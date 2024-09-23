The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, The Simpsons, Friends, The X-Files; Seinfeld- Photo credits: NBC/courtesy Everett Collection; ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection; NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Everett Collection; ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett CollectionNBC

(Photo by NBC/courtesy Everett Collection; ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection; NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Everett Collection; ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection; NBC)

The 100 Best ’90s TV Shows

The ’90s — when things were whack if they weren’t rad and you bounced from a lame party full of capital-L losers … yadda, yadda, yadda. Some of our favorite TV stars are responsible for that fly vernacular. Their favorite catchphrases were seared into fans’ brains and survive to this day on the lips of moms everywhere because those dorks starred in some of the best TV of the decade.

We’re talking the Fresh Prince, Mulder and Scully, Jerry, Elaine, George, Kramer, Bart and Lisa, Captain Picard, Buffy, Angela Chase, and, of course, Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Joey, and Phoebe to name just a few of the characters that we came to love and left a lasting impression.

Feeling nostalgic, we decided to rank the top ’90s shows below based on their popularity at the time they aired, their cultural resonance today, their Tomatometer score (where available), and an aggregation of editorial lists published by reputable media outlets. You’ll find ’90s sitcoms, ’90s cartoons, ’90s Nickelodeon shows, ’90s hospital dramas, ’90s police procedurals — sensing a pattern?

We’re saving The Sopranos (1999–2007) and other titles that aired the bulk of their seasons primarily in other decades for other lists; however, long-running shows that ran through the majority or all of the 1990s did make the list, even if they’ve had many seasons in other decades, too – shows like Saturday Night Live, The Simpsons, and Unsolved Mysteries. (You may also see those on our “Best TV of the 1980s” list — coming soon!) You’ll also note that these are primarily U.S. titles, though the occasional British series was able to cross the pond in the age before streaming and make a major impression in the ’90s.

And this just in: Fandango at Home is “the one” when it comes to watching Friends in 4K, available right now for the first time exclusively. 

Power Rangers (1993)
--

#100
Synopsis: A closeknit band of teenagers in fictional Angel Grove, Calif., transforms into a uniformed team of superheroes ready to take... [More]
Starring: Austin St. John, Jason David Frank, David Yost, Johnny Yong Bosch
Directed By: Shuki Levy, Haim Saban

Stephen King's The Stand (1994)
70%

#99
Synopsis: A four-part miniseries tells the horror story of King's "The Stand." A supervirus that leaked from a lab kills most... [More]
Starring: Gary Sinise, Molly Ringwald, Laura San Giacomo, Jamey Sheridan
Directed By: Stephen King, Richard P. Rubinstein

The Adventures of Pete and Pete (1991)
--

#98
Synopsis: Originally a series of minute-long shorts that aired between programs on Nickelodeon, "The Adventures of Pete and Pete" features two... [More]
Starring: Michael C. Maronna, Danny Tamberelli

The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.: Season 1 (1993)
92%

#97
Adjusted Score: 94224%
Critics Consensus: With The Adventures of Brisco County Jr., Bruce Campbell brings his campy charms to the small-screen in an inventive, genre-bending Western.
Starring: Bruce Campbell, Julius Carry, Christian Clemenson

Rocko (1993)
--

#96
Synopsis: Rocko is a wallaby who has moved from his native Australia to the United States. But life in the United... [More]
Starring: Carlos Alazraqui, Tom Kenny, Charlie Adler, Mr. Lawrence
Directed By: Joe Murray, Mary Harrington

Doug (1991)
--

#95
Synopsis: Meet Douglas Yancy Funnie, who just moved to Bluffington with his parents, Phil and Theda, and his sister, Judy. When... [More]
Starring: Billy West, Becca Lish, Doug Preis, Chris Phillips

Aeon Flux: Season 3 (1995)
80%

#94
Adjusted Score: 80388%
Critics Consensus: Reaching a beguiling conclusion, Aeon Flux solidifies its status as a startlingly mature animation curio that is equal parts disturbing and sexy.
Starring:

