The Fall of the House of Usher stars Carla Gugino

67 Ghost TV & Streaming Shows Ranked

Do ghost stories make for good TV? You boo-tter believe it.

Whether it’s spooky dramas like Netflix newcomer The Fall of the House of Usher (releasing Friday) and 15-season horror stalwart Supernatural or comedies like short-lived, but Certified Fresh Truth Seekers and, well, Ghosts (US and UK versions), many a dearly departed character’s favorite medium is television. And, yes, this includes the Patricia Arquette–starring TV show Medium.

But ghosts do have the power to show up in unexpected places. Shows like Lost and Angel saw their share of spirits, while kinder apparitions offered guiding advice on nighttime dramas like Providence and A Gifted Man and in teen programs like Julie and the Phantoms. Ghosts are also popular storylines on soap operas like General Hospital (although some daytime soaps use that narrative device more than others) and have conjured a whole genre of reality TV, but we’ll save those discussions for another list.

Rotten Tomatoes has compiled the best and worst ghost stories on TV and streaming and some that don’t have Tomatometer scores, but need to appear on any “ghostly TV” list worth the claim. While the series don’t have to solely focus on ghosts to be included, they do have to routinely include storylines about them.

The series are ranked by Tomatometer score, then shows without Tomatometer scores are listed by Audience Score (denoted by “A” and its rank; see Audience Scores on the series’ pages). Those without any scores — either because they didn’t get enough reviews or have scores on less than half of their seasons — are then listed alphabetically.

Being Human (2008)
100%

#1
Synopsis: Deciding to turn over a new leaf, a group of friends who also happen to be vampires and werewolves move... [More]
Starring: Michael Socha, Damien Molony, Kate Bracken, Steven Robertson
Directed By: Philip Trethowan, Rob Pursey

Ghosts (2021)
96%

#2
Synopsis: Samantha, a cheerful freelance journalist, and Jay, an up-and-coming chef from the city, throw both caution and money to the... [More]
Starring: Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty
Directed By: Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick

Ghosts (2019)
95%

#3
Synopsis: A young couple who are desperately trying to save up for their first home are shocked to learn that they... [More]
Starring: Martha Howe-Douglas, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Jim Howick
Directed By: Tom Kingsley, Nick Collett

Marianne (2019)
94%

#4
Synopsis: A famous horror writer who is lured back to her hometown discovers that the evil spirit who plagues her dreams... [More]
Starring: Victoire Du Bois, Lucie Boujenah, Tiphaine Daviot, Ralph Amoussou
Directed By: Samuel Bodin

Supernatural (2005)
93%

#5
Synopsis: This haunting series follows the thrilling yet terrifying journeys of Sam and Dean Winchester, two brothers who face an increasingly... [More]
Starring: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Alexander Calvert
Directed By: Jeremy Carver, Robert Singer, Philip Sgriccia, Adam Glass

The Haunting of Hill House (2018)
93%

#6
Synopsis: This modern reimagining of the Shirley Jackson novel follows siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on... [More]
Starring: Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser
Directed By: Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy, Meredith Averill, Justin Falvey

The Fall of the House of Usher (2023)
92%

#7
Synopsis: Siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built a pharmaceutical company into an empire of wealth, privilege and power; however, secrets... [More]
Starring: Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly
Directed By: Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy, Emmy Grinwis, Michael Fimognari

Julie and the Phantoms (2020)
93%

#8
Synopsis: Teenager Julie finds her passion for music and life while helping the Phantoms, a trio of ghostly guys, become the... [More]
Starring: Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, Owen Patrick Joyner
Directed By: Kenny Ortega, Dan Cross, David Hoge, Michel Tikhomiroff

Lockwood & Co. (2023)
93%

#9
Synopsis: A girl with psychic abilities joins two teen boys at a ghost-hunting agency to fight the deadly spirits plaguing London.... [More]
Starring: Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, Ali Hadji-Heshmati, Ivanno Jeremiah
Directed By: Joe Cornish, Nira Park, Rachel Prior

The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)
88%

#10
Synopsis: A young governess arrives at Bly Manor and begins to see apparitions haunting the estate.... [More]
Starring: Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Amelia Eve
Directed By: Justin Falvey, Mike Flanagan, Diane Ademu-John, Trevor Macy

