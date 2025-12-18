TAGGED AS: , , , ,

(Photo by IT / Courtesy Everett Collection. Warner Bros.)

All Bill Skarsgård Movies and TV Ranked by Tomatometer

The son of legendary actor Stellan Skarsgård, and the younger brother of Emmy award-winning actor Alexander Skargård, Bill Skarsgård has carved out a reputation for playing monsters, weirdos, and psychopaths. While having started his career as a child actor, he first gained major recognition for playing the disturbed Roman Godfrey in Hemlock Grove, before landing his first major American role in The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Then came his breakout role as Pennywise in the box-office hit IT. Critics praised Skarsgård’s terrifying performance, bringing to life Stephen King’s horror icon with a laugh that lingers and haunts us far after the credits have rolled. Skarsgård would go on to play Pennywise a few more times in IT: Chapter Two and IT: Welcome to Derry, but portraying alien killer clowns aren’t the only times Skarsgård has scared the pants off of us: He played an undead vigilante in The Crow remake, a relentless vampire in Nosferatu, and an eccentric stranger in Barbarian. And when he wasn’t scaring us, he was either kicking ass, like in the Sam Raimi-produced Boy Kills World, or getting his ass kicked as the bad guy in John Wick: Chapter 4.

In celebration of his blood-soaked career, we’ve collected all Bill Skarsgård movies and television shows, and sorted them by Tomatometer. Check out our list to see where your favorites rank! —Bryce Marrero

#1

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)
Tomatometer icon 94%

Critics Consensus: John Wick: Chapter 4 piles on more of everything -- and suggests that when it comes to a well-dressed Keanu Reeves dispatching his enemies in lethally balletic style, there can never be too much.
Synopsis: John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne
Directed By: Chad Stahelski

#2

Barbarian (2022)
Tomatometer icon 92%

Critics Consensus: Smart, darkly humorous, and above all scary, Barbarian offers a chilling and consistently unpredictable thrill ride for horror fans.
Synopsis: Traveling to Detroit for a job interview, a young woman books a rental home. But when she arrives late at [More]
Starring: Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis
Directed By: Zach Cregger

#3

Nine Days (2020)
Tomatometer icon 90%

Critics Consensus: A knockout feature directorial debut from Edson Oda, Nine Days is an ethereal and evocative film about the meaning of life - elevated by a phenomenal performance from Winston Duke.
Synopsis: A man interviews five unborn souls to determine which one can be given life on Earth. [More]
Starring: Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgård, Benedict Wong
Directed By: Edson Oda

#4

It (2017)
Tomatometer icon 85%

Critics Consensus: Well-acted and fiendishly frightening with an emotionally affecting story at its core, It amplifies the horror in Stephen King's classic story without losing touch with its heart.
Synopsis: Seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges [More]
Starring: Jaeden Martell, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard
Directed By: Andy Muschietti

#5

Nosferatu (2024)
Tomatometer icon 85%

Critics Consensus: Marvelously orchestrated by director Robert Eggers, Nosferatu is a behemoth of a horror film that is equal parts repulsive and seductive.
Synopsis: Robert Eggers' NOSFERATU is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with [More]
Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Directed By: Robert Eggers

#6

Villains (2019)
Tomatometer icon 84%

Critics Consensus: Led by a quartet of strong performances, Villains offers genre fans a delightfully dark thriller with a sharp comic streak.
Synopsis: Amateur criminals stumble upon a dark secret in a sadistic couple's home. [More]
Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Maika Monroe, Jeffrey Donovan, Kyra Sedgwick
Directed By: Dan Berk, Robert Olsen

#7

Deadpool 2 (2018)
Tomatometer icon 83%

Critics Consensus: Though it threatens to buckle under the weight of its meta gags, Deadpool 2 is a gory, gleeful lampoon of the superhero genre buoyed by Ryan Reynolds' undeniable charm.
Synopsis: Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool meets Russell, an angry teenage mutant who lives at an orphanage. When Russell becomes the target of [More]
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz
Directed By: David Leitch

#8

Atomic Blonde (2017)
Tomatometer icon 79%

Critics Consensus: Atomic Blonde gets enough mileage out of its stylish action sequences -- and ever-magnetic star -- to make up for a narrative that's somewhat less hard-hitting than its protagonist.
Synopsis: Sensual and savage, Lorraine Broughton is the most elite spy in MI6, an agent who's willing to use all of [More]
Starring: Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, Eddie Marsan, John Goodman
Directed By: David Leitch

#9

Assassination Nation (2018)
Tomatometer icon 74%

Critics Consensus: Assassination Nation juggles exploitation and socially aware elements with mixed results, but genre fans may find it too stylish and viscerally energetic to ignore.
Synopsis: High school senior Lily and her three best friends live in a haze of texts, posts, selfies and chats -- [More]
Starring: Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra
Directed By: Sam Levinson

#10

Castle Rock
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon 79%

Synopsis: The psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of his works, [More]
Starring: Lizzy Caplan, Tim Robbins, Paul Sparks, Yusra Warsama

#11

Clark
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 79%

Synopsis: The story of Clark Olofsson, the man behind Stockholm syndrome, who fooled all of Sweden to love him despite his [More]
Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Björn Gustafsson, Adam Lundgren, Sandra Ilar

#12

IT: Welcome to Derry
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 80%

Synopsis: Following the events in the 1960s, the time leading up to the events of the first film in the Stephen [More]
Starring: Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, James Remar

