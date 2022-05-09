Rosario Dawson Movies and Shows Ranked

We’re ranking the movies and series starring Rosario Dawson! Things kick off with Dawson’s Certified Fresh works, which include the opiod expose Dopesick, Robert Rodriguez’s Sin City, a few Spike Lee joints (He Got Game, 25th Hour), and superhero appearances on both sides of the Marvel & DC coin, like The LEGO Batman Movie and her portrayal of Claire Temple across multiple Netflix series. Dawson has long voiced Wonder Woman in animated DC films, including Bloodlines, The Death of Superman, and Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. (See how to watch DC animated movies in order.) After one-off appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Dawson will lead in her own Star Wars limited spinoff Ahsoka. Read everything we know about Ahsoka.

Jane The Virgin: Season 5 (2019)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Gina Rodriguez delivers a stellar performance in Jane the Virgin's final season, grounding the series in humanity amidst all its quirky telenovela humor.
Starring: Gina Rodriguez, Andrea Navedo, Justin Baldoni, Yael Grobglas
Directed By: Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Gary Pearl, Jorge Granier

Jane The Virgin: Season 4 (2017)
100%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Jane the Virgin's excellent ensemble explores new narrative territory with humor, humanity and a whole lot of heart.
Starring: Gina Rodriguez, Andrea Navedo, Justin Baldoni, Yael Grobglas
Directed By: Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Gary Pearl, Jorge Granier

Marvel's Daredevil: Season 1 (2015)
99%

#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: With tight adherence to its source material's history, high production quality, and a no-nonsense dramatic flair, Daredevil excels as an effective superhero origin story, a gritty procedural, and an exciting action adventure.
Starring: Charlie Cox, Rosario Dawson, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll
Directed By: Steven S. DeKnight, Drew Goddard, Jeph Loeb, Stan Lee

#4

Shattered Glass (2003)
92%

#4
Adjusted Score: 98014%
Critics Consensus: A compelling look at Stephen Glass' fall from grace.
Synopsis: Young hotshot journalist Stephen Glass (Hayden Christensen) puts on a good show for his adoring editor, Michael Kelly (Hank Azaria),... [More]
Starring: Hayden Christensen, Peter Sarsgaard, Chloë Sevigny, Rosario Dawson
Directed By: Billy Ray

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 113378%
Critics Consensus: The Lego Batman Movie continues its block-buster franchise's winning streak with another round of dizzyingly funny -- and beautifully animated -- family-friendly mayhem.
Synopsis: There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman (Will Arnett) wants to save the city from the Joker's... [More]
Starring: Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes
Directed By: Chris McKay

Marvel's Luke Cage: Season 1 (2016)
90%

#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: An immersive, socially conscious narrative and a confident, charismatic lead performance make Marvel's Luke Cage a stellar sampling of the new Marvel/Netflix universe.
Starring: Mike Colter, Mahershala Ali, Alfre Woodard, Simone Missick
Directed By: Cheo Hodari Coker, Jeph Loeb

Dopesick: Season 1 (2021)
88%

#7
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Dopesick at times sinks under the weight of its subject matter, but strong performances from Michael Keaton and Kaitlyn Dever and an empathetic approach to the very real people impacted by the opioid crisis make for harrowing drama.
Starring: Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever
Directed By: Beth Macy, Warren Littlefield, Danny Strong, John Goldwyn

#8

Unstoppable (2010)
87%

#8
Adjusted Score: 93765%
Critics Consensus: As fast, loud, and relentless as the train at the center of the story, Unstoppable is perfect popcorn entertainment -- and director Tony Scott's best movie in years.
Synopsis: When a massive, unmanned locomotive roars out of control, the threat is more ominous than just a derailment. The train... [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington, Chris Pine, Rosario Dawson, Kevin Dunn
Directed By: Tony Scott

