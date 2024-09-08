Toronto Film Festival 2024: Movie Scorecard

Adjusted Score: 99151%

Critics Consensus: Another marvelous chronicle of America's scuzzy strivers by writer-director Sean Baker given some extra pizzazz by Mikey Madison's brassy performance, Anora is a romantic drama on the bleeding edge.

Synopsis: Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and impulsively marries... Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and impulsively marries... [More]