The 125 Essential Spanish-Language Movies

As we head into Hispanic Heritage month, Rotten Tomatoes brings together the best Spanish-language movies, from recent instant classics like Roma and The Heiresses to Tristana and Sin Nombre.

Spanish is the second most spoken language in the United States, and the recent boom in streaming services has made it easier than ever for audiences looking for Spanish-language movies to find them. Earlier this year, Alfonso Cuarón’s landmark film Roma earned an impressive 10 Oscar nominations, and the director took home three statuettess for Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Foreign Language Film. He followed the wins of his fellow Mexican directors Guillermo del Toro (Best Director and Best Picture for The Shape of Water) and Alejandro González Iñárritu (Best Picture for Birdman, Best Director for Birdman and The Revenant). Their accomplishments have brought the resurgence of Mexican cinema to Hollywood’s doorstep.

However, the picture is not so rosy for other Latin American movies and filmmakers trying to break into an industry that has been ignoring smaller independent films in favor of franchises, and the U.S. Latino and Hispanic filmmakers still fighting for their one shot at working in the movie business. In the United States, Latino and Hispanic moviegoers are almost a silent and invisible majority when it comes to representation. They buy about one out of every four movie tickets, yet make up only single-digit slivers of the entertainment industry.

As the conversation about representation and systemic obstacles continues, and the Oscars have renamed their Foreign Language Film category to Best International Feature Film, let’s take a look back at the rich history of Spanish-language movies for Hispanic Heritage Month. Back in the 1960s, when the discussion of identities in the U.S. was in full swing, “Hispanic” became the catchall term for Spanish-speaking countries in South and Central America and Spain. Although today, many prefer the terms Latino – which specifically refers to those of us from Latin American countries no matter what language we speak – the U.S. has observed Hispanic Heritage Month since 1989.

To be considered for this list of essential Spanish-language films, one of the most prominent spoken languages in the movie must be Spanish. This is why you may notice a handful of U.S. Latino favorites like Selena or Real Women Have Curves missing, since the main language in those movies is English. While this rule may also leave Brazil’s vast cinematic legacy for a future list, we tried to include as many different countries across Latin America as possible. To rank the movies, we used Tomatometer scores, rankings from other prominent publications and organizations, and then applied editorial considerations such as the lasting impact a film has had as well as the number and types of awards it has won.

For 2021’s update, we’ve added 15 more films, many of them new Certified Fresh classics and important works like Identifying Features, The Mole Agent, and Monos. As the world of Spanish-language cinema continues to grow, there will be many more titles to add to this list.

So, from the grassy steppes of Argentina to Cuba’s famed stone boardwalk and on to Mexico’s bustling capital, join us as we celebrate Spanish-language cinema near and far, not just this month, but throughout the year and the many more still to come. (Monica Castillo, with additional research by Manuel Betancourt.)

#125 Havana Suite (2003) 71% #125 Adjusted Score: 20905% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: In this slice-of-life documentary, director Fernando Pérez chronicles the simple lives of various people living in Havana, Cuba, with minimal... In this slice-of-life documentary, director Fernando Pérez chronicles the simple lives of various people living in Havana, Cuba, with minimal... [More] Starring: Francisco Cardet, Amanda Gautier Directed By: Fernando Pérez

#122 Viaje (2015) #122 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Luciana and Pedro meet at a costume party and instantly fall in love.... Luciana and Pedro meet at a costume party and instantly fall in love.... [More] Starring: Fernando Bolaños, Kattia González Directed By: Paz Fabrega

#107 The Untamed (2016) 86% #107 Adjusted Score: 90941% Critics Consensus: The Untamed attempts some ambitious tonal juggling between fantastical and disturbing -- and draws viewers in with its slippery, inexorable pull. Synopsis: A couple in a troubled marriage locate a meteorite, initiating an encounter with a mysterious creature. Their lives are turned... A couple in a troubled marriage locate a meteorite, initiating an encounter with a mysterious creature. Their lives are turned... [More] Starring: Kenny Johnston, Simone Bucio, Jesus Meza, Ruth Ramos Directed By: Amat Escalante

