All Steve Carell Movies and TV Shows Ranked by Tomatometer
The latest: celebrates its 10th anniversary! The Big Short
“I… declare… bankruptcy!” Whether he’s playing a cringe-worthy boss at a failing paper company or an unemployed Proust scholar, Steve Carell is known for a number of roles that have captivated audiences around the world.
fans were crushed when he announced he was leaving his beloved role as Micheal Scott to focus more on his film career. But no question, Carrell was made for the big screen, and has stepped into — and executed — some incredibly iconic roles, like Frank Hoover from The Office , eccentric millionaire and wrestling enthusiast John du Pont in Little Miss Sunshine , and hedge-fund specialist Mark Baum in The Foxcatcher The Big Short, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
When Adam McKay’s dramedy had its world premiere back in 2015, critics raved about its star-studded cast, the timelines of the film, and his use of pop culture references, but what really stood out was Carell’s “righteously angry Baum,” writes one critic. The Certified Fresh film currently ranks at number two on the following list of 46 movies and TV shows starring Steve Carell, ranked by Tomatometer.
#1
Critics Consensus: Little Miss Sunshine succeeds thanks to a strong ensemble cast that includes Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Alan Arkin, and Abigail Breslin, as well as a delightfully funny script.
Synopsis:
The Hoover family -- a man (Greg Kinnear), his wife (Toni Collette), an uncle (Steve Carell), a brother (Paul Dano)
#2
Critics Consensus: The Big Short approaches a serious, complicated subject with an impressive attention to detail -- and manages to deliver a well-acted, scathingly funny indictment of its real-life villains in the bargain.
Synopsis:
In 2008, Wall Street guru Michael Burry realizes that a number of subprime home loans are in danger of defaulting.
#3
Synopsis:
Therapist, Alan Strauss, is held prisoner by a patient, Sam Fortner, who reveals himself to be a serial killer. Sam
#4
Critics Consensus: A chilling true crime drama, Foxcatcher offers Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo, and Channing Tatum a chance to shine -- and all three of them rise to the challenge.
Synopsis:
When wealthy John du Pont (Steve Carell) invites Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) to move to his estate and
#5
Critics Consensus: Steve Carell's first star turn scores big with a tender treatment of its titular underdog, using raunchy but realistically funny comedy to connect with adult audiences.
Synopsis:
Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence.
#6
Critics Consensus: Battle of the Sexes turns real-life events into a crowd-pleasing, well-acted dramedy that ably entertains while smartly serving up a volley of present-day parallels.
Synopsis:
The 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs became the most watched televised sports event of all
#7
Critics Consensus: Despite its familiar themes, The Way Way Back makes use of its talented cast, finely tuned script, and an abundance of charm to deliver a funny and satisfying coming-of-age story.
Synopsis:
Duncan (Liam James) is an awkward teen who must spend the summer at a beach house with his mother (Toni
#8
Synopsis:
This U.S. adaptation -- set at a paper company based in Scranton, Pa. -- has a similar documentary style to
#9
Critics Consensus: It never lives up to the first part of its title, but Crazy, Stupid, Love's unabashed sweetness -- and its terrifically talented cast -- more than make up for its flaws.
Synopsis:
Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) is living the American dream. He has a good job, a beautiful house, great children and
#10
Critics Consensus: Borrowing heavily (and intelligently) from Pixar and Looney Tunes, Despicable Me is a surprisingly thoughtful, family-friendly treat with a few surprises of its own.
Synopsis:
Supervillain Gru, a man who delights in all things wicked, hatches a plan to steal the moon. Surrounded by an
#11
Critics Consensus: Horton Hears A Who! is both whimsical and heartwarming, and is the rare Dr. Seuss adaptation that stays true to the spirit of the source material.
Synopsis:
Animated elephant Horton (Jim Carrey) finds a speck of dust floating in the Jungle of Nool. Upon investigation of the
#12
Synopsis:
Six old friends head for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about
#13
Critics Consensus: Last Flag Flying balances raw drama against refreshing moments of humor in an impeccably cast film that wrestles with questions of patriotism, family, and grief.