#9

Top Five (2014)
86%

#9
Adjusted Score: 92965%
Critics Consensus: As smart, funny, and trenchant as writer-director-star Chris Rock's best standup work, Top Five is a career highlight for its creator -- and one of the comedy standouts of 2014.
Synopsis: Though he began in stand-up comedy, Andre Allen (Chris Rock) hit the big-time as the star of a trilogy of... [More]
Starring: Chris Rock, Rosario Dawson, Kevin Hart, Gabrielle Union
Directed By: Chris Rock

Marvel's Luke Cage: Season 2 (2018)
85%

#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: In its second season, Marvel's Luke Cage delivers a satisfyingly complex narrative and a solid ensemble cast led by Alfre Woodard's standout performance as the archvillainess Black Mariah.
Starring: Mike Colter, Simone Missick, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard
Directed By: Cheo Hodari Coker, Jeph Loeb, Jim Chory, Lucy Liu

#11

He Got Game (1998)
81%

#11
Adjusted Score: 81647%
Critics Consensus: Though not without its flaws, He Got Game finds Spike Lee near the top of his game, combining trenchant commentary with his signature visuals and a strong performance from Denzel Washington.
Synopsis: Jake Shuttleworth (Denzel Washington) has spent the last six years in prison after accidentally killing his wife during a violent... [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington, Ray Allen, Milla Jovovich, Rosario Dawson
Directed By: Spike Lee

Marvel's Daredevil: Season 2 (2016)
81%

#12
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Bolstered by some impressive action, Daredevil keeps its footing in season two, even if its new adversaries can't quite fill the void left by Wilson Fisk.
Starring: Charlie Cox, Jon Bernthal, Elodie Yung, Deborah Ann Woll
Directed By: Steven S. DeKnight, Drew Goddard, Jeph Loeb, Stan Lee

#13

25th Hour (2002)
79%

#13
Adjusted Score: 83910%
Critics Consensus: An intelligent and well-acted film despite the usual Spike Lee excesses.
Synopsis: In New York City in the days following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Monty Brogan (Edward Norton) steels himself... [More]
Starring: Edward Norton, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Barry Pepper, Rosario Dawson
Directed By: Spike Lee

Briarpatch: Season 1 (2020)
79%

#14
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Briarpatch's ambiance is at times more intriguing than the simmering mystery at its center, but a captivating Rosario Dawson and surreal setting ensure it's never less than watchable.
Starring: Rosario Dawson, John Aylward, Jon Beavers, Kirk Fox
Directed By: Sam Esmail

Marvel - The Defenders: Season 1 (2017)
78%

#15
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Marvel's The Defenders further develops well-known characters in an action-packed arc whose payoff packs more than enough of a punch to offset its flaws.
Starring: Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones
Directed By: Marco Ramirez, Doug Petrie, Jeph Loeb

#16

The Water Man (2020)
78%

#16
Adjusted Score: 81334%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Gunner (Lonnie Chavis) sets out on a quest to save his ill mother (Rosario Dawson) by searching for a mythic... [More]
Starring: David Oyelowo, Rosario Dawson, Lonnie Chavis, Amiah Miller
Directed By: David Oyelowo

#17

Sin City (2005)
77%

#17
Adjusted Score: 87303%
Critics Consensus: Visually groundbreaking and terrifically violent, Sin City brings the dark world of Frank Miller's graphic novel to vivid life.
Synopsis: In this quartet of neo-noir tales, a mysterious salesman (Josh Hartnett) narrates a tragic story of co-dependency, while a musclebound... [More]
Starring: Jessica Alba, Devon Aoki, Alexis Bledel, Powers Boothe
Directed By: Robert Rodriguez, Frank Miller

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 78626%
Critics Consensus: A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints is a lively, powerful coming-of-age tale with winning performances and sharp direction from first-timer Dito Montiel.
Synopsis: Dito Montiel (Robert Downey Jr.), a successful author, receives a call from his long-suffering mother (Dianne Wiest), asking him to... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Shia LaBeouf, Chazz Palminteri, Dianne Wiest
Directed By: Dito Montiel