Angel (1999)
87%

#11
Synopsis: Leaving his true love, Buffy, behind in Sunnydale, the vampire Angel tries to get a fresh start in Los Angeles.... [More]
Starring: David Boreanaz, Alexis Denisof, J. August Richards, Amy Acker
Directed By: Joss Whedon, Gail Berman, Fran Rubel Kuzui, Kaz Kuzui

The Kingdom Exodus (2022)
87%

#12
Synopsis: Heavily influenced by the ghostly series THE KINGDOM, the sleepwalker Karen seeks answers to the unresolved questions of the series... [More]
Starring: Bodil Jørgensen, Mikael Persbrandt, Tuva Novotny, Peter Mygind
Directed By: Lars von Trier

The Umbrella Academy (2019)
86%

#13
Synopsis: On one day in 1989, 43 infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy... [More]
Starring: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman
Directed By: Steve Blackman, Jeff King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson

Lost (2004)
86%

#14
Synopsis: The survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 were 1,000 miles off course when they crashed on a lush, mysterious island. Each... [More]
Starring: Naveen Andrews, Nestor Carbonell, Emilie de Ravin, Michael Emerson
Directed By: J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, Bryan Burk

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997)
85%

#15
Synopsis: Sarah Michelle Gellar takes on the role of Buffy Summers in this TV version of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," based... [More]
Starring: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters
Directed By: Joss Whedon, Marti Noxon, David Fury

The Adventures of Merlin (2008)
85%

#16
Synopsis: This action-packed fantasy-drama revisits the saga of King Arthur and his wizard, Merlin, by focusing on the two characters when... [More]
Starring: Colin Morgan, Bradley James, Richard Wilson, Angel Coulby

Dead Like Me (2003)
84%

#17
Synopsis: In the mythology of "Dead Like Me," certain people, when they die, are offered the job of grim reapers. They... [More]
Starring: Ellen Muth, Mandy Patinkin, Laura Harris, Callum Blue

School Spirits (2023)
83%

#18
Synopsis: Maddie is a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her own mysterious disappearance; she goes on a crime-solving journey... [More]
Starring: Peyton List, Kristian Flores, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo
Directed By: Oliver Goldstick, Nate Trinrud, Maria Nguyen, Max Winkler

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018)
82%

#19
Synopsis: This adaptation of the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" tale is a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror and the... [More]
Starring: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo
Directed By: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater

Being Human (2011)
77%

#20
Synopsis: "Being Human," based on a BBC series of the same name, features three 20-something roommates who each try to keep... [More]
Starring: Sam Witwer, Sam Huntington, Meaghan Rath, Dichen Lachman
Directed By: Anna Fricke, Michael Prupas, Rob Pursey, Toby Whithouse

Ravenswood (2013)
75%

#21
Synopsis: When Caleb Rivers heads to Ravenswood, a town near his hometown, to help some friends who went there to crash... [More]
Starring: Tyler Blackburn, Brett Dier, Merritt Patterson, Nicole Gale Anderson
Directed By: I. Marlene King, Oliver Goldstick, Joseph Dougherty, Leslie Morgenstein

Truth Seekers (2020)
74%

#22
Synopsis: Paranormal investigators set out to film ghost sightings, but as their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, they begin to uncover... [More]
Starring: Emma D'Arcy, Malcolm McDowell, Nick Frost, Samson Kayo
Directed By: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Miles Ketley, Jim Field Smith

Wednesday (2022)
72%

#23
Synopsis: While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the... [More]
Starring: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Christina Ricci
Directed By: Tim Burton, Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, Kayla Alpert

Constantine (2014)
72%

#24
Synopsis: Demon hunter and master of the occult John Constantine figured there was no longer any point in fighting the good... [More]
Starring: Matt Ryan, Harold Perrineau, Charles Halford, Angélica Celaya
Directed By: Daniel Cerone, David S. Goyer

Shining Vale (2022)
71%

#25
Synopsis: A dysfunctional family moves from the city to a small town after Patricia "Pat" Phelps, a former "wild child" who... [More]
Starring: Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Sherilyn Fenn, Gus Birney
Directed By: Jeff Astrof, Dana Honor, Sharon Horgan, Aaron Kaplan