#93 Parallel Mothers (2021) 96% #93 Adjusted Score: 106708% Critics Consensus: A brilliant forum for Penélope Cruz's talent, Parallel Mothers reaffirms the familiar pleasures of Almodóvar's filmmaking while proving he's still capable of growth. Synopsis: Two women, Janis and Ana, coincide in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single... Two women, Janis and Ana, coincide in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single... [More] Starring: Penélope Cruz, Aitana Sánchez-Gijon, Milena Smit, Israel Elejalde Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar

#88 Broken Embraces (2009) 82% #88 Adjusted Score: 87410% Critics Consensus: Pedro Almodovar's fourth film with Penélope Cruz isn't his finest work, but he brings his signature visual brilliance to this noirish tale, and the cast turns in some first-class performances. Synopsis: The death of Ernesto Martel (José Luis Gómez) sets off a chain of events that forces one man to come... The death of Ernesto Martel (José Luis Gómez) sets off a chain of events that forces one man to come... [More] Starring: Penélope Cruz, Lluís Homar, Blanca Portillo, José Luis Gómez Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar

#82 The Wolf House (2018) 96% #82 Adjusted Score: 98933% Critics Consensus: Surreal, unsettling, and finally haunting, The Wolf House is a stunning outpouring of creativity whose striking visuals queasily complement its disturbing story. Synopsis: A young woman takes refuge in a strange house in the woods after escaping from a German colony in southern... A young woman takes refuge in a strange house in the woods after escaping from a German colony in southern... [More] Starring: Amalia Kassai, Rainer Krausse Directed By: Joaquín Cociña, Cristóbal León

#76 Rec (2007) 90% #76 Adjusted Score: 90876% Critics Consensus: Plunging viewers into the nightmarish hellscape of an apartment complex under siege, [Rec] proves that found footage can still be used as an effective delivery mechanism for sparse, economic horror. Synopsis: A reporter (Manuela Velasco) and her cameraman record the horrifying outbreak of a disease that turns humans into vicious cannibals.... A reporter (Manuela Velasco) and her cameraman record the horrifying outbreak of a disease that turns humans into vicious cannibals.... [More] Starring: Manuela Velasco, Ferran Terraza, Jorge-Yamam Serrano, Carlos Lasarte Directed By: Jaume Balagueró, Paco Plaza

#73 The Clan (2015) 84% #73 Adjusted Score: 88236% Critics Consensus: As shockingly compelling as it is dispiriting, The Clan delivers hard-hitting lessons even for viewers unfamiliar with the real-life history behind its story. Synopsis: The true story of the Puccio clan, a family with a dark secret lurking beneath their seemingly ordinary facade: they... The true story of the Puccio clan, a family with a dark secret lurking beneath their seemingly ordinary facade: they... [More] Starring: Guillermo Francella, Peter Lanzani, Antonia Bengoechea, Gastón Cocchiarale Directed By: Pablo Trapero

#70 Machuca (2004) 87% #70 Adjusted Score: 86744% Critics Consensus: Machuca is a touchingly bittersweet story of childhood friendship and a demonstration of how the political affects the personal. Synopsis: Pedro (Ariel Mateluna), who comes from modest means, gets a free ride to an elite Catholic boarding school run by... Pedro (Ariel Mateluna), who comes from modest means, gets a free ride to an elite Catholic boarding school run by... [More] Starring: Matías Quer, Ariel Mateluna, Manuela Martelli, Aline Küppenheim Directed By: Andrés Wood

#69 Narco cultura (2012) 89% #69 Adjusted Score: 89099% Critics Consensus: Disturbing, thought-provoking, and timely, Narco Cultura sheds some crucial light on an important -- and underserved -- subject. Synopsis: Filmmaker Shaul Schwarz exposes the cycle of addiction to money, drugs and violence surrounding the war on drugs.... Filmmaker Shaul Schwarz exposes the cycle of addiction to money, drugs and violence surrounding the war on drugs.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Shaul Schwarz