#19
#19
Adjusted Score: 100365%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Following the decimation of Earth, the Justice League regroups to take on Darkseid and save the remaining survivors.... [More]
Starring: Jerry O'Connell, Shemar Moore, Tony Todd, Rebecca Romijn
Directed By: Matt Peters, Christina Sotta

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 77755%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Superman and the rest of the Justice League unite to battle a hulking monster named Doomsday -- but it's ultimately... [More]
Starring: Jerry O'Connell, Rebecca Romijn, Rainn Wilson, Rosario Dawson
Directed By: Sam Liu, Jake Castorena

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 27313%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Robin is forced to join the young super team and soon has to help lead them in a fight against... [More]
Starring: Sean Maher, Stuart Allan, Jon Bernthal, Taissa Farmiga
Directed By: Sam Liu

#22
#22
Adjusted Score: 46029%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Wonder Woman embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue a troubled young girl from Villainy, Inc., a criminal organization that... [More]
Starring: Marie Avgeropoulos, Rosario Dawson, Jeffrey Donovan, Michael Dorn
Directed By: Justin Copeland, Sam Liu

#23

Wonder Woman (2009)
83%

#23
Adjusted Score: 45315%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A powerful woman (Keri Russell) fights fellow Amazons to return a man (Nathan Fillion) back to civilization.... [More]
Starring: Keri Russell, Nathan Fillion, Alfred Molina, Virginia Madsen
Directed By: Lauren Montgomery

#24
#24
Adjusted Score: 68734%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Tink (Mae Whitman) worries about the safety of Pixie Hollow when plucky fairy Fawn (Ginnifer Goodwin) befriends a strange creature... [More]
Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, Mae Whitman, Rosario Dawson, Lucy Liu
Directed By: Steve Loter

#25

The Rundown (2003)
69%

#25
Adjusted Score: 74388%
Critics Consensus: The Rundown doesn't break any new ground, but it's a smart, funny buddy action picture with terrific comic chemistry between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Seann William Scott.
Synopsis: Beck (The Rock) is a tight-lipped bounty hunter who doesn't like to use a gun and accepts any job without... [More]
Starring: The Rock, Seann William Scott, Rosario Dawson, Christopher Walken
Directed By: Peter Berg

#26
#26
Adjusted Score: 83731%
Critics Consensus: Zombieland: Double Tap makes up for a lack of fresh brains with an enjoyable reunion that recaptures the spirit of the original and adds a few fun twists.
Synopsis: Zombie slayers Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock leave the confines of the White House to travel to Graceland in... [More]
Starring: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin
Directed By: Ruben Fleischer

#27

Trance (2013)
68%

#27
Adjusted Score: 75673%
Critics Consensus: As stylish as ever, director Danny Boyle seems to be treading water with the surprisingly thinly written Trance -- but for fans of Boyle's work, it should still prove a trippily entertaining distraction.
Synopsis: Simon (James McAvoy), a fine-art auctioneer, joins a gang of thieves led by Franck (Vincent Cassel) to steal a priceless... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Rosario Dawson, Vincent Cassel, Danny Sapani
Directed By: Danny Boyle

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: 65868%
Critics Consensus: Death Proof may feel somewhat minor in the context of Tarantino's larger filmography, but on its own merits, it packs just enough of a wallop to deliver sufficiently high-octane grindhouse goods.
Synopsis: Stuntman Mike (Kurt Russell) is a professional body double who likes to take unsuspecting women for deadly drives in his... [More]
Starring: Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson, Vanessa Ferlito, Jordan Ladd
Directed By: Quentin Tarantino

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: 65777%
Critics Consensus: Fan-focused to a fault, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot tries to mock the same audience nostalgia it's mining -- and pulls it off often enough to satisfy the faithful.
Synopsis: Jay and Silent Bob embark on a cross-country mission to stop Hollywood from filming a reboot based on them.... [More]
Starring: Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Harley Quinn Smith, Jason Lee
Directed By: Kevin Smith

