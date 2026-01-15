5 Chloé Zhao Movies Ranked By Tomatometer (Hamnet)

Over the past decade, Chloé Zhao has become a standout filmmaker known for her grounded, human-centered storytelling. From Songs My Brothers Taught Me (2015) to the Oscar-winning Nomadland (2020), her films focus on authenticity and overlooked voices. Here’s a look at each of her films, followed by a Tomatometer ranking of her work to date. —Michael Cahn

Songs My Brothers Taught Me (2015): Zhao made a striking feature debut with Songs My Brothers Taught Me (2015), a quiet, deeply personal coming-of-age drama set on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The film follows Johnny, a young Lakota teen who lives with his single mother alongside his sister, Jashuan. After the death of their absentee father, Johnny becomes torn between pursuing a new life in Los Angeles and staying behind to protect the sister he fears leaving behind.

Pop Matters’ N.A. Cordova on Songs My Brothers Taught Me: “In Songs My Brothers Taught Me, Zhao and her team have created an emotionally compelling neo-realist portrait of a family and their community experiencing the stresses and pressures of post-colonial life.”

The Rider (2018): Zhao’s sophomore feature, The Rider (2017), is a quietly powerful drama that cemented her reputation as a filmmaker to watch. Inspired by real events, the film follows a young cowboy forced to confront his future after a devastating riding accident leaves him unable to continue competing on the rodeo circuit. The film earned major nominations at the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards, including Best Director, and became Zhao’s first Certified Fresh release — marking a major breakthrough in her career.

What She Said’s Anne Brodie on The Rider: “Zhao’s precision and intuition help make this the stunning work that celebrates Jandreau and a way of life the defined the country in so many ways.”

(Photo by ©Searchlight Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Nomadland (2020): Zhao followed up The Rider with Nomadland (2020), a quiet yet expansive drama that became a defining moment in her career. The film follows Fern (Frances McDormand), a woman in her sixties who embarks on a journey across the American West, living as a modern-day nomad after losing everything in the Great Recession. Nomadland resonated with audiences and critics alike. The film earned Academy Awards for both Zhao (Best Director) and McDormand (Best Actress), solidifying Nomadland as a landmark achievement and one of the most acclaimed films of the decade.

Insession Film’s Sarah Cortinaz on Nomadland: “Zhao was made to make this movie, and McDormand was made to play Fran. The combination of these two powerful women has culminated in a modern masterpiece.”

Eternals (2021): Following the critical success of Nomadland, Zhao took a sharp turn with Eternals (2021), her first major studio project and entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans were eager to see how Zhao’s directing style would translate to a superhero epic. The film introduces a new team of Marvel heroes, ancient beings who have lived on Earth in secret for thousands of years.

Cinema Elite’s Ankit Ojha on Eternals: “Watching Eternals, it becomes evident that Zhao, the film’s co-writers, and its co-editors wanted emotion to drive the story from its first frame to its last.”

Hamnet (2025): Zhao’s latest release, Hamnet, explores the story that inspired William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, centering on the profound grief experienced by his family. Jessie Buckley delivers a career-defining performance, which earned her the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama at this year’s ceremony. Hamnet was both Certified Fresh and Verified Hot, further solidifying Zhao’s reputation as one of today’s most respected filmmakers.

The AU’ Review’s Peter Gray on Hamnet: “Hamnet is a film about carrying love differently after loss: how it changes shape, how it finds new vessels, how it refuses to disappear. It doesn’t ask to be admired so much as felt. And once it settles inside you, it doesn’t leave.”

#2 Nomadland (2020)

93% #2 Critics Consensus: A poetic character study on the forgotten and downtrodden, Nomadland beautifully captures the restlessness left in the wake of the Great Recession. Synopsis: A woman in her sixties embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad after A woman in her sixties embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad after [More] Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Swankie Directed By: Chloé Zhao

#3 Hamnet (2025)

86% #3 Critics Consensus: Breaking hearts and mending them in one fell swoop, Hamnet speculates on the inspiration behind Shakespeare's masterpiece with palpable emotional force thanks to Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal's astonishing performances. Synopsis: From Academy Award® winning writer/director Chloé Zhao, HAMNET tells the powerful story of love and loss that inspired the creation From Academy Award® winning writer/director Chloé Zhao, HAMNET tells the powerful story of love and loss that inspired the creation [More] Starring: Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn Directed By: Chloé Zhao