Sundance is back fully online, running from January 20 to 30, 2022. Discover which movies and series playing at the fest are getting their Tomatometer scores, updated daily!

#1 Fire of Love (2022) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 100673% Synopsis: Fire of Love tells the story of two French lovers, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion... Directed By: Sara Dosa

#11 Tantura (2022) 100% #11 Adjusted Score: 66855% Synopsis: The tape-recorded words "erase it" take on new weight in the context of history and war. When the State of... Starring: Teddy Katz Directed By: Alon Schwarz

#14 2nd Chance (2022) 100% #14 Adjusted Score: 50333% Synopsis: In 1969 a bankrupt pizzeria owner, Richard Davis, invented the modern-day bullet proof vest. To prove that it worked, he... Directed By: Ramin Bahrani

#16 We Met in Virtual Reality (2022) 100% #16 Adjusted Score: 36612% Synopsis: Filmed entirely inside the world of VR, this vérité documentary captures the excitement and surprising intimacy of a burgeoning cultural... Directed By: Joe Hunting

#17 Riotsville, USA (2022) 100% #17 Adjusted Score: 41784% Synopsis: 1968: Massive civil unrest, followed by a rare chance for justice. Riotsville, USA is the untold story of what we... Directed By: Sierra Pettengill

#19 Piggy (2022) 100% #19 Adjusted Score: 41814% Synopsis: The Butcher's daughter, Weirdo, Dummy, Fatso, Piggy. Sara goes by many names but her own. Being a teen in a... Starring: Laura Galán Directed By: Carlota Pereda

#33 The Princess (2022) 83% #33 Adjusted Score: 84007% Synopsis: The story of Princess Diana is told exclusively through contemporaneous archive creating a bold and immersive narrative of her life... Directed By: Ed Perkins

#42 Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022) 80% #42 Adjusted Score: 33671% Synopsis: An investigation into the two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, exploring both the root causes and the... Directed By: Rory Kennedy

#46 Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power (2022) 83% #46 Adjusted Score: 41617% Synopsis: Brainwashed is based on director Nina Menkes's cinematic presentation, Sex and Power, the Visual Language of Cinema, that uses film... Directed By: Nina Menkes