#30

Clerks II (2006)
63%

#30
Adjusted Score: 70064%
Critics Consensus: Clerks II dishes up much of the graphic humor and some of the insight that made the 1994 original a cult hit.
Synopsis: Now in their 30s, slackers Dante (Brian O'Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson) find that they must change their lives and... [More]
Starring: Rosario Dawson, Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Kevin Smith
Directed By: Kevin Smith

#31

10 Years (2011)
60%

#31
Adjusted Score: 61838%
Critics Consensus: A sweet ensemble comedy about a high school reunion, 10 Years is well cast but unfortunately predictable and short on three dimensional characters.
Synopsis: Former high-school friends (Channing Tatum, Rosario Dawson, Justin Long) meet again after a decade and discover that the passage of... [More]
Starring: Channing Tatum, Rosario Dawson, Justin Long, Kate Mara
Directed By: Jamie Linden

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 18283%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Aquaman (Matt Lanter) is forced to choose between the Justice League and Atlantis when Atlantean warriors invade Gotham City and... [More]
Starring: Matt Lanter, Sam Witwer, Jason O'Mara, Nathan Fillion
Directed By: Jay Oliva, Ethan Spaulding

#33
#33
Adjusted Score: 59307%
Critics Consensus: Though well-acted, Sidewalks of New York generally comes off as a second-rate Woody Allen film. The characters seem self-absorbed, the problems trite.
Synopsis: The film follows the marital and dating lives of three men and three women who unknowingly form a tangled web... [More]
Starring: Edward Burns, Rosario Dawson, Dennis Farina, Heather Graham
Directed By: Edward Burns

#34

Explicit Ills (2008)
54%

#34
Adjusted Score: 53236%
Critics Consensus: Though its politics can be heavy-handed at times, Mark Webber's directorial debut is sincere and well-acted.
Synopsis: Various lives intersect within urban Philadelphia in unpredictable and dramatic ways. Babo (Francisco Burgos), a young asthmatic boy, resides with... [More]
Starring: Rosario Dawson, Francisco Burgos, Martin Cepeda, Rebecca Comerford
Directed By: Mark Webber

#35
#35
Adjusted Score: 56682%
Critics Consensus: This live-action update of Josie and the Pussycats offers up bubbly, fluffy fun, but the constant appearance of product placements seems rather hypocritical.
Synopsis: Josie (Rachael Leigh Cook), Melody (Tara Reid) and Val (Rosario Dawson) are three small-town girl musicians determined to take their... [More]
Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook, Tara Reid, Rosario Dawson, Alan Cumming
Directed By: Deborah Kaplan, Harry Elfont

DMZ (2022)
52%

#36
Synopsis: DMZ leaps off the pages of the DC acclaimed graphic novel into the visual landscape of a dangerous and distorted... [More]
Starring: Rosario Dawson, Benjamin Bratt, Hoon Lee, Freddy Miyares
Directed By: Roberto Patino, Ava DuVernay, Paul Garnes, Ernest R. Dickerson

#37

This Girl's Life (2003)
50%

#37
Adjusted Score: 19298%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A beautiful young woman (Juliette Marquis) cares for her ailing father (James Woods) and goes on a blind date while... [More]
Starring: James Woods, Juliette Marquis, Kip Pardue, Tomas Arana
Directed By: Ash

#38
#38
Adjusted Score: 53742%
Critics Consensus: Though it may seem like just another Harry Potter knockoff, Percy Jackson benefits from a strong supporting cast, a speedy plot, and plenty of fun with Greek mythology.
Synopsis: Always trouble-prone, the life of teenager Percy Jackson (Logan Lerman) gets a lot more complicated when he learns he's the... [More]
Starring: Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Abel
Directed By: Chris Columbus

