Rosario Dawson Movies and Shows Ranked

We’re ranking the movies and series starring Rosario Dawson! Things kick off with Dawson’s Certified Fresh works, which include the opiod expose Dopesick, Robert Rodriguez’s Sin City, a few Spike Lee joints (He Got Game, 25th Hour), and superhero appearances on both sides of the Marvel & DC coin, like The LEGO Batman Movie and her portrayal of Claire Temple across multiple Netflix series. Dawson has long voiced Wonder Woman in animated DC films, including Bloodlines, The Death of Superman, and Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. (See how to watch DC animated movies in order.) After one-off appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Dawson will lead in her own Star Wars limited spinoff Ahsoka. Read everything we know about Ahsoka.