Picket Fences (1992)
82%

#93
Synopsis: Set in Rome, Wis., this drama/mystery series revolves around a small town where strange things happen. The central focus is... [More]
Starring: Tom Skerritt, Kathy Baker, Costas Mandylor, Lauren Holly
Directed By: David E. Kelley

Walker, Texas Ranger (1993)
--

#92
Synopsis: Texas Ranger Cordell Walker kicks posterior -- usually in slo-mo. Because of his martial-arts skills, he has a competitive edge... [More]
Starring: Chuck Norris, Clarence Gilyard, Sheree J. Wilson, Noble Willingham
Directed By: Len Katzman

JAG (1995)
--

#91
Synopsis: Harmon "Harm" Rabb Jr. is a former pilot turned lawyer working for the military's JAG (Judge Advocate General) division, the... [More]
Starring: David James Elliott, Catherine Bell, Patrick Laborteaux, Karri Turner
Directed By: Donald P. Bellisario, Charles Floyd Johnson, Stephen Zito, Mark Horowitz

Coach (1989)
--

#90
Synopsis: Hayden Fox is a football coach, the head coach of Minnesota State University's Screaming Eagles for much of the series'... [More]
Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Jerry Van Dyke, Shelley Fabares, Clare Carey
Directed By: Barry Kemp

Tales From the Crypt (1989)
82%

#89
Synopsis: Based on the EC Comics series of the same name, this campy and stylized anthology series recounts a string of... [More]
Starring: John Kassir, Kirk Douglas

Blossom (1991)
--

#88
Synopsis: Blossom Russo is a highly intelligent and spunky teenager. The youngest of three, she lives with her divorced musician father,... [More]
Starring: Mayim Bialik, Ted Wass, Joey Lawrence, Michael Stoyanov
Directed By: Paul Junger Witt, Tony Thomas, Don Reo, Allan Katz

The Drew Carey Show (1995)
--

#87
Synopsis: The fictional version of comedian Drew Carey is a hapless employee for Cleveland's Winfred-Louder department store, which becomes an Internet... [More]
Starring: Drew Carey, Diedrich Bader, Christa Miller, Kathy Kinney
Directed By: Bruce Helford, Drew Carey, Robert Borden, Deborah Oppenheimer

The State (1993)
83%

#86
Synopsis: Produced by MTV, "The State" is a sketch comedy show, a la "Saturday Night Live" with more elaborate productions. The... [More]
Starring: Kevin Allison, Michael Ian Black, Robert Ben Garant, Todd Holoubek

Kenan & Kel (1996)
--

#85
Synopsis: "Aw, here it goes!" Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell were among the original cast members of the popular Nickelodeon sketch-comedy... [More]
Starring: Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell

Mystery Science Theater 3000 (1988)
87%

#84
Synopsis: Forced by evil scientists to watch bad "B" movies until he breaks, a host and a bunch of captive robots... [More]
Starring: Mike Nelson, Joel Hodgson

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (1993)
86%

#83
Synopsis: Another incarnation of the Superman legend, this series puts a 1990s spin on the standard story. This time, the focus... [More]
Starring: Teri Hatcher, Dean Cain, Lane Smith, Justin Whalin
Directed By: Robert Singer

Dinosaurs (1991)
91%

#82
Synopsis: Dinosaurs live like humans in this 1990s sitcom set in 60,000,003 B.C. in Pangaea. Blue-collar dinosaur Earl Sinclair tries to... [More]
Starring: Stuart Pankin, Jessica Walter, Jason Willinger, Sally Struthers

Doogie Howser, M.D. (1989)
--

#81
Synopsis: Long before Neil Patrick Harris portrayed the skirt-chasing Barney Stinson in "How I Met Your Mother," he was a favorite... [More]
Starring: Neil Patrick Harris, Max Casella, Belinda Montgomery, James B. Sikking

