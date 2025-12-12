(Photo by Jaap Buitendijk / ©Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection)

All Steve Carell Movies and TV Shows Ranked by Tomatometer

The latest: The Big Short celebrates its 10th anniversary!

“I… declare… bankruptcy!” Whether he’s playing a cringe-worthy boss at a failing paper company or an unemployed Proust scholar, Steve Carell is known for a number of roles that have captivated audiences around the world.

The Office fans were crushed when he announced he was leaving his beloved role as Micheal Scott to focus more on his film career. But no question, Carrell was made for the big screen, and has stepped into — and executed — some incredibly iconic roles, like Frank Hoover from Little Miss Sunshine, eccentric millionaire and wrestling enthusiast John du Pont in The Foxcatcher, and hedge-fund specialist Mark Baum in The Big Short, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

When Adam McKay’s dramedy had its world premiere back in 2015, critics raved about its star-studded cast, the timelines of the film, and his use of pop culture references, but what really stood out was Carell’s “righteously angry Baum,” writes one critic. The Certified Fresh film currently ranks at number two on the following list of 46 movies and TV shows starring Steve Carell, ranked by Tomatometer.

#4 Foxcatcher (2014)

88% #4 Critics Consensus: A chilling true crime drama, Foxcatcher offers Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo, and Channing Tatum a chance to shine -- and all three of them rise to the challenge. Synopsis: When wealthy John du Pont (Steve Carell) invites Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) to move to his estate and When wealthy John du Pont (Steve Carell) invites Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) to move to his estate and [More] Starring: Steve Carell, Channing Tatum, Mark Ruffalo, Vanessa Redgrave Directed By: Bennett Miller

#14 Asteroid City (2023)

76% #14 Critics Consensus: Asteroid City is unlikely to win Wes Anderson many new converts, but those who respond to his signature style will find this a return to immaculately arranged form. Synopsis: The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for [More] Starring: Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright Directed By: Wes Anderson

#28 Vice (2018)

64% #28 Critics Consensus: Vice takes scattershot aim at its targets, but writer-director Adam McKay hits some satisfying bullseyes -- and Christian Bale's transformation is a sight to behold. Synopsis: Gov. George W. Bush of Texas picks Dick Cheney, the CEO of Halliburton Co., to be his Republican running mate Gov. George W. Bush of Texas picks Dick Cheney, the CEO of Halliburton Co., to be his Republican running mate [More] Starring: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell Directed By: Adam McKay

#35 IF (2024)

51% #35 Critics Consensus: A sweet ode to rediscovering one's inner child, IF largely works as old-fashioned family entertainment despite an occasionally unfocused and unnecessarily complicated plot. Synopsis: From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends [More] Starring: Emily Blunt, Ryan Reynolds, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt Directed By: John Krasinski

#37 Freeheld (2015)

50% #37 Critics Consensus: Freeheld certainly means well, but its cardboard characters and by-the-numbers drama undermine its noble intentions. Synopsis: Diagnosed with terminal cancer, decorated New Jersey detective Laurel Hester wishes to leave her pension benefits to domestic partner Stacie Diagnosed with terminal cancer, decorated New Jersey detective Laurel Hester wishes to leave her pension benefits to domestic partner Stacie [More] Starring: Julianne Moore, Elliot Page, Michael Shannon, Josh Charles Directed By: Peter Sollett

#40 Irresistible (2020)

40% #40 Critics Consensus: A soft political satire that proves frustratingly less than the sum of its talented parts, Irresistible is anything but. Synopsis: A Democratic political consultant helps a retired Marine colonel run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town. A Democratic political consultant helps a retired Marine colonel run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town. [More] Starring: Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper, Mackenzie Davis Directed By: Jon Stewart

