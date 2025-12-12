(Photo by Jaap Buitendijk / ©Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection)

All Steve Carell Movies and TV Shows Ranked by Tomatometer

The latest: The Big Short celebrates its 10th anniversary!

“I… declare… bankruptcy!” Whether he’s playing a cringe-worthy boss at a failing paper company or an unemployed Proust scholar, Steve Carell is known for a number of roles that have captivated audiences around the world. 

The Office fans were crushed when he announced he was leaving his beloved role as Micheal Scott to focus more on his film career. But no question, Carrell was made for the big screen, and has stepped into — and executed — some incredibly iconic roles, like Frank Hoover from Little Miss Sunshine, eccentric millionaire and wrestling enthusiast John du Pont in The Foxcatcher, and hedge-fund specialist Mark Baum in The Big Short, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

When Adam McKay’s dramedy had its world premiere back in 2015, critics raved about its star-studded cast, the timelines of the film, and his use of pop culture references, but what really stood out was Carell’s “righteously angry Baum,” writes one critic. The Certified Fresh film currently ranks at number two on the following list of 46 movies and TV shows starring Steve Carell, ranked by Tomatometer. 

#1

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
Tomatometer icon 91%

#1
Critics Consensus: Little Miss Sunshine succeeds thanks to a strong ensemble cast that includes Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Alan Arkin, and Abigail Breslin, as well as a delightfully funny script.
Synopsis: The Hoover family -- a man (Greg Kinnear), his wife (Toni Collette), an uncle (Steve Carell), a brother (Paul Dano) [More]
Starring: Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Alan Arkin
Directed By: Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris

#2

The Big Short (2015)
Tomatometer icon 89%

#2
Critics Consensus: The Big Short approaches a serious, complicated subject with an impressive attention to detail -- and manages to deliver a well-acted, scathingly funny indictment of its real-life villains in the bargain.
Synopsis: In 2008, Wall Street guru Michael Burry realizes that a number of subprime home loans are in danger of defaulting. [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale, Brad Pitt
Directed By: Adam McKay

#3

The Patient
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 68%

#3
Synopsis: Therapist, Alan Strauss, is held prisoner by a patient, Sam Fortner, who reveals himself to be a serial killer. Sam [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Domhnall Gleeson, Linda Emond, Laura Niemi

#4

Foxcatcher (2014)
Tomatometer icon 88%

#4
Critics Consensus: A chilling true crime drama, Foxcatcher offers Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo, and Channing Tatum a chance to shine -- and all three of them rise to the challenge.
Synopsis: When wealthy John du Pont (Steve Carell) invites Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) to move to his estate and [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Channing Tatum, Mark Ruffalo, Vanessa Redgrave
Directed By: Bennett Miller

#5

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)
Tomatometer icon 85%

#5
Critics Consensus: Steve Carell's first star turn scores big with a tender treatment of its titular underdog, using raunchy but realistically funny comedy to connect with adult audiences.
Synopsis: Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Catherine Keener, Paul Rudd, Romany Malco
Directed By: Judd Apatow

#6

Battle of the Sexes (2017)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#6
Critics Consensus: Battle of the Sexes turns real-life events into a crowd-pleasing, well-acted dramedy that ably entertains while smartly serving up a volley of present-day parallels.
Synopsis: The 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs became the most watched televised sports event of all [More]
Starring: Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Andrea Riseborough, Natalie Morales
Directed By: Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton

#7

The Way, Way Back (2013)
Tomatometer icon 83%

#7
Critics Consensus: Despite its familiar themes, The Way Way Back makes use of its talented cast, finely tuned script, and an abundance of charm to deliver a funny and satisfying coming-of-age story.
Synopsis: Duncan (Liam James) is an awkward teen who must spend the summer at a beach house with his mother (Toni [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Allison Janney, AnnaSophia Robb
Directed By: Nat Faxon, Jim Rash

