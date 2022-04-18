Disney

All Jude Law Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Jude Law made his breakthrough splash in The Talented Mr. Ripley, though anyone who had been following his early career through Gattaca, Music From Another Room, and Wilde already knew what he was capable of by the time the world saw him in the Anthony Minghella thriller. Not too long after that, Law would be working with the likes of Steven Spielberg (he was the robot Gigolo Joe in A.I. Artificial Intelligence), taking lead roles (Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, Alfie), and showing off his dark side as nasty villains (Road to Perdition).

And sometimes it seems Law is at his best in large ensemble casts: Just check out Cold Mountain, I Heart Huckabees, Contagion, The Grand Budapest Hotel, or even Captain Marvel for proof. His latest film was Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.. See where it places as we rank all Jude Law movies by Tomatometer!

#1

Spy (2015)
95%

#1
Adjusted Score: 104867%
Critics Consensus: Simultaneously broad and progressive, Spy offers further proof that Melissa McCarthy and writer-director Paul Feig bring out the best in one another -- and delivers scores of belly laughs along the way.
Synopsis: Despite having solid field training, CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) has spent her entire career as a desk jockey,... [More]
Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham, Rose Byrne, Miranda Hart
Directed By: Paul Feig

#2

Hugo (2011)
93%

#2
Adjusted Score: 101551%
Critics Consensus: Hugo is an extravagant, elegant fantasy with an innocence lacking in many modern kids' movies, and one that emanates an unabashed love for the magic of cinema.
Synopsis: Orphaned and alone except for an uncle, Hugo Cabret (Asa Butterfield) lives in the walls of a train station in... [More]
Starring: Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen, Asa Butterfield, Chloë Grace Moretz
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 104911%
Critics Consensus: Typically stylish but deceptively thoughtful, The Grand Budapest Hotel finds Wes Anderson once again using ornate visual environments to explore deeply emotional ideas.
Synopsis: In the 1930s, the Grand Budapest Hotel is a popular European ski resort, presided over by concierge Gustave H. (Ralph... [More]
Starring: Ralph Fiennes, F. Murray Abraham, Mathieu Amalric, Adrien Brody
Directed By: Wes Anderson

#4

The Nest (2020)
89%

#4
Adjusted Score: 102175%
Critics Consensus: An effective pairing of period setting and timeless themes, The Nest wrings additional tension out of its unsettling story with an outstanding pair of lead performances.
Synopsis: An entrepreneur and his family begin to unravel after moving into an old country manor in England in the 1980s.... [More]
Starring: Jude Law, Carrie Coon, Oona Roche, Charlie Shotwell
Directed By: Sean Durkin

#5

The Aviator (2004)
86%

#5
Adjusted Score: 95446%
Critics Consensus: With a rich sense of period detail, The Aviator succeeds thanks to typically assured direction from Martin Scorsese and a strong performance from Leonardo DiCaprio, who charts Howard Hughes' descent from eccentric billionaire to reclusive madman.
Synopsis: Billionaire and aviation tycoon Howard Hughes (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a successful public figure: a director of big-budget Hollywood films such... [More]
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Kate Beckinsale, John C. Reilly
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#6

Contagion (2011)
85%

#6
Adjusted Score: 95643%
Critics Consensus: Tense, tightly plotted, and bolstered by a stellar cast, Contagion is an exceptionally smart -- and scary -- disaster movie.
Synopsis: When Beth Emhoff (Gwyneth Paltrow) returns to Minnesota from a Hong Kong business trip, she attributes the malaise she feels... [More]
Starring: Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law
Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 88727%
Critics Consensus: With Matt Damon's unsettling performance offering a darkly twisted counterpoint to Anthony Minghella's glossy direction, The Talented Mr. Ripley is a suspense thriller that lingers.
Synopsis: To be young and carefree amid the blue waters and idyllic landscape of sun-drenched Italy in the late 1950s; that's... [More]
Starring: Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, Cate Blanchett
Directed By: Anthony Minghella

