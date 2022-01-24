The Sundance 2022 Scorecard

Sundance is back fully online, running from January 20 to 30, 2022. Discover which movies and series playing at the fest are getting their Tomatometer scores, updated daily!

#1

Fire of Love (2022)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: 100673%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Fire of Love tells the story of two French lovers, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Sara Dosa

#2

Nothing Compares (2022)
100%

#2
Adjusted Score: 100589%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Kathryn Ferguson

#3

Happening (2021)
100%

#3
Adjusted Score: 99916%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: France, 1963. Anne is a bright young student with a promising future ahead of her. But when she falls pregnant,... [More]
Starring: Anamaria Vartolomei, Kacey Mottet Klein, Luàna Bajrami, Louise Orry-Diquéro
Directed By: Audrey Diwan

#4

Hatching (2022)
100%

#4
Adjusted Score: 100058%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After finding a wounded bird, a girl brings its strange egg home and nurtures it until it hatches. The creature... [More]
Starring: Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä, Jani Volanen, Oiva Ollila
Directed By: Hanna Bergholm

#5

Neptune Frost (2021)
100%

#5
Adjusted Score: 82345%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In an otherworldly e-waste camp made of recycled computer parts, a subversive hacking collective attempts a takeover of the authoritarian... [More]
Starring: Cheryl Isheja, Bertrand Ninteretse, Eliane Umuhire, Dorcy Rugamba
Directed By: Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman

#6

God's Country (2022)
100%

#6
Adjusted Score: 97493%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a grieving college professor confronts two hunters she catches trespassing on her property, she's drawn into an escalating battle... [More]
Starring: Thandie Newton, Jeremy Bobb, Joris Jarsky, Jefferson White
Directed By: Julian Higgins

#7

La Guerra Civil (2022)
100%

#7
Adjusted Score: 98634%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: This feature-length documentary follows the epic rivalry between iconic boxers Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez in the... [More]
Starring: Oscar De La Hoya, Julio César Chávez
Directed By: Eva Longoria

#8

Lucy and Desi (2022)
100%

#8
Adjusted Score: 91969%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: From director Amy Poehler, Lucy and Desi explores the unlikely partnership and enduring legacy of one of the most prolific... [More]
Starring: Lucie Arnaz, Bette Midler, Carol Burnett, Laura LaPlaca
Directed By: Amy Poehler

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 58999%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Three Minutes - A Lengthening presents a home movie shot by David Kurtz in 1938 in a Jewish town in... [More]
Starring: Helena Bonham Carter, Glenn Kurtz, Maurice Chandler
Directed By: Bianca Stigter

#10

Mars One (2022)
100%

#10
Adjusted Score: 66494%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Rejane Faria, Carlos Francisco, Camilla Damião, Cícero Lucas
Directed By: Gabriel Martins

#11

Tantura (2022)
100%

#11
Adjusted Score: 66855%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The tape-recorded words "erase it" take on new weight in the context of history and war. When the State of... [More]
Starring: Teddy Katz
Directed By: Alon Schwarz

Phoenix Rising (2022)
100%

#12
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Evan Rachel Wood
Directed By: Amy Berg, Kirsten Sheridan, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller

#13

Descendant (2022)
100%

#13
Adjusted Score: 50587%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Margaret Brown

#14

2nd Chance (2022)
100%

#14
Adjusted Score: 50333%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In 1969 a bankrupt pizzeria owner, Richard Davis, invented the modern-day bullet proof vest. To prove that it worked, he... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Ramin Bahrani

#15

Girl Picture (2022)
100%

#15
Adjusted Score: 50270%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Best friends Mimmi and Rönkkö work after school at a food court smoothie kiosk, frankly swapping stories of their frustrations... [More]
Starring: Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen, Linnea Leino, Bruno Baer
Directed By: Alli Haapasalo

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 36612%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Filmed entirely inside the world of VR, this vérité documentary captures the excitement and surprising intimacy of a burgeoning cultural... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Joe Hunting