Space Ghost: Coast to Coast (1994)
--

#80
Synopsis: This animated talk show is hosted by not-so-superhero Space Ghost and set in deep space. The show is often disrupted... [More]
Starring: George Lowe, C. Martin Croker
Directed By: Mike Lazzo, Keith Crofford, Matt Harrigan

Dexter's Laboratory (1996)
--

#79
Synopsis: Sleep tight, America! Your fate lies safely in the hands of Dexter, a child genius who whips up dazzling, world-saving... [More]
Starring: Christine Cavanaugh, Jeff Bennett, Kath Soucie, Frank Welker
Directed By: Genndy Tartakovsky

7th Heaven (1996)
--

#78
Synopsis: Eric Camden is a reverend and the father of numerous children who faces the challenges of raising a family during... [More]
Starring: Stephen Collins, Catherine Hicks, David Gallagher, Beverley Mitchell
Directed By: Aaron Spelling, E. Duke Vincent, Brenda Hampton

Superman: The Animated Series (1996)
--

#77
Synopsis: Superman battles evil while trying to conceal his alter ego, Clark Kent.... [More]
Starring: Tim Daly, Dana Delany, Clancy Brown, David Kaufman

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)
--

#76
Synopsis: Mutant heroes live in New York sewers and train in martial arts to protect the city from crime.... [More]
Starring: Rob Paulsen, Cam Clarke, Barry Gordon, Townsend Coleman
Directed By: Mark Freedman, Fred Wolf

Sabrina, the Teenage Witch (1996)
--

#75
Synopsis: Sabrina Spellman is a teenager with magical powers who comes from a long line of witches. Until going away to... [More]
Starring: Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Nick Bakay
Directed By: Paula Hart, Bruce Ferber

The King of Queens (1998)
--

#74
Synopsis: Doug Heffernan puts in a long day's work delivering parcels and comes home each night to his loving wife, Carrie;... [More]
Starring: Kevin James, Leah Remini, Jerry Stiller, Victor Williams
Directed By: Michael J. Weithorn, Josh Goldsmith, Cathy Yuspa, Kevin James

Xena (1995)
--

#73
Synopsis: Xena is a reformed warrior princess who travels around fighting evil. Gabrielle -- bard and friend -- keeps her company... [More]
Starring: Lucy Lawless, Renee O'Connor
Directed By: Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert

Hangin' With Mr. Cooper (1992)
--

#72
Synopsis: Former NBA player Mark Cooper becomes a dedicated teacher and basketball coach in Oakland after his playing career ends. When... [More]
Starring: Mark Curry, Raven-Symoné, Saundra Quarterman, Marquise Wilson
Directed By: William Bickley, Michael Warren

Babylon 5 (1994)
--

#71
Synopsis: Creator J. Michael Straczynski's ambitious and complex futuristic space opera charts five years in the lives of those aboard the... [More]
Starring: Bruce Boxleitner, Claudia Christian, Jerry Doyle, Mira Furlan
Directed By: Douglas Netter, J. Michael Straczynski

Mr. Bean (1990)
100%

#70
Synopsis: The misadventures of a bumbling loner.... [More]
Starring: Rowan Atkinson
Directed By: John Birkin

X-Men (1992)
83%

#69
Synopsis: Professor Charles Xavier and his band of courageous mutants strike back against corrupt and bigoted government agencies as well as... [More]
Starring: Cal Dodd, Cedric Smith, Norm Spencer, Lenore Zann

Rugrats (1991)
--

#68
Synopsis: "Rugrats" reveals the world from a baby's point of view. Everything looks bigger, more mysterious and uncontrollable. Angelica, the oldest,... [More]
Starring: E.G. Daily, Christine Cavanaugh, Kath Soucie, Cheryl Chase

Pinky & the Brain (1995)
75%

#67
Synopsis: The odd buddies have many strange adventures.... [More]
Starring: Maurice LaMarche, Rob Paulsen
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

