(Photo by StudioCanal. WE LIVE IN TIME.)

Toronto Film Festival 2024: Movie Scorecard

See every movie playing at TIFF that’s getting enough reviews for a Tomatometer! For starters, we already singled out 13 must-see movies at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, including resplendent The Wild Robot, future romance All of You, the launching of a comedy institution in Saturday Night, Orlando Bloom sports drama The Cut, Hugh Grant horror Hereticand more. Movies will be added daily until the end of the fest on September 15.

#1

The Substance (2024)
92%

#1
Adjusted Score: 95806%
Critics Consensus: Audaciously gross, wickedly clever, and possibly Demi Moore's finest hour, The Substance is a gasp-inducing feat from writer-director Coralie Fargeat.
Synopsis: Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? You, only better in every way. You should try this... [More]
Starring: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid, Hugo Diego Garcia
Directed By: Coralie Fargeat

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 102281%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The light, the lives, and the textures of contemporary, working-class Mumbai are explored and celebrated by writer/director Payal Kapadia, who... [More]
Starring: Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon
Directed By: Payal Kapadia

#3

Universal Language (2024)
100%

#3
Adjusted Score: 100968%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In a mysterious and surreal interzone somewhere between Tehran and Winnipeg, the lives of multiple characters interweave with each other... [More]
Starring: Rojina Esmaeili, Danielle Fichaud, Sobhan Javadi, Saba Vahedyousefi
Directed By: Matthew Rankin

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 100896%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: On an empty road in the middle of the night, Shula stumbles across the body of her uncle. As funeral... [More]
Starring: Susan Chardy, Elizabeth Chisela, Henry B.J. Phiri
Directed By: Rungano Nyoni

#5

Will & Harper (2024)
100%

#5
Adjusted Score: 100677%
Critics Consensus: Endearing and heartfelt, Will & Harper is an ode and testament to long-lasting love, acceptance and evolution within a friendship.
Synopsis: When Will Ferrell finds out his close friend of 30 years is coming out as a trans woman, the two... [More]
Starring: Will Ferrell, Harper Steele
Directed By: Josh Greenbaum

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 100528%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An enduring but fragile love story shared by Qiao Qiao and Guao Bin, set in China, from the early 2000s... [More]
Starring: Tao Zhao, Zhubin Li
Directed By: Zhang-Ke Jia

#7

Dead Mail (2024)
100%

#7
Adjusted Score: 100159%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: On a desolate, Midwestern county road, a bound man crawls towards a remote postal box, managing to slide a blood-stained... [More]
Starring: Sterling Macer Jr., John Fleck, Susan Priver, Micki Jackson
Directed By: Kyle McConaghy, Joe DeBoer

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 100160%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: As he pedals through the streets of Paris to deliver meals, Souleymane repeats his story. In two days, he has... [More]
Starring: Abou Sangaré, Nina Meurisse, Alpha Oumar Sow, Emmanuel Yovanie
Directed By: Boris Lojkine

#9

Kill the Jockey (2024)
100%

#9
Adjusted Score: 100092%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Remo Manfredini is a legendary jockey, but his self-destructive behaviour is beginning to outshine his talent and threaten his relationship... [More]
Starring: Úrsula Corberó, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Mariana Di Girólamo
Directed By: Luis Ortega

#10

The Piano Lesson (2024)
100%

#10
Adjusted Score: 100500%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression, The Piano Lesson follows the lives of the Charles... [More]
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler
Directed By: Malcolm Washington

#11

Conclave (2024)
100%

#11
Adjusted Score: 94746%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: From director Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front) CONCLAVE follows one of the world's most secretive and ancient... [More]
Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Carlos Diehz
Directed By: Edward Berger

#12

Santosh (2024)
100%

#12
Adjusted Score: 94753%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A government scheme sees newly widowed Santosh inherit her husband’s job as a police constable in the rural badlands of... [More]
Starring: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar, Nawal Shukla, Pratibha Awasthi
Directed By: Sandhya Suri