#13

The Devil All the Time (2020)
Tomatometer icon 65%

Critics Consensus: The Devil All the Time's descent into darkness can be harrowing to the point of punishment, but it's offset by strong work from a stellar cast.
Synopsis: A young man is devoted to protecting his loved ones in a town full of corruption and sinister characters. [More]
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Bill Skarsgård
Directed By: Antonio Campos

#14

Anna Karenina (2012)
Tomatometer icon 63%

Critics Consensus: Joe Wright's energetic adaptation of Tolstoy's classic romance is a bold, visually stylized work -- for both better and worse.
Synopsis: Anna Karenina (Keira Knightley), the wife of a Russian imperial minister (Jude Law), creates a high-society scandal by an affair [More]
Starring: Keira Knightley, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jude Law, Domhnall Gleeson
Directed By: Joe Wright

#15

Locked (2025)
Tomatometer icon 63%

Critics Consensus: Matching up Bill Skarsgård and Anthony Hopkins in a battle of wits, Locked is loaded with plenty of clever jolts even if it doesn't quite know where to park its story.
Synopsis: From producer Sam Raimi (Evil Dead, Drag Me to Hell) comes a relentless horror-thriller where luxury becomes deadly. When Eddie [More]
Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Anthony Hopkins, Ashley Cartwright, Michael Eklund
Directed By: David Yarovesky

#16

It: Chapter Two (2019)
Tomatometer icon 62%

Critics Consensus: It: Chapter Two proves bigger doesn't always mean scarier for horror sequels, but a fine cast and faithful approach to the source material keep this follow-up afloat.
Synopsis: Defeated by members of the Losers' Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa
Directed By: Andy Muschietti

#17

Boy Kills World (2023)
Tomatometer icon 58%

Critics Consensus: Bolstered by Bill Skarsgård's all-in performance, Boy Kills World may offer just enough action thrills to offset its thinly written characters and predictable plot.
Synopsis: Bill Skarsgård stars as "Boy" who vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Famke Janssen), [More]
Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Famke Janssen, Sharlto Copley, Jessica Rothe
Directed By: Moritz Mohr

#18

Eternals (2021)
Tomatometer icon 47%

Critics Consensus: An ambitious superhero epic that soars as often as it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing -- and occasionally confounding -- new directions.
Synopsis: Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have [More]
Starring: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan
Directed By: Chloé Zhao

#19

Hemlock Grove
Tomatometer icon 38% Popcornmeter icon 64%

Synopsis: Based on the book by Brian McGreevy and executive produced by acclaimed horror master Eli Roth ("Hostel"), this Netflix original [More]
Starring: Famke Janssen, Bill Skarsgård, Landon Liboiron, Dougray Scott

#20

Naked Singularity (2021)
Tomatometer icon 28%

Critics Consensus: Naked Singularity has wild ambition and a talented lead on its side, but neither ingredient is enough to offset the film's clumsy jumble of tones and ideas.
Synopsis: Naked Singularity tells the story of Casi (John Boyega), a promising young NYC public defender whose idealism is beginning to [More]
Starring: John Boyega, Olivia Cooke, Bill Skarsgård, Ed Skrein
Directed By: Chase Palmer

#21

The Crow (2024)
Tomatometer icon 22%

Critics Consensus: Dreary and poorly paced, this reimagining of The Crow doesn't have enough personality or pulse to merit the resurrection.
Synopsis: Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by [More]
Starring: Bill Skarsgård, FKA Twigs, Danny Huston, Laura Birn
Directed By: Rupert Sanders

#22

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)
Tomatometer icon 11%

Critics Consensus: Allegiant improves on previous entries in The Divergent Series on a few superficial levels, but they aren't enough to counteract a sense of growing boredom with a franchise that's gone on too long.
Synopsis: Tris (Shailene Woodley) escapes with Four (Theo James) to journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago. For the first time, [More]
Starring: Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer
Directed By: Robert Schwentke

#23

Battlecreek (2017)
Tomatometer icon - -

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Henry is a talented painter who cannot be exposed to sunlight because of a rare skin disorder. His life changes [More]
Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Claire van der Boom, Paula Malcomson, Delroy Lindo
Directed By: Alison Eastwood

#24

The Crown Jewels (2011)
Tomatometer icon - -

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A woman is arrested for the attempted murder of the son of a powerful factory owner; during the interrogation, her [More]
Starring: Alicia Vikander, Bill Skarsgård, Loa Falkman, Noah Byström
Directed By: Ella Lemhagen

#25

Behind Blue Skies (2010)
Tomatometer icon - -

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Coming-of-age film that takes place in a Swedish archipelago during the 70s about young Martin who gets a summer job [More]
Starring: Peter Dalle, Amanda Ooms, Björn Kjellman, Peter Engman
Directed By: Hannes Holm

#26

Simple Simon (2010)
Tomatometer icon - -

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Simon decides to find the perfect girlfriend for his brother and finds the task is very difficult. [More]
Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Martin Wallström, Lotta Tejle, Cecilia Von der Esch
Directed By: Andreas Öhman

#27

Burn All My Letters (2022)
Tomatometer icon - -

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Karin Stolpe's complex marriage to Sven Stolpe intertwines with her passionate affair with Olof Lagercrantz, beginning in the 1930s. [More]
Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Asta Kamma August, Gustav Lindh, Sverrir Gudnason
Directed By: Björn Runge