#17

Riotsville, USA (2022)
100%

#17
Adjusted Score: 41784%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: 1968: Massive civil unrest, followed by a rare chance for justice. Riotsville, USA is the untold story of what we... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Sierra Pettengill

#18

My Old School (2022)
100%

#18
Adjusted Score: 41959%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Alan Cumming
Directed By: Jono McLeod

#19

Piggy (2022)
100%

#19
Adjusted Score: 41814%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The Butcher's daughter, Weirdo, Dummy, Fatso, Piggy. Sara goes by many names but her own. Being a teen in a... [More]
Starring: Laura Galán
Directed By: Carlota Pereda

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 103216%
Critics Consensus: The Worst Person in the World concludes Joachim Trier's Oslo Trilogy with a romantic comedy that delightfully subverts the genre's well-worn tropes.
Synopsis: The Worst Person in the World is a modern dramedy about the quest for love and meaning in contemporary Oslo.... [More]
Starring: Anders Danielsen Lie, Maria Grazia Di Meo, Renate Reinsve, Herbert Nordrum
Directed By: Joachim Trier

#21

Emergency (2022)
97%

#21
Adjusted Score: 98964%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: RJ Cyler, Donald Watkins, Sebastian Chacon, Maddie Nichols
Directed By: Carey Williams

#22

Living (2022)
95%

#22
Adjusted Score: 95644%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Bill Nighy, Aimee-Lou Wood, Alex Sharp, Tom Burke
Directed By: Oliver Hermanus

We Need to Talk About Cosby (2022)
95%

#23
Synopsis: Comic-director W. Kamau Bell explores Bill Cosby's life and work, weighing his actions against his indisputable influence through interviews with... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: W. Kamau Bell, W. Kamau Bell, Andrew Fried, Katie A. King

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (2022)
93%

#24
Synopsis: An intimate portrait of rapper Kanye West, charting his life and career filmed over two decades; it showcases both his... [More]
Starring: Kanye West, Yasiin Bey, Jay-Z
Directed By: Ian Orefice, Rebecca Teitel, Alexa Conway, Mike Beck

#25
#25
Adjusted Score: 92170%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead
Directed By: Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead

#26
#26
Adjusted Score: 90744%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Emma Thompson, Daryl McCormack
Directed By: Sophie Hyde

#27

Am I OK? (2022)
86%

#27
Adjusted Score: 85151%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Lucy and Jane have been best friends for most of their lives and think they know everything there is to... [More]
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jermaine Fowler, Kiersey Clemons
Directed By: Stephanie Allynne, Tig Notaro

#28

A Love Song (2022)
89%

#28
Adjusted Score: 88518%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: At an idyllic campground in the Colorado Mountains, Faye camps in her trailer. She spends her days listening to birds,... [More]
Starring: Dale Dickey, Wes Studi, Michelle Wilson, Benja K. Thomas
Directed By: Max Walker-Silverman

#29

Framing Agnes (2022)
89%

#29
Adjusted Score: 64278%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After discovering case files from a 1950s gender clinic, a cast of trans actors turn a talk show inside out... [More]
Starring: Angelica Ross, Jen Richards, Zackary Drucker, Max Valerio
Directed By: Chase Joynt

#30

Call Jane (2022)
88%

#30
Adjusted Score: 88673%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Chicago, 1968. As a city and the nation are poised on the brink of violent political upheaval, suburban housewife Joy... [More]
Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara, Chris Messina
Directed By: Phyllis Nagy

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: 86301%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A beautiful, heartwarming and fun story about a college grad (Cooper Raiff) who takes a job as a bar mitzvah... [More]
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Cooper Raiff, Odeya Rush, Leslie Mann
Directed By: Cooper Raiff

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 84091%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown
Directed By: Adamma Ebo

#33

The Princess (2022)
83%

#33
Adjusted Score: 84007%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The story of Princess Diana is told exclusively through contemporaneous archive creating a bold and immersive narrative of her life... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Ed Perkins