#8

The Office
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 89%

#8
Synopsis: This U.S. adaptation -- set at a paper company based in Scranton, Pa. -- has a similar documentary style to [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer

#9

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
Tomatometer icon 80%

#9
Critics Consensus: It never lives up to the first part of its title, but Crazy, Stupid, Love's unabashed sweetness -- and its terrifically talented cast -- more than make up for its flaws.
Synopsis: Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) is living the American dream. He has a good job, a beautiful house, great children and [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone
Directed By: Glenn Ficarra, John Requa

#10

Despicable Me (2010)
Tomatometer icon 80%

#10
Critics Consensus: Borrowing heavily (and intelligently) from Pixar and Looney Tunes, Despicable Me is a surprisingly thoughtful, family-friendly treat with a few surprises of its own.
Synopsis: Supervillain Gru, a man who delights in all things wicked, hatches a plan to steal the moon. Surrounded by an [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews
Directed By: Chris Renaud, Pierre Coffin

#11

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who! (2008)
Tomatometer icon 79%

#11
Critics Consensus: Horton Hears A Who! is both whimsical and heartwarming, and is the rare Dr. Seuss adaptation that stays true to the spirit of the source material.
Synopsis: Animated elephant Horton (Jim Carrey) finds a speck of dust floating in the Jungle of Nool. Upon investigation of the [More]
Starring: Jim Carrey, Steve Carell, Amy Poehler, Jesse McCartney
Directed By: Jimmy Hayward, Steve Martino

#12

The Four Seasons
Tomatometer icon 78% Popcornmeter icon 62%

#12
Synopsis: Six old friends head for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about [More]
Starring: Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Will Forte

#13

Last Flag Flying (2017)
Tomatometer icon 77%

#13
Critics Consensus: Last Flag Flying balances raw drama against refreshing moments of humor in an impeccably cast film that wrestles with questions of patriotism, family, and grief.
Synopsis: Thirty years after serving together in the Vietnam War, Larry "Doc" Shepherd, Sal Nealon and the Rev. Richard Mueller reunite [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, Laurence Fishburne, Cicely Tyson
Directed By: Richard Linklater

#14

Asteroid City (2023)
Tomatometer icon 76%

#14
Critics Consensus: Asteroid City is unlikely to win Wes Anderson many new converts, but those who respond to his signature style will find this a return to immaculately arranged form.
Synopsis: The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for [More]
Starring: Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright
Directed By: Wes Anderson

#15

Despicable Me 2 (2013)
Tomatometer icon 75%

#15
Critics Consensus: Despicable Me 2 offers plenty of eye-popping visual inventiveness and a number of big laughs.
Synopsis: Now that Gru has forsaken a life of crime to raise Margo, Agnes and Edith, he's trying to figure out [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Benjamin Bratt, Miranda Cosgrove
Directed By: Chris Renaud, Pierre Coffin

#16

Over the Hedge (2006)
Tomatometer icon 75%

#16
Critics Consensus: Even if it's not an animation classic, Over the Hedge is clever and fun, and the jokes cater to family members of all ages.
Synopsis: When Verne (Garry Shandling) and fellow woodland friends awake from winter's hibernation, they find they have some new neighbors: humans, [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis, Garry Shandling, Steve Carell, William Shatner
Directed By: Tim Johnson, Karey Kirkpatrick

#17

Hope Springs (2012)
Tomatometer icon 75%

#17
Critics Consensus: Led by a pair of mesmerizing performances from Meryl Streep and Tommy Lee Jones, Hope Springs offers filmgoers some grown-up laughs -- and a thoughtful look at mature relationships.
Synopsis: Long-married couple Kay (Meryl Streep) and Arnold (Tommy Lee Jones) love each other, but after so many years together, Kay [More]
Starring: Meryl Streep, Tommy Lee Jones, Steve Carell, Brett Rice
Directed By: David Frankel