The InBetween (2019)
67%

#26
Synopsis: Seattle medium Cassie Bedford struggles with a gift that sometimes feels like a curse. Haunted by the dead in search... [More]
Starring: Harriet Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Anne-Marie Johnson, Cindy Luna
Directed By: Moira Kirland, David Heyman, Nancy Cotton, Matthew Gross

A Gifted Man (2011)
66%

#27
Synopsis: Materialistic surgeon Michael Holt (Patrick Wilson) always believed in working hard for the luxuries in life until he started seeing... [More]
Starring: Patrick Wilson, Jennifer Ehle, Margo Martindale, Pablo Schreiber
Directed By: Susannah Grant, Jonathan Demme, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly

American Gothic (1995)
63%

#28
Synopsis: Everything is not what it seems in Trinity, South Carolina. Sheriff Lucas Buck develops a sinister interest in Caleb. Caleb's... [More]
Starring: Gary Cole, Jake Weber, Paige Turco, Nick Searcy
Directed By: Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert

Midnight, Texas (2017)
61%

#29
Synopsis: Based on Charlaine Harris' book series by the same name, "Midnight, Texas" follows the lives of the strange inhabitants of... [More]
Starring: François Arnaud, Dylan Bruce, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Arielle Kebbel
Directed By: Eric Charmelo, Nicole Snyder, David Janollari

Haunted (2002)
54%

#30
Synopsis: Four years ago, Frank Taylor was a career police detective with a wife and young son. His marriage ended after... [More]
Starring: Matthew Fox, Russell Hornsby, Lynn Collins, John Mann
Directed By: Emile Levisetti, Keith Addis

Not Dead Yet (2023)
50%

#31
Synopsis: Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single self-described disaster, works to restart the life and career she left behind 10... [More]
Starring: Gina Rodriguez, Josh Banday, Angela Elayne Gibbs, Hannah Simone
Directed By: Casey Johnson, David Windsor, Gina Rodriguez, McG

Dark Shadows (1991)
50%

#32
Synopsis: When a modern-day groundskeeper opens the Collins family crypt during a treasure hunt, Barnabas Collins, the 200-year-old family vampire, emerges... [More]
Starring: Ben Cross, Jean Simmons, Roy Thinnes, Joanna Going
Directed By: Dan Curtis

Bedlam (2011)
44%

#33
Synopsis: The Bedlam Heights apartment block is strangely full of tenants, strange because it's the site of a former mental asylum.... [More]
Starring: Lacey Turner, Gemma Chan, Jack Roth, Nikesh Patel
Directed By: Alrick Riley, Nicola Shindler

Dark Shadows (1966)
--

#A1
Synopsis: A vampire returns to his family mansion in Collinsport, Maine.... [More]
Starring: Jonathan Frid, Grayson Hall, Alexandra Isles, Louis Edmonds

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (2021)
--

#A2
Synopsis: A 12-year-old boy and a thrill-seeking classmate discover a secret portal that allows them to travel back in time and... [More]
Starring: Preston Oliver, Kyliegh Curran, Elle Graham, Madeleine McGraw
Directed By: Tracey Thomson, R. Lee Fleming Jr., Charles Pratt Jr.

Surfside Girls (2022)
--

#A3
Synopsis: Quick wits lead to daring discoveries for beachside besties Sam and Jade as they sleuth out supernatural mysteries in their... [More]
Starring: YaYa Gosselin, Miya Cech, Spencer Hermes-Rebello
Directed By: May Chan, Paul Stupin, Lydia Antonini, America Young

Charmed (1998)
--

#A4
Synopsis: A group of sisters discover they are witches. Luckily for the world, they're of the good variety. Banding together in... [More]
Starring: Alyssa Milano, Rose McGowan, Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty
Directed By: Aaron Spelling, E. Duke Vincent, Constance M Burge, Brad Kern

So Weird (1999)
--

#A5
Synopsis: Fourteen-year old computer geek Fiona "Fi" Phillips), who is on the road with her rock-star mom, is seriously into paranormal... [More]
Starring: Cara DeLizia, Mackenzie Phillips, Patrick Levis, Erik von Detten
Directed By: Tom J. Astle