#34
#34
Adjusted Score: 49723%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Brian lives alone in a remote village in the countryside. Something of an outcast, he spends his spare time inventing... [More]
Starring: David Earl, Chris Hayward, Lynn Hunter, Louise Brealey
Directed By: Jim Archer

#35

Fresh (2022)
83%

#35
Adjusted Score: 85281%
Critics Consensus: As gripping as it is upsetting, Fresh makes a provocative meal out of the horror of modern dating.
Synopsis: FRESH follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store and -- given her... [More]
Starring: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sebastian Stan, Jonica T. Gibbs, Charlotte Le Bon
Directed By: Mimi Cave

#36

After Yang (2021)
82%

#36
Adjusted Score: 83938%
Critics Consensus: Although its reach occasionally exceeds its grasp, After Yang yields rich rewards for those willing to settle into its low-key wavelength.
Synopsis: After Yang follows a father and daughter as they try to save the life of their robotic family member.... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja
Directed By: Kogonada

#37

Speak No Evil (2022)
74%

#37
Adjusted Score: 73589%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: On a vacation in Tuscany, two families -- one Danish, one Dutch -- meet and become fast friends. Months later,... [More]
Starring: Morten Burian, Sidsel Siem Koch, Fedja van Huêt, Karina Smulders
Directed By: Christian Tafdrup

#38
#38
Adjusted Score: 83505%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th century Macedonia, YOU WON'T BE ALONE follows a young girl who is... [More]
Starring: Noomi Rapace, Anamaria Marinca, Alice Englert, Carloto Cotta
Directed By: Goran Stolevski

#39

Dual (2022)
81%

#39
Adjusted Score: 82656%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: DUAL is about a woman (Karen Gillan) who, upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, opts for a cloning procedure to ease... [More]
Starring: Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul, Beulah Koale, Theo James
Directed By: Riley Stearns

#40

Watcher (2022)
81%

#40
Adjusted Score: 80755%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Julia joins her husband when he relocates to his family's native Romania for a new job. Having recently abandoned her... [More]
Starring: Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman, Ciubuciu Bogdan Alexandru
Directed By: Chloe Okuno

#41
#41
Adjusted Score: 84087%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Gina Gershon
Directed By: John Patton Ford

#42
#42
Adjusted Score: 33671%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An investigation into the two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, exploring both the root causes and the... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Rory Kennedy

#43

The Cathedral (2022)
80%

#43
Adjusted Score: 33529%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An only child’s meditative, impressionistic account of an American family’s rise and fall over twenty years. ... [More]
Starring: Brian d'Arcy James, Monica Barbaro, Mark Zeisler, Geraldine Singer
Directed By: Ricky D'Ambrose

#44
#44
Adjusted Score: 33618%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Reid Davenport
Directed By: Reid Davenport

#45
#45
Adjusted Score: 40943%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Lily McInerny, Jonathan Tucker, Gretchen Mol
Directed By: Jamie Dack

#46
#46
Adjusted Score: 41617%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Brainwashed is based on director Nina Menkes's cinematic presentation, Sex and Power, the Visual Language of Cinema, that uses film... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Nina Menkes

#47

Resurrection (2022)
80%

#47
Adjusted Score: 81076%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Rebecca Hall, Tim Roth, Grace Kaufman, Michael Esper
Directed By: Andrew Semans

#48
#48
Adjusted Score: 78446%
Critics Consensus: Its characters may be hard to take, but When You Finish Saving the World makes some cogent sociopolitical points.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Julianne Moore, Finn Wolfhard, Alisha Boe, Jay O. Sanders
Directed By: Jesse Eisenberg

#49

892 (2022)
77%

#49
Adjusted Score: 77507%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: John Boyega, Michael Kenneth Williams, Nicole Beharie, Connie Britton
Directed By: Abi Damaris Corbin

#50

Master (2022)
77%

#50
Adjusted Score: 77471%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In writer-director Mariama Diallo's debut feature, Master, three women strive to find their place at a prestigious New England university... [More]
Starring: Regina Hall, Zoe Renee, Talia Ryder, Talia Balsam
Directed By: Mariama Diallo

