67 Ghost TV & Streaming Shows Ranked

Do ghost stories make for good TV? You boo-tter believe it.

Whether it’s spooky dramas like Netflix newcomer The Fall of the House of Usher (releasing Friday) and 15-season horror stalwart Supernatural or comedies like short-lived, but Certified Fresh Truth Seekers and, well, Ghosts (US and UK versions), many a dearly departed character’s favorite medium is television. And, yes, this includes the Patricia Arquette–starring TV show Medium.

But ghosts do have the power to show up in unexpected places. Shows like Lost and Angel saw their share of spirits, while kinder apparitions offered guiding advice on nighttime dramas like Providence and A Gifted Man and in teen programs like Julie and the Phantoms. Ghosts are also popular storylines on soap operas like General Hospital (although some daytime soaps use that narrative device more than others) and have conjured a whole genre of reality TV, but we’ll save those discussions for another list.

Rotten Tomatoes has compiled the best and worst ghost stories on TV and streaming and some that don’t have Tomatometer scores, but need to appear on any “ghostly TV” list worth the claim. While the series don’t have to solely focus on ghosts to be included, they do have to routinely include storylines about them.

The series are ranked by Tomatometer score, then shows without Tomatometer scores are listed by Audience Score (denoted by “A” and its rank; see Audience Scores on the series’ pages). Those without any scores — either because they didn’t get enough reviews or have scores on less than half of their seasons — are then listed alphabetically.

Big Wolf on Campus (1999) -- ## Synopsis: A high school athlete who has been bitten by a werewolf fights to save his town.... A high school athlete who has been bitten by a werewolf fights to save his town.... [More] Starring:

Ghostwriter (1992) -- ## Synopsis: A group of teens solves neighborhood crimes and mysteries in New York with the help of a spirit who can... A group of teens solves neighborhood crimes and mysteries in New York with the help of a spirit who can... [More] Starring: Blaze Berdahl, David López, Sheldon Turnipseed, Melissa Gonzalez