#8

Gattaca (1997)
83%

#8
Adjusted Score: 85456%
Critics Consensus: Intelligent and scientifically provocative, Gattaca is an absorbing sci fi drama that poses important interesting ethical questions about the nature of science.
Synopsis: Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke) has always fantasized about traveling into outer space, but is grounded by his status as a... [More]
Starring: Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman, Jude Law, Gore Vidal
Directed By: Andrew Niccol

#9

Side Effects (2013)
81%

#9
Adjusted Score: 90343%
Critics Consensus: A smart, clever thriller with plenty of disquieting twists, Side Effects is yet another assured effort from director Steven Soderbergh.
Synopsis: For four years, Emily Taylor (Rooney Mara) has awaited the release of her husband, Martin (Channing Tatum), from being imprisoned... [More]
Starring: Jude Law, Rooney Mara, Channing Tatum, Catherine Zeta-Jones
Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 88450%
Critics Consensus: Somber, stately, and beautifully mounted, Sam Mendes' Road to Perdition is a well-crafted mob movie that explores the ties between fathers and sons.
Synopsis: Mike Sullivan (Tom Hanks) is an enforcer for powerful Depression-era Midwestern mobster John Rooney (Paul Newman). Rooney's son, Connor (Daniel... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Paul Newman, Jude Law, Jennifer Jason Leigh
Directed By: Sam Mendes

#11

Black Sea (2014)
80%

#11
Adjusted Score: 85415%
Critics Consensus: Black Sea may not be particularly deep, but thanks to Kevin Macdonald's judicious direction and a magnetic performance from Jude Law, it remains an efficiently well-crafted thriller.
Synopsis: Soon after losing his salvage job, former naval officer Robinson (Jude Law) assembles a misfit crew of unemployed sailors for... [More]
Starring: Jude Law, Scoot McNairy, Ben Mendelsohn, David Threlfall
Directed By: Kevin Macdonald

#12

Captain Marvel (2019)
79%

#12
Adjusted Score: 112976%
Critics Consensus: Packed with action, humor, and visual thrills, Captain Marvel introduces the MCU's latest hero with an origin story that makes effective use of the franchise's signature formula.
Synopsis: Captain Marvel is an extraterrestrial Kree warrior who finds herself caught in the middle of an intergalactic battle between her... [More]
Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou
Directed By: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 83033%
Critics Consensus: A curious, not always seamless, amalgamation of Kubrick's chilly bleakness and Spielberg's warm-hearted optimism, A.I. is, in a word, fascinating.
Synopsis: A robotic boy, the first programmed to love, David (Haley Joel Osment) is adopted as a test case by a... [More]
Starring: Haley Joel Osment, Jude Law, Frances O'Connor, Brendan Gleeson
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 80879%
Critics Consensus: A sort of Avengers for the elementary school set, Rise of the Guardians is wonderfully animated and briskly paced, but it's only so-so in the storytelling department.
Synopsis: Generation after generation, immortal Guardians like Santa Claus (Alec Baldwin), the Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman) and the Tooth Fairy (Isla... [More]
Starring: Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Jude Law, Isla Fisher
Directed By: Peter Ramsey

#15

eXistenZ (1999)
74%

#15
Adjusted Score: 76715%
Critics Consensus: Gooey, slimy, grotesque fun.
Synopsis: Video game designer Allegra Geller (Jennifer Jason Leigh) has created a virtual reality game called eXistenZ. After a crazed fan... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jude Law, Willem Dafoe, Ian Holm
Directed By: David Cronenberg

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 78409%
Critics Consensus: Although it softens the nasty edges of its source material, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events is a gothic visual treat, and it features a hilariously manic turn from Jim Carrey as the evil Count Olaf.
Synopsis: After the three young Baudelaire siblings are left orphaned by a fire in their mansion, they are carted off to... [More]
Starring: Jim Carrey, Liam Aiken, Emily Browning, Kara Hoffman
Directed By: Brad Silberling

#17

Wilde (1997)
72%

#17
Adjusted Score: 72974%
Critics Consensus: Wilde can't hope to communicate the entirety of its subject's fascinating life or outsize talent, but Stephen Fry's stellar performance offers abundant compensation.
Synopsis: Oscar Wilde (Stephen Fry) is a married writer who has occasionally indulged his weakness for male suitors. After much toil,... [More]
Starring: Stephen Fry, Jude Law, Vanessa Redgrave, Jennifer Ehle
Directed By: Brian Gilbert

