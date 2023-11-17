(Photo by Lionsgate)
All Emma Stone Movies Ranked
Early Certified Fresh hits got Emma Stone quickly into the spotlight, starting with a notable secondary role in Superbad, jumping to co-star in Zombieland, and taking the lead in Easy A, which meant A-list. The Amazing Spider-Man franchise may have fizzled after, but since then Stone’s been on the Academy’s invite list. She was Oscar-nominated for Birdman, The Favourite, and La La Land, winning for the latter. Now, we’re ranking all Emma Stone movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 99979%
Critics Consensus: Wildly imaginative and exhilaratingly over the top, Poor Things is a bizarre, brilliant tour de force for director Yorgos Lanthimos and star Emma Stone.
Synopsis:
From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 117075%
Critics Consensus: The Favourite sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars.
Synopsis:
In the early 18th century, England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving.... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 108508%
Critics Consensus: A thrilling leap forward for director Alejandro González Iñárritu, Birdman is an ambitious technical showcase powered by a layered story and outstanding performances from Michael Keaton and Edward Norton.
Synopsis:
Former cinema superhero Riggan Thomson (Michael Keaton) is mounting an ambitious Broadway production that he hopes will breathe new life... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 99450%
Critics Consensus: Wickedly funny and featuring plenty of gore, Zombieland is proof that the zombie subgenre is far from dead.
Synopsis:
After a virus turns most people into zombies, the world's surviving humans remain locked in an ongoing battle against the... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 96198%
Critics Consensus: Deftly balancing vulgarity and sincerity while placing its protagonists in excessive situations, Superbad is an authentic take on friendship and the overarching awkwardness of the high school experience.
Synopsis:
High school seniors Seth and Evan have high hopes for a graduation party. The co-dependent teens plan to score booze... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 92585%
Critics Consensus: It owes a huge debt to older (and better) teen comedies, but Easy A proves a smart, witty showcase for its irresistibly charming star, Emma Stone.
Synopsis:
Prompted by her popular best friend to spill details of her boring weekend, Olive (Emma Stone), a clean-cut teen, decides... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 101327%
Critics Consensus: Battle of the Sexes turns real-life events into a crowd-pleasing, well-acted dramedy that ably entertains while smartly serving up a volley of present-day parallels.
Synopsis:
The 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs became the most watched televised sports event of all... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 88533%
Critics Consensus: It never lives up to the first part of its title, but Crazy, Stupid, Love's unabashed sweetness -- and its terrifically talented cast -- more than make up for its flaws.
Synopsis:
Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) is living the American dream. He has a good job, a beautiful house, great children and... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 85543%
Critics Consensus: Another agreeable outing for the titular prehistoric clan, The Croods: A New Age may be the missing link for parents between more elevated family-friendly fare.
Synopsis:
Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs.... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 85357%
Critics Consensus: Though it fails to fully engage with its racial themes, The Help rises on the strength of its cast -- particularly Viola Davis, whose performance is powerful enough to carry the film on its own.
Synopsis:
In 1960s Mississippi, Southern society girl Skeeter (Emma Stone) returns from college with dreams of being a writer. She turns... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 96090%
Critics Consensus: Cruella can't quite answer the question of why its title character needed an origin story, but this dazzling visual feast is awfully fun to watch whenever its leading ladies lock horns.
Synopsis:
Academy Award (R) winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 87349%
Critics Consensus: A well-chosen cast and sure-handed direction allow The Amazing Spider-Man to thrill, despite revisiting many of the same plot points from 2002's Spider-Man.
Synopsis:
Abandoned by his parents and raised by an aunt and uncle, teenager Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), AKA Spider-Man, is trying... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 77234%
Critics Consensus: While it may not be as (ahem) evolved as the best modern animated fare, The Croods will prove solidly entertaining for families seeking a fast-paced, funny cartoon adventure.
Synopsis:
Prehistoric family the Croods live in a particularly dangerous moment in time. Patriarch Grug (Nicolas Cage), his mate, Ugga (Catherine... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 75536%
Critics Consensus: Friends with Benefits adds nothing new to its well-worn rom-com formula, but the chemistry between Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis is almost enough to carry the movie by itself.