#68 Holy Blood (1989) 86% #68 Adjusted Score: 88537% Critics Consensus: Those unfamiliar with Alejandro Jodorowsky's style may find it overwhelming, but Santa Sangre is a provocative psychedelic journey featuring the director's signature touches of violence, vulgarity, and an oddly personal moral center. Synopsis: In Mexico, the traumatized son (Axel Jodorowsky) of a knife-thrower (Guy Stockwell) and a trapeze artist bonds grotesquely with his... In Mexico, the traumatized son (Axel Jodorowsky) of a knife-thrower (Guy Stockwell) and a trapeze artist bonds grotesquely with his... [More] Starring: Axel Jodorowsky, Blanca Guerra, Guy Stockwell, Sabrina Dennison Directed By: Alejandro Jodorowsky

#54 No (2012) 93% #54 Adjusted Score: 98142% Critics Consensus: No uses its history-driven storyline to offer a bit of smart, darkly funny perspective on modern democracy and human nature. Synopsis: In 1988, international pressure comes to bear on Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, forcing him to call a referendum on his... In 1988, international pressure comes to bear on Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, forcing him to call a referendum on his... [More] Starring: Gael García Bernal, Alfredo Castro, Luis Gnecco, Antonia Zegers Directed By: Pablo Larraín

#53 The Sea Inside (2004) 84% #53 Adjusted Score: 89150% Critics Consensus: Held aloft by a transfixing performance from Javier Bardem as a terminally ill man who chooses to die, The Sea Inside transcends its melodramatic story with tenderness and grace. Synopsis: Ramón Sampedro (Javier Bardem) is a Spanish ship mechanic and part-time poet who is left a quadriplegic after a diving... Ramón Sampedro (Javier Bardem) is a Spanish ship mechanic and part-time poet who is left a quadriplegic after a diving... [More] Starring: Javier Bardem, Belén Rueda, Lola Dueñas, Mabel Rivera Directed By: Alejandro Amenábar

#47 The Mole Agent (2020) 95% #47 Adjusted Score: 98824% Critics Consensus: Warm and funny, The Mole Agent offers audiences a poignant reminder that it's never too late to forge new connections and embark on new adventures. Synopsis: An 83-year-old man poses as a resident in a Chilean nursing home to see if he can find signs of... An 83-year-old man poses as a resident in a Chilean nursing home to see if he can find signs of... [More] Starring: Romulo Aitken, Sergio Chamy, Marta Olivares, Zoila González Directed By: Maite Alberdi

#44 Monos (2019) 92% #44 Adjusted Score: 100976% Critics Consensus: As visually splendid as it is thought-provoking, Monos takes an unsettling look at human nature whose grim insights leave a lingering impact. Synopsis: A terrorized American engineer is held captive by teenaged guerilla bandits in a South American jungle.... A terrorized American engineer is held captive by teenaged guerilla bandits in a South American jungle.... [More] Starring: Julianne Nicholson, Moises Arias, Sofia Buenaventura, Julián Giraldo Directed By: Alejandro Landes

#41 Güeros (2014) 93% #41 Adjusted Score: 93460% Critics Consensus: A striking effort that synthesizes disparate influences with inventive flair, Güeros marks a bold step forward for modern Mexican cinema. Synopsis: Three restless teens search for folk-rocker Epigmenio Cruz on the streets of Mexico City during the student strikes of 1999.... Three restless teens search for folk-rocker Epigmenio Cruz on the streets of Mexico City during the student strikes of 1999.... [More] Starring: Tenoch Huerta, Ilse Salas, Leonardo Ortizgris, Laura Almela Directed By: Alonso Ruiz Palacios

