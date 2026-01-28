All 16 Sam Raimi Movies Ranked by Tomatometer (Send Help)

The latest: Send Help is now playing in theaters!

Sam Raimi has delivered some of the most influential film across the horror and superhero genres.

Raimi first rose to prominence with his breakout cult sensation The Evil Dead (1981), a low‑budget horror flm that showcased his signature kinetic style and launched a long‑running franchise.

Through the ’90s, he earned critical acclaim with the crime thriller A Simple Plan (1998) and shifted gears with the baseball drama For Love of the Game (1999). Raimi then fully embraced his comic‑book passions by directing the blockbuster Spider‑Man (2002), the first film to ever open above $100 million in a single weekend. He went on to helm the entire Spider‑Man trilogy of the 2000s, with Spider-Man 2 frequently listed among the best superhero movies ever made.

Raimi returned to his horror roots with the fan‑favorite Drag Me to Hell (2009) and later stepped back into television as a producer and director. In 2022, he made a return to blockbusters with Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Raimi’s newest film, Send Help, is a dark horror-comedy starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien, which has earned Certified Fresh status and cements itself as one of his highest-rated films to date.

Read on to see all of Sam Raimi’s movies ranked by Tomatometer. — Michael Cahn

#1 Send Help (2026)

92% #1 Critics Consensus: Putting director Sam Raimi's penchant for diabolical mayhem to great use, Send Help doesn't need any assistance in thrills thanks to a very game Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien along with a viciously clever script. Synopsis: In "Send Help," two colleagues become stranded on a deserted island, the only survivors of a plane crash. On the In "Send Help," two colleagues become stranded on a deserted island, the only survivors of a plane crash. On the [More] Starring: Rachel McAdams, Dylan O'Brien, Edyll Ismail, Dennis Haysbert Directed By: Sam Raimi

#5 Spider-Man (2002)

90% #5 Critics Consensus: Not only does Spider-Man provide a good dose of web-swinging fun, it also has a heart, thanks to the combined charms of director Sam Raimi and star Tobey Maguire. Synopsis: "Spider-Man" centers on student Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) who, after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider, gains superhuman strength and "Spider-Man" centers on student Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) who, after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider, gains superhuman strength and [More] Starring: Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco Directed By: Sam Raimi

#8 Darkman (1990)

80% #8 Critics Consensus: Gruesome and deliciously broad, Sam Raimi's Darkman bears the haunted soulfulness of gothic tragedy while packing the stylistic verve of onomatopoeia springing off a comic strip page. Synopsis: When thugs employed by a crime boss lead a vicious assault on Dr. Peyton Westlake (Liam Neeson), leaving him literally When thugs employed by a crime boss lead a vicious assault on Dr. Peyton Westlake (Liam Neeson), leaving him literally [More] Starring: Liam Neeson, Frances McDormand, Colin Friels, Larry Drake Directed By: Sam Raimi

#10 Army of Darkness (1992)

68% #10 Critics Consensus: Some of the evil magic is gone as this trilogy capper dispenses with most of the scares, but Bruce Campbell's hammy charm and Sam Raimi's homage to classic visual effects make for a fun enough adventure. Synopsis: 3rd Evil Dead movie. Ash finds himself trapped in medieval times. He must quest for the Necronomicon, a book of 3rd Evil Dead movie. Ash finds himself trapped in medieval times. He must quest for the Necronomicon, a book of [More] Starring: Bruce Campbell, Embeth Davidtz, Marcus Gilbert, Ian Abercrombie Directed By: Sam Raimi

#14 The Gift (2000)

57% #14 Critics Consensus: With a reported budget of around 10 million, The Gift is obviously a labor of love for those involved. Unfortunately, the A-list cast can't prevent the movie from becoming a by-the-numbers whodunit with an ending that's all but unsatisfactory. Synopsis: In the tiny town of Brixton, Georgia where nothing is private, a woman with supernatural clairvoyance, a young beautiful socialite In the tiny town of Brixton, Georgia where nothing is private, a woman with supernatural clairvoyance, a young beautiful socialite [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett, Giovanni Ribisi, Keanu Reeves, Katie Holmes Directed By: Sam Raimi

