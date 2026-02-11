TAGGED AS: , , ,

(Photo by Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic. TEXAS RANGERS.)

All James Van Der Beek Movies and TV Ranked by Tomatometer

“I’m mad at the world, Joey. I’m a teenager.” From 1998 to 2003, every angsty adolescent saw themselves in James Van Der Beek’s Dawson Leery, the hopeless romantic dreamer who wanted to be the next Steven Spielberg. Van Der Beek was 21 when he starred in Dawson’s Creek and became a household name overnight, thanks to the show’s breakout success (it didn’t hurt that he was also listed in People magazine as one of the 50 most beautiful people in the world).

Van Der Beek would go on to appear in a series of cult classic films, including Varsity Blues, Texas Rangers, and Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back. He returned to TV to guest star in Ugly Betty, Criminal Minds, How I Met Your Mother, One Tree Hill, and Medium. Sadly, James Van Der Beek passed away in early 2026 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Celebrate his life by checking out our list, where we rank all of his movies and TV shows, sorted by Tomatometer. — Bryce Marrero


#2

Pose: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 96% Popcornmeter icon 88%

#2
Critics Consensus: Charged with energy, poise, and confidence, Pose pirouettes between artistic opulence and deliciously soapy drama to create a fresh new addition to Ryan Murphy's lexicon.
Starring: Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek, Michaela Rodriguez

#3

Castle in the Sky (1986)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#3
Critics Consensus: With a storytelling palette as rich and brilliant as its animation, Castle in the Sky thrillingly encapsulates Studio Ghibli's unique strengths.
Synopsis: Young orphan Sheeta and her kidnapper, Col. Muska, are flying to a military prison when their plane is attacked by [More]
Starring: Anna Paquin, James Van Der Beek, Cloris Leachman, Mark Hamill
Directed By: Hayao Miyazaki

#4

Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#4
Critics Consensus: An odd couple sitcom with a modern twist, Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 is sleeker and smarter than expected, thanks to strong acting and snappy dialogue.
Starring: Krysten Ritter, Dreama Walker, Liza Lapira, Mookie Blaiklock


#6

Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23: Season 2
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 82%

#6
Critics Consensus: The unique pairing of Krysten Ritter and Dreama Walker continues to entertain in the second snarky season of Don't Trust the B----, which further hones its comedic voice and snide asides.
Starring: Krysten Ritter, Dreama Walker, Mookie Blaiklock, Eric André

#7

How I Met Your Mother: Season 9
Tomatometer icon 79% Popcornmeter icon 71%

#7
Critics Consensus: How I Met Your Mother ends not with a bang, not with a whimper, but with an uneven final season that captures the show's best and worst tendencies.
Starring: Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris

#8

Harvest (2024)
Tomatometer icon 74%

#8
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Over seven hallucinatory days, a village with no name, in an undefined time and place, disappears. In Athina Rachel Tsangari's [More]
Starring: Harry Melling, Frank Dillane, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosy McEwen
Directed By: Athina Rachel Tsangari

#9

Dawson's Creek: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 74% Popcornmeter icon 75%

#9
Critics Consensus: Dawson's Creek's hyper-articulate teenagers and sexual frankness can be more cloying than pithy, but this teenage drama succeeds because of the fundamentals -- an appealing cast and juicy drama.
Starring: James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson

#10

Angus (1995)
Tomatometer icon 67%

#10
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Shy, obese teen Angus Bethune (Charlie Talbert) lives with his 18-wheeler-driving mom (Kathy Bates) and oddball grandfather (George C. Scott). [More]
Starring: Charlie Talbert, George C. Scott, Kathy Bates, Ariana Richards
Directed By: Patrick Read Johnson

#11

Bad Hair (2020)
Tomatometer icon 62%

#11
Critics Consensus: Bad Hair's unwieldy ambitions are easy to respect -- even if the film's tonal jumble and uneven execution are impossible to ignore.
Synopsis: Terror strikes when a woman's new hair weave seems to take on a life of its own. [More]
Starring: Elle Lorraine, Jay Pharoah, Lena Waithe, Kelly Rowland
Directed By: Justin Simien

#12

How I Met Your Mother: Season 8
Tomatometer icon 54% Popcornmeter icon 66%

#12
Critics Consensus: How I Met Your Mother wears out its welcome this season, with an anticlimactic reveal and rote, less-than-fruitful humor.
Starring: Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris

#13

Varsity Blues (1999)
Tomatometer icon 46%

#13
Critics Consensus: This is a predictable football movie that lacks intensity.
Synopsis: In West Canaan, Texas, high school football reigns supreme. When starting quarterback Lance Harbor (Paul Walker) turns up injured, the [More]
Starring: James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight, Paul Walker, Ron Lester
Directed By: Brian Robbins