#18

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)
Tomatometer icon 74%

#18
Critics Consensus: It's just as uneven and loosely structured as the first Anchorman -- and while Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues may not be quite as quotable, it's nearly as funny as its predecessor.
Synopsis: Seven years after capturing the heart of co-anchor Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate), newsman Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) is offered the [More]
Starring: Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, David Koechner
Directed By: Adam McKay

#19

Mountainhead (2025)
Tomatometer icon 74%

#19
Critics Consensus: Continuing writer-director Jesse Armstrong's sterling streak of skewering the rich and powerful, Mountainhead counterbalances its repellant characters with terrific acting and dialogue.
Synopsis: A group of billionaire friends get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis. [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Cory Michael Smith, Andrew Daly, Jason Schwartzman
Directed By: Jesse Armstrong

#20

Café Society (2016)
Tomatometer icon 71%

#20
Critics Consensus: Café Society's lovely visuals and charming performances round out a lightweight late-period Allen comedy whose genuine pleasures offset its amiable predictability.
Synopsis: Looking for an exciting career, young Bobby Dorfman leaves New York for the glitz and glamour of 1930s Hollywood. After [More]
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Steve Carell, Blake Lively
Directed By: Woody Allen

#21

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)
Tomatometer icon 69%

#21
Critics Consensus: The Minions' antic shenanigans are beginning to grate despite this sequel's injection of retro chic, although this loony marathon of gags will still delight young children.
Synopsis: In the heart of the 1970s, amid a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA
Directed By: Kyle Balda

#22

The Morning Show
Tomatometer icon 69% Popcornmeter icon 42%

#22
Synopsis: A candid look at the modern workplace through the lens of the people who help wake the U.S. up, pulling [More]
Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Greta Lee

#23

Beautiful Boy (2018)
Tomatometer icon 68%

#23
Critics Consensus: Beautiful Boy sees Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell delivering showcase work that's often powerful enough to make up for the story's muted emotional impact.
Synopsis: Teenager Nicolas Sheff seems to have it all -- good grades, editor of the school newspaper, actor, artist and athlete. [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Timothée Chalamet, Maura Tierney, Amy Ryan
Directed By: Felix van Groeningen

#24

Date Night (2010)
Tomatometer icon 67%

#24
Critics Consensus: An uneasy blend of action and comedy, Date Night doesn't quite live up to the talents of its two leads, but Steve Carell and Tina Fey still manage to shine through most of the movie's flaws.
Synopsis: Dragged down by the daily grind, suburbanites Phil (Steve Carell) and Claire (Tina Fey) try to invigorate their marriage by [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Mark Wahlberg, Taraji P. Henson
Directed By: Shawn Levy

#25

Tomorrow Night (1998)
Tomatometer icon 67%

#25
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A joyless New York City man (Chuck Sklar) dates a nymphomaniac (Heather Morgan) but is smitten with a lonely old [More]
Starring: Chuck Sklar, Martha Greenhouse, Heather Morgan, Rick Shapiro
Directed By: Louis C.K.

#26

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)
Tomatometer icon 66%

#26
Critics Consensus: Filled with inspired silliness and quotable lines, Anchorman isn't the most consistent comedy in the world, but Will Ferrell's buffoonish central performance helps keep this portrait of a clueless newsman from going off the rails.
Synopsis: Hotshot television anchorman Ron Burgundy welcomes upstart reporter Veronica Corningstone into the male-dominated world of 1970s broadcast news -- that [More]
Starring: Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell
Directed By: Adam McKay

#27

Dan in Real Life (2007)
Tomatometer icon 65%

#27
Critics Consensus: The fine performances elevate Dan in Real Life beyond its sentimental plot.
Synopsis: Dan Burns (Steve Carell), a widower and advice columnist, meets a beautiful stranger (Juliette Binoche) in a bookstore and is [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Juliette Binoche, Dane Cook, Alison Pill
Directed By: Peter Hedges

