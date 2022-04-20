Half Baked

25 Favorite Stoner Movies Ranked

If your movie nights could take a few more hits, check out our guide to the best stoner movies! These are essential and favorite movies to the marijuana experience, ranging from counterculture classics (Up in Smoke, Easy Rider), top-shelf mainstream films (Pineapple Express, Friday), and cult comedies (Grandma’s Boy, Super Troopers), all featuring icons like Jeff Spicoli and The Dude. Then we took all the movies and sorted them by Tomatometer, highest first of course.

If you’re seeking a trip guide, something to pair with whatever state you’re in, check out the 25 Favorite Stoner Movies! (And don’t forget the 20 best movies to watch high.)

#25
#25
Adjusted Score: 95804%
Critics Consensus: Featuring an excellent ensemble cast, a precise feel for the 1970s, and a killer soundtrack, Dazed and Confused is a funny, affectionate, and clear-eyed look at high school life.
Synopsis: This coming-of-age film follows the mayhem of group of rowdy teenagers in Austin, Texas, celebrating the last day of high... [More]
Starring: Jason London, Wiley Wiggins, Sasha Jenson, Rory Cochrane
Directed By: Richard Linklater

#24

This Is the End (2013)
83%

#24
Adjusted Score: 91575%
Critics Consensus: Energetic, self-deprecating performances and enough guffaw-inducing humor make up for the flaws in This Is the End loosely written script.
Synopsis: In Hollywood, actor James Franco is throwing a party with a slew of celebrity pals. Among those in attendance are... [More]
Starring: James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel
Directed By: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg

#23

The Big Lebowski (1998)
83%

#23
Adjusted Score: 88626%
Critics Consensus: Typically stunning visuals and sharp dialogue from the Coen Brothers, brought to life with strong performances from Goodman and Bridges.
Synopsis: Jeff Bridges plays Jeff Lebowski who insists on being called "the Dude," a laid-back, easygoing burnout who happens to have... [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi
Directed By: Joel Coen

#22

Easy Rider (1969)
83%

#22
Adjusted Score: 89204%
Critics Consensus: Edgy and seminal, Easy Rider encapsulates the dreams, hopes, and hopelessness of 1960s counterculture.
Synopsis: Wyatt (Peter Fonda) and Billy (Dennis Hopper), two Harley-riding hippies, complete a drug deal in Southern California and decide to... [More]
Starring: Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, Jack Nicholson, Antonio Mendoza
Directed By: Dennis Hopper

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 82283%
Critics Consensus: While Fast Times at Ridgemont High features Sean Penn's legendary performance, the film endures because it accurately captured the small details of school, work, and teenage life.
Synopsis: Stacy Hamilton (Jennifer Jason Leigh) is a pretty, but inexperienced, teen interested in dating. Given advice by her uninhibited friend,... [More]
Starring: Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judge Reinhold, Robert Romanus
Directed By: Amy Heckerling

#20

Friday (1995)
78%

#20
Adjusted Score: 78097%
Critics Consensus: What Friday might lack in taut construction or directorial flair, it more than makes up with its vibrant (albeit consistently crass) humor and the charming, energetic performances of its leads.
Synopsis: It's Friday and Craig Jones (Ice Cube) has just gotten fired for stealing cardboard boxes. To make matters worse, rent... [More]
Starring: Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, Nia Long, Tiny Lister Jr.
Directed By: F. Gary Gray

#19
#19
Adjusted Score: 78856%
Critics Consensus: The likable leads and subversion of racial stereotypes elevate Harold and Kumar above the typical stoner comedy.
Synopsis: Nerdy accountant Harold (John Cho) and his irrepressible friend, Kumar (Kal Penn), get stoned watching television and find themselves utterly... [More]
Starring: John Cho, Kal Penn, Paula Garcés, Neil Patrick Harris
Directed By: Danny Leiner

#18

Inherent Vice (2014)
73%

#18
Adjusted Score: 83684%
Critics Consensus: Inherent Vice may prove frustrating for viewers who demand absolute coherence, but it does justice to its acclaimed source material -- and should satisfy fans of director P.T. Anderson.
Synopsis: In a California beach community, private detective Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) tends to work his cases through a smoky... [More]
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Josh Brolin, Owen Wilson, Katherine Waterston
Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson

#17

Ted (2012)
69%

#17
Adjusted Score: 77814%
Critics Consensus: Ted's "romance versus bromance" plot is familiar, but the film's held aloft by the high-concept central premise and a very funny (albeit inconsistent) script.
Synopsis: When John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg) was a little boy, he made a wish that Ted (Seth MacFarlane), his beloved teddy... [More]
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis, Seth MacFarlane, Joel McHale
Directed By: Seth MacFarlane

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 75560%
Critics Consensus: Both funny and scattershot, this loose-knit action/buddy/stoner comedy bridges genres and keeps a steady tempo of low-ball laughs.
Synopsis: Stoner Dale Denton's (Seth Rogen) enjoyment of a rare strain of marijuana may prove fatal when he drops his roach... [More]
Starring: Seth Rogen, James Franco, Gary Cole, Rosie Perez
Directed By: David Gordon Green

#15

Smiley Face (2007)
68%

#15
Adjusted Score: 67745%
Critics Consensus: Although many of the jokes have been done before, Anna Faris's bright performance and Gregg Araki's sharp direction make Smiley Face more than your average stoner comedy.
Synopsis: Jane (Anna Faris), a struggling but perpetually stoned actress, has a busy day ahead. She has several important tasks on... [More]
Starring: Anna Faris, Danny Masterson, Adam Brody, Jane Lynch
Directed By: Gregg Araki