#39

Rent (2005)
46%

#39
Adjusted Score: 53347%
Critics Consensus: Fans of the stage musical may forgive Rent its flaws, but weak direction, inescapable staginess and an irritating faux-boho pretension prevent the film from connecting on screen.
Synopsis: In this musical, set at the dawn of the 1990s, a group of New Yorkers struggle with their careers, love... [More]
Starring: Rosario Dawson, Taye Diggs, Jesse L. Martin, Idina Menzel
Directed By: Chris Columbus

#40

Kids (1995)
46%

#40
Adjusted Score: 48404%
Critics Consensus: Kids isn't afraid to test viewers' limits, but the point of its nearly non-stop provocation is likely to be lost in all the repellent characters and unpleasant imagery.
Synopsis: Amoral teen Telly (Leo Fitzpatrick) has made it his goal to sleep with as many virgin girls as possible --... [More]
Starring: Leo Fitzpatrick, Justin Pierce, Chloë Sevigny, Sarah Henderson
Directed By: Larry Clark

#41
#41
Adjusted Score: 50253%
Critics Consensus: A Dame to Kill For boasts the same stylish violence and striking visual palette as the original Sin City, but lacks its predecessor's brutal impact.
Synopsis: The damaged denizens of Sin City return for another round of stories from the mind of Frank Miller. In "Just... [More]
Starring: Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, Josh Brolin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Directed By: Robert Rodriguez, Frank Miller

#42
#42
Adjusted Score: 9506%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An adventurous wrestler (Tom Papa) battles supernatural forces and the evil Dr. Satan (Paul Giamatti).... [More]
Starring: Tom Papa, Paul Giamatti, Sheri Moon Zombie, Brian Posehn
Directed By: Rob Zombie

#43

Men in Black II (2002)
39%

#43
Adjusted Score: 44779%
Critics Consensus: Lacking the freshness of the first movie, MIB 2 recycles elements from its predecessor with mixed results.
Synopsis: Kay (Tommy Lee Jones) and Jay (Will Smith) reunite to provide our best line of defense against a seductress who... [More]
Starring: Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith, Rip Torn, Lara Flynn Boyle
Directed By: Barry Sonnenfeld

#44

Light It Up (1999)
39%

#44
Adjusted Score: 39459%
Critics Consensus: Soon into the student uprising, the story starts to feel like a warmed over after-school special.
Synopsis: The topical story of a group of high school students who form a protest when they become fed up with... [More]
Starring: Usher Raymond, Forest Whitaker, Rosario Dawson, Robert Ri'chard
Directed By: Craig Bolotin

#45

Cesar Chavez (2014)
38%

#45
Adjusted Score: 40500%
Critics Consensus: Too in awe of its subject's great works to present him as a human being, Cesar Chávez settles for trite hagiography.
Synopsis: Famed labor organizer and civil-rights activist Cesar Chavez (Michael Peña) is torn between his duty to his family and his... [More]
Starring: Michael Peña, America Ferrera, Rosario Dawson, John Malkovich
Directed By: Diego Luna

#46

Henchmen (2018)
36%

#46
Adjusted Score: 30001%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: With dreams of being a supervillain, a wide-eyed comic book fanboy joins the Union of Evil and becomes a hardened... [More]
Starring: Thomas Middleditch, James Marsden, Jane Krakowski, Rosario Dawson
Directed By: Adam Wood

#47

Descent (2007)
35%

#47
Adjusted Score: 35601%
Critics Consensus: Descent has the potential to make a statement about sexual violence, but falls flat by focusing on revenge rather than Rosario Dawson's emotional state.
Synopsis: Maya (Rosario Dawson) is a friendly college senior who accepts an invitation to dinner from fellow student Jared (Chad Faust).... [More]
Starring: Rosario Dawson, Chad Faust, Marcus Patrick, Scott Bailey
Directed By: Talia Lugacy

#48
#48
Adjusted Score: 33639%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two New York detectives (Luis Guzmán, Edgar Garcia) work under cover in Paris to catch a thief who's threatening to... [More]
Starring: Luis Guzmán, Edgar Garcia, Alice Taglioni, Miriam Shor
Directed By: Ian Edelman

