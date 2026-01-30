TAGGED AS: , , ,

All Catherine O’Hara Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

As Kate McCallister in Home Alone, Emmy award-winning actress Catherine O’Hara was the movie mom to every kid in the ’90s, the one that was willing to cancel an entire vacation just to make it back home to us (forget the fact that she forgot us there in the first place). While she may have started her career in sketch comedy, where she won a Primetime Emmy for Second City Television, she would breakout into movies in a big way by starring in three landmark films: Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice, Chris Columbus’ Home Alone, and its sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

When she wasn’t being the forgetful mom of the Home Alone movies, she was showcasing her comedic chops as a regular collaborator for Christopher Guest, starring in Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Win, and For Your Consideration.  O’Hara also contributed her voice talents to many animated classics, such as Nightmare Before Christmas, Chicken Little, Monster House, The Wild Robot, and would re-team with Tim Burton on Frankenweenie

Towards the latter half of her career, she found major success in television, winning another Emmy for her role as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek, and was nominated twice more for The Studio and her dramatic turn on The Last of Us. And now we’re celebrating her life and career by collecting Catherine O’Hara’s movies and television shows, and sorting them by Tomatometer. Check out our list, and see where your favorites rank! — Bryce Marrero

#1

The Wild Robot (2024)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#1
Critics Consensus: A simple tale told with great sophistication, The Wild Robot is wondrous entertainment that dazzles the eye while filling your heart to the brim.
Synopsis: The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot--ROZZUM unit 7134, "Roz" for short -- that is shipwrecked on an [More]
Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy
Directed By: Christopher Sanders
#2

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Tomatometer icon 95%

#2
Critics Consensus: The Nightmare Before Christmas is a stunningly original and visually delightful work of stop-motion animation.
Synopsis: The film follows the misadventures of Jack Skellington, Halloweentown's beloved pumpkin king, who has become bored with the same annual [More]
Starring: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara, William Hickey
Directed By: Henry Selick
#3

Best in Show (2000)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#3
Critics Consensus: A fine example of writer-director-star Christopher Guest's gift for improv comedy, Best in Show boasts an appealingly quirky premise and a brilliantly talented cast.
Synopsis: The tension is palpable, the excitement is mounting and the heady scent of competition is in the air as hundreds [More]
Starring: Michael Hitchcock, Parker Posey, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara
Directed By: Christopher Guest
#4

When Marnie Was There (2014)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#4
Critics Consensus: When Marnie Was There is still blessed with enough visual and narrative beauty to recommend, even if it isn't quite as magical as Studio Ghibli's greatest works.
Synopsis: A tomboy (Hailee Steinfeld) explores a long-abandoned villa and meets a mysterious blonde girl only she can see. [More]
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Kathy Bates, Mila Brener, Ellen Burstyn
Directed By: Hiromasa Yonebayashi
#5

After Hours (1985)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#5
Critics Consensus: Bursting with frantic energy and tinged with black humor, After Hours is a masterful -- and often overlooked -- detour in Martin Scorsese's filmography.
Synopsis: In a Manhattan cafe, word processor Paul Hackett (Griffin Dunne) meets and talks literature with Marcy (Rosanna Arquette). Later that [More]
Starring: Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette, Teri Garr, Verna Bloom
Directed By: Martin Scorsese
#6

Waiting for Guffman (1996)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#6
Critics Consensus: This riotously deadpan mockumentary about aspiring community theater performers never stoops to ridicule oft-ridiculous characters.
Synopsis: When the town of Blaine, Mo., approaches its sesquicentennial, there's only one way to celebrate: with a musical revue called [More]
Starring: Christopher Guest, Eugene Levy, Fred Willard, Catherine O'Hara
Directed By: Christopher Guest
#7

John Candy: I Like Me (2025)
Tomatometer icon 89%

#7
Critics Consensus: Focusing on the good times as it chronicles John Candy's life and career, I Like Me gathers those who knew and loved the iconic actor for a bittersweet retrospective that feels like a cathartic group hug.
Synopsis: From director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds--both lifelong John Candy fans--comes John Candy: I Like Me, an exploration of [More]
Starring: Bill Murray, Tom Hanks, Steve Martin, Dan Aykroyd
Directed By: Colin Hanks
#8

