All Bill Skarsgård Movies and TV Ranked by Tomatometer
The son of legendary actor
Stellan Skarsgård, and the younger brother of Emmy award-winning actor Alexander Skargård, has carved out a reputation for playing monsters, weirdos, and psychopaths. While having started his career as a child actor, he first gained major recognition for playing the disturbed Roman Godfrey in Bill Skarsgård , before landing his first major American role in Hemlock Grove . The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Then came his breakout role as Pennywise in the box-office hit
. IT Critics praised Skarsgård’s terrifying performance, bringing to life Stephen King’s horror icon with a laugh that lingers and haunts us far after the credits have rolled. Skarsgård would go on to play Pennywise a few more times in and IT: Chapter Two , but portraying alien killer clowns aren’t the only times Skarsgård has scared the pants off of us: He played an undead vigilante in IT: Welcome to Derry remake, a relentless vampire in The Crow , and an eccentric stranger in Nosferatu . And when he wasn’t scaring us, he was either kicking ass, like in the Sam Raimi-produced Barbarian , or getting Boy Kills World his ass kicked as the bad guy in . John Wick: Chapter 4
In celebration of his blood-soaked career, we’ve collected all Bill Skarsgård movies and television shows, and sorted them by Tomatometer. Check out our list to see where your favorites rank! —
Bryce Marrero
#1
Critics Consensus: John Wick: Chapter 4 piles on more of everything -- and suggests that when it comes to a well-dressed Keanu Reeves dispatching his enemies in lethally balletic style, there can never be too much.
Synopsis:
John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick
#2
Critics Consensus: Smart, darkly humorous, and above all scary, Barbarian offers a chilling and consistently unpredictable thrill ride for horror fans.
Synopsis:
Traveling to Detroit for a job interview, a young woman books a rental home. But when she arrives late at
#3
Critics Consensus: A knockout feature directorial debut from Edson Oda, Nine Days is an ethereal and evocative film about the meaning of life - elevated by a phenomenal performance from Winston Duke.
Synopsis:
A man interviews five unborn souls to determine which one can be given life on Earth.
#4
It
(2017)
85%
Critics Consensus: Well-acted and fiendishly frightening with an emotionally affecting story at its core, It amplifies the horror in Stephen King's classic story without losing touch with its heart.
Synopsis:
Seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges
#5
Critics Consensus: Marvelously orchestrated by director Robert Eggers, Nosferatu is a behemoth of a horror film that is equal parts repulsive and seductive.
Synopsis:
Robert Eggers' NOSFERATU is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with
#6
Critics Consensus: Led by a quartet of strong performances, Villains offers genre fans a delightfully dark thriller with a sharp comic streak.
Synopsis:
Amateur criminals stumble upon a dark secret in a sadistic couple's home.
#7
Critics Consensus: Though it threatens to buckle under the weight of its meta gags, Deadpool 2 is a gory, gleeful lampoon of the superhero genre buoyed by Ryan Reynolds' undeniable charm.
Synopsis:
Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool meets Russell, an angry teenage mutant who lives at an orphanage. When Russell becomes the target of
#8
Critics Consensus: Atomic Blonde gets enough mileage out of its stylish action sequences -- and ever-magnetic star -- to make up for a narrative that's somewhat less hard-hitting than its protagonist.
Synopsis:
Sensual and savage, Lorraine Broughton is the most elite spy in MI6, an agent who's willing to use all of
#9
Critics Consensus: Assassination Nation juggles exploitation and socially aware elements with mixed results, but genre fans may find it too stylish and viscerally energetic to ignore.
Synopsis:
High school senior Lily and her three best friends live in a haze of texts, posts, selfies and chats --
#10
Synopsis:
The psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of his works,
#11
Synopsis:
The story of Clark Olofsson, the man behind Stockholm syndrome, who fooled all of Sweden to love him despite his
#12
Synopsis:
Following the events in the 1960s, the time leading up to the events of the first film in the Stephen
#13
Critics Consensus: The Devil All the Time's descent into darkness can be harrowing to the point of punishment, but it's offset by strong work from a stellar cast.
Synopsis:
A young man is devoted to protecting his loved ones in a town full of corruption and sinister characters.
#14
Critics Consensus: Joe Wright's energetic adaptation of Tolstoy's classic romance is a bold, visually stylized work -- for both better and worse.
Synopsis:
Anna Karenina (Keira Knightley), the wife of a Russian imperial minister (Jude Law), creates a high-society scandal by an affair
#15
Critics Consensus: Matching up Bill Skarsgård and Anthony Hopkins in a battle of wits, Locked is loaded with plenty of clever jolts even if it doesn't quite know where to park its story.
Synopsis:
From producer Sam Raimi (Evil Dead, Drag Me to Hell) comes a relentless horror-thriller where luxury becomes deadly. When Eddie
#16
Critics Consensus: It: Chapter Two proves bigger doesn't always mean scarier for horror sequels, but a fine cast and faithful approach to the source material keep this follow-up afloat.
Synopsis:
Defeated by members of the Losers' Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of
#17
Critics Consensus: Bolstered by Bill Skarsgård's all-in performance, Boy Kills World may offer just enough action thrills to offset its thinly written characters and predictable plot.
Synopsis:
Bill Skarsgård stars as "Boy" who vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Famke Janssen),
#18
Critics Consensus: An ambitious superhero epic that soars as often as it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing -- and occasionally confounding -- new directions.
Synopsis:
Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have
#19
Synopsis:
Based on the book by Brian McGreevy and executive produced by acclaimed horror master Eli Roth ("Hostel"), this Netflix original
#20
Critics Consensus: Naked Singularity has wild ambition and a talented lead on its side, but neither ingredient is enough to offset the film's clumsy jumble of tones and ideas.
Synopsis:
Naked Singularity tells the story of Casi (John Boyega), a promising young NYC public defender whose idealism is beginning to
#21
Critics Consensus: Dreary and poorly paced, this reimagining of The Crow doesn't have enough personality or pulse to merit the resurrection.
Synopsis:
Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by
#22
Critics Consensus: Allegiant improves on previous entries in The Divergent Series on a few superficial levels, but they aren't enough to counteract a sense of growing boredom with a franchise that's gone on too long.
Synopsis:
Tris (Shailene Woodley) escapes with Four (Theo James) to journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago. For the first time,
#23
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Henry is a talented painter who cannot be exposed to sunlight because of a rare skin disorder. His life changes
#24
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A woman is arrested for the attempted murder of the son of a powerful factory owner; during the interrogation, her
#25
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Coming-of-age film that takes place in a Swedish archipelago during the 70s about young Martin who gets a summer job
#26
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Simon decides to find the perfect girlfriend for his brother and finds the task is very difficult.
#27
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Karin Stolpe's complex marriage to Sven Stolpe intertwines with her passionate affair with Olof Lagercrantz, beginning in the 1930s.
