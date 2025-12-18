(Photo by IT / Courtesy Everett Collection. Warner Bros.)

All Bill Skarsgård Movies and TV Ranked by Tomatometer

The son of legendary actor Stellan Skarsgård, and the younger brother of Emmy award-winning actor Alexander Skargård, Bill Skarsgård has carved out a reputation for playing monsters, weirdos, and psychopaths. While having started his career as a child actor, he first gained major recognition for playing the disturbed Roman Godfrey in Hemlock Grove, before landing his first major American role in The Divergent Series: Allegiant.

Then came his breakout role as Pennywise in the box-office hit IT. Critics praised Skarsgård’s terrifying performance, bringing to life Stephen King’s horror icon with a laugh that lingers and haunts us far after the credits have rolled. Skarsgård would go on to play Pennywise a few more times in IT: Chapter Two and IT: Welcome to Derry, but portraying alien killer clowns aren’t the only times Skarsgård has scared the pants off of us: He played an undead vigilante in The Crow remake, a relentless vampire in Nosferatu, and an eccentric stranger in Barbarian. And when he wasn’t scaring us, he was either kicking ass, like in the Sam Raimi-produced Boy Kills World, or getting his ass kicked as the bad guy in John Wick: Chapter 4.

In celebration of his blood-soaked career, we’ve collected all Bill Skarsgård movies and television shows, and sorted them by Tomatometer. Check out our list to see where your favorites rank! —Bryce Marrero

#3 Nine Days (2020)

90% #3 Critics Consensus: A knockout feature directorial debut from Edson Oda, Nine Days is an ethereal and evocative film about the meaning of life - elevated by a phenomenal performance from Winston Duke. Synopsis: A man interviews five unborn souls to determine which one can be given life on Earth. A man interviews five unborn souls to determine which one can be given life on Earth. [More] Starring: Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgård, Benedict Wong Directed By: Edson Oda

#5 Nosferatu (2024)

85% #5 Critics Consensus: Marvelously orchestrated by director Robert Eggers, Nosferatu is a behemoth of a horror film that is equal parts repulsive and seductive. Synopsis: Robert Eggers' NOSFERATU is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with Robert Eggers' NOSFERATU is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with [More] Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson Directed By: Robert Eggers

#7 Deadpool 2 (2018)

83% #7 Critics Consensus: Though it threatens to buckle under the weight of its meta gags, Deadpool 2 is a gory, gleeful lampoon of the superhero genre buoyed by Ryan Reynolds' undeniable charm. Synopsis: Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool meets Russell, an angry teenage mutant who lives at an orphanage. When Russell becomes the target of Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool meets Russell, an angry teenage mutant who lives at an orphanage. When Russell becomes the target of [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz Directed By: David Leitch

#8 Atomic Blonde (2017)

79% #8 Critics Consensus: Atomic Blonde gets enough mileage out of its stylish action sequences -- and ever-magnetic star -- to make up for a narrative that's somewhat less hard-hitting than its protagonist. Synopsis: Sensual and savage, Lorraine Broughton is the most elite spy in MI6, an agent who's willing to use all of Sensual and savage, Lorraine Broughton is the most elite spy in MI6, an agent who's willing to use all of [More] Starring: Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, Eddie Marsan, John Goodman Directed By: David Leitch

#9 Assassination Nation (2018)

74% #9 Critics Consensus: Assassination Nation juggles exploitation and socially aware elements with mixed results, but genre fans may find it too stylish and viscerally energetic to ignore. Synopsis: High school senior Lily and her three best friends live in a haze of texts, posts, selfies and chats -- High school senior Lily and her three best friends live in a haze of texts, posts, selfies and chats -- [More] Starring: Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra Directed By: Sam Levinson

#15 Locked (2025)

63% #15 Critics Consensus: Matching up Bill Skarsgård and Anthony Hopkins in a battle of wits, Locked is loaded with plenty of clever jolts even if it doesn't quite know where to park its story. Synopsis: From producer Sam Raimi (Evil Dead, Drag Me to Hell) comes a relentless horror-thriller where luxury becomes deadly. When Eddie From producer Sam Raimi (Evil Dead, Drag Me to Hell) comes a relentless horror-thriller where luxury becomes deadly. When Eddie [More] Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Anthony Hopkins, Ashley Cartwright, Michael Eklund Directed By: David Yarovesky

#18 Eternals (2021)

47% #18 Critics Consensus: An ambitious superhero epic that soars as often as it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing -- and occasionally confounding -- new directions. Synopsis: Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have [More] Starring: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan Directed By: Chloé Zhao