Frankenweenie (2012)
Tomatometer icon 87%

#8
Critics Consensus: Frankenweenie is an energetic stop-motion horror movie spoof with lovingly crafted visuals and a heartfelt, oddball story.
Synopsis: Young Victor Frankenstein (Charlie Tahan) is a science nerd and outsider at school, but he does have one good friend: [More]
Starring: Catherine O'Hara, Martin Short, Martin Landau, Charlie Tahan
Directed By: Tim Burton
#9

A Mighty Wind (2003)
Tomatometer icon 87%

#9
Critics Consensus: Though not as uproariously funny as Guest's previous movies, A Mighty Wind is also more heartfelt.
Synopsis: In this hilarious backstage mockumentary, three eclectic, never-quite-famous folk bands come together for the first time in decades following the [More]
Starring: Bob Balaban, Christopher Guest, John Michael Higgins, Eugene Levy
Directed By: Christopher Guest
#10

Beetlejuice (1988)
Tomatometer icon 83%

#10
Critics Consensus: Brilliantly bizarre and overflowing with ideas, Beetlejuice offers some of Michael Keaton's most deliciously manic work - and creepy, funny fun for the whole family.
Synopsis: After Barbara and Adam Maitland die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their country residence, unable to [More]
Starring: Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones
Directed By: Tim Burton
#11

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)
Tomatometer icon 75%

#11
Critics Consensus: Michael Keaton's devious poltergeist still has plenty of juice left in this madcap return to form for Tim Burton, marrying charming practical effects and ghoulish gags to provide a fun fun time.
Synopsis: Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still [More]
Starring: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega
Directed By: Tim Burton
#12

Over the Hedge (2006)
Tomatometer icon 75%

#12
Critics Consensus: Even if it's not an animation classic, Over the Hedge is clever and fun, and the jokes cater to family members of all ages.
Synopsis: When Verne (Garry Shandling) and fellow woodland friends awake from winter's hibernation, they find they have some new neighbors: humans, [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis, Garry Shandling, Steve Carell, William Shatner
Directed By: Tim Johnson, Karey Kirkpatrick
#13

Monster House (2006)
Tomatometer icon 75%

#13
Critics Consensus: Monster House welcomes kids and adults alike into a household full of smart, monstrous fun.
Synopsis: No adults believe three youths' (Mitchel Musso, Spencer Locke, Sam Lerner) assertion that a neighboring residence is a living creature [More]
Starring: Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mitchel Musso, Spencer Locke
Directed By: Gil Kenan
#14

Elemental (2023)
Tomatometer icon 73%

#14
Critics Consensus: Elemental may not satisfy as fully as the greatest Pixar pictures, but it remains a solid story told with dazzling visual flair.
Synopsis: Disney and Pixar's "Elemental," an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live [More]
Starring: Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi
Directed By: Peter Sohn
#15

Schitt's Creek: Season 6
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 93%

#15
Critics Consensus: Witty, warm, and with just the right blend of wisdom and wisecracks, Schitt's Creek's final season is the perfect farewell to the Roses and the town that changed their lives.
Starring: Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott
#16

Schitt's Creek: Season 5
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 94%

#16
Critics Consensus: Filled with hard-earned character growth and a deft knack for belly laughs, this big-hearted fifth season finds Schitt's Creek thriving as much as its titular community.
Starring: Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott
#17

Schitt's Creek: Season 4
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 94%

#17
Critics Consensus: The comedic real estate value rises for Schitt's Creek in its fourth year, the series gradually maturing into appointment viewing with a big, beating heart beneath its absurdity.
Starring: Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott
#19

The Studio
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 76%

#19
Synopsis: Matt Remick is the newly appointed head of Continental Studios; desperate for celebrity approval, he and his executive team at [More]
Starring: Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz
#20

The Last of Us: Season 2
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 37%

#20
Critics Consensus: Grabbing onto thorny moral questions with its bare hands, The Last of Us' second season is a challenging expansion that retains its predecessor's superb performances and verisimilitude.
Starring: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Isabela Merced
#21

The Paper (1994)
Tomatometer icon 86%

#21
Critics Consensus: Fast and frenetic, The Paper captures the energy of the newsroom thanks to its cast and director on first-rate form.
Synopsis: Henry Hackett (Michael Keaton) is an editor at the New York Sun, a tabloid paper facing financial cuts. His pregnant [More]
Starring: Michael Keaton, Glenn Close, Robert Duvall, Marisa Tomei
Directed By: Ron Howard
#22

