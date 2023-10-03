(Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

All Jack Black Movies Ranked

School of Rock turns 20!

He was raised by satellite engineers, he grew up to wield the Pick of Destiny, and he’s amassed an impressive — and impressively eclectic — filmography as a manic funnyman, dramatic actor, and everything in between. We’re talking, of course, about the one and only Jack Black, a movie star whose singularly effusive charisma has helped fuel a string of blockbuster hits — King Kong, Tropic Thunder, the Jumanji revival — and cult classics — High Fidelity, Nacho Libre, School of Rock — stretching back for more than a quarter of a century. Clearly, this is a collected achievement worth celebrating — which is exactly why we’ve gone to the effort of rounding up his major film roles and sorting them by Tomatometer. How many Jack Black movies have you seen, and where do your favorites rank? Read on to find out!

#4 Bernie (2011) 88% #4 Adjusted Score: 94527% Critics Consensus: Richard Linklater's Bernie is a gently told and unexpectedly amusing true-crime comedy that benefits from an impressive performance by Jack Black. Synopsis: Assistant funeral director Bernie Tiede (Jack Black) is one of the most-beloved residents in the small Texas town of Carthage.... Assistant funeral director Bernie Tiede (Jack Black) is one of the most-beloved residents in the small Texas town of Carthage.... [More] Starring: Jack Black, Shirley MacLaine, Matthew McConaughey, Brady Coleman Directed By: Richard Linklater

#7 King Kong (2005) 84% #7 Adjusted Score: 94147% Critics Consensus: Featuring state-of-the-art special effects, terrific performances, and a majestic sense of spectacle, Peter Jackson's remake of King Kong is a potent epic that's faithful to the spirit of the 1933 original. Synopsis: Peter Jackson's expansive remake of the 1933 classic follows director Carl Denham (Jack Black) and his crew on a journey... Peter Jackson's expansive remake of the 1933 classic follows director Carl Denham (Jack Black) and his crew on a journey... [More] Starring: Naomi Watts, Jack Black, Adrien Brody, Andy Serkis Directed By: Peter Jackson

#11 Goosebumps (2015) 78% #11 Adjusted Score: 85617% Critics Consensus: Goosebumps boasts more than enough of its spooky source material's kid-friendly charm to make up for some slightly scattershot humor and a hurried pace. Synopsis: Upset about moving from the big city to a small town, young Zach Cooper (Dylan Minnette) finds a silver lining... Upset about moving from the big city to a small town, young Zach Cooper (Dylan Minnette) finds a silver lining... [More] Starring: Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, Odeya Rush, Ryan Lee Directed By: Rob Letterman

#22 Mars Attacks! (1996) 56% #22 Adjusted Score: 61793% Critics Consensus: Tim Burton's alien invasion spoof faithfully recreates the wooden characters and schlocky story of cheesy '50s sci-fi and Ed Wood movies -- perhaps a little too faithfully for audiences. Synopsis: A fleet of Martian spacecraft surrounds the world's major cities and all of humanity waits to see if the extraterrestrial... A fleet of Martian spacecraft surrounds the world's major cities and all of humanity waits to see if the extraterrestrial... [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan Directed By: Tim Burton

#36 Gulliver's Travels (2010) 20% #36 Adjusted Score: 24374% Critics Consensus: Though Jack Black is back doing what he does best, Gulliver's Travels largely fails to do any justice to its source material, relying instead on juvenile humor and special effects. Synopsis: Lemuel Gulliver (Jack Black) works in a mailroom at a city newspaper. While he is on an assignment in the... Lemuel Gulliver (Jack Black) works in a mailroom at a city newspaper. While he is on an assignment in the... [More] Starring: Jack Black, Jason Segel, Emily Blunt, Amanda Peet Directed By: Rob Letterman