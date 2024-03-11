SXSW 2024: Movie Scorecard

The 2024 South By Southwest Film Festival will be in full effect from March 8 to 16, with over 115 features and 80 short films on screen. With our SXSW 2024 Movie Scorecard, we’re featuring every movie that got enough reviews for a Tomatometer that’s playing the Austin fest. Check it out below, on top of our guide to 22 movies we can’t wait to see, which includes Cheech & Chong’s Lstt Movie, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s The Fall Guy, Sydney Sweeney’s Immaculate, Dev Patel directorial debut Monkey Man, and the Road House remake.

#1

Babes (2024)
100%

#1
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After becoming pregnant from a one-nightstand, Eden leans on her married best friend and mother of two, Dawn, to guide... [More]
Starring: Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau, Hasan Minhaj, John Carroll Lynch
Directed By: Pamela Adlon

#2

Timestalker (2024)
100%

#2
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Timestalker follows hapless heroine Agnes through time as she repeatedly falls for the wrong guy, dies a grim death, gets... [More]
Starring: Alice Lowe, Jacob Anderson, Aneurin Barnard, Tanya Reynolds
Directed By: Alice Lowe

#3

My Dead Friend Zoe (2024)
100%

#3
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: MY DEAD FRIEND ZOE is a dark comedy drama that follows the journey of Merit, a U.S. Army Afghanistan veteran... [More]
Starring: Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris, Morgan Freeman
Directed By: Kyle Hausmann-Stokes

#4

Cold Wallet (2024)
91%

#4
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After losing everything in a cryptocurrency scam, a ragtag team of vigilante Redditors attempt to kidnap the kingpin who screwed... [More]
Starring: Raúl Castillo, Melonie Diaz, Tony Cavalero, Josh Brener
Directed By: Cutter Hodierne

#5

Cuckoo (2024)
76%

#5
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in... [More]
Starring: Hunter Schafer, Dan Stevens, Jessica Henwick, Marton Csokas
Directed By: Tilman Singer

#6

Road House (2024)
74%

#6
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer... [More]
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams
Directed By: Doug Liman

#7

Y2K (2024)
47%

#7
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Rachel Zegler, Jaeden Martell, Julian Dennison, Lachlan Watson
Directed By: Kyle Mooney

