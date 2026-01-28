TAGGED AS: , , , ,

Sam Raimi on the set of Drag Me to Hell

All 16 Sam Raimi Movies Ranked by Tomatometer (Send Help)

The latest: Send Help is now playing in theaters!

Sam Raimi has delivered some of the most influential film across the horror and superhero genres.

Raimi first rose to prominence with his breakout cult sensation The Evil Dead (1981), a low‑budget horror flm that showcased his signature kinetic style and launched a long‑running franchise.

Through the ’90s, he earned critical acclaim with the crime thriller A Simple Plan (1998) and shifted gears with the baseball drama For Love of the Game (1999). Raimi then fully embraced his comic‑book passions by directing the blockbuster Spider‑Man (2002), the first film to ever open above $100 million in a single weekend. He went on to helm the entire Spider‑Man trilogy of the 2000s, with Spider-Man 2 frequently listed among the best superhero movies ever made.

Raimi returned to his horror roots with the fan‑favorite Drag Me to Hell (2009) and later stepped back into television as a producer and director. In 2022, he made a return to blockbusters with Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Raimi’s newest film, Send Help, is a dark horror-comedy starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien, which has earned Certified Fresh status and cements itself as one of his highest-rated films to date.

Read on to see all of Sam Raimi’s movies ranked by Tomatometer. Michael Cahn

#1

Send Help (2026)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#1
Critics Consensus: Putting director Sam Raimi's penchant for diabolical mayhem to great use, Send Help doesn't need any assistance in thrills thanks to a very game Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien along with a viciously clever script.
Synopsis: In "Send Help," two colleagues become stranded on a deserted island, the only survivors of a plane crash. On the [More]
Starring: Rachel McAdams, Dylan O'Brien, Edyll Ismail, Dennis Haysbert
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#2

Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#2
Critics Consensus: Boasting an entertaining villain and deeper emotional focus, Spider-Man 2 is a nimble sequel that improves upon the original.
Synopsis: When a failed nuclear fusion experiment results in an explosion that kills his wife, Dr. Otto Octavius is transformed into [More]
Starring: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Alfred Molina
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#3

Drag Me to Hell (2009)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#3
Critics Consensus: Sam Raimi returns to top form with Drag Me to Hell, a frightening, hilarious, delightfully campy thrill ride.
Synopsis: Christine Brown has a loving boyfriend and a good job at a Los Angeles bank. Her heavenly life becomes hellish [More]
Starring: Alison Lohman, Justin Long, Lorna Raver, Dileep Rao
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#4

A Simple Plan (1998)
Tomatometer icon 91%

#4
Critics Consensus: A Simple Plan is a riveting crime thriller full of emotional tension.
Synopsis: While in the woods near their small town, upstanding local Hank Mitchell (Bill Paxton), his dim brother Jacob (Billy Bob [More]
Starring: Bill Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton, Brent Briscoe, Bridget Fonda
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#5

Spider-Man (2002)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#5
Critics Consensus: Not only does Spider-Man provide a good dose of web-swinging fun, it also has a heart, thanks to the combined charms of director Sam Raimi and star Tobey Maguire.
Synopsis: "Spider-Man" centers on student Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) who, after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider, gains superhuman strength and [More]
Starring: Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#6

Evil Dead II (1987)
Tomatometer icon 88%

#6
Critics Consensus: Less a continuation than an outright reimagining, Sam Raimi transforms his horror tale into a comedy of terrors -- and arguably even improves on the original formula.
Synopsis: The second of three films in the Evil Dead series is part horror, part comedy, with Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) [More]
Starring: Bruce Campbell, Sarah Berry, Dan Hicks, Denise Bixler
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#7

The Evil Dead (1981)
Tomatometer icon 85%

#7
Critics Consensus: So scrappy that it feels as illicit as a book found in the woods, The Evil Dead is a stomach-churning achievement in bad taste that marks a startling debut for wunderkind Sam Raimi.
Synopsis: Ashley "Ash" Williams (Bruce Campbell), his girlfriend and three pals hike into the woods to a cabin for a fun [More]
Starring: Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Betsy Baker, Richard DeManincor
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#8

