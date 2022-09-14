(Photo by Sony Pictures Classics, Republic Pictures, IFC Films, Picturehouse, Cowboy Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection)

The 125 Essential Spanish-Language Movies

As we head into Hispanic Heritage month, Rotten Tomatoes brings together the best Spanish-language movies, from recent instant classics like Roma and The Heiresses to Tristana and Sin Nombre.

Spanish is the second most spoken language in the United States, and the recent boom in streaming services has made it easier than ever for audiences looking for Spanish-language movies to find them. Earlier this year, Alfonso Cuarón’s landmark film Roma earned an impressive 10 Oscar nominations, and the director took home three statuettess for Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Foreign Language Film. He followed the wins of his fellow Mexican directors Guillermo del Toro (Best Director and Best Picture for The Shape of Water) and Alejandro González Iñárritu (Best Picture for Birdman, Best Director for Birdman and The Revenant). Their accomplishments have brought the resurgence of Mexican cinema to Hollywood’s doorstep.

However, the picture is not so rosy for other Latin American movies and filmmakers trying to break into an industry that has been ignoring smaller independent films in favor of franchises, and the U.S. Latino and Hispanic filmmakers still fighting for their one shot at working in the movie business. In the United States, Latino and Hispanic moviegoers are almost a silent and invisible majority when it comes to representation. They buy about one out of every four movie tickets, yet make up only single-digit slivers of the entertainment industry.

As the conversation about representation and systemic obstacles continues, and the Oscars have renamed their Foreign Language Film category to Best International Feature Film, let’s take a look back at the rich history of Spanish-language movies for Hispanic Heritage Month. Back in the 1960s, when the discussion of identities in the U.S. was in full swing, “Hispanic” became the catchall term for Spanish-speaking countries in South and Central America and Spain. Although today, many prefer the terms Latino – which specifically refers to those of us from Latin American countries no matter what language we speak – the U.S. has observed Hispanic Heritage Month since 1989.

To be considered for this list of essential Spanish-language films, one of the most prominent spoken languages in the movie must be Spanish. This is why you may notice a handful of U.S. Latino favorites like Selena or Real Women Have Curves missing, since the main language in those movies is English. While this rule may also leave Brazil’s vast cinematic legacy for a future list, we tried to include as many different countries across Latin America as possible. To rank the movies, we used Tomatometer scores, rankings from other prominent publications and organizations, and then applied editorial considerations such as the lasting impact a film has had as well as the number and types of awards it has won.

For 2021’s update, we’ve added 15 more films, many of them new Certified Fresh classics and important works like Identifying Features, The Mole Agent, and Monos. As the world of Spanish-language cinema continues to grow, there will be many more titles to add to this list.

So, from the grassy steppes of Argentina to Cuba’s famed stone boardwalk and on to Mexico’s bustling capital, join us as we celebrate Spanish-language cinema near and far, not just this month, but throughout the year and the many more still to come. (Monica Castillo, with additional research by Manuel Betancourt.)

#125 Havana Suite (2003) 71% #125 Adjusted Score: 20905% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: In this slice-of-life documentary, director Fernando Pérez chronicles the simple lives of various people living in Havana, Cuba, with minimal... In this slice-of-life documentary, director Fernando Pérez chronicles the simple lives of various people living in Havana, Cuba, with minimal... [More] Starring: Francisco Cardet, Amanda Gautier Directed By: Fernando Pérez

#122 Viaje (2015) #122 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Luciana and Pedro meet at a costume party and instantly fall in love.... Luciana and Pedro meet at a costume party and instantly fall in love.... [More] Starring: Fernando Bolaños, Kattia González Directed By: Paz Fabrega

#82 The Wolf House (2018) 96% #82 Adjusted Score: 98933% Critics Consensus: Surreal, unsettling, and finally haunting, The Wolf House is a stunning outpouring of creativity whose striking visuals queasily complement its disturbing story. Synopsis: A young woman takes refuge in a strange house in the woods after escaping from a German colony in southern... A young woman takes refuge in a strange house in the woods after escaping from a German colony in southern... [More] Starring: Amalia Kassai, Rainer Krausse Directed By: Joaquín Cociña, Cristóbal León

#70 Machuca (2004) 87% #70 Adjusted Score: 86744% Critics Consensus: Machuca is a touchingly bittersweet story of childhood friendship and a demonstration of how the political affects the personal. Synopsis: Pedro (Ariel Mateluna), who comes from modest means, gets a free ride to an elite Catholic boarding school run by... Pedro (Ariel Mateluna), who comes from modest means, gets a free ride to an elite Catholic boarding school run by... [More] Starring: Matías Quer, Ariel Mateluna, Manuela Martelli, Aline Küppenheim Directed By: Andrés Wood

#69 Narco cultura (2012) 89% #69 Adjusted Score: 89099% Critics Consensus: Disturbing, thought-provoking, and timely, Narco Cultura sheds some crucial light on an important -- and underserved -- subject. Synopsis: Filmmaker Shaul Schwarz exposes the cycle of addiction to money, drugs and violence surrounding the war on drugs.... Filmmaker Shaul Schwarz exposes the cycle of addiction to money, drugs and violence surrounding the war on drugs.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Shaul Schwarz

#44 Monos (2019) 92% #44 Adjusted Score: 100976% Critics Consensus: As visually splendid as it is thought-provoking, Monos takes an unsettling look at human nature whose grim insights leave a lingering impact. Synopsis: A terrorized American engineer is held captive by teenaged guerilla bandits in a South American jungle.... A terrorized American engineer is held captive by teenaged guerilla bandits in a South American jungle.... [More] Starring: Julianne Nicholson, Moises Arias, Sofia Buenaventura, Julián Giraldo Directed By: Alejandro Landes

#29 Volver (2006) 91% #29 Adjusted Score: 98396% Critics Consensus: Volver catches director Pedro Almodovar and star Penelope Cruz at the peak of their respective powers, in service of a layered, thought-provoking film. Synopsis: Raimunda (Penélope Cruz) works and lives Madrid with her husband Paco and daughter Paula. Her sister Sole (Lola Dueñas) lives... Raimunda (Penélope Cruz) works and lives Madrid with her husband Paco and daughter Paula. Her sister Sole (Lola Dueñas) lives... [More] Starring: Penélope Cruz, Carmen Maura, Chus Lampreave, Lola Dueñas Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar

#9 Gloria (2013) 100% #9 Adjusted Score: 105109% Critics Consensus: Marvelously directed by Sebastian Lelio and beautifully led by a powerful performance from Paulina Garcia, Gloria takes an honest, sweetly poignant look at a type of character that's all too often neglected in Hollywood. Synopsis: An aging divorcee (Paulina García) embarks on an intense affair with a man (Sergio Hernández) she picked up at a... An aging divorcee (Paulina García) embarks on an intense affair with a man (Sergio Hernández) she picked up at a... [More] Starring: Paulina García, Sergio Hernández, Diego Fontecilla, Coca Guazzini Directed By: Sebastián Lelio

#8 The Chambermaid (2018) 99% #8 Adjusted Score: 101624% Critics Consensus: The Chambermaid uses one woman's experiences to take audiences inside a life -- and a culture -- that's as bracingly unique as it is hauntingly relatable. Synopsis: A young chambermaid working in one of the most luxurious hotels in Mexico City enrolls in the hotel's adult education... A young chambermaid working in one of the most luxurious hotels in Mexico City enrolls in the hotel's adult education... [More] Starring: Gabriela Cartol, Teresa Sánchez Directed By: Lila Avilés