Ghost Whisperer (2005)
--

#A6
Synopsis: Melinda Gordon is a young woman who can communicate with the earthbound spirits of people who have died -- and... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Love Hewitt, David Conrad, Camryn Manheim, Jamie Kennedy
Directed By: John Gray, Ian Sander, Kim Moses

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! (1969)
--

#A7
Synopsis: Brainiac Velma, jock Fred, fashionista Daphne, hippie Shaggy, and Shaggy's highstrung, talking Great Dane, Scooby-Doo, climb into their green van,... [More]
Starring: Don Messick, Frank Welker, Casey Kasem, Heather North

Nancy Drew (2019)
--

#A8
Synopsis: Nancy Drew is a brilliant teen detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of... [More]
Starring: Kennedy McMann, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Leah Lewis
Directed By: Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage

Saving Hope (2012)
--

#A9
Synopsis: Surgeon Alex Reid finds herself in a state of shock when her charismatic fiance -- Chief of Surgery Charlie Harris... [More]
Starring: Erica Durance, Michael Shanks, Huse Madhavji, Julia Chan
Directed By: Ilana Frank, John Morayniss, Linda Pope, Adam Pettle

The Ghost and Molly McGee (2021)
--

#A10
Synopsis: Tween optimist Molly McGee and a grumpy ghost named Scratch become bound to each other when one of Scratch's spells... [More]
Starring: Ashly Burch, Dana Snyder, Jordan Klepper, Sumalee Montano
Directed By: Bill Motz, Bob Roth, Steve Loter

Phantom Pups (2022)
--

#A11
Synopsis: A young boy and his family move into a haunted home, where he meets three ghost pups and tries to... [More]
Starring: Jett Klyne, Thalia Campbell, Eva Brooke Baker, Evan Marsh
Directed By: Anna McRoberts, Robert Vince, Tyler Vince

Danny Phantom (2004)
--

#A12
Synopsis: Danny Fenton was once your typical kid until he accidentally blew up his parents' laboratory and became ghost-hunting superhero Danny... [More]
Starring: David Kaufman, Rickey D'Shon Collins, Grey DeLisle
Directed By: Butch Hartman, Wincat Alcala, Gary Conrad

A Christmas Carol (2019)
--

#A13
Synopsis: Ebenezer Scrooge experiences a dark night of the soul in an original take on Charles Dickens' iconic ghost story.... [More]
Starring: Guy Pearce, Andy Serkis, Stephen Graham, Charlotte Riley
Directed By: Nick Murphy, Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott

SurrealEstate (2021)
--

#A14
Synopsis: Real estate agent Luke Roman is the owner of The Roman Agency, a boutique residential real estate brokerage specializing in... [More]
Starring: Tim Rozon, Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint
Directed By: George Olson

Deadbeat (2014)
--

#A15
Synopsis: Kevin Pacalioglu (played by the infinitely likeable Tyler Labine), is definitely not your average New Yorker. "Pac," as he's known,... [More]
Starring: Tyler Labine, Kal Penn, Brandon T. Jackson, Cat Deeley
Directed By: Dan Lagana, Cody Heller, Brett Konner, Jeremy Kleiner

Ghostwriter (2019)
--

#A16
Synopsis: When a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, four kids must team... [More]
Starring: Nour Assaf, Princess K. Mapp, Daire McLeod, Isaac Arellanes
Directed By: J.J. Johnson, Blair Powers, Christin Simms, Matthew J.R. Bishop

Medium (2005)
--

#A17
Synopsis: Housewife and mother Allison DuBois uses her psychic visions about dead people and the violence surrounding them to work as... [More]
Starring: Patricia Arquette, Jake Weber, Miguel Sandoval, Sofia Vassilieva
Directed By: Glenn Gordon Caron, Kelsey Grammer, Steve Stark, Ronald L. Schwary

The Ghost Bride (2020)
--

#A18
Synopsis: In 1890s Malacca, Li Lan finds herself in the afterlife; she becomes mired in a mystery linked to the sinister,... [More]
Starring: Peijia Huang, Ludi Lin, Kang Ren Wu, Kuang Tian
Directed By: Yuhang Ho, Zainir Aminullah

