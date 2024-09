Toronto Film Festival 2024: Movie Scorecard

Adjusted Score: 58031%

Critics Consensus: More of a creative manifesto than a cogent narrative feature, Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis is an overstuffed opus that's equal parts stimulating and slapdash.

Synopsis: MEGALOPOLIS is a Roman Epic set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict... MEGALOPOLIS is a Roman Epic set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict... [More]