The Tick (1994)
100%

#66
Synopsis: People dressed in tights and capes set out to save the world.... [More]
Starring: Townsend Coleman, Rob Paulsen, Cam Clarke, Jess Harnell

Unsolved Mysteries (1988)
--

#65
Synopsis: This series uses reenactments and interviews to retell the circumstances of mysteries that are unsolved. Covering crimes, tales of lost... [More]
Starring: Robert Stack, Virginia Madsen
Directed By: Terry Dunn Meurer, John Cosgrove

Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995)
100%

#64
Synopsis: When violent monsters descend upon Earth to destroy humanity, a reluctant young man joins a small squad of pilots under... [More]
Starring: Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Kotono Mitsuishi, Yuriko Yamaguchi
Directed By: Hideaki Anno

Stargate SG-1 (1997)
--

#63
Synopsis: A team of explorers made up of soldiers and scientists travels through a Stargate, an ancient portal to other planets.... [More]
Starring: Amanda Tapping, Michael Shanks, Christopher Judge, Richard Dean Anderson
Directed By: Brad Wright

Beavis and Butt-head (1993)
--

#62
Synopsis: Beavis and Butt-head are, as one of the early preshow disclaimers read, "dumb, crude, ugly, thoughtless, sexist, self-destructive fools. But... [More]
Starring: Mike Judge
Directed By: Mike Judge

Animaniacs (2020)
90%

#61
Synopsis: The Warner siblings wreak havoc in the lives of everyone they meet.... [More]
Starring: Jess Harnell, Maurice LaMarche, Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille
Directed By: Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Sam Register

Ellen (1994)
--

#60
Synopsis: Ellen works in a Los Angeles bookstore called Buy the Book and hangs around with her friends discussing lovers, work... [More]
Starring: Ellen DeGeneres, David Anthony Higgins, Joely Fisher, Clea Lewis
Directed By: David S. Rosenthal, Warren Bell, Wendy Goldman

The Nanny (1993)
--

#59
Synopsis: When she appears on the doorstep of wealthy widower Maxwell Sheffield's New York home, cosmetics saleswoman Fran Fine unexpectedly gets... [More]
Starring: Fran Drescher, Charles Shaughnessy, Lauren Lane, Daniel Davis
Directed By: Robert Sternin, Prudence Fraser, Dorothy Lyman, Lee Shallat Chemel

Martin (1992)
--

#58
Synopsis: Stand-up comedian Martin Lawrence drives this irreverent sitcom as a sexist, cocky and wisecracking radio station talk show host. His... [More]
Starring: Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Tichina Arnold, Tommy Ford
Directed By: Samm-Art Williams, Martin Lawrence

Full House (1987)
--

#57
Synopsis: When Danny Tanner's wife dies, the San Francisco sportscaster gets support in the form of two new roommates: brother-in-law and... [More]
Starring: Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure
Directed By: Jeff Franklin, Thomas L. Miller, Robert L. Boyett

Saved by the Bell (1988)
--

#56
Synopsis: Lovable schemer Zack Morris leads his pals on adventures at California's Bayside High School. The friends navigate relationships, final exams,... [More]
Starring: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario López, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren
Directed By: Peter Engel, Bennett Tramer, Don Barnhart

3rd Rock From the Sun (1996)
--

#55
Synopsis: The high commander of an alien expedition lands on Earth -- what he considers to be the least-important planet --... [More]
Starring: John Lithgow, Jane Curtin, Kristen Johnston, French Stewart
Directed By: Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Christine Zander, David Goetsch

A Different World (1987)
--

#54
Synopsis: Denise Huxtable is in "a different world" -- predominantly black Hillman College -- in this popular "Cosby Show" spinoff. A... [More]
Starring: Lisa Bonet, Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Dawnn Lewis

