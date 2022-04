(Photo by Disney)

All Jude Law Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Jude Law made his breakthrough splash in The Talented Mr. Ripley, though anyone who had been following his early career through Gattaca, Music From Another Room, and Wilde already knew what he was capable of by the time the world saw him in the Anthony Minghella thriller. Not too long after that, Law would be working with the likes of Steven Spielberg (he was the robot Gigolo Joe in A.I. Artificial Intelligence), taking lead roles (Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, Alfie), and showing off his dark side as nasty villains (Road to Perdition).

And sometimes it seems Law is at his best in large ensemble casts: Just check out Cold Mountain, I Heart Huckabees, Contagion, The Grand Budapest Hotel, or even Captain Marvel for proof. His latest film was Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.. See where it places as we rank all Jude Law movies by Tomatometer!

#1 Spy (2015) 95% #1 Adjusted Score: 104867% Critics Consensus: Simultaneously broad and progressive, Spy offers further proof that Melissa McCarthy and writer-director Paul Feig bring out the best in one another -- and delivers scores of belly laughs along the way. Synopsis: Despite having solid field training, CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) has spent her entire career as a desk jockey,... Despite having solid field training, CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) has spent her entire career as a desk jockey,... [More] Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham, Rose Byrne, Miranda Hart Directed By: Paul Feig

#4 The Nest (2020) 89% #4 Adjusted Score: 102175% Critics Consensus: An effective pairing of period setting and timeless themes, The Nest wrings additional tension out of its unsettling story with an outstanding pair of lead performances. Synopsis: An entrepreneur and his family begin to unravel after moving into an old country manor in England in the 1980s.... An entrepreneur and his family begin to unravel after moving into an old country manor in England in the 1980s.... [More] Starring: Jude Law, Carrie Coon, Oona Roche, Charlie Shotwell Directed By: Sean Durkin

#5 The Aviator (2004) 86% #5 Adjusted Score: 95446% Critics Consensus: With a rich sense of period detail, The Aviator succeeds thanks to typically assured direction from Martin Scorsese and a strong performance from Leonardo DiCaprio, who charts Howard Hughes' descent from eccentric billionaire to reclusive madman. Synopsis: Billionaire and aviation tycoon Howard Hughes (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a successful public figure: a director of big-budget Hollywood films such... Billionaire and aviation tycoon Howard Hughes (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a successful public figure: a director of big-budget Hollywood films such... [More] Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Kate Beckinsale, John C. Reilly Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#6 Contagion (2011) 85% #6 Adjusted Score: 95643% Critics Consensus: Tense, tightly plotted, and bolstered by a stellar cast, Contagion is an exceptionally smart -- and scary -- disaster movie. Synopsis: When Beth Emhoff (Gwyneth Paltrow) returns to Minnesota from a Hong Kong business trip, she attributes the malaise she feels... When Beth Emhoff (Gwyneth Paltrow) returns to Minnesota from a Hong Kong business trip, she attributes the malaise she feels... [More] Starring: Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#8 Gattaca (1997) 83% #8 Adjusted Score: 85456% Critics Consensus: Intelligent and scientifically provocative, Gattaca is an absorbing sci fi drama that poses important interesting ethical questions about the nature of science. Synopsis: Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke) has always fantasized about traveling into outer space, but is grounded by his status as a... Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke) has always fantasized about traveling into outer space, but is grounded by his status as a... [More] Starring: Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman, Jude Law, Gore Vidal Directed By: Andrew Niccol

#11 Black Sea (2014) 80% #11 Adjusted Score: 85415% Critics Consensus: Black Sea may not be particularly deep, but thanks to Kevin Macdonald's judicious direction and a magnetic performance from Jude Law, it remains an efficiently well-crafted thriller. Synopsis: Soon after losing his salvage job, former naval officer Robinson (Jude Law) assembles a misfit crew of unemployed sailors for... Soon after losing his salvage job, former naval officer Robinson (Jude Law) assembles a misfit crew of unemployed sailors for... [More] Starring: Jude Law, Scoot McNairy, Ben Mendelsohn, David Threlfall Directed By: Kevin Macdonald

#17 Wilde (1997) 72% #17 Adjusted Score: 72974% Critics Consensus: Wilde can't hope to communicate the entirety of its subject's fascinating life or outsize talent, but Stephen Fry's stellar performance offers abundant compensation. Synopsis: Oscar Wilde (Stephen Fry) is a married writer who has occasionally indulged his weakness for male suitors. After much toil,... Oscar Wilde (Stephen Fry) is a married writer who has occasionally indulged his weakness for male suitors. After much toil,... [More] Starring: Stephen Fry, Jude Law, Vanessa Redgrave, Jennifer Ehle Directed By: Brian Gilbert

