4 RoboCop Movies (RoboCop 2) Ranked

(Photo by Orion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection. ROBOCOP 2.)

RoboCop 2 turns 35!

Combining satire of excess consumerist culture with mega-city violence, RoboCop (1987) separated itself from other 1980s action movies with brains crunching behind its chrome dome, and the car-splattered guts to back it up. Naturally, it’s in the Criterion Collection. Directed by Paul Verhoeven (at the time revved up in his American studio era that march him through Total Recall, Basic Instinct, and Starship Troopers) and starring Peter Weller as OCP officer Alex Murphy, the original RoboCop‘s plot of a gunned-down good cop reconstituted as a cyborg creep-killer can also be viewed as an American take on Judge Dredd, including the dystopic metropolis and a full-helmeted officer who dispenses fatal justice through tight lips and tighter aim. Nancy Allen co-starred as Murphy’s partner, Ronny Cox and Kurtwood Smith turn in era-iconic villain performances, ED-209 is there as the obligatory cute mascot, throw in some light existential drama about Murphy finding his humanity somewhere rooted in his chipboards, and you’ve got enough ’80s-classic stew to fill a toxic waste vat.



Sequels and merchandising were a prime directive of the decade and Weller and Allen partnered again for RoboCop 2 (1990), a war-on-drugs entry still R-rated but more comic-book in tone. Indeed, Frank Miller was a co-writer on this (taking over from original creators/scribes Michael Miner and Edward Neumeier), and attempted to be even more present as a creative force for RoboCop 3. Another RoboCop sequel with another turbulent production, but this time PG-13! And over 20 years later came the remake, a slick and sanitized 2014 production with its slight satirical focused on mass media.



On TV, there were two animated shows (self-titled in 1988, Alpha Commando in 1998) and a 1994 live-action show that helped in lowering the average age of the typical RoboCop fan. Prime Directives from 2001, another live-action series, tried making up for its low-budget with a return to the darkly comic depiction of the 1987 original.

#1 RoboCop (1987)

92% #1 Critics Consensus: While over-the-top and gory, Robocop is also a surprisingly smart sci-fi flick that uses ultraviolence to disguise its satire of American culture. Synopsis: In a violent, near-apocalyptic Detroit, evil corporation Omni Consumer Products wins a contract from the city government to privatize the In a violent, near-apocalyptic Detroit, evil corporation Omni Consumer Products wins a contract from the city government to privatize the [More] Starring: Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Ronny Cox, Dan O'Herlihy Directed By: Paul Verhoeven