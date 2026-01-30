(Photo by Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection. BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE)

All Catherine O’Hara Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

As Kate McCallister in Home Alone, Emmy award-winning actress Catherine O’Hara was the movie mom to every kid in the ’90s, the one that was willing to cancel an entire vacation just to make it back home to us (forget the fact that she forgot us there in the first place). While she may have started her career in sketch comedy, where she won a Primetime Emmy for Second City Television, she would breakout into movies in a big way by starring in three landmark films: Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice, Chris Columbus’ Home Alone, and its sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

When she wasn’t being the forgetful mom of the Home Alone movies, she was showcasing her comedic chops as a regular collaborator for Christopher Guest, starring in Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Win, and For Your Consideration. O’Hara also contributed her voice talents to many animated classics, such as Nightmare Before Christmas, Chicken Little, Monster House, The Wild Robot, and would re-team with Tim Burton on Frankenweenie.

Towards the latter half of her career, she found major success in television, winning another Emmy for her role as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek, and was nominated twice more for The Studio and her dramatic turn on The Last of Us. And now we’re celebrating her life and career by collecting Catherine O’Hara’s movies and television shows, and sorting them by Tomatometer. Check out our list, and see where your favorites rank! — Bryce Marrero

#10 Beetlejuice (1988)

83% #10 Critics Consensus: Brilliantly bizarre and overflowing with ideas, Beetlejuice offers some of Michael Keaton's most deliciously manic work - and creepy, funny fun for the whole family. Synopsis: After Barbara and Adam Maitland die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their country residence, unable to After Barbara and Adam Maitland die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their country residence, unable to [More] Starring: Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones Directed By: Tim Burton

#11 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)

75% #11 Critics Consensus: Michael Keaton's devious poltergeist still has plenty of juice left in this madcap return to form for Tim Burton, marrying charming practical effects and ghoulish gags to provide a fun fun time. Synopsis: Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still [More] Starring: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega Directed By: Tim Burton

#24 Searching for Debra Winger (2002)

80% #24 Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Rosanna Arquette interviews actresses who discuss the challenges of making movies as they grow older. Rosanna Arquette interviews actresses who discuss the challenges of making movies as they grow older. [More] Directed By: Rosanna Arquette

#35 A.C.O.D. (2013)

52% #35 Critics Consensus: Despite its impressive cast and some sharp observations, A.C.O.D. is neither funny enough nor poignant enough to work as a potent comedy or incisive satire. Synopsis: An attempt to negotiate a truce between his bitterly divorced parents sends a man (Adam Scott) back to his childhood An attempt to negotiate a truce between his bitterly divorced parents sends a man (Adam Scott) back to his childhood [More] Starring: Adam Scott, Richard Jenkins, Catherine O'Hara, Amy Poehler Directed By: Stuart Zicherman