#13

Viet and Nam (2024)
100%

#13
Adjusted Score: 87457%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the depths of the underground coal mines, where danger awaits and darkness prevails, Nam and Việt, both young miners,... [More]
Starring: Phạm Thanh Hải, Đào Duy Bảo Định, Nguyễn Thị Nga, Lê Viết Tụng
Directed By: Minh Quý Trương

#14

No Other Land (2024)
100%

#14
Adjusted Score: 80060%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: For half a decade, Basel Adra, a Palestinian activist, films his community of Masafer Yatta being destroyed by Israel’s occupation,... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor

#15

To a Land Unknown (2024)
100%

#15
Adjusted Score: 80167%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Chatila and Reda are saving to pay for fake passports to get out of Athens. But when Reda loses their... [More]
Starring: Mahmood Bakri, Aram Sabbagh, Mohammad Alsurafa, Angeliki Papoulia
Directed By: Mahdi Fleifel

#16

The Friend (2024)
100%

#16
Adjusted Score: 72817%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Naomi Watts, Bill Murray, Sarah Pidgeon, Carla Gugino
Directed By: David Siegel, Scott McGehee

#17

By the Stream (2024)
100%

#17
Adjusted Score: 72520%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the wake of a scandal involving several of her students, Jeonim (Kim Minhee), an artist and lecturer at a... [More]
Starring: Kim Min-hee, Kwon Hae-hyo, Cho Yun-hee, Ha Seung-guk
Directed By: Hong Sang-soo

#18

Julie Keeps Quiet (2024)
100%

#18
Adjusted Score: 65072%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: As the star player at an elite tennis academy, Julie's life revolves around the game she loves. When her coach... [More]
Starring: Koen de Bouw, Ruth Becquart, Tijmen Govaerts, Sofie Decleir
Directed By: Leonardo Van Dijl

#19

Youth (Hard Times) (2024)
100%

#19
Adjusted Score: 57973%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In YOUTH (HARD TIMES), individual and collective stories unfold in Zhili's textile workshops, becoming ever more dramatic as the seasons... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Bing Wang

#20

Flow (2024)
100%

#20
Adjusted Score: 58205%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A wondrous journey, through realms natural and mystical, Flow follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Gints Zilbalodis

#21

An Unfinished Film (2024)
100%

#21
Adjusted Score: 58211%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: January 2020. A film crew reunites near Wuhan to resume the shooting of a film halted ten years earlier, only... [More]
Starring: Hao Qin, Xiaorui Mao, Xi Qi, Xuan Huang
Directed By: Ye Lou

#22
#22
Adjusted Score: 50744%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In a windy Somali village, a newly assembled family must navigate between their different aspirations and the complex world surrounding... [More]
Starring: Ahmed Ali Farah, Anab Ahmed Ibrahim, Ahmed Mohamud Saleban
Directed By: Mo Harawe

#23

The Brutalist (2024)
97%

#23
Adjusted Score: 98402%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When visionary architect László Toth and his wife Erzsébet flee Europe to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of... [More]
Starring: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn
Directed By: Brady Corbet

#24

Anora (2024)
96%

#24
Adjusted Score: 99151%
Critics Consensus: Another marvelous chronicle of America's scuzzy strivers by writer-director Sean Baker given some extra pizzazz by Mikey Madison's brassy performance, Anora is a romantic drama on the bleeding edge.
Synopsis: Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and impulsively marries... [More]
Starring: Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian
Directed By: Sean Baker

#25

Dahomey (2024)
95%

#25
Adjusted Score: 95531%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: November, 2021. Twenty-six royal treasures of the Kingdom of Dahomey are about to leave Paris to return to their country... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Mati Diop

#26
#26
Adjusted Score: 95458%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When the light breaks on a long summer’s day in Iceland. From one sunset to another, Una, a young art... [More]
Starring: Elín Hall, Mikael Kaaber, Katla Njálsdóttir, Baldur Einarsson
Directed By: Rúnar Rúnarsson

#27

Babygirl (2024)
94%

#27
Adjusted Score: 95256%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde
Directed By: Halina Reijn