#18

Cold Mountain (2003)
70%

#18
Adjusted Score: 78706%
Critics Consensus: The well-crafted Cold Mountain has an epic sweep and captures the horror and brutal hardship of war.
Synopsis: In this classic story of love and devotion set against the backdrop of the American Civil War, a wounded Confederate... [More]
Starring: Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger, Eileen Atkins
Directed By: Anthony Minghella

#19
#19
Adjusted Score: 78664%
Critics Consensus: Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow is slim on plot and characterization, but the visuals more than make up for it.
Synopsis: When gigantic robots attack New York City, "Sky Captain" (Jude Law) uses his private air force to fight them off.... [More]
Starring: Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, Angelina Jolie, Giovanni Ribisi
Directed By: Kerry Conran

#20

Sherlock Holmes (2009)
69%

#20
Adjusted Score: 79789%
Critics Consensus: Guy Ritchie's directorial style might not be quite the best fit for an update on the legendary detective, but Sherlock Holmes benefits from the elementary appeal of a strong performance by Robert Downey, Jr.
Synopsis: When a string of brutal murders terrorizes London, it doesn't take long for legendary detective Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.)... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Rachel McAdams, Mark Strong
Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#21

Closer (2004)
68%

#21
Adjusted Score: 75664%
Critics Consensus: Closer's talented cast and Mike Nichols' typically assured direction help smooth a bumpy journey from stage to screen.
Synopsis: Alice (Natalie Portman), an American stripper who has moved to London, meets Dan (Jude Law) on the street. While looking... [More]
Starring: Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Natalie Portman, Clive Owen
Directed By: Mike Nichols

#22
#22
Adjusted Score: 71863%
Critics Consensus: Terry Gilliam remains as indulgent as ever, but The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus represents a return to the intoxicatingly imaginative, darkly beautiful power of his earlier work, with fine performances to match all the visual spectacle.
Synopsis: Dr. Parnassus (Christopher Plummer), the leader of a traveling show, has a dark secret. Thousands of years ago he traded... [More]
Starring: Heath Ledger, Christopher Plummer, Verne Troyer, Andrew Garfield
Directed By: Terry Gilliam

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 69881%
Critics Consensus: I Heart Huckabees certainly isn't for everyone, but audiences attuned to its quirky wavelength will find a singularly brainy screwball comedy that refuses to pander.
Synopsis: Environmentalist Albert (Jason Schwartzman) enlists the services of "existential detectives" Bernard (Dustin Hoffman) and Vivian (Lily Tomlin) to solve the... [More]
Starring: Jason Schwartzman, Isabelle Huppert, Dustin Hoffman, Lily Tomlin
Directed By: David O. Russell

#24

Anna Karenina (2012)
63%

#24
Adjusted Score: 70444%
Critics Consensus: Joe Wright's energetic adaptation of Tolstoy's classic romance is a bold, visually stylized work -- for both better and worse.
Synopsis: Anna Karenina (Keira Knightley), the wife of a Russian imperial minister (Jude Law), creates a high-society scandal by an affair... [More]
Starring: Keira Knightley, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jude Law, Domhnall Gleeson
Directed By: Joe Wright

#25

Vox Lux (2018)
62%

#25
Adjusted Score: 76455%
Critics Consensus: Intriguing albeit flawed, Vox Lux probes the allures and pitfalls of modern celebrity with intelligence, visual style, and an assured Natalie Portman performance.
Synopsis: Celeste is a 13-year-old music prodigy who survives a horrific school shooting in Staten Island, N.Y., in 1999. Her talent... [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman, Raffey Cassidy, Jude Law, Stacy Martin
Directed By: Brady Corbet

#26
#26
Adjusted Score: 68414%
Critics Consensus: Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows is a good yarn thanks to its well-matched leading men but overall stumbles duplicating the well-oiled thrills of the original.
Synopsis: When Austria's crown prince is found dead, evidence seems to point to suicide. However, detective Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.)... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Noomi Rapace, Rachel McAdams
Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#27

