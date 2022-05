All Clint Eastwood Movies Ranked

Go ahead, punks, make your day: Take a look at movies starring Clint Eastwood!

The astonishing career begins with blowing up a giant spider with a jet missile in Tarantula. Eastwood didn’t have any lines in that one, and not many more nine years later in A Fistful of Dollars, but that wasn’t going to stop him from becoming an international star. (That’s currently his best-reviewed movie: It’s Certified Fresh by critics and we list more of those next in the list.) Further movies as the Sergio Leone’s Man With No Name made him the spaghetti Western icon, and the Dirty Harry series made him a man for modern times. Along the way, he picked up directing, cranking out movies with stunning efficiency, often giving himself the main role for a little career longevity, not to mention Best Picture wins with Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby. In The Mule, Eastwood directs once more and appears on-screen notably for the first time since Trouble With the Curve. He followed that up with 2021’s Cry Macho.

Feelin’ lucky? Pick any movie from Eastwood’s filmography and you just might witness a piece of cinema legend.

#3 Unforgiven (1992) 96% #3 Adjusted Score: 105484% Critics Consensus: As both director and star, Clint Eastwood strips away decades of Hollywood varnish applied to the Wild West, and emerges with a series of harshly eloquent statements about the nature of violence. Synopsis: When prostitute Delilah Fitzgerald (Anna Thomson) is disfigured by a pair of cowboys in Big Whiskey, Wyoming, her fellow brothel... When prostitute Delilah Fitzgerald (Anna Thomson) is disfigured by a pair of cowboys in Big Whiskey, Wyoming, her fellow brothel... [More] Starring: Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, Richard Harris Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#5 Million Dollar Baby (2004) 90% #5 Adjusted Score: 101371% Critics Consensus: Clint Eastwood's assured direction - combined with knockout performances from Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman - help Million Dollar Baby to transcend its clichés, and the result is deeply heartfelt and moving. Synopsis: Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood) is a veteran Los Angeles boxing trainer who keeps almost everyone at arm's length, except his... Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood) is a veteran Los Angeles boxing trainer who keeps almost everyone at arm's length, except his... [More] Starring: Clint Eastwood, Hilary Swank, Morgan Freeman, Anthony Mackie Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#8 Dirty Harry (1971) 88% #8 Adjusted Score: 92875% Critics Consensus: As tough and taciturn as its no-nonsense hero, Dirty Harry delivers a deceptively layered message without sacrificing an ounce of its solid action impact. Synopsis: Cop Harry Callahan (Clint Eastwood) attempts to track down a psychopathic rooftop killer before a kidnapped girl dies. When he... Cop Harry Callahan (Clint Eastwood) attempts to track down a psychopathic rooftop killer before a kidnapped girl dies. When he... [More] Starring: Clint Eastwood, Harry Guardino, Reni Santoni, John Larch Directed By: Don Siegel

#10 Space Cowboys (2000) 78% #10 Adjusted Score: 82145% Critics Consensus: While the plot is overly cliched, the suberb acting by the stars (especially the tense interactions between Clint Eastwood and Tommy Lee Jones) and the spectacular special effects make this a movie worth seeing. Synopsis: Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland and James Garner star as a group of pilots whose time has come... Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland and James Garner star as a group of pilots whose time has come... [More] Starring: Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland, James Garner Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#14 Pale Rider (1985) 93% #14 Adjusted Score: 93549% Critics Consensus: Nearly a decade after The Outlaw Josey Wales, Clint Eastwood returns as a director to the genre that made his name with this elegant, spiritual Western that riffs on the classic Shane. Synopsis: When property owner Coy LaHood (Richard Dysart) starts using a band of hooligans to terrorize a group of small-town gold... When property owner Coy LaHood (Richard Dysart) starts using a band of hooligans to terrorize a group of small-town gold... [More] Starring: Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty, Carrie Snodgress, Christopher Penn Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#15 Honkytonk Man (1982) 93% #15 Adjusted Score: 50851% Critics Consensus: Clint Eastwood succeeds in revealing his softer side in Honkytonk Man, a surprisingly sweet and heartwarming road movie that hums along at a pleasant pace. Synopsis: A 1930s country singer (Clint Eastwood) tries to reach Nashville sober, with his nephew (Kyle Eastwood), to audition at the... A 1930s country singer (Clint Eastwood) tries to reach Nashville sober, with his nephew (Kyle Eastwood), to audition at the... [More] Starring: Clint Eastwood, Kyle Eastwood, John McIntire, Alexa Kenin Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#26 Kelly's Heroes (1970) 78% #26 Adjusted Score: 79645% Critics Consensus: Kelly's Heroes subverts its World War II setting with pointed satirical commentary on modern military efforts, offering an entertaining hybrid of heist caper and battlefield action. Synopsis: In the midst of World War II, an array of colorful American soldiers gets inside information from a drunk German... In the midst of World War II, an array of colorful American soldiers gets inside information from a drunk German... [More] Starring: Clint Eastwood, Telly Savalas, Don Rickles, Donald Sutherland Directed By: Brian G. Hutton

#30 The Enforcer (1976) 69% #30 Adjusted Score: 70820% Critics Consensus: Though the slightest hints of series fatigue begin to emerge, The Enforcer delivers riveting action and better humor than its predecessors. Synopsis: Police officer "Dirty Harry" Callahan (Clint Eastwood) is reassigned from homicide to personnel after his latest use of excessive force.... Police officer "Dirty Harry" Callahan (Clint Eastwood) is reassigned from homicide to personnel after his latest use of excessive force.... [More] Starring: Clint Eastwood, Tyne Daly, Harry Guardino, Bradford Dillman Directed By: James Fargo