#28

Presence (2024)
93%

#28
Adjusted Score: 95058%
Critics Consensus: A slow-burning spectral thriller, Presence reaffirms that Soderbergh plays with form as deftly as he flits between genres.
Synopsis: A family moves into a suburban house and becomes convinced they're not alone.... [More]
Starring: Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, Callina Liang, Julia Fox
Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: 94111%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Ingrid (Julianne Moore) and Martha (Tilda Swinton) were close friends in their youth, when they worked together at the same... [More]
Starring: Tilda Swinton, Julianne Moore, John Turturro, Alex Høgh Andersen
Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar

#30

I'm Still Here (2024)
92%

#30
Adjusted Score: 80510%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Fernanda Torres, Selton Mello, Fernanda Montenegro, Maeve Jinkings
Directed By: Walter Salles

#31

My Sunshine (2024)
91%

#31
Adjusted Score: 71741%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: On a Japanese island, life revolves around the changing seasons. Winter is time for ice hockey at school, but Takuya... [More]
Starring: Keitatsu Koshiyama, Sôsuke Ikematsu, Kiara Nakanishi, Ryuya Wakaba
Directed By: Hiroshi Okuyama

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 91259%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Setareh Abdolmaleki, Zahra Rostami, Amineh Mazroei Arani, Niousha Akhshi Vardoogh
Directed By: Mohammad Rasoulof

#33

April (2024)
90%

#33
Adjusted Score: 65499%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After a newborn dies during delivery, the morals and professionalism of an OBGYN, Nina, come under scrutiny amid rumors that... [More]
Starring: Ia Sukhitashvili, Kakha Kintsurashvili, Merab Ninidze
Directed By: Dea Kulumbegashvili

#34

Emilia Perez (2024)
89%

#34
Adjusted Score: 91337%
Critics Consensus: Karla Sofía Gascón is Emilia Perez in a swaggering musical crime thriller of genre-bending fascination that is also an unapologetically trans story.
Synopsis: From renegade auteur Jacques Audiard comes Emilia Pérez, an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song... [More]
Starring: Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz
Directed By: Jacques Audiard

#35
#35
Adjusted Score: 90031%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Karoline (Vic Carmen Sonne), a young factory worker, is struggling to survive in post WWI Copenhagen. When she finds herself... [More]
Starring: Vic Carmen Sonne, Trine Dyrholm, Besir Zeciri, Ava Knox Martin
Directed By: Magnus von Horn

#36
#36
Adjusted Score: 58096%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Ernest Cole, a South African photographer was the first to expose the horrors of apartheid to a world audience. His... [More]
Starring: LaKeith Stanfield
Directed By: Raoul Peck

#37
#37
Adjusted Score: 87093%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Pamela Anderson, Dave Bautista, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kiernan Shipka
Directed By: Gia Coppola

#38

Grand Tour (2024)
86%

#38
Adjusted Score: 86601%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Rangoon, Burma, 1917. Edward, a civil servant for the British Empire, runs away from his fiancée Molly the day she... [More]
Starring: Gonçalo Waddington, Crista Alfaiate, Claúdio da Silva, Lang-Khê Tran
Directed By: Miguel Gomes

#39

Saturday Night (2024)
86%

#39
Adjusted Score: 86019%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: At 11:30pm on October 11, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television -- and culture --... [More]
Starring: Gabriel LaBelle, Dylan O'Brien, Cory Michael Smith, Rachel Sennott
Directed By: Jason Reitman

#40

Matt and Mara (2024)
86%

#40
Adjusted Score: 86018%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A chance encounter leads Mara (Deragh Campbell), a young creative writing professor, to reunite with Matt (Matt Johnson), a charismatic,... [More]
Starring: Matt Johnson, Simon Reynolds, Deragh Campbell, Alejandra Zapico
Directed By: Kazik Radwanski

#41
#41
Adjusted Score: 80566%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Mia Sara
Directed By: Mike Flanagan