#28

Vice (2018)
Tomatometer icon 64%

#28
Critics Consensus: Vice takes scattershot aim at its targets, but writer-director Adam McKay hits some satisfying bullseyes -- and Christian Bale's transformation is a sight to behold.
Synopsis: Gov. George W. Bush of Texas picks Dick Cheney, the CEO of Halliburton Co., to be his Republican running mate [More]
Starring: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell
Directed By: Adam McKay

#29

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2014)
Tomatometer icon 62%

#29
Critics Consensus: Affably pleasant without ever trying to be anything more, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day is a fine -- albeit forgettable -- family diversion.
Synopsis: An 11-year-old boy experiences the worst day of his young life but soon learns that he's not alone when other [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Jennifer Garner, Ed Oxenbould, Dylan Minnette
Directed By: Miguel Arteta

#30

Space Force
Tomatometer icon 59% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#30
Synopsis: A group of people are tasked with establishing the U.S. Space Force. [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers

#31

Despicable Me 3 (2017)
Tomatometer icon 58%

#31
Critics Consensus: Despicable Me 3 should keep fans of the franchise consistently entertained with another round of colorful animation and zany -- albeit somewhat scattershot -- humor.
Synopsis: The mischievous Minions hope that Gru will return to a life of crime after the new boss of the Anti-Villain [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker, Miranda Cosgrove
Directed By: Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda

#32

Minions (2015)
Tomatometer icon 55%

#32
Critics Consensus: The Minions' brightly colored brand of gibberish-fueled insanity stretches to feature length in their self-titled Despicable Me spinoff, with uneven but often hilarious results.
Synopsis: Evolving from single-celled yellow organisms at the dawn of time, Minions live to serve, but find themselves working for a [More]
Starring: Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton, Allison Janney
Directed By: Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda

#33

Despicable Me 4 (2024)
Tomatometer icon 55%

#33
Critics Consensus: Fast paced and teeming with slapstick gags, Despicable Me 4 is as overstuffed as a piñata but full of enough candy to give audiences an enjoyable sugar rush.
Synopsis: In the first Despicable Me movie in seven years, Gru, the world's favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League-agent, returns for an exciting, bold [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Joey King
Directed By: Chris Renaud

#34

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012)
Tomatometer icon 55%

#34
Critics Consensus: Tender, charming, and well-acted, Seeking a Friend for the End of the World is unfortunately hamstrung by jarring tonal shifts and a disappointing final act.
Synopsis: The announcement that an enormous asteroid will obliterate Earth in less than a month brings an end to the marriage [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Keira Knightley, Adam Brody, Connie Britton
Directed By: Lorene Scafaria

#35

IF (2024)
Tomatometer icon 51%

#35
Critics Consensus: A sweet ode to rediscovering one's inner child, IF largely works as old-fashioned family entertainment despite an occasionally unfocused and unnecessarily complicated plot.
Synopsis: From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends [More]
Starring: Emily Blunt, Ryan Reynolds, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt
Directed By: John Krasinski

#36

Get Smart (2008)
Tomatometer icon 51%

#36
Critics Consensus: Get Smart rides Steve Carell's considerable charm for a few laughs, but ultimately proves to be a rather ordinary action comedy.
Synopsis: When members of the nefarious crime syndicate KAOS attack the U.S. spy agency Control, the Chief has to promote his [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Anne Hathaway, Dwayne Johnson, Alan Arkin
Directed By: Peter Segal

#37

Freeheld (2015)
Tomatometer icon 50%

#37
Critics Consensus: Freeheld certainly means well, but its cardboard characters and by-the-numbers drama undermine its noble intentions.
Synopsis: Diagnosed with terminal cancer, decorated New Jersey detective Laurel Hester wishes to leave her pension benefits to domestic partner Stacie [More]
Starring: Julianne Moore, Elliot Page, Michael Shannon, Josh Charles
Directed By: Peter Sollett

