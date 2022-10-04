TAGGED AS: Horror, movies
(Photo by New World Releasing/courtesy Everett Collection)
All Hellraiser Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
Clive Barker may not have as many movie adaptations as fellow horror author Stephen King, but at least Barker’s directorial debut, 1987’s Hellraiser, is leagues above King’s single directing effort, Maximum Overdrive. Barker also wrote the screenplay for Hellraiser (based on his novella The Hellbound Heart), introducing freaky icon Pinhead, his Cenobite minions, and whipping some sadomasochism onto the modern horror scene. Besides the immediately recognizable look of the prickly Cenobites, the Hellraiser movies other trademark is the puzzle box which offer a fast and torturous track into another dimension. Doug Bradley portrayed Pinhead in the first eight Hellraiser movies, which, like many a franchise, saw diminishing returns with critics and audiences as the series lumbered on. A reboot and new adaptation of Hellbound Heart released in 2022. —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 58194%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A new take on Clive Barker's 1987 horror classic in which a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 73614%
Critics Consensus: Elevated by writer-director Clive Barker's fiendishly unique vision, Hellraiser offers a disquieting - and sadistically smart - alternative to mindless gore.
Synopsis:
Sexual deviant Frank (Sean Chapman) inadvertently opens a portal to hell when he tinkers with a box he bought while... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 50377%
Critics Consensus: Hellbound: Hellraiser II retains the twisted visual thrill of its predecessor, although seams in the plot are already starting to show.
Synopsis:
Confined to a mental hospital, young Kirsty Cotton (Ashley Laurence) insists her supposedly dead father is stuck in hell, controlled... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 42838%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After learning in "Hellraiser II" that he used to be British air force Capt. Elliot Spencer (Doug Bradley) -- before... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 25735%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Detectives Sean and David Carter are on the case to hunt down a gruesome serial killer who is terrorizing the... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 25125%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Three generations of the same family deal with the consequences of unleashing the forces of hell. In 18th-century France, Paul... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 4349%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A Los Angeles detective (Craig Sheffer) wakes to find himself in hell, and his only means of leaving is with... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 6527%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A reporter (Kari Wuhrer) investigates an underground group that can resurrect the dead, much to Pinhead's (Doug Bradley) dismay.... [More]
#9
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A shady businessman attempts to piece together the details of the car crash that killed his wife, rendered him an... [More]
#10
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Gamers who participate in an online role-playing game (MMORPG) are invited to a rave whose host plans to show them... [More]
#11
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Two college friends unwittingly release Pinhead (Stephan Smith Collins) and his minions.... [More]