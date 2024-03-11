The 2024 South By Southwest Film Festival will be in full effect from March 8 to 16, with over 115 features and 80 short films on screen. With our SXSW 2024 Movie Scorecard, we’re featuring every movie that got enough reviews for a Tomatometer that’s playing the Austin fest. Check it out below, on top of our guide to 22 movies we can’t wait to see, which includes Cheech & Chong’s Lstt Movie, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s The Fall Guy, Sydney Sweeney’s Immaculate, Dev Patel directorial debut Monkey Man, and the Road House remake.