#42

Cloud (2024)
85%

#42
Adjusted Score: 80569%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Masaki Suda, Kotone Furukawa, Masataka Kubota
Directed By: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

#43

The Order (2024)
83%

#43
Adjusted Score: 83740%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: For over a year, a series of bold daylight bank robberies and armored car heists leaves law enforcement baffled and... [More]
Starring: Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett
Directed By: Justin Kurzel

#44

Rumours (2024)
81%

#44
Adjusted Score: 81958%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Ricocheting between comedy, apocalyptic horror, and swooning soap opera, Rumours follows the seven leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies at... [More]
Starring: Cate Blanchett, Alicia Vikander, Roy Dupuis, Charles Dance
Directed By: Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson

#45

We Live in Time (2024)
80%

#45
Adjusted Score: 80094%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through snapshots... [More]
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh, Adam James, Aoife Hinds
Directed By: John Crowley

#46

Queer (2024)
77%

#46
Adjusted Score: 78187%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In 1950s Mexico City, WILLIAM LEE, an American ex-pat in his late forties, leads a solitary life amidst a small... [More]
Starring: Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman
Directed By: Luca Guadagnino

#47

Bird (2024)
73%

#47
Adjusted Score: 75280%
Critics Consensus: Director Andrea Arnold strikes a coming-of-age chord through Nykiya Adams' moving performance, marrying fantasy and reality to the dizzying end.
Synopsis: 12-year-old Bailey lives with her single dad Bug and brother Hunter in a squat in North Kent. Bug doesn't have... [More]
Starring: Barry Keoghan, Franz Rogowski, Nykiya Adams, James Nelson-Joyce
Directed By: Andrea Arnold

#48

The Damned (2024)
71%

#48
Adjusted Score: 71018%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Winter 1862. In the midst of the Civil War, the US Army sends a company of volunteer soldiers to the... [More]
Starring: Noah Carlson, Tim Carlson, Jeremiah Knupp, René W. Solomon
Directed By: Roberto Minervini

#49

The End (2024)
69%

#49
Adjusted Score: 65405%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Tilda Swinton, George MacKay, Moses Ingram, Michael Shannon
Directed By: Joshua Oppenheimer

#50

Harvest (2024)
69%

#50
Adjusted Score: 65069%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Over seven hallucinatory days, a village with no name, in an undefined time and place, disappears. In Athina Rachel Tsangari's... [More]
Starring: Caleb Landry Jones, Harry Melling, Rosy McEwen, Arinzé Kene
Directed By: Athina Rachel Tsangari

#51

Oh Canada (2024)
68%

#51
Adjusted Score: 69698%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A famed Canadian documentary filmmaker, gives a final interview to one of his former students to tell the whole truth... [More]
Starring: Richard Gere, Uma Thurman, Michael Imperioli, Victoria Hill
Directed By: Paul Schrader

#52

Pepe (2024)
67%

#52
Adjusted Score: 58520%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the jungle of Colombia, Pepe, a young Hippo was killed. Between sounds and bellows, his ghost narrates his story,... [More]
Starring: Jhon Narváez, Sor María Ríos, Fareed Matjila, Harmony Ahalwa
Directed By: Nelson Carlo de Los Santos Arias

#53

The Shrouds (2024)
63%

#53
Adjusted Score: 64538%
Critics Consensus: Ruminating on the love within loss, The Shrouds is a personal and peculiar examination of grief by director David Cronenberg.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger, Guy Pearce, Sandrine Holt
Directed By: David Cronenberg

#54

Megalopolis (2024)
54%

#54
Adjusted Score: 58031%
Critics Consensus: More of a creative manifesto than a cogent narrative feature, Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis is an overstuffed opus that's equal parts stimulating and slapdash.
Synopsis: MEGALOPOLIS is a Roman Epic set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict... [More]
Starring: Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#55

Nutcrackers (2024)
46%

#55
Adjusted Score: 43600%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Ben Stiller, Linda Cardellini, Edi Patterson, Tim Heidecker
Directed By: David Gordon Green