#51

Nanny (2022)
73%

#51
Adjusted Score: 66502%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls, Morgan Spector
Directed By: Nikyatu Jusu

#52

Jihad Rehab (2022)
67%

#52
Adjusted Score: 33227%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Meg Smaker

#53

TikTok, Boom. (2022)
50%

#53
Adjusted Score: 25088%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Dissecting one of the most influential platforms of the contemporary social media landscape, TIKTOK, BOOM. examines the security issues, global... [More]
Starring: Feroza Aziz
Directed By: Shalini Kantayya

#54

Babysitter (2022)
50%

#54
Adjusted Score: 25246%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Cédric (42) loses his job after a sexist joke that goes viral. Encouraged by his brother -- a well-meaning nerd... [More]
Starring: Patrick Hivon, Monia Chokri, Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Steve Laplante
Directed By: Monia Chokri

#55

Sharp Stick (2022)
36%

#55
Adjusted Score: 36338%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Kristine Froseth, Jon Bernthal, Scott Speedman, Lena Dunham
Directed By: Lena Dunham

#56

Alice (2022)
32%

#56
Adjusted Score: 31811%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The film stars Keke Palmer as Alice, an enslaved person yearning for freedom on a rural Georgia plantation under its... [More]
Starring: Alicia Witt, Keke Palmer, Jonny Lee Miller, Common
Directed By: Krystin Ver Linden

