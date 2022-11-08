(Photo by Courtesy Everett Collection)

Daniel Day-Lewis Movies, Ranked By Tomatometer

We’re ranking the films of Daniel Day-Lewis! We start with his Certified Fresh movies, and he just might be the actor with the most proportionally against his overall filmography. That’s because Day-Lewis has always had a strong and selective career, starting with appearances in Gandhi and The Bounty. By 1985 he was a leading man, in the seminal gay comedy/drama My Beautiful Laundrette. By the 1990s, he became fully established as a generational talent, with a Best Actor Oscar win in My Left Foot, a nomination for In the Name of the Father, and lead roles in Martin Scorsese’s The Age of Innocence and Michael Mann’s The Last of the Mohicans.

Day-Lewis famously took years off of acting afterwards, apprenticing as a shoe cobbler in Italy, before being lured back to film by Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio for Gangs of New York. His method acting style became the stuff of legend, including staying in character off-camera and remaining dressed in era-appropriate clothing. Day-Lewis radiates in these total inhabitation of roles, leading to consistent Oscar nominations for his years-apart movies, including winning for There Will Be Blood and Lincoln. Day-Lewis has long asserted his retirement from acting was imminent, and made good after his last film role in P.T. Anderson’s 2017 Phantom Thread. —Alex Vo



#7 Lincoln (2012) 89% 80% #7 Adjusted Score: 100187% Critics Consensus: Daniel Day-Lewis characteristically delivers in this witty, dignified portrait that immerses the audience in its world and entertains even as it informs. Synopsis: With the nation embroiled in still another year with the high death count of Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln brings... With the nation embroiled in still another year with the high death count of Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln brings... [More] Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field, David Strathairn, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#8 Gandhi (1982) 89% 92% #8 Adjusted Score: 96343% Critics Consensus: Director Richard Attenborough is typically sympathetic and sure-handed, but it's Ben Kingsley's magnetic performance that acts as the linchpin for this sprawling, lengthy biopic. Synopsis: This acclaimed biographical drama presents major events in the life of Mohandas Gandhi (Ben Kingsley), the beloved Indian leader who... This acclaimed biographical drama presents major events in the life of Mohandas Gandhi (Ben Kingsley), the beloved Indian leader who... [More] Starring: Ben Kingsley, Candice Bergen, Edward Fox, John Gielgud Directed By: Richard Attenborough

#14 The Crucible (1996) 69% 66% #14 Adjusted Score: 71748% Critics Consensus: This staid adaptation of The Crucible dutifully renders Arthur Miller's landmark play on the screen with handsome production design and sturdy performances, if not with the political anger and thematic depth that earned the drama its reputation. Synopsis: After married man John Proctor (Daniel Day-Lewis) decides to break off his affair with his young lover, Abigail Williams (Winona... After married man John Proctor (Daniel Day-Lewis) decides to break off his affair with his young lover, Abigail Williams (Winona... [More] Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Winona Ryder, Paul Scofield, Joan Allen Directed By: Nicholas Hytner