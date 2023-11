(Photo by Lionsgate)

All Emma Stone Movies Ranked

Early Certified Fresh hits got Emma Stone quickly into the spotlight, starting with a notable secondary role in Superbad, jumping to co-star in Zombieland, and taking the lead in Easy A, which meant A-list. The Amazing Spider-Man franchise may have fizzled after, but since then Stone’s been on the Academy’s invite list. She was Oscar-nominated for Birdman, The Favourite, and La La Land, winning for the latter. Now, we’re ranking all Emma Stone movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#1 Poor Things (2023) 95% #1 Adjusted Score: 99979% Critics Consensus: Wildly imaginative and exhilaratingly over the top, Poor Things is a bizarre, brilliant tour de force for director Yorgos Lanthimos and star Emma Stone. Synopsis: From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a... From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a... [More] Starring: Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Christopher Abbott Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#2 The Favourite (2018) 93% #2 Adjusted Score: 117075% Critics Consensus: The Favourite sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars. Synopsis: In the early 18th century, England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving.... In the early 18th century, England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving.... [More] Starring: Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, Nicholas Hoult Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#4 Zombieland (2009) 89% #4 Adjusted Score: 99450% Critics Consensus: Wickedly funny and featuring plenty of gore, Zombieland is proof that the zombie subgenre is far from dead. Synopsis: After a virus turns most people into zombies, the world's surviving humans remain locked in an ongoing battle against the... After a virus turns most people into zombies, the world's surviving humans remain locked in an ongoing battle against the... [More] Starring: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin Directed By: Ruben Fleischer

#5 Superbad (2007) 88% #5 Adjusted Score: 96198% Critics Consensus: Deftly balancing vulgarity and sincerity while placing its protagonists in excessive situations, Superbad is an authentic take on friendship and the overarching awkwardness of the high school experience. Synopsis: High school seniors Seth and Evan have high hopes for a graduation party. The co-dependent teens plan to score booze... High school seniors Seth and Evan have high hopes for a graduation party. The co-dependent teens plan to score booze... [More] Starring: Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader Directed By: Greg Mottola

#10 The Help (2011) 76% #10 Adjusted Score: 85357% Critics Consensus: Though it fails to fully engage with its racial themes, The Help rises on the strength of its cast -- particularly Viola Davis, whose performance is powerful enough to carry the film on its own. Synopsis: In 1960s Mississippi, Southern society girl Skeeter (Emma Stone) returns from college with dreams of being a writer. She turns... In 1960s Mississippi, Southern society girl Skeeter (Emma Stone) returns from college with dreams of being a writer. She turns... [More] Starring: Viola Davis, Emma Stone, Bryce Dallas Howard, Octavia Spencer Directed By: Tate Taylor

#11 Cruella (2021) 75% #11 Adjusted Score: 96090% Critics Consensus: Cruella can't quite answer the question of why its title character needed an origin story, but this dazzling visual feast is awfully fun to watch whenever its leading ladies lock horns. Synopsis: Academy Award (R) winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the... Academy Award (R) winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the... [More] Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser Directed By: Craig Gillespie

#15 Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) 68% #15 Adjusted Score: 81366% Critics Consensus: Zombieland: Double Tap makes up for a lack of fresh brains with an enjoyable reunion that recaptures the spirit of the original and adds a few fun twists. Synopsis: Zombie slayers Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock leave the confines of the White House to travel to Graceland in... Zombie slayers Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock leave the confines of the White House to travel to Graceland in... [More] Starring: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin Directed By: Ruben Fleischer

#18 Irrational Man (2015) 46% #18 Adjusted Score: 55651% Critics Consensus: Irrational Man may prove rewarding for the most ardent Joaquin Phoenix fans or Woody Allen apologists, but all others most likely need not apply. Synopsis: A tormented philosophy professor (Joaquin Phoenix) considers murdering a corrupt judge to find meaning in his life.... A tormented philosophy professor (Joaquin Phoenix) considers murdering a corrupt judge to find meaning in his life.... [More] Starring: Jamie Blackley, Joaquin Phoenix, Parker Posey, Emma Stone Directed By: Woody Allen

#25 Aloha (2015) 20% #25 Adjusted Score: 27677% Critics Consensus: Meandering and insubstantial, Aloha finds writer-director Cameron Crowe at his most sentimental and least compelling. Synopsis: While on assignment in Oahu, Hawaii, military contractor Brian Gilcrest (Bradley Cooper) reconnects with his old flame Tracy Woodside (Rachel... While on assignment in Oahu, Hawaii, military contractor Brian Gilcrest (Bradley Cooper) reconnects with his old flame Tracy Woodside (Rachel... [More] Starring: Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Rachel McAdams, Bill Murray Directed By: Cameron Crowe