A Monster in Paris (2011)
Tomatometer icon 86%

#22
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Raoul and Emile accidentally release a monster from an eccentric scientist's greenhouse and vow to track it down. They soon [More]
Starring: Adam Goldberg, Catherine O'Hara, Danny Huston, Bob Balaban
Directed By: Bibo Bergeron
#23

Nothing Personal (2009)
Tomatometer icon 82%

#23
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Anne leaves Holland behind and moves to Ireland where she meets a hermit named Martin. [More]
Starring: Stephen Rea, Lotte Verbeek, Wimie Wilhelm, Tom Charlfa
Directed By: Urszula Antoniak
#24

Searching for Debra Winger (2002)
Tomatometer icon 80%

#24
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Rosanna Arquette interviews actresses who discuss the challenges of making movies as they grow older. [More]
Directed By: Rosanna Arquette
#25

The Life Before This (1999)
Tomatometer icon 80%

#25
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Fate brings a lawyer (Joe Pantoliano), an exterminator (Stephen Rea), a dressmaker (Catherine O'Hara), a student and others together for [More]
Starring: Stephen Rea, Catherine O'Hara, Joe Pantoliano, Sarah Polley
Directed By: Jerry Ciccoritti
#26

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
Tomatometer icon 73%

#26
Critics Consensus: Some may find its dark tone and slender narrative off-putting, but Spike Jonze's heartfelt adaptation of the classic children's book is as beautiful as it is uncompromising.
Synopsis: Feeling misunderstood at home and at school, mischievous Max (Max Records) escapes to the land of the Wild Things, majestic [More]
Starring: Catherine Keener, Max Records, Mark Ruffalo, James Gandolfini
Directed By: Spike Jonze
#27

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Tomatometer icon 72%

#27
Critics Consensus: Although it softens the nasty edges of its source material, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events is a gothic visual treat, and it features a hilariously manic turn from Jim Carrey as the evil Count Olaf.
Synopsis: After the three young Baudelaire siblings are left orphaned by a fire in their mansion, they are carted off to [More]
Starring: Jim Carrey, Liam Aiken, Emily Browning, Kara Hoffman
Directed By: Brad Silberling
#28

Schitt's Creek: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 89%

#28
Critics Consensus: The title is one of the best jokes of Schitt's Creek, but performances from Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara give the writing a comedic boost.
Starring: Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott
#29

Away We Go (2009)
Tomatometer icon 67%

#29
Critics Consensus: Built on a set of quirks and charms that are as noticeable as they are interchangeable, Away We Go is a sweet but uneven road trip.
Synopsis: As they await the birth of their baby, a couple (John Krasinski, Maya Rudolph) travel across America in search of [More]
Starring: John Krasinski, Maya Rudolph, Jeff Daniels, Carmen Ejogo
Directed By: Sam Mendes
#30

Home Alone (1990)
Tomatometer icon 66%

#30
Critics Consensus: Home Alone's uneven but frequently funny premise, stretched unreasonably thin, is buoyed by Macaulay Culkin's cute performance and strong supporting stars.
Synopsis: When bratty 8-year-old Kevin McCallister acts out the night before a family trip to Paris, his mother makes him sleep [More]
Starring: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O'Hara
Directed By: Chris Columbus
#31

Dick Tracy (1990)
Tomatometer icon 63%

#31
Critics Consensus: Dick Tracy is stylish, unique, and an undeniable technical triumph, but it ultimately struggles to rise above its two-dimensional artificiality.
Synopsis: Hard-boiled detective Dick Tracy (Warren Beatty) is searching for evidence that proves Alphonse Big Boy Caprice is the city's most [More]
Starring: Warren Beatty, Madonna, Charlie Korsmo, Glenne Headly
Directed By: Warren Beatty
#32

Game 6 (2005)
Tomatometer icon 62%

#32
Critics Consensus: Though packed with Don DeLillo's witty dialogue and bolstered by strong performances, particularly by lead Michael Keaton, Game 6 also suffers from uneven direction and overwrought symbolism.
Synopsis: It's 1986, and New York playwright Nicky Rogan faces a series of fears, but none more frightening than the powerful [More]
Starring: Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Ari Graynor, Bebe Neuwirth
Directed By: Michael Hoffman
#33

For Your Consideration (2006)
Tomatometer icon 53%

#33
Critics Consensus: As the object of satire gets bigger the jokes become thinner, and Christopher Guest isn't as droll or insightful here than when he was lampooning smaller subjects.
Synopsis: The possibility of Oscar gold holds the cast and crew of an independent film in its grip after the performance [More]
Starring: Christopher Guest, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Harry Shearer
Directed By: Christopher Guest
#34