Murphy Brown (1988)
--

#53
Synopsis: Murphy Brown is the star reporter of "FYI," a newsmagazine series. Murphy is sarcastic, ambitious, often self-involved and bossy --... [More]
Starring: Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, Grant Shaud
Directed By: Diane English, Candice Bergen

Ally McBeal (1997)
61%

#52
Synopsis: Ally McBeal is a young attorney who joins a prestigious law firm with a highly sexual environment and whose staff... [More]
Starring: Calista Flockhart, Greg Germann, Jane Krakowski, Peter MacNicol
Directed By: David E. Kelley, Bill D'Elia

Star Trek: Voyager (1995)
76%

#51
Synopsis: Kathryn Janeway is the captain of a starship that is lost in space and must travel across an unexplored region... [More]
Starring: Kate Mulgrew, Robert Beltran, Roxann Dawson, Robert Duncan McNeill
Directed By: Rick Berman, Michael Piller, Jeri Taylor, Brannon Braga

NewsRadio (1995)
95%

#50
Synopsis: "NewsRadio" showcases the hilarious antics of staffers at WNYX, the fictional No.2 news radio station serving New York. The characters... [More]
Starring: Dave Foley, Vicki Lewis, Stephen Root, Andy Dick
Directed By: Brad Grey, Bernie Brillstein, Paul Simms, Judi Elterman

Absolutely Fabulous (1994)
--

#49
Synopsis: A show brilliant in its uncensored bad behavior and satirical humor, this series features Edina and Patsy, two hard-drinking, drug-taking,... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Saunders, Joanna Lumley, Julia Sawalha
Directed By: Jon Plowman

The Kids in the Hall (2022)
100%

#48
Synopsis: Sketches that pack a satirical punch from the Canadian comedy troupe.... [More]
Starring: Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney
Directed By: Lorne Michaels, Britta von Schoeler, Andy Garland, Andrew Barnsley

Mr. Show With Bob and David (1995)
--

#47
Synopsis: This series is composed of surreal sketch comedy pieces dealing with everything from politics and religion to popular culture. The... [More]
Starring: David Cross, Bob Odenkirk, John Ennis, Jill Talley
Directed By: David Cross, Bob Odenkirk, John Moffitt, Dino Stamatopoulos

Quantum Leap (1989)
--

#46
Synopsis: Former scientist Sam Beckett finds himself trapped in time due to an experiment gone awry, leaping into the body of... [More]
Starring: Scott Bakula, Dean Stockwell, Dennis Wolfberg, W. K. Stratton
Directed By: Donald P. Bellisario, Michael Zinberg

Felicity (1998)
--

#45
Synopsis: Felicity Porter is a shy girl who finds out what life on her own is really following her high-school graduation.... [More]
Starring: Keri Russell, Scott Speedman, Scott Foley, Tangi Miller
Directed By: Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Tony Krantz, J.J. Abrams

Party of Five (1994)
--

#44
Synopsis: After their parents die in a car accident, the five Salinger siblings are forced to live on their own, with... [More]
Starring: Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox, Neve Campbell, Lacey Chabert
Directed By: Christopher Keyser, Amy Lippman

Chicago Hope (1994)
--

#43
Synopsis: Dr. Phillip Watters heads the hospital administration and often butts heads with dedicated doctors and surgeons who take issue with... [More]
Starring: Adam Arkin, Héctor Elizondo, Mark Harmon, Rocky Carroll
Directed By: John Tinker, Bill D'Elia, James C. Hart, Nicole Yorkin

L.A. Law (1986)
--

#42
Synopsis: The high-powered law firm of McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney and Kuzak handles both criminal and civil cases, usually for high fees.... [More]
Starring: Richard Dysart, Alan Rachins, Corbin Bernsen, Jill Eikenberry

Saturday Night Live (1975)
--

#41
Synopsis: Live from New York for more than four decades, celebrity hosts join an award-winning ensemble cast to perform comedic sketches,... [More]
Starring: Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner
Directed By: Lorne Michaels