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Endgame Pixar Shondaland Discovery Channel E3 young adult Lifetime science fiction Amazon Prime period drama Music HBO Max revenge Rocketman rotten movies we love Television Academy Ovation venice documentaries sopranos Mystery PBS Polls and Games black harry potter dark based on movie toronto Pirates unscripted TNT TV movies what to watch DGA canceled BET Awards pirates of the caribbean Cartoon Network BBC America TCA Awards travel Trophy Talk Television Critics Association Disney+ Disney Plus streaming movies hidden camera Arrowverse feel good docudrama Set visit Pacific Islander Wes Anderson streaming vampires Valentine's Day fresh trophy Star Wars PaleyFest lord of the rings Paramount Plus Film scary sequel 21st Century Fox festival ESPN boxing rt labs 72 Emmy Awards Black Mirror discovery Musical TIFF Oscars E! Comedy Central San Diego Comic-Con rotten Fargo Star Trek parents child's play Comic-Con@Home 2021 comic Sundance TV Hulu zombies Lucasfilm stop motion emmy awards Exclusive Video PlayStation best Thanksgiving critics Podcast Adult Swim Broadway 2016 screen actors guild international Tokyo Olympics gangster kaiju Amazon Studios children's TV award winner Neflix sequels Tarantino ABC Signature MSNBC RT21 Black History Month GLAAD Masterpiece Disney Channel TCM witnail spy thriller BBC One Awards Tour breaking bad Ellie Kemper werewolf History DC Comics movies monster movies boxoffice suspense Academy Awards universal monsters Horror reviews indie 1990s MTV Universal Pictures crime name the review nbcuniversal WarnerMedia Biopics Shudder Food Network Turner hollywood Comedy kong psychological thriller Family sports true crime Creative Arts Emmys live action obituary high school king arthur Teen Comic Book 2019 Election popular Ghostbusters cancelled TV series royal family leaderboard Spring TV Grammys Sneak Peek Drama Paramount biopic Martial Arts Paramount Network south america rom-coms jamie lee curtis adaptation El Rey Rom-Com Funimation Sundance sag awards Year in Review adventure Marvel Television IMDb TV directors A24 war Holidays basketball GoT Alien comic books Writers Guild of America halloween spider-verse NYCC Columbia Pictures FXX criterion toy story comedies mcc 2021 Spectrum Originals romance Rock posters hispanic stand-up comedy Hallmark cats aliens SXSW TV renewals justice league MCU indiana jones rt archives DC streaming service crime drama game show superhero Anna Paquin know your critic Trivia FX cancelled television spider-man richard e. Grant movie strong female leads king kong HBO SDCC historical drama blaxploitation book adaptation elevated horror Binge Guide live event wonder woman all-time Hollywood Foreign Press Association CW Seed news supernatural Apple razzies Photos social media Baby Yoda CBS saw American Society of Cinematographers Red Carpet TCA 2017 National Geographic 2017 concert remakes medical drama superman Pop heist movie mob Holiday serial killer scary movies cops Peacock video mockumentary christmas movies nature Apple TV+ 71st Emmy Awards 4/20 AMC TCA Disney AMC Plus politics LGBT versus Walt Disney Pictures legend cars Reality Hallmark Christmas movies scorecard Cosplay Cannes Interview chucky cancelled cults critic resources Elton John Trailer nfl SundanceTV video on demand Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt golden globes latino comic book movies Nominations renewed TV shows doctor who theme song Opinion thriller TBS Prime Video Showtime Action VH1 Captain marvel YA black comedy TLC The CW OWN cinemax Marvel TruTV mutant Mudbound 79th Golden Globes Awards spanish language First Reviews archives ViacomCBS target jurassic park political drama Reality Competition Box Office Animation YouTube Red james bond Crackle Country football Premiere Dates comics 93rd Oscars Lifetime Christmas movies The Arrangement Infographic quibi Extras 99% tv talk Marathons DC Universe hist hispanic heritage month diversity Image Comics Chernobyl transformers ITV CMT Mary Poppins Returns game of thrones crossover Sundance Now YouTube Premium green book canceled TV shows APB Epix Song of Ice and Fire DirecTV Fox Searchlight dexter zero dark thirty The Purge telelvision Video Games USA Network australia FX on Hulu A&E marvel comics Pride Month Schedule Disney streaming service rt labs critics edition laika golden globe awards fast and furious comiccon Tumblr BBC marvel cinematic universe technology New York Comic Con RT History new zealand Superheroe Esquire cooking Calendar Britbox Hear Us Out blockbuster Fox News Super Bowl Netflix animated NBC films scene in color mission: impossible documentary Pet Sematary Sci-Fi franchise ghosts Amazon dogs dreamworks Mary poppins 24 frames anthology Avengers slashers french WGN Nickelodeon NBA IFC Films Crunchyroll worst anime 90s X-Men series japan space Winners Travel Channel Toys GIFs Acorn TV prank LGBTQ Best and Worst zombie godzilla robots docuseries VICE binge BAFTA YouTube new star wars movies Watching Series Quiz 2018 aapi The Walt Disney Company 2020 Film Festival casting Pop TV Dark Horse Comics The Academy First Look cancelled TV shows debate Tubi slasher Classic Film spinoff TV Land ID ABC Christmas singing competition facebook book biography BET italian CBS All Access spain ABC Family foreign psycho HBO Go Summer Legendary Netflix Christmas movies batman Logo teaser Universal 20th Century Fox cartoon 73rd Emmy Awards worst movies Fall TV vs. blockbusters Disney Plus TV One japanese festivals Starz genre stoner a nightmare on elm street screenings CNN Instagram Live TV new york 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards IFC Marvel Studios Fantasy Countdown 2015 See It Skip It Lionsgate die hard The Walking Dead trailers Tomatazos miniseries dc dramedy USA comic book movie FOX olympics Heroines composers Emmy Nominations romantic comedy adenture dragons art house talk show sitcom The Witch Nat Geo Spike Certified Fresh Comics on TV halloween tv Brie Larson Musicals Stephen King Rocky kids independent Kids & Family TCA Winter 2020 Western television satire natural history Awards President Amazon Prime Video dceu Bravo Sony Pictures OneApp Tags: Comedy disaster Apple TV Plus Turner Classic Movies classics Character Guide Winter TV free movies Vudu women 007 Emmys 45 Mindy Kaling police drama crime thriller ratings VOD action-comedy Mary Tyler Moore Women's History Month deadpool HFPA Freeform spanish Warner Bros. Superheroes finale asian-american twilight Syfy reboot joker
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy