DAYDREAM: a cinematic odyssey exploring Bowie's creative, spiritual and musical journey. From the visionary mind of Brett Morgen, Moonage... [More] Starring: Directed By: Brett Morgen

#44 De Humani Corporis Fabrica (2022) 88% #44 Adjusted Score: 41495% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Five centuries ago, anatomist André Vésale opened up the human body to science for the first time in history. Today,... Five centuries ago, anatomist André Vésale opened up the human body to science for the first time in history. Today,... [More] Starring: Directed By: Verena Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor

#50 My Imaginary Country (2022) 86% #50 Adjusted Score: 35773% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: One day, without warning, a revolution exploded. It was the event that 80-year-old master documentarian Patricio Guzmán had been waiting... One day, without warning, a revolution exploded. It was the event that 80-year-old master documentarian Patricio Guzmán had been waiting... [More] Starring: Directed By: Patricio Guzmán

#51 The Whale (2022) 85% #51 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: Held together by a killer Brendan Fraser, The Whale sings a song of empathy that will leave most viewers blubbering. Synopsis: A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance... A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance... [More] Starring: Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins Directed By: Darren Aronofsky