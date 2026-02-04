TAGGED AS: , , ,

The Best Ski Movies of All Time Ranked

You’re going too fast! If you don’t slow down, you’ll slide right into our list of the best ski movies of all time. It may not be our longest list, but these snowy delights will make you want to climb a mountain, put on some ski boots, and zip through the snow. And these films span all kinds of genres! From familial character studies, like Sister, to biopic comedies, like Eddie the Eagle, to explosive espionage, like On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (we know it may not technically be a ski film, but those ski scenes are pretty darn epic). We rank them from Certified Fresh, followed by Fresh, and then Rotten-rated, but they’re all worth checking out for the thrills…and the chills!  — Bryce Marrero

#1

Slalom (2020)
Tomatometer icon 100%

Critics Consensus: Led by Noée Abita's outstanding central performance, Slalom offers a moving account of oppression and abuse in the guise of mentorship.
Synopsis: This riveting, Cannes-selected #MeToo drama from debut filmmaker Charlène Favier follows the relationship between a teenage ski prodigy and her [More]
Starring: Noée Abita, Jérémie Renier, Marie Denarnaud, Muriel Combeau
Directed By: Charlène Favier
#2

Sister (2012)
Tomatometer icon 97%

Critics Consensus: Léa Seydoux and Kacey Mottet Klein are exceptional as downtrodden siblings in this sad and wintry character study.
Synopsis: A luxury ski resort in Switzerland. 12-year-old Simon lives in the industrial valley below, with his jobless sister. Every day, [More]
Starring: Léa Seydoux, Kacey Mottet Klein, Martin Compston, Gillian Anderson
Directed By: Ursula Meier
#3

The Crash Reel (2013)
Tomatometer icon 96%

Critics Consensus: Smart, compassionate, and moving, The Crash Reel uses the familiar sport-doc formula to subvert expectations and ask challenging questions about ambition and achievement.
Synopsis: Snowboarder Kevin Pearce suffers a traumatic brain injury while training for the 2010 Winter Olympics. His family stands by his [More]
Starring: Kevin Pearce, Shaun White, Mason Aguirre, Dr. Daniel Amen
Directed By: Lucy Walker
#4

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Tomatometer icon 82%

Critics Consensus: Though it hints at the absurdity to come in later installments, The Spy Who Loved Me's sleek style, menacing villains, and sly wit make it the best of the Roger Moore era.
Synopsis: In a globe-trotting assignment that has him skiing off the edges of cliffs and driving a car deep underwater, British [More]
Starring: Roger Moore, Barbara Bach, Curd Jürgens, Richard Kiel
Directed By: Lewis Gilbert
#5

Eddie the Eagle (2016)
Tomatometer icon 82%

Critics Consensus: Eddie the Eagle's amiable sweetness can't disguise its story's many inspirational clichés -- but for many viewers, it will be more than enough to make up for them.
Synopsis: Cut from the Olympic ski team, British athlete Michael "Eddie" Edwards travels to Germany to test his skills at ski [More]
Starring: Taron Egerton, Hugh Jackman, Jo Hartley, Tom Costello
Directed By: Dexter Fletcher
#6

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)
Tomatometer icon 81%

Critics Consensus: George Lazenby's only appearance as 007 is a fine entry in the series, featuring one of the most intriguing Bond girls in Tracy di Vincenzo (Diana Rigg), breathtaking visuals, and some great ski chases.
Synopsis: Agent 007 (George Lazenby) and the adventurous Tracy Di Vicenzo (Diana Rigg) join forces to battle the evil SPECTRE organization [More]
Starring: George Lazenby, Diana Rigg, Telly Savalas, Gabriele Ferzetti
Directed By: Peter Hunt
#7

Help! (1965)
Tomatometer icon 86%

Critics Consensus: Help! finds the Fab Four displaying their infectious charm and humor in an enjoyably madcap adventure.
Synopsis: In the follow-up to their successful debut musical, "A Hard Day's Night," the Beatles once again offer up a melding [More]
Starring: The Beatles, Leo McKern, Eleanor Bron, Victor Spinetti
Directed By: Richard Lester
#8

Downhill Racer (1969)
Tomatometer icon 85%

Critics Consensus: Downhill Racer plunges the viewer thrillingly into the action of the sport -- and continues to hold the attention as a thoughtful drama.
Synopsis: A smug and overly self-assured downhill skier, David Chappellet (Robert Redford), joins the American ski team and quickly makes waves [More]
Starring: Robert Redford, Gene Hackman, Camilla Sparv, Karl Michael Vogler
Directed By: Michael Ritchie
#9

For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Tomatometer icon 69%

Critics Consensus: For Your Eyes Only trades in some of the outlandish Bond staples for a more sober outing, and the result is a satisfying adventure, albeit without some of the bombastic thrills fans may be looking for.
Synopsis: When a British ship is sunk in foreign waters, the world's superpowers begin a feverish race to find its cargo: [More]
Starring: Roger Moore, Carole Bouquet, Topol, Lynn-Holly Johnson
Directed By: John Glen
#10

Frozen (2010)
Tomatometer icon 64%

Critics Consensus: Writer/director Adam Green has the beginnings of an inventive, frightening yarn in Frozen, but neither the script nor the cast are quite strong enough to truly do it justice.
Synopsis: As a winter storm approaches, three people become stranded on a chairlift high above the ground after a ski resort [More]
Starring: Emma Bell, Shawn Ashmore, Kevin Zegers, Ed Ackerman
Directed By: Adam Green
#11

Attack of the Lederhosen Zombies (2016)
Tomatometer icon 60%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Three young snowboarders find themselves in an epic battle for survival when a scientific experiment unleashes a horde of zombies [More]
Starring: Gabriela Marcinkova, Patricia Aulitzky, Laurie Calvert, Karl Fischer
Directed By: Dominik Hartl
#12

The World Is Not Enough (1999)
Tomatometer icon 51%

Critics Consensus: Plagued by mediocre writing, uneven acting, and a fairly by-the-numbers plot, The World Is Not Enough is partially saved by some entertaining and truly Bond-worthy action sequences.
Synopsis: Bond (Pierce Brosnan) must race to defuse an international power struggle with the world's oil supply hanging in the balance. [More]
Starring: Pierce Brosnan, Sophie Marceau, Robert Carlyle, Denise Richards
Directed By: Michael Apted
#13

Aspen Extreme (1992)
Tomatometer icon 22%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An autoworker (Paul Gross) and his buddy (Peter Berg) exit Detroit, move to Colorado and become popular ski instructors. [More]
Starring: Paul Gross, Peter Berg, Finola Hughes, Teri Polo
Directed By: Patrick Hasburgh
#14

Out Cold (2001)
Tomatometer icon 8%

Critics Consensus: A party movie that substitutes surfs for snow, Out Cold will leave viewers just that with its gross-out humor and sophomoric plot.
Synopsis: Combining outrageous, sexy comedy with the hottest snowboarding action around, snowboarding buddies Rick (Jason London), Luke (Zach Galifianakis), Anthony (Flex [More]
Starring: Jason London, Lee Majors, Willie Garson, Zach Galifianakis
Directed By: Brendan Malloy, Emmett Malloy