Betsy's Wedding (1990)
Tomatometer icon 56%

#34
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Jake (Dylan Walsh) and Betsy (Molly Ringwald) are a young couple looking to tie the knot. Content with an understated, [More]
Starring: Alan Alda, Madeline Kahn, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy
Directed By: Alan Alda
#35

A.C.O.D. (2013)
Tomatometer icon 52%

#35
Critics Consensus: Despite its impressive cast and some sharp observations, A.C.O.D. is neither funny enough nor poignant enough to work as a potent comedy or incisive satire.
Synopsis: An attempt to negotiate a truce between his bitterly divorced parents sends a man (Adam Scott) back to his childhood [More]
Starring: Adam Scott, Richard Jenkins, Catherine O'Hara, Amy Poehler
Directed By: Stuart Zicherman
#36

Penelope (2006)
Tomatometer icon 53%

#36
Critics Consensus: Though Penelope has a charming cast and an appealing message, it ultimately suffers from faulty narrative and sloppy direction.
Synopsis: Born with the snout of a pig, young Penelope Wilhern spends life a virtual prisoner in her home. Believing that [More]
Starring: Christina Ricci, James McAvoy, Catherine O'Hara, Peter Dinklage
Directed By: Mark Palansky
#37

Brother Bear 2 (2006)
Tomatometer icon 50%

#37
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: This animated tale finds big bear Kenai emerging from hibernation with a ferocious hunger. When he goes to eat some [More]
Starring: Patrick Dempsey, Mandy Moore, Wanda Sykes, Jeremy Suarez
Directed By: Ben Gluck
#38

Pippi Longstocking (1997)
Tomatometer icon 50%

#38
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An independent Swedish child lives alone, foils crooks and astounds neighbors in her seafaring father's absence. [More]
Starring: Melissa Altro, Catherine O'Hara, Carole Pope, David Thomas
Directed By: Michael Schaack, Clive A. Smith
#39

A Simple Twist of Fate (1994)
Tomatometer icon 48%

#39
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Small-town recluse Michael McCann (Steve Martin) lives an isolated existence until unusual events pull him out of his shell. After [More]
Starring: Steve Martin, Gabriel Byrne, Laura Linney, Catherine O'Hara
Directed By: Gillies MacKinnon
#40

Tall Tale: The Unbelievable Adventures of Pecos Bill (1995)
Tomatometer icon 48%

#40
Critics Consensus: Tall Tale draws on American folk legends for a family-friendly adventure with disappointingly little appeal.
Synopsis: Legendary American folk heroes come to life as young Daniel Hackett (Nick Stahl) embarks on a quest to save his [More]
Starring: Patrick Swayze, Oliver Platt, Roger Aaron Brown, Nick Stahl
Directed By: Jeremiah S. Chechik
#41

Orange County (2002)
Tomatometer icon 47%

#41
Critics Consensus: Smarter than the average teen movie, but a little on the unmemorable side.
Synopsis: A smart high-school student with his heart set on going to Stanford is horrified when his guidance counselor accidentally sends [More]
Starring: Colin Hanks, Jack Black, Catherine O'Hara, Schuyler Fisk
Directed By: Jake Kasdan
#42

The Addams Family (2019)
Tomatometer icon 46%

#42
Critics Consensus: The Addams Family's starry voice cast and eye-catching animation aren't enough to outweigh its saccharine handling of the delightfully dark source material.
Synopsis: Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams Family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- are readily [More]
Starring: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard
Directed By: Conrad Vernon, Greg Tiernan
#43

Heartburn (1986)
Tomatometer icon 46%

#43
Critics Consensus: Despite an astonishing collection of talent across the board, Heartburn's aimless plot inspires mild indigestion instead of romantic ardor.
Synopsis: Rachel Samstat (Meryl Streep), a New York food critic, beds Mark Forman (Jack Nicholson), a Washington, D.C., newspaper columnist. The [More]
Starring: Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson, Maureen Stapleton, Jeff Daniels
Directed By: Mike Nichols
#44

Extinct (2021)
Tomatometer icon 43%

#44
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The original adventure-comedy follows Op and Ed, two adorable donut-shaped animals -- FLUMMELS -- who accidentally time-travel from 1835 to [More]
Starring: Adam DeVine, Rachel Bloom, Zazie Beetz, Ken Jeong
Directed By: David Silverman
#45

