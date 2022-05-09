Rosario Dawson Movies and Shows Ranked

We’re ranking the movies and series starring Rosario Dawson! Things kick off with Dawson’s Certified Fresh works, which include the opiod expose Dopesick, Robert Rodriguez’s Sin City, a few Spike Lee joints (He Got Game, 25th Hour), and superhero appearances on both sides of the Marvel & DC coin, like The LEGO Batman Movie and her portrayal of Claire Temple across multiple Netflix series. Dawson has long voiced Wonder Woman in animated DC films, including Bloodlines, The Death of Superman, and Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. (See how to watch DC animated movies in order.) After one-off appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Dawson will lead in her own Star Wars limited spinoff Ahsoka. Read everything we know about Ahsoka.

#8 Unstoppable (2010) 87% #8 Adjusted Score: 93765% Critics Consensus: As fast, loud, and relentless as the train at the center of the story, Unstoppable is perfect popcorn entertainment -- and director Tony Scott's best movie in years. Synopsis: When a massive, unmanned locomotive roars out of control, the threat is more ominous than just a derailment. The train... When a massive, unmanned locomotive roars out of control, the threat is more ominous than just a derailment. The train... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Chris Pine, Rosario Dawson, Kevin Dunn Directed By: Tony Scott

#27 Trance (2013) 68% #27 Adjusted Score: 75673% Critics Consensus: As stylish as ever, director Danny Boyle seems to be treading water with the surprisingly thinly written Trance -- but for fans of Boyle's work, it should still prove a trippily entertaining distraction. Synopsis: Simon (James McAvoy), a fine-art auctioneer, joins a gang of thieves led by Franck (Vincent Cassel) to steal a priceless... Simon (James McAvoy), a fine-art auctioneer, joins a gang of thieves led by Franck (Vincent Cassel) to steal a priceless... [More] Starring: James McAvoy, Rosario Dawson, Vincent Cassel, Danny Sapani Directed By: Danny Boyle

#40 Kids (1995) 46% #40 Adjusted Score: 48404% Critics Consensus: Kids isn't afraid to test viewers' limits, but the point of its nearly non-stop provocation is likely to be lost in all the repellent characters and unpleasant imagery. Synopsis: Amoral teen Telly (Leo Fitzpatrick) has made it his goal to sleep with as many virgin girls as possible --... Amoral teen Telly (Leo Fitzpatrick) has made it his goal to sleep with as many virgin girls as possible --... [More] Starring: Leo Fitzpatrick, Justin Pierce, Chloë Sevigny, Sarah Henderson Directed By: Larry Clark

#47 Descent (2007) 35% #47 Adjusted Score: 35601% Critics Consensus: Descent has the potential to make a statement about sexual violence, but falls flat by focusing on revenge rather than Rosario Dawson's emotional state. Synopsis: Maya (Rosario Dawson) is a friendly college senior who accepts an invitation to dinner from fellow student Jared (Chad Faust).... Maya (Rosario Dawson) is a friendly college senior who accepts an invitation to dinner from fellow student Jared (Chad Faust).... [More] Starring: Rosario Dawson, Chad Faust, Marcus Patrick, Scott Bailey Directed By: Talia Lugacy

#60 Alexander (2004) 16% #60 Adjusted Score: 23527% Critics Consensus: Even at nearly three hours long, this ponderous, talky, and emotionally distant biopic fails to illuminate Alexander's life. Synopsis: The story is an epic that is as daring and ambitious as its subject, a relentless conqueror who by the... The story is an epic that is as daring and ambitious as its subject, a relentless conqueror who by the... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Angelina Jolie, Val Kilmer, Christopher Plummer Directed By: Oliver Stone