The 60 Best Thanksgiving Movies: Your Holiday Movie Feast

Sharpen those carving knives, you got family coming over! Also, it’s Thanksgiving. This is a holiday all about looking back and all around you and being grateful, a feeling we think you’ll have once you finish our guide to the best Thanksgiving movies of all time.

The sentimentalism game is usually reserved for Christmas movies – Thanksgiving movies are about the family dynamic, both good and bad. Films like Pieces of April and Planes, Trains and Automobiles focus on the positive, as stressful as traveling or preparing meals may be. Meanwhile, The Ice Storm and Krisha take bitter delight in the way the holiday forces people who may not be all too fond of each other together. And other movies you’ll find here, like Funny People or Addams Family Values, may not be the first thing you think of when approaching this time of year, but have memorable or significant scenes set around the Thanksgiving table. Some films get a little greedy: Miracle on 34th St. and The Santa Clause are primarily known as Christmas movies, while Holiday Inn literally covers all the holidays. But what’s Thanksgiving without overextending your appetite?

And recently, we’ve blown open the invitation list! Let’s welcome in new blockbusters (Spider-Man and Rocky have great Thanksgiving scenes), romances (Sweet November, The Object of My Affection), ’90s family comedies (Son-in-Law, Beethoven), cult classics (Dutch, The Wiz), silent comedy masterpieces (The Gold Rush), and Fantastic Mr. Fox, animated with thankful, auburn family joy. From there, we ranked all the films by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films first.

Now we’re ready to serve up this cornucopia of cinema, so enjoy the best Thanksgiving movies ever! —Alex Vo



#9 Spider-Man (2002) 90% 67% #9 Adjusted Score: 97874% Critics Consensus: Not only does Spider-Man provide a good dose of web-swinging fun, it also has a heart, thanks to the combined charms of director Sam Raimi and star Tobey Maguire. Synopsis: "Spider-Man" centers on student Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) who, after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider, gains superhuman strength and... "Spider-Man" centers on student Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) who, after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider, gains superhuman strength and... [More] Starring: Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco Directed By: Sam Raimi

#16 Instant Family (2018) 81% 82% #16 Adjusted Score: 88017% Critics Consensus: Instant Family may not quite capture the complexity of real-life adoption, but fittingly for the unconditional bond it honors, this flawed yet well-intentioned dramedy is ultimately worth the investment. Synopsis: When Pete and Ellie decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope... When Pete and Ellie decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope... [More] Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Octavia Spencer, Isabela Moner Directed By: Sean Anders

#17 Tadpole (2002) 77% 57% #17 Adjusted Score: 79880% Critics Consensus: Presenting a sexual awakening with surprising candor, Tadpole is a spiky coming of age tale that benefits from a deeply felt performance by Aaron Stanford and a script that is unafraid to wade into morally choppy waters. Synopsis: Beautiful, sophisticated women are all over Oscar Grubman (Aaron Stanford). He is sensitive and compassionate, speaks French fluently, is passionate... Beautiful, sophisticated women are all over Oscar Grubman (Aaron Stanford). He is sensitive and compassionate, speaks French fluently, is passionate... [More] Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Aaron Stanford, John Ritter, Bebe Neuwirth Directed By: Gary Winick

#20 Holiday Inn (1942) 100% 86% #20 Adjusted Score: 100060% Critics Consensus: With the combined might of Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire, and Irving Berlin working in its favor, Holiday Inn is a seasonal classic -- not least because it introduced "White Christmas" to the world. Synopsis: In this Irving Berlin musical, Jim (Bing Crosby) and Lila are members of a performing trio who plan to quit... In this Irving Berlin musical, Jim (Bing Crosby) and Lila are members of a performing trio who plan to quit... [More] Starring: Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire, Marjorie Reynolds, Virginia Dale Directed By: Mark Sandrich

#39 The Oath (2018) 62% 40% #39 Adjusted Score: 65668% Critics Consensus: The Oath draws on hyper-partisan modern politics for a pointedly funny satire that hits its targets hard and often enough to more than achieve its desired discomfort. Synopsis: When Chris, a high-strung news junkie, and his more levelheaded wife learn that citizens are being asked to sign a... When Chris, a high-strung news junkie, and his more levelheaded wife learn that citizens are being asked to sign a... [More] Starring: Ike Barinholtz, Tiffany Haddish, Nora Dunn, Chris Ellis Directed By: Ike Barinholtz

#47 What's Cooking? (2000) 52% 65% #47 Adjusted Score: 53553% Critics Consensus: What's Cooking? is well-acted, but the scenes sometimes sink into melodrama as characters scream at each other, and the movie as a whole is too lightweight and forgettable. Synopsis: You are invited to a tasty Thanksgiving dinner that will all at once transport you to four different worlds and... You are invited to a tasty Thanksgiving dinner that will all at once transport you to four different worlds and... [More] Starring: Alfre Woodard, Dennis Haysbert, Ann Weldon, Mercedes Ruehl Directed By: Gurinder Chadha