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 57969%
Critics Consensus: Fans can expect a good laugh as the cast from Smith's previous films reunite for Jay and Silent Bob's last bow. The loose plotting and crude language may be too much for others though.
Synopsis: When Jay and Silent Bob learn that a "Bluntman and Chronic" movie is being made featuring their comic book counterparts,... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Jeff Anderson, Diedrich Bader, Eliza Dushku
Directed By: Kevin Smith

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 57009%
Critics Consensus: Tenacious D fan will find this movie hilarious; everybody else will see only a low-brow concept movie and a small assembly of jokes stretched past the 100 minute mark.
Synopsis: Musicians JB (Jack Black) and KG (Kyle Gass) begin a friendship that could lead to the formation of the greatest... [More]
Starring: Jack Black, Kyle Gass, JR Reed, Tim Robbins
Directed By: Liam Lynch

#12

Scary Movie (2000)
52%

#12
Adjusted Score: 54967%
Critics Consensus: Critics say Scary Movie overloads on crudity and grossness to get its laughs.
Synopsis: Defying the very notion of good taste, Scary Movie out-parodies the pop culture parodies with a no-holds barred assault on... [More]
Starring: Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Cheri Oteri, Shannon Elizabeth
Directed By: Keenen Ivory Wayans

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 54421%
Critics Consensus: We're the Millers squanders its potential with an uneven, lazily assembled story..
Synopsis: Small-time pot dealer David (Jason Sudeikis) learns the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished; trying to help some... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, Will Poulter, Emma Roberts
Directed By: Rawson Marshall Thurber

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 52193%
Critics Consensus: Visually creative, but also aimless, repetitive, and devoid of character development.
Synopsis: Raoul Duke (Johnny Depp) and his attorney Dr. Gonzo (Benicio Del Toro) drive a red convertible across the Mojave desert... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Benicio Del Toro, Craig Bierko, Ellen Barkin
Directed By: Terry Gilliam

#9

Up in Smoke (1978)
47%

#9
Adjusted Score: 48222%
Critics Consensus: Oft-quoted but undeniably flawed, Up In Smoke is a seminal piece of stoner cinema thanks to the likability of its two counterculture icons.
Synopsis: An unemployed pot-smoking slacker and amateur drummer, Anthony Stoner (Tommy Chong) ditches his strict parents and hits the road, eventually... [More]
Starring: Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong, Stacy Keach, Edie Adams
Directed By: Lou Adler

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 26821%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Superlative stoners Cheech (Cheech Marin) and Chong (Tommy Chong) realize that one of their pals is developing a strain of... [More]
Starring: Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong, Stacy Keach, Evelyn Guerrero
Directed By: Thomas Chong

#7

Reefer Madness (1936)
39%

#7
Adjusted Score: 43088%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: High-school principal Dr. Alfred Carroll (Josef Forte) relates to an audience of parents that marijuana can have devastating effects on... [More]
Starring: Dave O'Brien, Dorothy Short, Lillian Miles, Warren McCollum
Directed By: Louis J. Gasnier

#6

Super Troopers (2001)
36%

#6
Adjusted Score: 37554%
Critics Consensus: A more-miss -than-hit affair, Super Troopers will most likely appeal to those looking for something silly.
Synopsis: Always looking for action, five over-enthusiastic but under-stimulated Vermont State Troopers raise hell on the highway, keeping motorists anxiously looking... [More]
Starring: Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter
Directed By: Jay Chandrasekhar

#5

Half Baked (1998)
29%

#5
Adjusted Score: 29459%
Critics Consensus: You'd have to be high to dig Half Baked's half baked production and scattershot sense of humor -- although maybe that was the point of this Dave Chapelle-led joint.
Synopsis: When a member of their crew gets arrested for killing a New York City police horse by feeding it junk... [More]
Starring: Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz, Jim Breuer, Harland Williams
Directed By: Tamra Davis

#4

How High (2001)
26%

#4
Adjusted Score: 27614%
Critics Consensus: How High is a sloppily constructed stoner movie filled with lame, vulgar jokes.
Synopsis: Multi-platinum rap superstars Redman and Method Man star as Jamal and Silas, two regular guys who smoke something magical, ace... [More]
Starring: Method Man, Redman, Obba Babatunde, Mike Epps
Directed By: Jesse Dylan

#3

Soul Plane (2004)
18%

#3
Adjusted Score: 20648%
Critics Consensus: A raunchy sendup of Airplane! that never really takes off.
Synopsis: Following a ridiculously awful flight that leads to his pet's death, Nashawn Wade (Kevin Hart) files a lawsuit against the... [More]
Starring: Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold, Method Man, Snoop "Doggy" Dogg
Directed By: Jessy Terrero

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 18483%
Critics Consensus: The movie isn't funny, the plot is too thin, and the production values feel more like a TV sitcom than a movie.
Synopsis: Last night, two party-hearty Dudes had an unbelievably sweet time. Too bad, they can't remember a thing, including where they... [More]
Starring: Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott, Kristy Swanson, Jennifer Garner
Directed By: Danny Leiner

#1

Grandma's Boy (2006)
15%

#1
Adjusted Score: 15980%
Critics Consensus: A gross-out comedy that's more gross than comedic, Grandma's Boy is lazy and unrewarding.
Synopsis: When he and his roommate can't pay their rent, video game creator Alex (Allen Covert) finds himself homeless and moves... [More]
Starring: Doris Roberts, Allen Covert, Shirley Jones, Shirley Knight
Directed By: Nicholaus Goossen