Daria (1997)
--

#40
Synopsis: Brainy, sardonic Daria Morgendorffer tries to fly under the radar at Lawndale High School, and she's doing a pretty good... [More]
Starring: Tracy Grandstaff, Wendy Hoopes, Julian Rebolledo, Johh Lynn
Directed By: Karen Disher

Mad About You (1992)
--

#39
Synopsis: In this comedy, married New York couple Paul and Jamie Buchman (Paul Reiser, Helen Hunt) share their lives and offer... [More]
Starring: Paul Reiser, Helen Hunt, Cloris Leachman, Abby Quinn
Directed By: Danny Jacobson

The Ren & Stimpy Show (1991)
--

#38
Synopsis: Ren, a psychotic Chihuahua, and Stimpson J. Cat, a dimwitted Manx cat who goes by the nickname Stimpy, have a... [More]
Starring: John Kricfalusi, Billy West

Melrose Place (1992)
--

#37
Synopsis: This sudsy drama from Aaron Spelling focuses on the lives and loves of young adults in an apartment complex in... [More]
Starring: Grant Show, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Andrew Shue, Thomas Calabro
Directed By: Aaron Spelling, E. Duke Vincent, Darren Star

Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990)
--

#36
Synopsis: One of the definitive shows of the 1990s, "90210" originally follows the lives of Brandon and Brenda Walsh, who both... [More]
Starring: Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling
Directed By: Charles Rosin, Darren Star

Dawson's Creek (1998)
--

#35
Synopsis: This drama series chronicles the lives of wannabe filmmaker Dawson Leery, his best friend Joey (female), who has been in... [More]
Starring: James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams
Directed By: Greg Berlanti, Paul Stupin

Wings (1990)
--

#34
Synopsis: Two brothers, Joe and Brian Hackett, run a one-plane commuter service from a small Nantucket airport. Along with Joe's on-again/off-again... [More]
Starring: Tim Daly, Steven Weber, Crystal Bernard, David Schramm
Directed By: David Angell, Peter Casey, David Lee, Howard Gewirtz

Spin City (1996)
68%

#33
Synopsis: New York Mayor Randall Winston needs help running the city. So, for much of the series, he counts on Deputy... [More]
Starring: Charlie Sheen, Heather Locklear, Barry Bostwick, Richard Kind
Directed By: Gary David Goldberg, Tom Hertz

Roseanne (1988)
76%

#32
Synopsis: Explore life, death and everything in between through the relatable, hilarious and brutally honest lens of the working-class Conner household,... [More]
Starring: Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Alicia Goranson
Directed By: Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert, Tom Werner, Bruce Helford

In Living Color (1990)
--

#31
Synopsis: This series provides a platform for the many members of the comedic Wayans family. Popular recurring sketches include Homey D.... [More]
Starring: Keenen Ivory Wayans, Jim Carrey, Kelly Coffield Park, Tommy Davidson
Directed By: Keenen Ivory Wayans, Greg Fields, Les Firestein, Pam Veasey

Everybody Loves Raymond (1996)
--

#30
Synopsis: Ray Barone is a successful sports writer and family man who deals with a brother and parents -- who happen... [More]
Starring: Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Doris Roberts, Peter Boyle
Directed By: Phil Rosenthal, Stu Smiley, Rory Rosegarten

Home Improvement (1991)
--

#29
Synopsis: Tim "The Toolman" Taylor, host of the home-improvement show "Tool Time," definitely is not as handy at home as he... [More]
Starring: Tim Allen, Patricia Richardson, Earl Hindman, Zachery Ty Bryan
Directed By: Carmen Finestra, David McFadzean, Matt Williams, Elliot Shoenman

Sports Night (1998)
90%

#28
Synopsis: Casey McCall and Dan Rydell are two sports anchors and best friends both on and off the screen. At "Sports... [More]
Starring: Josh Charles, Peter Krause, Felicity Huffman, Robert Guillaume
Directed By: Aaron Sorkin, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Tony Krantz