#38

Bruce Almighty (2003)
Tomatometer icon 48%

#38
Critics Consensus: Carrey is hilarious in the slapstick scenes, but Bruce Almighty gets bogged down in treacle.
Synopsis: Bruce Nolan's career in TV has been stalled for a while, and when he's passed over for a coveted anchorman [More]
Starring: Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman, Jennifer Aniston, Philip Baker Hall
Directed By: Tom Shadyac

#39

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)
Tomatometer icon 42%

#39
Critics Consensus: It doesn't honor its source material -- or its immensely likable leads -- as well as it should, but Dinner for Schmucks offers fitfully nourishing comedy.
Synopsis: Tim (Paul Rudd) a rising executive, works for a boss who hosts a monthly event in which the guest who [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, Bruce Greenwood, Ron Livingston
Directed By: Jay Roach

#40

Irresistible (2020)
Tomatometer icon 40%

#40
Critics Consensus: A soft political satire that proves frustratingly less than the sum of its talented parts, Irresistible is anything but.
Synopsis: A Democratic political consultant helps a retired Marine colonel run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town. [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper, Mackenzie Davis
Directed By: Jon Stewart

#41

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013)
Tomatometer icon 37%

#41
Critics Consensus: The Incredible Burt Wonderstone serves up some goofy laughs, but given its outrageous conceit, it's surprisingly safe and predictable.
Synopsis: Superstar magicians Burt Wonderstone (Steve Carell) and his partner, Anton Marvelton (Steve Buscemi), have reigned as kings of the Las [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi, Olivia Wilde, Jim Carrey
Directed By: Don Scardino

#42

Welcome to Marwen (2018)
Tomatometer icon 33%

#42
Critics Consensus: Welcome to Marwen has dazzling effects and a sadly compelling story, but the movie's disjointed feel and clumsy screenplay make this invitation easy to decline.
Synopsis: No one expects Mark Hogancamp to recover from a devastating assault that wipes away all of his memories. Putting together [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Janelle Monáe
Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#43

Evan Almighty (2007)
Tomatometer icon 24%

#43
Critics Consensus: Big on special effects but short on laughs, Evan Almighty underutilizes a star-studded cast that includes Steve Carell and Morgan Freeman.
Synopsis: Newscaster Evan Baxter (Steve Carell) leaves Buffalo behind when he wins a seat in Congress. Moving his wife (Lauren Graham) [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman, Lauren Graham, John Goodman
Directed By: Tom Shadyac

#44

Bewitched (2005)
Tomatometer icon 23%

#44
Critics Consensus: Bewitched is haunted by scattered laughs and a lack of direction.
Synopsis: Movie star Jack Wyatt (Will Ferrell) has hit a rough patch in his career. Looking to make a comeback, he [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Will Ferrell, Shirley MacLaine, Michael Caine
Directed By: Nora Ephron

#45

Sleepover (2004)
Tomatometer icon 15%

#45
Critics Consensus: 'Tween girls will enjoy this sugar coated fluff, but others will find Sleepover a snooze.
Synopsis: In the summer before starting high school, Julie (Alexa Vega) and her best friends, Hannah (Mika Boorem), Yancy (Kallie Flynn [More]
Starring: Alexa PenaVega, Mika Boorem, Scout Taylor-Compton, Kallie Flynn Childress
Directed By: Joe Nussbaum

#46

Curly Sue (1991)
Tomatometer icon 13%

#46
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Bill (James Belushi) is a penniless drifter who scams strangers out of just enough money to feed himself and his [More]
Starring: Jim Belushi, Kelly Lynch, Alisan Porter, John Getz
Directed By: John Hughes

Find Something Fresh! Discover What to Watch, Read Reviews, Leave Ratings and Build Watchlists. Download the Rotten Tomatoes App.

Thumbnail by © Paramount

Movie & TV News