Dom Hemingway (2013)
57%

#27
Adjusted Score: 61185%
Critics Consensus: Jude Law is clearly having fun in Dom Hemingway's title role, but viewers may find this purposely abrasive gangster dramedy isn't quite as enjoyable from the other side of the screen.
Synopsis: After serving 12 years in prison, a skilled safecracker (Jude Law) seeks payback and a chance to reconcile with his... [More]
Starring: Jude Law, Richard E. Grant, Demián Bichir, Emilia Clarke
Directed By: Richard Shepard

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: 58373%
Critics Consensus: Atmospheric and thrilling, Enemy at the Gates gets the look and feel of war right. However, the love story seems out of place.
Synopsis: Vassili (Jude Law) is a young Russian sharpshooter who becomes a legend when a savvy polical officer (Joseph Fiennes) makes... [More]
Starring: Joseph Fiennes, Jude Law, Rachel Weisz, Bob Hoskins
Directed By: Jean-Jacques Annaud

#29

Genius (2016)
52%

#29
Adjusted Score: 58581%
Critics Consensus: Genius seeks to honor worthy subjects, yet never gets close enough to the titular quality to make watching worth the effort.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Colin Firth, Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, Laura Linney
Directed By: Michael Grandage

#30

The Holiday (2006)
50%

#30
Adjusted Score: 55670%
Critics Consensus: While it's certainly sweet and even somewhat touching, The Holiday is so thoroughly predictable that audiences may end up opting for an early check-out time.
Synopsis: Two women, one (Cameron Diaz) from America and one (Kate Winslet) from Britain, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups... [More]
Starring: Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black
Directed By: Nancy Meyers

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: 51188%
Critics Consensus: Clint Eastwood's spare directorial style proves an ill fit for this Southern potboiler, which dutifully trudges through its mystery while remaining disinterested in the cultural flourishes that gave its source material its sense of intrigue.
Synopsis: In this adaptation of John Berendt's book, a young journalist, John Kelso (John Cusack), travels to Savannah, Ga., to cover... [More]
Starring: Kevin Spacey, John Cusack, Jack Thompson, The Lady Chablis
Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 58248%
Critics Consensus: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore avoids some of the pitfalls that plagued its predecessor, but lacks much of the magic that drew audiences into the wizarding world many movies ago.
Synopsis: Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of... [More]
Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen, Ezra Miller
Directed By: David Yates

#33

Alfie (2004)
48%

#33
Adjusted Score: 54087%
Critics Consensus: This unnecessary remake wants Alfie to have his cake and eat it, too, but a lack of sexual fizz and a sour performance by Jude Law conspire to deliver audiences a romantic comedy that isn't romantic or funny.
Synopsis: British-born ladies' man Alfie (Jude Law) exploits his job as a New York City limousine driver to meet and sleep... [More]
Starring: Jude Law, Marisa Tomei, Omar Epps, Nia Long
Directed By: Charles Shyer

#34
#34
Adjusted Score: 50217%
Critics Consensus: Though well filmed, My Blueberry Nights is a mixed bag of dedicated performers working with thin material.
Synopsis: After her boyfriend of five years breaks up with her, Elizabeth (Norah Jones) consoles herself by consuming creamy confections at... [More]
Starring: Norah Jones, Jude Law, David Strathairn, Rachel Weisz
Directed By: Kar Wai Wong

#35
#35
Adjusted Score: 44094%
Critics Consensus: Stylish, but emotionally uninvolving.
Synopsis: After years of murdering single women for their blood, debonair vampire Steven Griscz (Jude Law) can no longer quench his... [More]
Starring: Jude Law, Elina Lowensohn, Timothy Spall, Kerry Fox
Directed By: Po-Chih Leong

#36
#36
Adjusted Score: 9170%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Daisy (Claire Danes) is a smart and pretty teen who attends a prestigious private academy. Despite her privileged upbringing, Daisy... [More]
Starring: Jeanne Moreau, Claire Danes, Jude Law, James Van Der Beek
Directed By: Billy Hopkins