#49

The Captive (2014)
29%

#49
Adjusted Score: 30520%
Critics Consensus: Wan and lugubrious, The Captive represents another atmospheric, beautifully filmed misfire from director Atom Egoyan.
Synopsis: Eight years after a child disappeared without a trace, detectives find disturbing clues that indicate that the girl is still... [More]
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Rosario Dawson, Mireille Enos, Scott Speedman
Directed By: Atom Egoyan

#50

Killshot (2009)
29%

#50
Adjusted Score: 9313%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A veteran assassin (Mickey Rourke) and his dangerous young partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) pursue a woman (Diane Lane) and her husband... [More]
Starring: Diane Lane, Mickey Rourke, Thomas Jane, Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Directed By: John Madden

#51

Unforgettable (2017)
28%

#51
Adjusted Score: 36718%
Critics Consensus: Unforgettable's talented cast makes this domestic thriller consistently watchable, even if its failure to fully embrace its premise's campy possibilities prevents it from living up to its title.
Synopsis: Barely coping with the end of her marriage, Tessa Connover learns that her ex-husband, David, is now happily engaged to... [More]
Starring: Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl, Geoff Stults, Isabella Kai Rice
Directed By: Denise Di Novi

#52

Gimme Shelter (2014)
28%

#52
Adjusted Score: 30740%
Critics Consensus: In spite of its obvious good intentions -- and the compelling true story that inspired it -- the heavy-handed Gimme Shelter can't overcome its cliche-riddled script.
Synopsis: A pregnant teen (Vanessa Hudgens) learns to break the bonds of her past and embrace her future after taking refuge... [More]
Starring: Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson, Brendan Fraser, James Earl Jones
Directed By: Ron Krauss

#53

Seven Pounds (2008)
27%

#53
Adjusted Score: 34135%
Critics Consensus: Grim and morose, Seven Pounds is also undone by an illogical plot.
Synopsis: A life-shattering secret torments Ben Thomas (Will Smith). In order to find redemption, he sets out to change the lives... [More]
Starring: Will Smith, Rosario Dawson, Michael Ealy, Barry Pepper
Directed By: Gabriele Muccino

#54

Eagle Eye (2008)
26%

#54
Adjusted Score: 33620%
Critics Consensus: Eagle Eye is a preposterously plotted thriller that borrows heavily from other superior films.
Synopsis: Jerry Shaw (Shia LaBeouf) and Rachel Holloman (Michelle Monaghan) are two strangers whose lives are suddenly thrown into turmoil by... [More]
Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan, Rosario Dawson, Michael Chiklis
Directed By: D.J. Caruso

#55

Chelsea Walls (2001)
26%

#55
Adjusted Score: 25856%
Critics Consensus: The meandering Chelsea Walls is more pretentious than poetic.
Synopsis: Grace (Uma Thurman), Audrey (Rosario Dawson), Frank (Vincent D'Onofrio), Bud (Kris Kristofferson), Greta (Tuesday Weld), and Ross (Steve Zahn) are... [More]
Starring: Kevin Corrigan, Rosario Dawson, Vincent D'Onofrio, Kris Kristofferson
Directed By: Ethan Hawke

#56

Ash Wednesday (2002)
25%

#56
Adjusted Score: 18552%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: On Ash Wednesday in 1983, three years after he was supposedly killed by rival mobsters, Sean (Elijah Wood) returns to... [More]
Starring: Edward Burns, Elijah Wood, Rosario Dawson, Oliver Platt
Directed By: Edward Burns

#57

Ratchet & Clank (2016)
21%

#57
Adjusted Score: 24531%
Critics Consensus: Ratchet & Clank may satisfy very young viewers, but compared to the many superior options available to families and animation enthusiasts, it offers little to truly recommend.
Synopsis: Ratchet is the last of his kind, a foolhardy lombax who grew up without a family. Clank is a pint-sized... [More]
Starring: Paul Giamatti, John Goodman, Bella Thorne, Rosario Dawson
Directed By: Kevin Munroe