Northern Exposure (1990)
--

#27
Synopsis: Dr. Joel Fleischman graduates from Columbia University medical school and is assigned to work in the tiny Alaskan town of... [More]
Starring: Rob Morrow, Janine Turner, John Corbett, Cynthia Geary
Directed By: David Chase, Andrew Schneider, Diane Frolov

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993)
91%

#26
Synopsis: A spinoff of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine" is set on a space station near the planet... [More]
Starring: Avery Brooks, Rene Auberjonois, Nana Visitor, Michael Dorn
Directed By: Rick Berman, Michael Piller, Ira Steven Behr

Boy Meets World (1993)
--

#25
Synopsis: With the help of true love Topanga, best friend Shawn and teacher Mr. Feeny, Cory Matthews juggles school, friends and... [More]
Starring: Ben Savage, Rider Strong, William Daniels, Betsy Randle
Directed By: Michael Jacobs, Bob Tischler

Sex and the City (1998)
70%

#24
Synopsis: A sex columnist, Carrie Bradshaw, and her three friends -- Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda -- explore Manhattan's dating scene, chronicling... [More]
Starring: Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon
Directed By: Darren Star, Michael Patrick King

NYPD Blue (1993)
83%

#23
Synopsis: This Steven Bochco-produced series pulls few punches in portraying the day-to-day lives of cops in New York's 15th Precinct. Characters'... [More]
Starring: Dennis Franz, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Gordon Clapp, Bill Brochtrup
Directed By: Steven Bochco, Mark Tinker, Bill Clark

Murder One (1995)
91%

#22
Synopsis: High-powered attorney Theodore Hoffman defends Neil Avedon, an arrogant young actor with a track record of drug-and-alcohol problems, in a... [More]
Starring: Anthony LaPaglia, Michael Hayden, J.C. MacKenzie, Mary McCormack
Directed By: Steven Bochco, Charles Eglee

The Wonder Years (1988)
--

#21
Synopsis: "The Wonder Years" tracks life in the turbulent late 1960s and early '70s through the eyes of the increasingly less... [More]
Starring: Fred Savage, Jason Hervey, Olivia d'Abo, Dan Lauria
Directed By: Bob Brush

Married ... With Children (1987)
--

#20
Synopsis: The antithesis of the loving "Cosby Show" family, "Married ... With Children" focused on the Bundys, a suburban Chicago family... [More]
Starring: Ed O'Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, David Faustino
Directed By: Michael G. Moye, Ron Leavitt, Barbara Cramer, Katherine Green

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997)
85%

#19
Synopsis: Sarah Michelle Gellar takes on the role of Buffy Summers in this TV version of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," based... [More]
Starring: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters
Directed By: Joss Whedon, Marti Noxon, David Fury

Oz (1997)
93%

#18
Synopsis: Inmates and correctional officers inside the Oswald State Correctional Facility, nicknamed "Oz," battle for power and survival amid warring factions... [More]
Starring: Ernie Hudson, Terry Kinney, Harold Perrineau, Eamonn Walker
Directed By: Barry Levinson, Tom Fontana

Batman: The Animated Series (1992)
--

#17
Synopsis: Gotham City's Caped Crusader, Bruce Wayne, is sometimes moody; Robin's alter ego, Dick Grayson is mature.... [More]
Starring: Kevin Conroy, Efrem Zimbalist Jr., Bob Hastings, Loren Lester
Directed By: Kevin Altieri

()
--

#16

Homicide: Life on the Street (1993)
91%

#15
Synopsis: This fast-paced police drama portrays the brutal detective work of a homicide department in Baltimore. Dealing with the numerous murders... [More]
Starring: Richard Belzer, Giancarlo Esposito, Peter Gerety, Clark Johnson
Directed By: Barry Levinson, Tom Fontana