#37

Rage (2009)
38%

#37
Adjusted Score: 14071%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A blogger shoots interviews at a New York fashion house on his cell phone.... [More]
Starring: Simon Abkarian, Patrick J. Adams, Riz Ahmed, Bob Balaban
Directed By: Sally Potter

#38
#38
Adjusted Score: 55724%
Critics Consensus: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has glimmers of the magic familiar to Harry Potter fans, but the story's spell isn't as strong as earlier installments.
Synopsis: In an effort to thwart Grindelwald's plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings, Albus Dumbledore enlists... [More]
Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol
Directed By: David Yates

#39

Sleuth (2007)
36%

#39
Adjusted Score: 39793%
Critics Consensus: Sleuth is so obvious and coarse, rather than suspenseful and action-packed, that it does nothing to improve on the original version
Synopsis: Andrew Wyke (Michael Caine) is a highly successful mystery writer living in a beautiful and technologically advanced mansion in England.... [More]
Starring: Michael Caine, Jude Law, Harold Pinter, Carmel O'Sullivan
Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#40
#40
Adjusted Score: 38467%
Critics Consensus: This class warfare drama feels contrived and superficial: characters don't act logically as the movie manipulates them towards deconstructing various social issues.
Synopsis: Will (Jude Law), a landscape architect in London, is in the middle of a life crisis. His relationship with Liv... [More]
Starring: Jude Law, Juliette Binoche, Robin Wright Penn, Martin Freeman
Directed By: Anthony Minghella

#41
#41
Adjusted Score: 27238%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A young man (Jonny Lee Miller) reminisces about how a childhood friend introduced him to the biggest gangster in London.... [More]
Starring: Sadie Frost, Ray Winstone, Jonny Lee Miller, Jude Law
Directed By: Dominic Anciano

#42
#42
Adjusted Score: 12036%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: As a young boy, Danny (Jude Law) helped deliver his neighbor's infant daughter, Anna Swann. Despite his various relationships, Danny's... [More]
Starring: Jude Law, Gretchen Mol, Richard Ruccolo, Kevin Kilner
Directed By: Charlie Peters

#43
#43
Adjusted Score: 51327%
Critics Consensus: King Arthur: Legend of the Sword piles mounds of modern action flash on an age-old tale -- and wipes out much of what made it a classic story in the first place.
Synopsis: After the murder of his father, young Arthur's power-hungry uncle Vortigern seizes control of the crown. Robbed of his birthright,... [More]
Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Jude Law, Djimon Hounsou
Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#44
#44
Adjusted Score: 41793%
Critics Consensus: Blake Lively delivers an impressive lead performance, but The Rhythm Section plods predictably through a story that could have used some flashier riffs.
Synopsis: Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it... [More]
Starring: Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown, Raza Jaffrey
Directed By: Reed Morano

#45

Repo Men (2010)
22%

#45
Adjusted Score: 27487%
Critics Consensus: Repo Men has an intriguing premise, as well as a likable pair of leads, but they're wasted on a rote screenplay, indifferent direction, and mind-numbing gore.
Synopsis: In the future, medical technology has advanced to the point where people can buy artificial organs to extend their lives.... [More]
Starring: Jude Law, Forest Whitaker, Liev Schreiber, Alice Braga
Directed By: Miguel Sapochnik

#46

360 (2011)
20%

#46
Adjusted Score: 22670%
Critics Consensus: Spreading itself thin across a sprawling narrative without a unifying focus, 360 just keeps running in circles.
Synopsis: A man (Anthony Hopkins) searches for his missing daughter in one of several vignettes dealing with issues of love, loss... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Ben Foster, Dinara Drukarova, Gabriela Marcinkova
Directed By: Fernando Meirelles

#47
#47
Adjusted Score: 17719%
Critics Consensus: With a scenery-chewing performance from Sean Penn, an absence of political insight, and an overall lack of narrative cohesiveness, these Men give Oscar bait a bad name.
Synopsis: Charismatic Southern politician Willie Stark's (Sean Penn) idealism and good intentions give way to corruption after he becomes governor of... [More]
Starring: Sean Penn, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, James Gandolfini
Directed By: Steven Zaillian