Charmed (2018)
--

#A19
Synopsis: Mel and Maggie Vera suffer a shock when their mother dies suddenly, but before they have time to heal from... [More]
Starring: Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Rupert Evans, Jordan Donica
Directed By: Jessica O'Toole, Amy Rardin, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman

Jennifer Slept Here (1983)
--

##
Synopsis: A teen befriends the ghost living in their new home in Beverly Hills.... [More]
Starring: Ann Jillian, John P. Navin Jr., Georgia Engel, Brandon Maggart
Directed By: John Bowab, Charles S. Dubin, Larry Rosen, Larry Tucker

My Mother the Car (1965)
--

##
Synopsis: A man finds his mother reincarnated as the family car.... [More]
Starring: Jerry Van Dyke, Maggie Pierce, Cynthia Eilbacher, Randy Whipple

Oh My Ghost (2018)
--

##
Synopsis: When a skilled but timid chef is possessed by a sassy spirit, her newfound confidence catches the eye of her... [More]
Starring: Nuengthida Sophon, Keerati Mahaprukpong, Arak Amornsupasiri, Coates Malinee Adelaide

Big Wolf on Campus (1999)
--

##
Synopsis: A high school athlete who has been bitten by a werewolf fights to save his town.... [More]
Starring:

The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1968)
--

##
Synopsis: A young widow leases a house haunted by a long-dead sea captain.... [More]
Starring: Hope Lange, Edward Mulhare, Reta Shaw, Kellie Flanagan

Ghostwriter (1992)
--

##
Synopsis: A group of teens solves neighborhood crimes and mysteries in New York with the help of a spirit who can... [More]
Starring: Blaze Berdahl, David López, Sheldon Turnipseed, Melissa Gonzalez

Green Door (2019)
--

##
Synopsis: A troubled psychologist returns from the U.S. and sets up a clinic in Taiwan, where mysterious patients and uncanny events... [More]
Starring: Jam Hsiao, Bea Hayden, Enno Cheng, Ying-Hsuan Hsieh

The Haunted Museum (2021)
--

##
Synopsis: Paranormal investigator Zak Bagans joins forces with filmmaker Eli Roth to present a terrifying film anthology inspired by pieces found... [More]
Starring: Zak Bagans, Eli Roth

Hex (2004)
--

##
Synopsis: Students at a remote British boarding school face the supernatural.... [More]
Starring: Jemima Rooper, Jamie Davis, Amber Sainsbury

Kindred Spirits (2016)
--

##
Synopsis: Families tormented by unusual activity in their homes -- with the added stress that the spirits may be their own... [More]
Starring: Amy Bruni, Adam Berry, Chip Coffey
Directed By: Amy Bruni, Adam Berry, Alan LaGarde, Christine Shuler

Kingdom Hospital (2004)
--

##
Synopsis: Kingdom Hospital is populated by a brilliant surgeon who lives in the basement, a nearly blind security guard and a... [More]
Starring: Andrew McCarthy, Diane Ladd, Bruce Davison, Ed Begley Jr.
Directed By: Stephen King, Mark Carliner, Lars von Trier

Poltergeist: The Legacy (1996)
--

##
Synopsis: A group known as The Legacy battles the forces of evil and the paranormal in an effort to keep humanity... [More]
Starring: Derek de Lint, Helen Shaver, Robbi Chong, Martin Cummins
Directed By: Richard B. Lewis, Pen Densham, John Watson, Grant Rosenberg

Providence (1999)
--

##
Synopsis: Dr. Sydney Hansen is a successful plastic surgeon who becomes tired of catering to superficial, spoiled rich people. She moves... [More]
Starring: Melina Kanakaredes, Mike Farrell, Paula Cale, Seth Peterson
Directed By: John Masius, Robert DeLaurentiis

So Haunt Me (1992)
--

##
Synopsis: A suburban family finds that its new home is haunted.... [More]
Starring: Miriam Karlin, George Costigan, Tessa Peake-Jones, Laura Howard

The Spooktacular New Adventures of Casper (1996)
--

##
Synopsis: The child-size spirit is more interested in making friends than in scaring people.... [More]
Starring: Malachi Pearson, Joe Alaskey, Rob Paulsen, Kath Soucie
Directed By: Jeffrey A. Montgomery