Synopsis:
Jamie (Mila Kunis) is a New York-based executive recruiter who entices Dylan (Justin Timberlake), an art director from Los Angeles,... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 81366%
Critics Consensus: Zombieland: Double Tap makes up for a lack of fresh brains with an enjoyable reunion that recaptures the spirit of the original and adds a few fun twists.
Synopsis:
Zombie slayers Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock leave the confines of the White House to travel to Graceland in... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 66156%
Critics Consensus: While the cast is outstanding and the special effects are top-notch, the latest installment of the Spidey saga suffers from an unfocused narrative and an overabundance of characters.
Synopsis:
Confident in his powers as Spider-Man, Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) embraces his new role as a hero and spends time... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 59765%
Critics Consensus: While far from a failure, Magic in the Moonlight is too slight to stand with Woody Allen's finest work.
Synopsis:
In the 1920s, magician Stanley Crawford (Colin Firth) enjoys widespread acclaim as Chinese conjurer Wei Ling Soo, his stage persona.... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 55651%
Critics Consensus: Irrational Man may prove rewarding for the most ardent Joaquin Phoenix fans or Woody Allen apologists, but all others most likely need not apply.
Synopsis:
A tormented philosophy professor (Joaquin Phoenix) considers murdering a corrupt judge to find meaning in his life.... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 47604%
Critics Consensus: Anna Faris is game, but she can't salvage this middling, formulaic comedy.
Synopsis:
Sexpot Shelley Darlington (Anna Faris) lives comfortably at the Playboy Mansion, until a jealous rival gets her tossed out on... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 44470%
Critics Consensus: With a predictable and lightweight story, the earnest efforts of the cast are squandered by The Rocker's bland script.
Synopsis:
As a drummer with the '80s hair band Vesuvius, Robert "Fish" Fishman lived his dream as a rock 'n' roll... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 32365%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A frustrated novelist begins to depend less on his imaginary friend when he forms a unique bond with a Long... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 40277%
Critics Consensus: Though it's stylish and features a talented cast, Gangster Squad suffers from lackluster writing, underdeveloped characters, and an excessive amount of violence.
Synopsis:
Ruthless, Brooklyn-born mobster Mickey Cohen (Sean Penn) has 1949 Los Angeles in an iron fist, as he accumulates a fortune... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 33307%
Critics Consensus: A retread of A Christmas Carol, featuring Matthew McConaughey in a retread of his Dazed and Confused role, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past lacks originality, humor, and any semblance of charm.
Synopsis:
Celebrity photographer Connor Mead (Matthew McConaughey) lives life in the fast lane, committed to bachelorhood and simultaneous relationships with multiple... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 33499%
Critics Consensus: Only loosely based on the original TV series, Land of the Lost is decidedly less kid-friendly and feels more like a series of inconsistent sketches than a cohesive adventure comedy.
Synopsis:
A space-time vortex sucks scientist Rick Marshall (Will Ferrell), his assistant Holly (Anna Friel) and a survivalist Will (Danny R.... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 27677%
Critics Consensus: Meandering and insubstantial, Aloha finds writer-director Cameron Crowe at his most sentimental and least compelling.
Synopsis:
While on assignment in Oahu, Hawaii, military contractor Brian Gilcrest (Bradley Cooper) reconnects with his old flame Tracy Woodside (Rachel... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 12620%
Critics Consensus: Dull and unfunny, Marmaduke offers family filmgoers little more than another round of talking animals and scatological humor.
Synopsis:
With the help of his best feline friend, a lovable Great Dane named Marmaduke (Owen Wilson) helps his family (Lee... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 7440%
Critics Consensus: A star-studded turkey, Movie 43 is loaded with gleefully offensive and often scatological gags, but it's largely bereft of laughs.
Synopsis:
Twelve directors, including Peter Farrelly, Griffin Dunne and Brett Ratner, contributed to this collection of outrageous spoofs and stories. A... [More]