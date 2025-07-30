All 5 Naked Gun Movies & Shows Ranked

(Photo by Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection. THE NAKED GUN.)

After Airplane!, ground zero of the modern American parody, directors David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker (ZAZ to you) and born-again comedian Leslie Nielsen had the movie world in the grip of their 39 fingers. Naturally, they went to television.



The show? Police Squad! The result? Cancellation!



In Police Squad!, a parody of cop procedurals, Nielsen stars as detective lieutenant Frank Drebin, perfecting his Airplane!-style deadpan delivery in tango with ZAZ’s trademark frame-filling visual gags, rapid-fire wordplay and puns, and good ol’ fashioned slapstick.



ABC executives infamously nailed Police Squad! as a doomed show since it demanded viewer attention in order to get all the jokes. Unfortunately, there simply wasn’t space for that kind of smart comedy on network TV at the time, and UPN was still over a decade away. So the six episodes in 1982 was all America got, but PS! would be hugely influential on future single-camera comedies like Arrested Development, The Wire, and Hulk Hogan’s sex tape.