#14

The Rules of Attraction (2002)
Tomatometer icon 45%

#14
Critics Consensus: A tiresome movie about unsympathetic college kids engaging in self-destructive behaviors.
Synopsis: Based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis, "Rules" centers around Patrick Bateman's younger brother and his college friends' bizarre [More]
Starring: James Van Der Beek, Ian Somerhalder, Shannyn Sossamon, Jessica Biel
Directed By: Roger Avary

#15

I Love You, I Love You Not (1997)
Tomatometer icon 40%

#15
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Daisy (Claire Danes) is a smart and pretty teen who attends a prestigious private academy. Despite her privileged upbringing, Daisy [More]
Starring: Jeanne Moreau, Claire Danes, Jude Law, James Van Der Beek
Directed By: Billy Hopkins

#16

Standing Still (2005)
Tomatometer icon 40%

#16
Critics Consensus: This coming-of-age film's young, attractive cast helps to mitigate the stultifying dialogue and uninspired direction.
Synopsis: A chain reaction of confrontations and romantic encounters occurs when college friends reunite for one's wedding. [More]
Starring: James Van Der Beek, Mena Suvari, Colin Hanks, Ethan Embry
Directed By: Matthew Cole Weiss

#17

CSI: Cyber: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 34% Popcornmeter icon 35%

#17
Critics Consensus: While stocked with impressive talent, CSI: Cyber fails to add anything truly new to the franchise, settling for a slightly modernized twist on the same typical crimefighting scenarios.
Starring: Patricia Arquette, James Van Der Beek, Peter MacNicol, Charley Koontz

#18

Labor Day (2013)
Tomatometer icon 34%

#18
Critics Consensus: Kate Winslet and Josh Brolin make for an undeniably compelling pair, but they can't quite rescue Labor Day from the pallid melodrama of its exceedingly ill-advised plot.
Synopsis: At the tender age of 13, Henry Wheeler (Gattlin Griffith) grapples with the pains of adolescence while caring for his [More]
Starring: Kate Winslet, Josh Brolin, Gattlin Griffith, Tobey Maguire
Directed By: Jason Reitman

#19

Formosa Betrayed (2009)
Tomatometer icon 33%

#19
Critics Consensus: Though the real-life drama it was inspired by could certainly form the basis for a worthwhile political action thriller, Formosa Betrayed isn't it.
Synopsis: A murder investigation takes a federal agent (James Van Der Beek) to the victim's native Taiwan. [More]
Starring: James Van Der Beek, Tzi Ma, Will Tiao, Wendy Crewson
Directed By: Adam Kane

#20

Backwards (2012)
Tomatometer icon 28%

#20
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Failing to make the Olympic rowing team, a young woman (Sarah Megan Thomas) moves back in with her widowed mother [More]
Starring: Sarah Megan Thomas, James Van Der Beek, Glenn Morshower, Margaret Colin
Directed By: Ben Hickernell

#21

Mercy: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 25% Popcornmeter icon - -

#21
Critics Consensus: Mercy is a heavy-handed medical drama that tries to draw blood from an overworn, cliched stone.
Starring: Taylor Schilling, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Michelle Trachtenberg, James Tupper

#22

The Big Bang (2010)
Tomatometer icon 19%

#22
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The search for a boxer's missing girlfriend and diamond fortune leads a detective (Antonio Banderas) to a reclusive billionaire and [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Sienna Guillory, Thomas Kretschmann, William Fichtner
Directed By: Tony Krantz

#23

Stolen (2012)
Tomatometer icon 18%

#23
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A former thief (Nicolas Cage) has just 12 hours to come up with $10 million after his former partner (Josh [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Danny Huston, Malin Akerman, M.C. Gainey
Directed By: Simon West

#24

Friends With Better Lives: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 13% Popcornmeter icon 69%

#24
Critics Consensus: With uninspired writing and a lack of chemistry between its leads, Friends With Better Lives is one you wouldn't wish on your worst enemy.
Starring: Kevin Connolly, Majandra Delfino, James Van Der Beek, Zoe Lister Jones

#25

Texas Rangers (2001)
Tomatometer icon 2%

#25
Critics Consensus: As far as westerns go, Texas Rangers is strictly mediocre stuff.
Synopsis: Texas, 1875. In a land without justice, where chaos reigns, one legendary man, Leander McNelly (Dylan McDermott), is chosen to [More]
Starring: James Van Der Beek, Dylan McDermott, Usher, Ashton Kutcher
Directed By: Steve Miner

Movie & TV News