#18 Cold Mountain (2003) 70% #18 Adjusted Score: 78706% Critics Consensus: The well-crafted Cold Mountain has an epic sweep and captures the horror and brutal hardship of war. Synopsis: In this classic story of love and devotion set against the backdrop of the American Civil War, a wounded Confederate... In this classic story of love and devotion set against the backdrop of the American Civil War, a wounded Confederate... [More] Starring: Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger, Eileen Atkins Directed By: Anthony Minghella

#20 Sherlock Holmes (2009) 69% #20 Adjusted Score: 79789% Critics Consensus: Guy Ritchie's directorial style might not be quite the best fit for an update on the legendary detective, but Sherlock Holmes benefits from the elementary appeal of a strong performance by Robert Downey, Jr. Synopsis: When a string of brutal murders terrorizes London, it doesn't take long for legendary detective Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.)... When a string of brutal murders terrorizes London, it doesn't take long for legendary detective Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.)... [More] Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Rachel McAdams, Mark Strong Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#21 Closer (2004) 68% #21 Adjusted Score: 75664% Critics Consensus: Closer's talented cast and Mike Nichols' typically assured direction help smooth a bumpy journey from stage to screen. Synopsis: Alice (Natalie Portman), an American stripper who has moved to London, meets Dan (Jude Law) on the street. While looking... Alice (Natalie Portman), an American stripper who has moved to London, meets Dan (Jude Law) on the street. While looking... [More] Starring: Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Natalie Portman, Clive Owen Directed By: Mike Nichols

#25 Vox Lux (2018) 62% #25 Adjusted Score: 76455% Critics Consensus: Intriguing albeit flawed, Vox Lux probes the allures and pitfalls of modern celebrity with intelligence, visual style, and an assured Natalie Portman performance. Synopsis: Celeste is a 13-year-old music prodigy who survives a horrific school shooting in Staten Island, N.Y., in 1999. Her talent... Celeste is a 13-year-old music prodigy who survives a horrific school shooting in Staten Island, N.Y., in 1999. Her talent... [More] Starring: Natalie Portman, Raffey Cassidy, Jude Law, Stacy Martin Directed By: Brady Corbet

#27 Dom Hemingway (2013) 57% #27 Adjusted Score: 61185% Critics Consensus: Jude Law is clearly having fun in Dom Hemingway's title role, but viewers may find this purposely abrasive gangster dramedy isn't quite as enjoyable from the other side of the screen. Synopsis: After serving 12 years in prison, a skilled safecracker (Jude Law) seeks payback and a chance to reconcile with his... After serving 12 years in prison, a skilled safecracker (Jude Law) seeks payback and a chance to reconcile with his... [More] Starring: Jude Law, Richard E. Grant, Demián Bichir, Emilia Clarke Directed By: Richard Shepard

#33 Alfie (2004) 48% #33 Adjusted Score: 54087% Critics Consensus: This unnecessary remake wants Alfie to have his cake and eat it, too, but a lack of sexual fizz and a sour performance by Jude Law conspire to deliver audiences a romantic comedy that isn't romantic or funny. Synopsis: British-born ladies' man Alfie (Jude Law) exploits his job as a New York City limousine driver to meet and sleep... British-born ladies' man Alfie (Jude Law) exploits his job as a New York City limousine driver to meet and sleep... [More] Starring: Jude Law, Marisa Tomei, Omar Epps, Nia Long Directed By: Charles Shyer

#39 Sleuth (2007) 36% #39 Adjusted Score: 39793% Critics Consensus: Sleuth is so obvious and coarse, rather than suspenseful and action-packed, that it does nothing to improve on the original version Synopsis: Andrew Wyke (Michael Caine) is a highly successful mystery writer living in a beautiful and technologically advanced mansion in England.... Andrew Wyke (Michael Caine) is a highly successful mystery writer living in a beautiful and technologically advanced mansion in England.... [More] Starring: Michael Caine, Jude Law, Harold Pinter, Carmel O'Sullivan Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#45 Repo Men (2010) 22% #45 Adjusted Score: 27487% Critics Consensus: Repo Men has an intriguing premise, as well as a likable pair of leads, but they're wasted on a rote screenplay, indifferent direction, and mind-numbing gore. Synopsis: In the future, medical technology has advanced to the point where people can buy artificial organs to extend their lives.... In the future, medical technology has advanced to the point where people can buy artificial organs to extend their lives.... [More] Starring: Jude Law, Forest Whitaker, Liev Schreiber, Alice Braga Directed By: Miguel Sapochnik