Freaks and Geeks (1999)
100%

#14
Synopsis: Growing up circa 1980, a misfit high-school student and his pals are probably destined to become new media millionaires, but... [More]
Starring: John Francis Daley, Linda Cardellini, Samm Levine, Martin Starr
Directed By: Judd Apatow, Jake Kasdan

My So-Called Life (1994)
94%

#13
Synopsis: "My So-Called Life" is a bastion of teen angst. Angela is a high schooler in constant turmoil over her exposure... [More]
Starring: Bess Armstrong, Wilson Cruz, Claire Danes, Devon Gummersall
Directed By: Marshall Herskovitz, Edward Zwick

Prime Suspect (1992)
100%

#12
Synopsis: After a colleague suffers a near-fatal heart attack, Detective Chief Inspector Jane Tennison takes over an investigation into the murder... [More]
Starring: Helen Mirren, John Bowe, Tom Bell, Zoë Wanamaker

The Larry Sanders Show (1992)
100%

#11
Synopsis: Hey now! This series offers a behind-the-scenes look at late-night talk show host Larry Sanders (Garry Shandling) and the production... [More]
Starring: Garry Shandling, Jeffrey Tambor, Rip Torn, Janeane Garofalo
Directed By: Ken Kwapis, Garry Shandling, Brad Grey

Law & Order (1990)
--

#10
Synopsis: Lives hang in the balance as detectives and prosecutors pursue justice in New York City. In cases ripped from the... [More]
Starring: Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Tony Goldwyn, Mehcad Brooks
Directed By: Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Arthur W. Forney, Peter Jankowski

ER (1994)
--

#9
Synopsis: Set in Chicago, this medical drama deals with the personal and professional crises of the doctors in the emergency room... [More]
Starring: Anthony Edwards, George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Sherry Stringfield
Directed By: Christopher Chulack, Michael Crichton, David Zabel, John Wells

Twin Peaks (1990)
78%

#8
Synopsis: A crime drama mixed with healthy doses of the surreal, this series is about FBI Agent Dale Cooper, who travels... [More]
Starring: Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Ontkean, Mädchen Amick, Dana Ashbrook

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990)
--

#7
Synopsis: Will Smith more or less plays himself in this good-natured NBC sitcom. As the show's popular theme song explains, fictional... [More]
Starring: Will Smith, James Avery, Daphne Maxwell-Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro
Directed By: Quincy Jones, David Salzman, Shelley Jensen

Frasier (1993)
95%

#6
Synopsis: Dr. Frasier Crane, a successful Boston therapist, moves to Seattle to get a new start on life; he has a... [More]
Starring: Kelsey Grammer, John Mahoney, Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce
Directed By: David Angell, Peter Casey, David Lee, Mark Reisman

Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987)
92%

#5
Synopsis: Featuring a bigger and better USS Enterprise, this series is set 78 years after the original series -- in the... [More]
Starring: Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn
Directed By: Gene Roddenberry, Rick Berman, Michael Piller, Jeri Taylor

The Simpsons (1989)
85%

#4
Synopsis: This long-running animated comedy focuses on the eponymous family in the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state. The... [More]
Starring: Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith
Directed By: James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean, Matt Selman

The X-Files (1993)
74%

#3
Synopsis: In one of the longest-running science fiction series in network TV history, FBI special agents investigate unexplained, mind-bending cases known... [More]
Starring: Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny, Mitch Pileggi, Robert Patrick
Directed By: Chris Carter, Glen Morgan

Friends (1994)
78%

#2
Synopsis: Three young men and three young women -- of the BFF kind -- live in the same apartment complex and... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc
Directed By: Kevin Bright, David Crane, Greg Malins, Wil Calhoun

Seinfeld (1989)
89%

#1
Synopsis: Four single friends -- comic Jerry Seinfeld, bungling George Costanza, frustrated working gal Elaine Benes and eccentric neighbor Cosmo Kramer... [More]
Starring: Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, Michael Richards
Directed By: Larry David, George Shapiro, Howard West, Andy Ackerman

Movie & TV News