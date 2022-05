Rosario Dawson Movies and Shows Ranked

We’re ranking the movies and series starring Rosario Dawson! Things kick off with Dawson’s Certified Fresh works, which include the opiod expose Dopesick, Robert Rodriguez’s Sin City, a few Spike Lee joints (He Got Game, 25th Hour), and superhero appearances on both sides of the Marvel & DC coin, like The LEGO Batman Movie and her portrayal of Claire Temple across multiple Netflix series. Dawson has long voiced Wonder Woman in animated DC films, including Bloodlines, The Death of Superman, and Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. (See how to watch DC animated movies in order.) After one-off appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Dawson will lead in her own Star Wars limited spinoff Ahsoka. Read everything we know about Ahsoka.

#8 Unstoppable (2010) 87% #8 Adjusted Score: 93765% Critics Consensus: As fast, loud, and relentless as the train at the center of the story, Unstoppable is perfect popcorn entertainment -- and director Tony Scott's best movie in years. Synopsis: When a massive, unmanned locomotive roars out of control, the threat is more ominous than just a derailment. The train... When a massive, unmanned locomotive roars out of control, the threat is more ominous than just a derailment. The train... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Chris Pine, Rosario Dawson, Kevin Dunn Directed By: Tony Scott

#9 Top Five (2014) 86% #9 Adjusted Score: 92965% Critics Consensus: As smart, funny, and trenchant as writer-director-star Chris Rock's best standup work, Top Five is a career highlight for its creator -- and one of the comedy standouts of 2014. Synopsis: Though he began in stand-up comedy, Andre Allen (Chris Rock) hit the big-time as the star of a trilogy of... Though he began in stand-up comedy, Andre Allen (Chris Rock) hit the big-time as the star of a trilogy of... [More] Starring: Chris Rock, Rosario Dawson, Kevin Hart, Gabrielle Union Directed By: Chris Rock

#11 He Got Game (1998) 81% #11 Adjusted Score: 81647% Critics Consensus: Though not without its flaws, He Got Game finds Spike Lee near the top of his game, combining trenchant commentary with his signature visuals and a strong performance from Denzel Washington. Synopsis: Jake Shuttleworth (Denzel Washington) has spent the last six years in prison after accidentally killing his wife during a violent... Jake Shuttleworth (Denzel Washington) has spent the last six years in prison after accidentally killing his wife during a violent... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Ray Allen, Milla Jovovich, Rosario Dawson Directed By: Spike Lee

#26 Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) 68% #26 Adjusted Score: 83731% Critics Consensus: Zombieland: Double Tap makes up for a lack of fresh brains with an enjoyable reunion that recaptures the spirit of the original and adds a few fun twists. Synopsis: Zombie slayers Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock leave the confines of the White House to travel to Graceland in... Zombie slayers Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock leave the confines of the White House to travel to Graceland in... [More] Starring: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin Directed By: Ruben Fleischer

#27 Trance (2013) 68% #27 Adjusted Score: 75673% Critics Consensus: As stylish as ever, director Danny Boyle seems to be treading water with the surprisingly thinly written Trance -- but for fans of Boyle's work, it should still prove a trippily entertaining distraction. Synopsis: Simon (James McAvoy), a fine-art auctioneer, joins a gang of thieves led by Franck (Vincent Cassel) to steal a priceless... Simon (James McAvoy), a fine-art auctioneer, joins a gang of thieves led by Franck (Vincent Cassel) to steal a priceless... [More] Starring: James McAvoy, Rosario Dawson, Vincent Cassel, Danny Sapani Directed By: Danny Boyle

#31 10 Years (2011) 60% #31 Adjusted Score: 61838% Critics Consensus: A sweet ensemble comedy about a high school reunion, 10 Years is well cast but unfortunately predictable and short on three dimensional characters. Synopsis: Former high-school friends (Channing Tatum, Rosario Dawson, Justin Long) meet again after a decade and discover that the passage of... Former high-school friends (Channing Tatum, Rosario Dawson, Justin Long) meet again after a decade and discover that the passage of... [More] Starring: Channing Tatum, Rosario Dawson, Justin Long, Kate Mara Directed By: Jamie Linden

#39 Rent (2005) 46% #39 Adjusted Score: 53347% Critics Consensus: Fans of the stage musical may forgive Rent its flaws, but weak direction, inescapable staginess and an irritating faux-boho pretension prevent the film from connecting on screen. Synopsis: In this musical, set at the dawn of the 1990s, a group of New Yorkers struggle with their careers, love... In this musical, set at the dawn of the 1990s, a group of New Yorkers struggle with their careers, love... [More] Starring: Rosario Dawson, Taye Diggs, Jesse L. Martin, Idina Menzel Directed By: Chris Columbus

#40 Kids (1995) 46% #40 Adjusted Score: 48404% Critics Consensus: Kids isn't afraid to test viewers' limits, but the point of its nearly non-stop provocation is likely to be lost in all the repellent characters and unpleasant imagery. Synopsis: Amoral teen Telly (Leo Fitzpatrick) has made it his goal to sleep with as many virgin girls as possible --... Amoral teen Telly (Leo Fitzpatrick) has made it his goal to sleep with as many virgin girls as possible --... [More] Starring: Leo Fitzpatrick, Justin Pierce, Chloë Sevigny, Sarah Henderson Directed By: Larry Clark

#45 Cesar Chavez (2014) 38% #45 Adjusted Score: 40500% Critics Consensus: Too in awe of its subject's great works to present him as a human being, Cesar Chávez settles for trite hagiography. Synopsis: Famed labor organizer and civil-rights activist Cesar Chavez (Michael Peña) is torn between his duty to his family and his... Famed labor organizer and civil-rights activist Cesar Chavez (Michael Peña) is torn between his duty to his family and his... [More] Starring: Michael Peña, America Ferrera, Rosario Dawson, John Malkovich Directed By: Diego Luna

#47 Descent (2007) 35% #47 Adjusted Score: 35601% Critics Consensus: Descent has the potential to make a statement about sexual violence, but falls flat by focusing on revenge rather than Rosario Dawson's emotional state. Synopsis: Maya (Rosario Dawson) is a friendly college senior who accepts an invitation to dinner from fellow student Jared (Chad Faust).... Maya (Rosario Dawson) is a friendly college senior who accepts an invitation to dinner from fellow student Jared (Chad Faust).... [More] Starring: Rosario Dawson, Chad Faust, Marcus Patrick, Scott Bailey Directed By: Talia Lugacy

#60 Alexander (2004) 16% #60 Adjusted Score: 23527% Critics Consensus: Even at nearly three hours long, this ponderous, talky, and emotionally distant biopic fails to illuminate Alexander's life. Synopsis: The story is an epic that is as daring and ambitious as its subject, a relentless conqueror who by the... The story is an epic that is as daring and ambitious as its subject, a relentless conqueror who by the... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Angelina Jolie, Val Kilmer, Christopher Plummer Directed By: Oliver Stone