(Photo by Wilson Webb/Warner Bros. - Thumbnail: Columbia /Courtesy Everett Collection)

All Josh Brolin Movies Ranked

Josh Brolin: Goonie for life, though the whole killing-half-the-life-in-the-universe thing might put his membership in jeopardy. Having a role in The Goonies nets you cool points forever, but it took a while for Brolin to fully match his acting talent with the appropriate movies. 1998-2006, for example, didn’t net him a single Fresh movie, as he appeared in disparate films like The Mod Squad, Hollow Man, and Melinda and Melinda.

But nobody had a better 2007 than Brolin, as he appeared in three Certified Fresh projects: Grindhouse (the Planet Terror portion), American Gangster, and No Country for Old Men, the latter of which would go on to win Best Picture.

Brolin debuted in the MCU in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy as Thanos, though the character was depicted first by another actor in The Avengers. Thanos has been hanging over these movies like a purple Sword of Damocles, with the character requiring an actor of immense physical presence yet capable of emanating a kind of, yes, sensitivity and inner life to make this Mad Titan believable and near-relatable. As we’ve seen in Infinity War and Endgame, Marvel bet on the right actor. He portrayed hot planet tactican Gurney Halleck in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune, and he’s one of the lucky few to survive into Part Two, which has just entered production. Until we’re back to sniffin’ the spice and riding the sandworm electric, we’re ranking Josh Brolin’s movies by Tomatometer!



#11 Deadpool 2 (2018) 84% #11 Adjusted Score: 109439% Critics Consensus: Though it threatens to buckle under the weight of its meta gags, Deadpool 2 is a gory, gleeful lampoon of the superhero genre buoyed by Ryan Reynolds' undeniable charm. Synopsis: Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool meets Russell, an angry teenage mutant who lives at an orphanage. When Russell becomes the target of... Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool meets Russell, an angry teenage mutant who lives at an orphanage. When Russell becomes the target of... [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz Directed By: David Leitch

#12 Dune (2021) 83% #12 Adjusted Score: 110229% Critics Consensus: Dune occasionally struggles with its unwieldy source material, but those issues are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually thrilling adaptation. Synopsis: Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... [More] Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#16 The Goonies (1985) 76% #16 Adjusted Score: 79626% Critics Consensus: The Goonies is an energetic, sometimes noisy mix of Spielbergian sentiment and funhouse tricks that will appeal to kids and nostalgic adults alike. Synopsis: When two brothers find out they might lose their house they are desperate to find a way to keep their... When two brothers find out they might lose their house they are desperate to find a way to keep their... [More] Starring: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman Directed By: Richard Donner

#20 Everest (2015) 73% #20 Adjusted Score: 81654% Critics Consensus: Everest boasts all the dizzying cinematography a person could hope to get out a movie about mountain climbers, even if it's content to tread less challenging narrative terrain. Synopsis: On the morning of May 10, 1996, climbers (Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin) from two expeditions start their final ascent toward... On the morning of May 10, 1996, climbers (Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin) from two expeditions start their final ascent toward... [More] Starring: Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin, John Hawkes, Robin Wright Directed By: Baltasar Kormákur

#24 W. (2008) 58% #24 Adjusted Score: 66550% Critics Consensus: A surprisingly sympathetic portrayal of the 43rd American president, W. is fascinating in spots, but merely rudimentary as a whole. Synopsis: Flashbacks to key events in his life reveal the rise of George W. Bush from ne'er-do-well party boy and son... Flashbacks to key events in his life reveal the rise of George W. Bush from ne'er-do-well party boy and son... [More] Starring: Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Banks, Ellen Burstyn, James Cromwell Directed By: Oliver Stone

#27 Coastlines (2002) 48% #27 Adjusted Score: 47432% Critics Consensus: Coastlines features solid lead performances, but is hindered by an unconvincing love triangle and scattered direction. Not up to the standard of Victor Nunez's previous directorial efforts. Synopsis: Sonny (Timothy Olyphant) had to be strong to endure prison. By the time he arrives home to a small coastal... Sonny (Timothy Olyphant) had to be strong to endure prison. By the time he arrives home to a small coastal... [More] Starring: Timothy Olyphant, Josh Brolin, Sarah Wynter, Scott Wilson Directed By: Victor Nunez

#32 Oldboy (2013) 39% #32 Adjusted Score: 45000% Critics Consensus: Suitably grim and bloody yet disappointingly safe and shallow, Spike Lee's Oldboy remake neither surpasses the original nor adds anything new to its impressive legacy. Synopsis: Although his life is already in a downward spiral, things get much worse for advertising executive Joe Doucett (Josh Brolin)... Although his life is already in a downward spiral, things get much worse for advertising executive Joe Doucett (Josh Brolin)... [More] Starring: Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Olsen, Sharlto Copley, Michael Imperioli Directed By: Spike Lee

#38 Nightwatch (1998) 27% #38 Adjusted Score: 26831% Critics Consensus: Nightwatch loses much of what made its inspiration entertaining - and proves that when remaking a foreign film, hiring the original director is no guarantee of success. Synopsis: Law student Martin Bells (Ewan McGregor) needs to make some money, and so he takes a side job as a... Law student Martin Bells (Ewan McGregor) needs to make some money, and so he takes a side job as a... [More] Starring: Ewan McGregor, Nick Nolte, Josh Brolin, Patricia Arquette Directed By: Ole Bornedal