Synopsis:
Thirty years after serving together in the Vietnam War, Larry "Doc" Shepherd, Sal Nealon and the Rev. Richard Mueller reunite
#14
Critics Consensus: Asteroid City is unlikely to win Wes Anderson many new converts, but those who respond to his signature style will find this a return to immaculately arranged form.
Synopsis:
The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for
#15
Critics Consensus: Despicable Me 2 offers plenty of eye-popping visual inventiveness and a number of big laughs.
Synopsis:
Now that Gru has forsaken a life of crime to raise Margo, Agnes and Edith, he's trying to figure out
#16
Critics Consensus: Even if it's not an animation classic, Over the Hedge is clever and fun, and the jokes cater to family members of all ages.
Synopsis:
When Verne (Garry Shandling) and fellow woodland friends awake from winter's hibernation, they find they have some new neighbors: humans,
#17
Critics Consensus: Led by a pair of mesmerizing performances from Meryl Streep and Tommy Lee Jones, Hope Springs offers filmgoers some grown-up laughs -- and a thoughtful look at mature relationships.
Synopsis:
Long-married couple Kay (Meryl Streep) and Arnold (Tommy Lee Jones) love each other, but after so many years together, Kay
#18
Critics Consensus: It's just as uneven and loosely structured as the first Anchorman -- and while Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues may not be quite as quotable, it's nearly as funny as its predecessor.
Synopsis:
Seven years after capturing the heart of co-anchor Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate), newsman Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) is offered the
#19
Critics Consensus: Continuing writer-director Jesse Armstrong's sterling streak of skewering the rich and powerful, Mountainhead counterbalances its repellant characters with terrific acting and dialogue.
Synopsis:
A group of billionaire friends get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.
#20
Critics Consensus: Café Society's lovely visuals and charming performances round out a lightweight late-period Allen comedy whose genuine pleasures offset its amiable predictability.
Synopsis:
Looking for an exciting career, young Bobby Dorfman leaves New York for the glitz and glamour of 1930s Hollywood. After
#21
Critics Consensus: The Minions' antic shenanigans are beginning to grate despite this sequel's injection of retro chic, although this loony marathon of gags will still delight young children.
Synopsis:
In the heart of the 1970s, amid a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell)
#22
Synopsis:
A candid look at the modern workplace through the lens of the people who help wake the U.S. up, pulling
#23
Critics Consensus: Beautiful Boy sees Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell delivering showcase work that's often powerful enough to make up for the story's muted emotional impact.
Synopsis:
Teenager Nicolas Sheff seems to have it all -- good grades, editor of the school newspaper, actor, artist and athlete.
#24
Critics Consensus: An uneasy blend of action and comedy, Date Night doesn't quite live up to the talents of its two leads, but Steve Carell and Tina Fey still manage to shine through most of the movie's flaws.
Synopsis:
Dragged down by the daily grind, suburbanites Phil (Steve Carell) and Claire (Tina Fey) try to invigorate their marriage by
#25
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A joyless New York City man (Chuck Sklar) dates a nymphomaniac (Heather Morgan) but is smitten with a lonely old
#26
Critics Consensus: Filled with inspired silliness and quotable lines, Anchorman isn't the most consistent comedy in the world, but Will Ferrell's buffoonish central performance helps keep this portrait of a clueless newsman from going off the rails.
Synopsis:
Hotshot television anchorman Ron Burgundy welcomes upstart reporter Veronica Corningstone into the male-dominated world of 1970s broadcast news -- that
#27
Critics Consensus: The fine performances elevate Dan in Real Life beyond its sentimental plot.
Synopsis:
Dan Burns (Steve Carell), a widower and advice columnist, meets a beautiful stranger (Juliette Binoche) in a bookstore and is
#28
Critics Consensus: Vice takes scattershot aim at its targets, but writer-director Adam McKay hits some satisfying bullseyes -- and Christian Bale's transformation is a sight to behold.
Synopsis:
Gov. George W. Bush of Texas picks Dick Cheney, the CEO of Halliburton Co., to be his Republican running mate
#29
Critics Consensus: Affably pleasant without ever trying to be anything more, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day is a fine -- albeit forgettable -- family diversion.
Synopsis:
An 11-year-old boy experiences the worst day of his young life but soon learns that he's not alone when other
#30
Synopsis:
A group of people are tasked with establishing the U.S. Space Force.