Darkman (1990)
Tomatometer icon 80%

#8
Critics Consensus: Gruesome and deliciously broad, Sam Raimi's Darkman bears the haunted soulfulness of gothic tragedy while packing the stylistic verve of onomatopoeia springing off a comic strip page.
Synopsis: When thugs employed by a crime boss lead a vicious assault on Dr. Peyton Westlake (Liam Neeson), leaving him literally [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Frances McDormand, Colin Friels, Larry Drake
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#9

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)
Tomatometer icon 73%

#9
Critics Consensus: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness labors under the weight of the sprawling MCU, but Sam Raimi's distinctive direction casts an entertaining spell.
Synopsis: In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further [More]
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#10

Army of Darkness (1992)
Tomatometer icon 68%

#10
Critics Consensus: Some of the evil magic is gone as this trilogy capper dispenses with most of the scares, but Bruce Campbell's hammy charm and Sam Raimi's homage to classic visual effects make for a fun enough adventure.
Synopsis: 3rd Evil Dead movie. Ash finds himself trapped in medieval times. He must quest for the Necronomicon, a book of [More]
Starring: Bruce Campbell, Embeth Davidtz, Marcus Gilbert, Ian Abercrombie
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#11

Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Tomatometer icon 63%

#11
Critics Consensus: Though there are more characters and plotlines, and the action sequences still dazzle, Spider-Man 3 nonetheless isn't quite as refined as the first two.
Synopsis: Peter Parker and M.J. seem to finally be on the right track in their complicated relationship, but trouble looms for [More]
Starring: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Thomas Haden Church
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#12

The Quick and the Dead (1995)
Tomatometer icon 62%

#12
Critics Consensus: The Quick and the Dead isn't quite the draw that its intriguing premise and pedigree suggest, but fans of nontraditional Westerns should have some rootin' tootin' fun.
Synopsis: A mysterious woman gunslinger, Ellen (Sharon Stone), saunters into the town of Redemption looking for revenge. Her father was killed [More]
Starring: Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman, Russell Crowe, Leonardo DiCaprio
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#13

Crimewave (1985)
Tomatometer icon 57%

#13
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Aware that partner Donald Odegard (Hamid Dana) wants to sell their security firm, Ernest Trend (Edward R. Pressman) hires Arthur [More]
Starring: Louise Lasser, Paul L. Smith, Brion James, Sheree J. Wilson
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#14

The Gift (2000)
Tomatometer icon 57%

#14
Critics Consensus: With a reported budget of around 10 million, The Gift is obviously a labor of love for those involved. Unfortunately, the A-list cast can't prevent the movie from becoming a by-the-numbers whodunit with an ending that's all but unsatisfactory.
Synopsis: In the tiny town of Brixton, Georgia where nothing is private, a woman with supernatural clairvoyance, a young beautiful socialite [More]
Starring: Cate Blanchett, Giovanni Ribisi, Keanu Reeves, Katie Holmes
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#15

Oz the Great and Powerful (2013)
Tomatometer icon 56%

#15
Critics Consensus: It suffers from some tonal inconsistency and a deflated sense of wonder, but Oz the Great and Powerful still packs enough visual dazzle and clever wit to be entertaining in its own right.
Synopsis: When shady circus magician Oscar Diggs (James Franco) is hurled away from Kansas into the wonderful land of Oz, he [More]
Starring: James Franco, Mila Kunis, Rachel Weisz, Michelle Williams
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#16

For Love of the Game (1999)
Tomatometer icon 47%

#16
Critics Consensus: Baseball wins, romance loses.
Synopsis: Forty-year-old pitcher Billy Chapel (Kevin Costner) is practically a dinosaur by professional baseball standards, fast approaching the end of his [More]
Starring: Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston, John C. Reilly, Jena Malone
Directed By: Sam Raimi