#29 Volver (2006) 91% #29 Adjusted Score: 98396% Critics Consensus: Volver catches director Pedro Almodovar and star Penelope Cruz at the peak of their respective powers, in service of a layered, thought-provoking film. Synopsis: Raimunda (Penélope Cruz) works and lives Madrid with her husband Paco and daughter Paula. Her sister Sole (Lola Dueñas) lives... Raimunda (Penélope Cruz) works and lives Madrid with her husband Paco and daughter Paula. Her sister Sole (Lola Dueñas) lives... [More] Starring: Penélope Cruz, Carmen Maura, Chus Lampreave, Lola Dueñas Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar

#25 Zama (2017) 96% #25 Adjusted Score: 102277% Critics Consensus: Zama offers a series of scathingly insightful observations about colonialism and class dynamics -- and satisfyingly ends a long wait between projects from writer-director Lucrecia Martel. Synopsis: Zama, an officer of the Spanish Crown born in South America, waits for a letter from the King granting him... Zama, an officer of the Spanish Crown born in South America, waits for a letter from the King granting him... [More] Starring: Daniel Giménez Cacho, Lola Dueñas, Matheus Nachtergaele, Juan Gervasio Minujín Directed By: Lucrecia Martel

#18 The Holy Mountain (1973) 83% #18 Adjusted Score: 84473% Critics Consensus: A visual treat rich in symbolism, The Holy Mountain adds another defiantly idiosyncratic chapter to Jodorowsky's thoroughly unique filmography. Synopsis: A Mexican master (Alexandro Jodorowsky) leads a Christ figure (Horacio Salinas) and other disciples to a mountain of immortal wise... A Mexican master (Alexandro Jodorowsky) leads a Christ figure (Horacio Salinas) and other disciples to a mountain of immortal wise... [More] Starring: Alexandro Jodorowsky, Horacio Salinas, Ramona Saunders Directed By: Alexandro Jodorowsky

#9 Gloria (2013) 100% #9 Adjusted Score: 105109% Critics Consensus: Marvelously directed by Sebastian Lelio and beautifully led by a powerful performance from Paulina Garcia, Gloria takes an honest, sweetly poignant look at a type of character that's all too often neglected in Hollywood. Synopsis: An aging divorcee (Paulina García) embarks on an intense affair with a man (Sergio Hernández) she picked up at a... An aging divorcee (Paulina García) embarks on an intense affair with a man (Sergio Hernández) she picked up at a... [More] Starring: Paulina García, Sergio Hernández, Diego Fontecilla, Coca Guazzini Directed By: Sebastián Lelio

#8 The Chambermaid (2018) 99% #8 Adjusted Score: 101624% Critics Consensus: The Chambermaid uses one woman's experiences to take audiences inside a life -- and a culture -- that's as bracingly unique as it is hauntingly relatable. Synopsis: A young chambermaid working in one of the most luxurious hotels in Mexico City enrolls in the hotel's adult education... A young chambermaid working in one of the most luxurious hotels in Mexico City enrolls in the hotel's adult education... [More] Starring: Gabriela Cartol, Teresa Sánchez Directed By: Lila Avilés

#6 Pain and Glory (2019) 96% #6 Adjusted Score: 115019% Critics Consensus: Pain and Glory finds writer-director Pedro Almodóvar drawing on his own life to rewarding effect -- and honoring his craft as only a master filmmaker can. Synopsis: An aging Spanish film director in the middle of a creative crisis revisits memorable events of his past.... An aging Spanish film director in the middle of a creative crisis revisits memorable events of his past.... [More] Starring: Antonio Banderas, Asier Etxeandia, Penélope Cruz, Leonardo Sbaraglia Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar

#4 La ciénaga (2001) 89% #4 Adjusted Score: 89068% Critics Consensus: Dense yet impressively focused, La Cienaga is a disquieting look at domestic dissatisfaction - and a powerful calling card for debuting writer-director Lucrecia Martel. Synopsis: This Argentinean tale, which revolves around a group of families passing summer vacation in a rural country house, does not... This Argentinean tale, which revolves around a group of families passing summer vacation in a rural country house, does not... [More] Starring: Mercedes Morán, Graciela Borges, Martin Adjemian, Diego Baenas Directed By: Lucrecia Martel