#31
Critics Consensus: Despicable Me 3 should keep fans of the franchise consistently entertained with another round of colorful animation and zany -- albeit somewhat scattershot -- humor.
Synopsis:
The mischievous Minions hope that Gru will return to a life of crime after the new boss of the Anti-Villain
#32
Critics Consensus: The Minions' brightly colored brand of gibberish-fueled insanity stretches to feature length in their self-titled Despicable Me spinoff, with uneven but often hilarious results.
Synopsis:
Evolving from single-celled yellow organisms at the dawn of time, Minions live to serve, but find themselves working for a
#33
Critics Consensus: Fast paced and teeming with slapstick gags, Despicable Me 4 is as overstuffed as a piñata but full of enough candy to give audiences an enjoyable sugar rush.
Synopsis:
In the first Despicable Me movie in seven years, Gru, the world's favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League-agent, returns for an exciting, bold
#34
Critics Consensus: Tender, charming, and well-acted, Seeking a Friend for the End of the World is unfortunately hamstrung by jarring tonal shifts and a disappointing final act.
Synopsis:
The announcement that an enormous asteroid will obliterate Earth in less than a month brings an end to the marriage
#35
IF
(2024)
51%
Critics Consensus: A sweet ode to rediscovering one's inner child, IF largely works as old-fashioned family entertainment despite an occasionally unfocused and unnecessarily complicated plot.
Synopsis:
From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends
#36
Critics Consensus: Get Smart rides Steve Carell's considerable charm for a few laughs, but ultimately proves to be a rather ordinary action comedy.
Synopsis:
When members of the nefarious crime syndicate KAOS attack the U.S. spy agency Control, the Chief has to promote his
#37
Critics Consensus: Freeheld certainly means well, but its cardboard characters and by-the-numbers drama undermine its noble intentions.
Synopsis:
Diagnosed with terminal cancer, decorated New Jersey detective Laurel Hester wishes to leave her pension benefits to domestic partner Stacie
#38
Critics Consensus: Carrey is hilarious in the slapstick scenes, but Bruce Almighty gets bogged down in treacle.
Synopsis:
Bruce Nolan's career in TV has been stalled for a while, and when he's passed over for a coveted anchorman
#39
Critics Consensus: It doesn't honor its source material -- or its immensely likable leads -- as well as it should, but Dinner for Schmucks offers fitfully nourishing comedy.
Synopsis:
Tim (Paul Rudd) a rising executive, works for a boss who hosts a monthly event in which the guest who
#40
Critics Consensus: A soft political satire that proves frustratingly less than the sum of its talented parts, Irresistible is anything but.
Synopsis:
A Democratic political consultant helps a retired Marine colonel run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.
#41
Critics Consensus: The Incredible Burt Wonderstone serves up some goofy laughs, but given its outrageous conceit, it's surprisingly safe and predictable.
Synopsis:
Superstar magicians Burt Wonderstone (Steve Carell) and his partner, Anton Marvelton (Steve Buscemi), have reigned as kings of the Las
#42
Critics Consensus: Welcome to Marwen has dazzling effects and a sadly compelling story, but the movie's disjointed feel and clumsy screenplay make this invitation easy to decline.
Synopsis:
No one expects Mark Hogancamp to recover from a devastating assault that wipes away all of his memories. Putting together
#43
Critics Consensus: Big on special effects but short on laughs, Evan Almighty underutilizes a star-studded cast that includes Steve Carell and Morgan Freeman.
Synopsis:
Newscaster Evan Baxter (Steve Carell) leaves Buffalo behind when he wins a seat in Congress. Moving his wife (Lauren Graham)
#44
Critics Consensus: Bewitched is haunted by scattered laughs and a lack of direction.
Synopsis:
Movie star Jack Wyatt (Will Ferrell) has hit a rough patch in his career. Looking to make a comeback, he
#45
Critics Consensus: 'Tween girls will enjoy this sugar coated fluff, but others will find Sleepover a snooze.
Synopsis:
In the summer before starting high school, Julie (Alexa Vega) and her best friends, Hannah (Mika Boorem), Yancy (Kallie Flynn
#46
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Bill (James Belushi) is a penniless drifter who scams strangers out of just enough money to feed himself and his
