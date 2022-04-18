(Photo by Disney)

All Jude Law Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Jude Law made his breakthrough splash in The Talented Mr. Ripley, though anyone who had been following his early career through Gattaca, Music From Another Room, and Wilde already knew what he was capable of by the time the world saw him in the Anthony Minghella thriller. Not too long after that, Law would be working with the likes of Steven Spielberg (he was the robot Gigolo Joe in A.I. Artificial Intelligence), taking lead roles (Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, Alfie), and showing off his dark side as nasty villains (Road to Perdition).

And sometimes it seems Law is at his best in large ensemble casts: Just check out Cold Mountain, I Heart Huckabees, Contagion, The Grand Budapest Hotel, or even Captain Marvel for proof. His latest film was Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.. See where it places as we rank all Jude Law movies by Tomatometer!

#1 Spy (2015) 95% #1 Adjusted Score: 104867% Critics Consensus: Simultaneously broad and progressive, Spy offers further proof that Melissa McCarthy and writer-director Paul Feig bring out the best in one another -- and delivers scores of belly laughs along the way. Synopsis: Despite having solid field training, CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) has spent her entire career as a desk jockey,... Despite having solid field training, CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) has spent her entire career as a desk jockey,... [More] Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham, Rose Byrne, Miranda Hart Directed By: Paul Feig

#4 The Nest (2020) 89% #4 Adjusted Score: 102175% Critics Consensus: An effective pairing of period setting and timeless themes, The Nest wrings additional tension out of its unsettling story with an outstanding pair of lead performances. Synopsis: An entrepreneur and his family begin to unravel after moving into an old country manor in England in the 1980s.... An entrepreneur and his family begin to unravel after moving into an old country manor in England in the 1980s.... [More] Starring: Jude Law, Carrie Coon, Oona Roche, Charlie Shotwell Directed By: Sean Durkin

#8 Gattaca (1997) 83% #8 Adjusted Score: 85456% Critics Consensus: Intelligent and scientifically provocative, Gattaca is an absorbing sci fi drama that poses important interesting ethical questions about the nature of science. Synopsis: Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke) has always fantasized about traveling into outer space, but is grounded by his status as a... Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke) has always fantasized about traveling into outer space, but is grounded by his status as a... [More] Starring: Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman, Jude Law, Gore Vidal Directed By: Andrew Niccol

#17 Wilde (1997) 72% #17 Adjusted Score: 72974% Critics Consensus: Wilde can't hope to communicate the entirety of its subject's fascinating life or outsize talent, but Stephen Fry's stellar performance offers abundant compensation. Synopsis: Oscar Wilde (Stephen Fry) is a married writer who has occasionally indulged his weakness for male suitors. After much toil,... Oscar Wilde (Stephen Fry) is a married writer who has occasionally indulged his weakness for male suitors. After much toil,... [More] Starring: Stephen Fry, Jude Law, Vanessa Redgrave, Jennifer Ehle Directed By: Brian Gilbert

#33 Alfie (2004) 48% #33 Adjusted Score: 54087% Critics Consensus: This unnecessary remake wants Alfie to have his cake and eat it, too, but a lack of sexual fizz and a sour performance by Jude Law conspire to deliver audiences a romantic comedy that isn't romantic or funny. Synopsis: British-born ladies' man Alfie (Jude Law) exploits his job as a New York City limousine driver to meet and sleep... British-born ladies' man Alfie (Jude Law) exploits his job as a New York City limousine driver to meet and sleep... [More] Starring: Jude Law, Marisa Tomei, Omar Epps, Nia Long Directed By: Charles Shyer

#39 Sleuth (2007) 36% #39 Adjusted Score: 39793% Critics Consensus: Sleuth is so obvious and coarse, rather than suspenseful and action-packed, that it does nothing to improve on the original version Synopsis: Andrew Wyke (Michael Caine) is a highly successful mystery writer living in a beautiful and technologically advanced mansion in England.... Andrew Wyke (Michael Caine) is a highly successful mystery writer living in a beautiful and technologically advanced mansion in England.... [More] Starring: Michael Caine, Jude Law, Harold Pinter, Carmel O'Sullivan Directed By: Kenneth Branagh