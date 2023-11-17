(Photo by Lionsgate)

All Emma Stone Movies Ranked

Early Certified Fresh hits got Emma Stone quickly into the spotlight, starting with a notable secondary role in Superbad, jumping to co-star in Zombieland, and taking the lead in Easy A, which meant A-list. The Amazing Spider-Man franchise may have fizzled after, but since then Stone’s been on the Academy’s invite list. She was Oscar-nominated for Birdman, The Favourite, and La La Land, winning for the latter. Now, we’re ranking all Emma Stone movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#1 Poor Things (2023) 95% #1 Adjusted Score: 99979% Critics Consensus: Wildly imaginative and exhilaratingly over the top, Poor Things is a bizarre, brilliant tour de force for director Yorgos Lanthimos and star Emma Stone. Synopsis: From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a... From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a... [More] Starring: Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Christopher Abbott Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#4 Zombieland (2009) 89% #4 Adjusted Score: 99450% Critics Consensus: Wickedly funny and featuring plenty of gore, Zombieland is proof that the zombie subgenre is far from dead. Synopsis: After a virus turns most people into zombies, the world's surviving humans remain locked in an ongoing battle against the... After a virus turns most people into zombies, the world's surviving humans remain locked in an ongoing battle against the... [More] Starring: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin Directed By: Ruben Fleischer

#5 Superbad (2007) 88% #5 Adjusted Score: 96198% Critics Consensus: Deftly balancing vulgarity and sincerity while placing its protagonists in excessive situations, Superbad is an authentic take on friendship and the overarching awkwardness of the high school experience. Synopsis: High school seniors Seth and Evan have high hopes for a graduation party. The co-dependent teens plan to score booze... High school seniors Seth and Evan have high hopes for a graduation party. The co-dependent teens plan to score booze... [More] Starring: Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader Directed By: Greg Mottola