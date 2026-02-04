(Photo by 20th Century / Courtesy Everett Collection. EDDIE THE EAGLE)

The Best Ski Movies of All Time Ranked

You’re going too fast! If you don’t slow down, you’ll slide right into our list of the best ski movies of all time. It may not be our longest list, but these snowy delights will make you want to climb a mountain, put on some ski boots, and zip through the snow. And these films span all kinds of genres! From familial character studies, like Sister, to biopic comedies, like Eddie the Eagle, to explosive espionage, like On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (we know it may not technically be a ski film, but those ski scenes are pretty darn epic). We rank them from Certified Fresh, followed by Fresh, and then Rotten-rated, but they’re all worth checking out for the thrills…and the chills! — Bryce Marrero

#1 Slalom (2020)

100% #1 Critics Consensus: Led by Noée Abita's outstanding central performance, Slalom offers a moving account of oppression and abuse in the guise of mentorship. Synopsis: This riveting, Cannes-selected #MeToo drama from debut filmmaker Charlène Favier follows the relationship between a teenage ski prodigy and her This riveting, Cannes-selected #MeToo drama from debut filmmaker Charlène Favier follows the relationship between a teenage ski prodigy and her [More] Starring: Noée Abita, Jérémie Renier, Marie Denarnaud, Muriel Combeau Directed By: Charlène Favier

#9 For Your Eyes Only (1981)

69% #9 Critics Consensus: For Your Eyes Only trades in some of the outlandish Bond staples for a more sober outing, and the result is a satisfying adventure, albeit without some of the bombastic thrills fans may be looking for. Synopsis: When a British ship is sunk in foreign waters, the world's superpowers begin a feverish race to find its cargo: When a British ship is sunk in foreign waters, the world's superpowers begin a feverish race to find its cargo: [More] Starring: Roger Moore, Carole Bouquet, Topol, Lynn-Holly Johnson Directed By: John Glen