Marvel's Iron Fist: Season 1 (2017)
20%

#58
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Despite some promising moments, Iron Fist is weighed down by an absence of momentum and originality.
Starring: Finn Jones, David Wenham, Rosario Dawson, Jessica Henwick
Directed By: Scott Buck, Jeph Loeb, Jim Chory

#59
#59
Adjusted Score: 17540%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A prostitute (Vera Farmiga), a building contractor (Domenick Lombardozzi), a housewife (Jill Hennessy), an artist, a gallery assistant and others... [More]
Starring: Vera Farmiga, Domenick Lombardozzi, Jill Hennessy, Malcolm Gets
Directed By: Peter Mattei

#60

Alexander (2004)
16%

#60
Adjusted Score: 23527%
Critics Consensus: Even at nearly three hours long, this ponderous, talky, and emotionally distant biopic fails to illuminate Alexander's life.
Synopsis: The story is an epic that is as daring and ambitious as its subject, a relentless conqueror who by the... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Angelina Jolie, Val Kilmer, Christopher Plummer
Directed By: Oliver Stone

#61

Zookeeper (2011)
14%

#61
Adjusted Score: 18051%
Critics Consensus: Zookeeper smothers Kevin James's with a sodden script and a surfeit of jokes inappropriate for the young viewers who would be intrigued by its juvenile storyline.
Synopsis: Kindhearted Griffin Keyes (Kevin James) is one of the best-loved caretakers at the Franklin Park Zoo, but since he is... [More]
Starring: Kevin James, Rosario Dawson, Leslie Bibb, Ken Jeong
Directed By: Frank Coraci

#62

Krystal (2017)
13%

#62
Adjusted Score: 13495%
Critics Consensus: Krystal hinges -- and ultimately stumbles -- on character behavior that beggars belief, defies logic, and finally runs well beyond the average viewer's ability to care.
Synopsis: A sheltered young man joins Alcoholics Anonymous to get closer to the woman of his dreams -- a former hooker... [More]
Starring: Rosario Dawson, Nick Robinson, Tip "T.I." Harris, Jacob Latimore
Directed By: William H. Macy

#63

Hotel Noir (2012)
13%

#63
Adjusted Score: 6555%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: As night turns to day, a 1950s detective meets an assortment of haunted characters as he hides from assassins in... [More]
Starring: Malin Akerman, Kevin Connolly, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito
Directed By: Sebastian Gutierrez

#64
#64
Adjusted Score: 3909%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A successful marketing executive decides to chuck his nonstop, upwardly mobile lifestyle, when he realizes that he wants to be... [More]
Starring: Adam Garcia, Rosario Dawson, Jake Busey, Enrico Colantoni
Directed By: Mick Jackson

#65

Fire With Fire (2012)
7%

#65
Adjusted Score: 4403%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A firefighter does something unexpected after a man that he has been ordered to testify against threatens him.... [More]
Starring: Josh Duhamel, Rosario Dawson, Bruce Willis, Vincent D'Onofrio
Directed By: David Barrett

#66
#66
Adjusted Score: 6514%
Critics Consensus: The Adventures of Pluto Nash is neither adventurous nor funny, and Eddie Murphy is on autopilot in this notorious box office bomb.
Synopsis: "Pluto Nash" is an action comedy set on the moon in the year 2087, starring Eddie Murphy as the title... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Randy Quaid, Rosario Dawson, Joe Pantoliano
Directed By: Ron Underwood

#67

Down to You (2000)
3%

#67
Adjusted Score: 4572%
Critics Consensus: Down to You is ruined by a bland, by-the-numbers plot and an awful script.
Synopsis: College coeds in New York City, Al (Freddie Prinze Jr.), the son of a celebrity chef (Henry Winkler), and Imogen... [More]
Starring: Freddie Prinze Jr., Julia Stiles, Selma Blair, Shawn Hatosy
Directed By: Kris Isacsson

