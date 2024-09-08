TAGGED AS: festivals, Film Festival, movies, toronto
Toronto Film Festival 2024: Movie Scorecard
See every movie playing at TIFF that’s getting enough reviews for a Tomatometer! For starters, we already singled out 13 must-see movies at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, including resplendent The Wild Robot, future romance All of You, the launching of a comedy institution in Saturday Night, Orlando Bloom sports drama The Cut, Hugh Grant horror Heretic, and more. Movies will be added daily until the end of the fest on September 15.
#1
Adjusted Score: 95806%
Critics Consensus: Audaciously gross, wickedly clever, and possibly Demi Moore's finest hour, The Substance is a gasp-inducing feat from writer-director Coralie Fargeat.
Synopsis:
Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? You, only better in every way. You should try this... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 102281%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The light, the lives, and the textures of contemporary, working-class Mumbai are explored and celebrated by writer/director Payal Kapadia, who... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 100968%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In a mysterious and surreal interzone somewhere between Tehran and Winnipeg, the lives of multiple characters interweave with each other... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 100896%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
On an empty road in the middle of the night, Shula stumbles across the body of her uncle. As funeral... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 100677%
Critics Consensus: Endearing and heartfelt, Will & Harper is an ode and testament to long-lasting love, acceptance and evolution within a friendship.
Synopsis:
When Will Ferrell finds out his close friend of 30 years is coming out as a trans woman, the two... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 100528%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An enduring but fragile love story shared by Qiao Qiao and Guao Bin, set in China, from the early 2000s... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 100159%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
On a desolate, Midwestern county road, a bound man crawls towards a remote postal box, managing to slide a blood-stained... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 100160%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
As he pedals through the streets of Paris to deliver meals, Souleymane repeats his story. In two days, he has... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 100092%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Remo Manfredini is a legendary jockey, but his self-destructive behaviour is beginning to outshine his talent and threaten his relationship... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 100500%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression, The Piano Lesson follows the lives of the Charles... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 94746%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
From director Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front) CONCLAVE follows one of the world's most secretive and ancient... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 94753%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A government scheme sees newly widowed Santosh inherit her husband’s job as a police constable in the rural badlands of... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 87457%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In the depths of the underground coal mines, where danger awaits and darkness prevails, Nam and Việt, both young miners,... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 80060%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
For half a decade, Basel Adra, a Palestinian activist, films his community of Masafer Yatta being destroyed by Israel’s occupation,... [More]
Starring:
#15
Adjusted Score: 80167%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Chatila and Reda are saving to pay for fake passports to get out of Athens. But when Reda loses their... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 72817%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#17
Adjusted Score: 72520%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In the wake of a scandal involving several of her students, Jeonim (Kim Minhee), an artist and lecturer at a... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 65072%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
As the star player at an elite tennis academy, Julie's life revolves around the game she loves. When her coach... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 57973%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In YOUTH (HARD TIMES), individual and collective stories unfold in Zhili's textile workshops, becoming ever more dramatic as the seasons... [More]
Starring:
#20
Adjusted Score: 58205%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A wondrous journey, through realms natural and mystical, Flow follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a... [More]
Starring:
#21
Adjusted Score: 58211%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
January 2020. A film crew reunites near Wuhan to resume the shooting of a film halted ten years earlier, only... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 50744%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In a windy Somali village, a newly assembled family must navigate between their different aspirations and the complex world surrounding... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 98402%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When visionary architect László Toth and his wife Erzsébet flee Europe to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 99151%
Critics Consensus: Another marvelous chronicle of America's scuzzy strivers by writer-director Sean Baker given some extra pizzazz by Mikey Madison's brassy performance, Anora is a romantic drama on the bleeding edge.
Synopsis:
Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and impulsively marries... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 95531%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
November, 2021. Twenty-six royal treasures of the Kingdom of Dahomey are about to leave Paris to return to their country... [More]
Starring:
#26
Adjusted Score: 95458%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When the light breaks on a long summer’s day in Iceland. From one sunset to another, Una, a young art... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 95256%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 95058%
Critics Consensus: A slow-burning spectral thriller, Presence reaffirms that Soderbergh plays with form as deftly as he flits between genres.
Synopsis:
A family moves into a suburban house and becomes convinced they're not alone.... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 94111%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Ingrid (Julianne Moore) and Martha (Tilda Swinton) were close friends in their youth, when they worked together at the same... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 80510%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#31
Adjusted Score: 71741%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
On a Japanese island, life revolves around the changing seasons. Winter is time for ice hockey at school, but Takuya... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 91259%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#33
Adjusted Score: 65499%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After a newborn dies during delivery, the morals and professionalism of an OBGYN, Nina, come under scrutiny amid rumors that... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 91337%
Critics Consensus: Karla Sofía Gascón is Emilia Perez in a swaggering musical crime thriller of genre-bending fascination that is also an unapologetically trans story.
Synopsis:
From renegade auteur Jacques Audiard comes Emilia Pérez, an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 90031%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Karoline (Vic Carmen Sonne), a young factory worker, is struggling to survive in post WWI Copenhagen. When she finds herself... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 58096%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Ernest Cole, a South African photographer was the first to expose the horrors of apartheid to a world audience. His... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 87093%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#38
Adjusted Score: 86601%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Rangoon, Burma, 1917. Edward, a civil servant for the British Empire, runs away from his fiancée Molly the day she... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 86019%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
At 11:30pm on October 11, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television -- and culture --... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 86018%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A chance encounter leads Mara (Deragh Campbell), a young creative writing professor, to reunite with Matt (Matt Johnson), a charismatic,... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 80566%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#42
Adjusted Score: 80569%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#43
Adjusted Score: 83740%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
For over a year, a series of bold daylight bank robberies and armored car heists leaves law enforcement baffled and... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 81958%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Ricocheting between comedy, apocalyptic horror, and swooning soap opera, Rumours follows the seven leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies at... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 80094%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through snapshots... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 78187%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 1950s Mexico City, WILLIAM LEE, an American ex-pat in his late forties, leads a solitary life amidst a small... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 75280%
Critics Consensus: Director Andrea Arnold strikes a coming-of-age chord through Nykiya Adams' moving performance, marrying fantasy and reality to the dizzying end.
Synopsis:
12-year-old Bailey lives with her single dad Bug and brother Hunter in a squat in North Kent. Bug doesn't have... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 71018%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Winter 1862. In the midst of the Civil War, the US Army sends a company of volunteer soldiers to the... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 65405%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#50
Adjusted Score: 65069%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Over seven hallucinatory days, a village with no name, in an undefined time and place, disappears. In Athina Rachel Tsangari's... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 69698%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A famed Canadian documentary filmmaker, gives a final interview to one of his former students to tell the whole truth... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 58520%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In the jungle of Colombia, Pepe, a young Hippo was killed. Between sounds and bellows, his ghost narrates his story,... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 64538%
Critics Consensus: Ruminating on the love within loss, The Shrouds is a personal and peculiar examination of grief by director David Cronenberg.
#54
Adjusted Score: 58031%
Critics Consensus: More of a creative manifesto than a cogent narrative feature, Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis is an overstuffed opus that's equal parts stimulating and slapdash.
Synopsis:
MEGALOPOLIS is a Roman Epic set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 43600%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.