Chicken Little (2005)
Tomatometer icon 36%

#45
Critics Consensus: Disney expends more effort in the technical presentation than in crafting an original storyline.
Synopsis: Young Chicken Little (Zach Braff) throws his small town into panic by claiming the sky is falling. Unable to find [More]
Starring: Zach Braff, Joan Cusack, Don Knotts, Harry Shearer
Directed By: Mark Dindal
#46

Glenn Martin, DDS
Tomatometer icon 36% Popcornmeter icon - -

#46
Synopsis: The first production to come from Michael Eisner's Tornante Animation, "Glenn Martin, DDS" follows the adventures of a dentist who, [More]
Starring: Kevin Nealon, Catherine O'Hara, Jackie Clarke, Judy Greer
#47

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)
Tomatometer icon 35%

#47
Critics Consensus: A change of venue -- and more sentimentality and violence -- can't obscure the fact that Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is a less inspired facsimile of its predecessor.
Synopsis: After snarky youth Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) loses track of his father at the airport, he mistakenly gets on a [More]
Starring: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O'Hara
Directed By: Chris Columbus
#48

Argylle (2024)
Tomatometer icon 33%

#48
Critics Consensus: Argylle gets some mileage out of its silly, energetic spin on the spy thriller, but ultimately wears out its welcome with a convoluted plot and overlong runtime.
Synopsis: Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose [More]
Starring: Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Henry Cavill, John Cena
Directed By: Matthew Vaughn
#49

Wyatt Earp (1994)
Tomatometer icon 31%

#49
Critics Consensus: Easy to admire yet difficult to love, Wyatt Earp buries eye-catching direction and an impressive cast in an undisciplined and overlong story.
Synopsis: The epic biography of western lawman Wyatt Earp, who at an early age, is taught that nothing matters more than [More]
Starring: Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid, Gene Hackman, Jeff Fahey
Directed By: Lawrence Kasdan
#50

Home Fries (1998)
Tomatometer icon 29%

#50
Critics Consensus: Screenwriter Vince Gilligan's mordant sense of humor strikes a discordant note in Home Fries, a romantic caper full of empty calories.
Synopsis: Dorian (Luke Wilson) and Angus (Jake Busey) chase down their womanizing stepfather with a helicopter, frightening him to death. In [More]
Starring: Drew Barrymore, Luke Wilson, Catherine O'Hara, Jake Busey
Directed By: Dean Parisot
#51

Being Canadian (2015)
Tomatometer icon 25%

#51
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Rob Cohen tries to find out what it really means to be Canadian. [More]
Starring: Robert Cohen, Catherine O'Hara, Cobie Smulders, Ben Stiller
Directed By: Robert Cohen
#52

Pain Hustlers (2023)
Tomatometer icon 23%

#52
Critics Consensus: Pain Hustlers has some great actors and a worthwhile premise, but lackluster execution dooms this dramatic look at the opioid epidemic.
Synopsis: Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end [More]
Starring: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara
Directed By: David Yates
#53

The Right Kind of Wrong (2013)
Tomatometer icon 16%

#53
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A stubborn idealist (Ryan Kwanten) spies a bride (Sara Canning) on her way to her wedding and immediately falls in [More]
Starring: Ryan Kwanten, Sara Canning, Will Sasso, Catherine O'Hara
Directed By: Jeremiah S. Chechik
#54

Killers (2010)
Tomatometer icon 10%

#54
Critics Consensus: Dull, formulaic, and chemistry-free, Killers is an action/comedy that's largely bereft of thrills or laughs.
Synopsis: Three years after a fateful trip to the French Riviera, Jen (Katherine Heigl) enjoys the good life in suburbia with [More]
Starring: Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl, Tom Selleck, Catherine O'Hara
Directed By: Robert Luketic
#55

Surviving Christmas (2004)
Tomatometer icon 8%

#55
Critics Consensus: Surviving Christmas is unpleasant characters attacking each other for 90 minutes before delivering a typical, hollow anti-consumerist message
Synopsis: A wealthy executive, Drew Latham (Ben Affleck) has no close relationships and becomes nostalgic for his childhood home as Christmas [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, James Gandolfini, Christina Applegate, Catherine O'Hara
Directed By: Mike Mitchell
#57

Schitt's Creek: Merry Christmas, Johnny Rose
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 91%

#57
Synopsis: Johnny wants to celebrate the holidays with an old-fashioned Rose Family Christmas Party, but it takes a lot to get [More]
Starring: Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott

