All Amanda Seyfried Movies and TV Ranked by Tomatometer
“I can put my whole fist in my mouth. Wanna see?” With those immortal words as Karen Smith in Mean Girls, Academy Award nominee Amanda Seyfried broke out into one of the most versatile actors working in the film industry today.
Having started her career in soap operas like As the World Turns and All My Children (alongside Michael B. Jordan), Seyfried got her first big break in Tina Fey’s Mean Girls. She had auditioned for the roles that would go to Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan, but she left enough of an impression that they hired her to play Rachel’s dim-witted sidekick, Karen Smith. As Karen, Seyfried stole scenes with her delivery of such outrageous lines as, “So if you’re from Africa, why are you white?” Her performance would go on to win an MTV Movie Award for Best On-Screen Team alongside McAdams and Lohan.
She would continue to rise in popularity thanks to playing a fundamentalist Mormon in Big Love, Meryl Streep’s daughter in the highly successful Mamma Mia!, and Megan Fox’s best friend in the bloody cult classic Jennifer’s Body. When she wasn’t making audiences laugh their stitches off or sing along with her enchanting voice, she was making us fall in love with her in the romantic Channing Tatum odyssey Dear John.
Recently, Seyfried starred in the erotic thriller The Housemaid, which became a box office hit, earning over $130 million at the box office, and she also stars in yet another musical this weekend withThe Testament of Ann Lee, which earned rave reviews from critics for Seyfried’s sterling performance. To celebrate her amazing career of hits, classics, and gems, we’ve collected all Amanda Seyfried movies and television shows and sorted them by Tomatometer. Check out our list to see where your favorites rank! — Bryce Marrero
Critics Consensus: Brought to life by delicate work from writer-director Paul Schrader and elevated by a standout performance by Ethan Hawke, First Reformed takes a sensitive and suspenseful look at weighty themes.
Synopsis: The pastor of a small church in upstate New York spirals out of control after a soul-shaking encounter with an [More]
Critics Consensus: One of director Atom Egoyan's most successful efforts in years and a multidimensional showcase for Amanda Seyfried, Seven Veils dives from the rafters to make an uneven but ultimately insightful landing.
Synopsis: After years away, theater director Jeanine (Academy Award® nominee Amanda Seyfried) re-enters the opera world to stage her former mentor's [More]
Critics Consensus: A sly throwback to the lurid thrillers that used to dominate multiplexes, The Housemaid cleans up nicely thanks to its wicked sense of fun and a delightfully unnerving performance from Amanda Seyfried.
Synopsis: THE HOUSEMAID is a wildly entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the best-selling book. From director [More]
Critics Consensus: Amusing as a satire of Americans abroad but less convincing as a horror hybrid, I Don't Understand You gets some mileage from Andrew Rannells and Nick Kroll's chemistry but can't quite overcome its tonal language barrier.
Synopsis: An American couple, on the verge of adopting a baby, goes on an Italian vacation -- an opportunity to reconnect [More]
Critics Consensus:Ted 2 reunites Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane for another round of sophomoric, scatological humor -- and just as before, your enjoyment will depend on your tolerance for all of the above.
Synopsis: Life has changed drastically for thunder buddies John (Mark Wahlberg), now a bachelor, and best pal Ted (Seth MacFarlane), now [More]
Critics Consensus:Gringo rounds up a bafflingly overqualified cast for a misfire of a comedy that's fatally undermined by its messy plot, poorly conceived characters, and obvious debts to better films.
Synopsis: Mild-mannered U.S. businessman Harold Soyinka finds himself at the mercy of backstabbing colleagues, local drug lords and a black ops [More]
Critics Consensus: Built from many of the same ingredients as other Nicholas Sparks tearjerkers, Dear John suffers from its cliched framework, as well as Lasse Hallstrom's curiously detached directing.
Synopsis: When soldier John Tyree meets an idealistic college student, Savannah Curtis, it's the beginning of a strong romance. Over the [More]
Critics Consensus:Love the Coopers has a talented cast and a uniquely bittersweet blend of holiday cheer in its better moments, but they're all let down by a script content to settle for cloying smarm.
Synopsis: For their annual Christmas Eve celebration, Sam Cooper (John Goodman) and his wife Charlotte (Diane Keaton) welcome four generations of [More]