All Amanda Seyfried Movies and TV Ranked by Tomatometer

“I can put my whole fist in my mouth. Wanna see?” With those immortal words as Karen Smith in Mean Girls, Academy Award nominee Amanda Seyfried broke out into one of the most versatile actors working in the film industry today.

Having started her career in soap operas like As the World Turns and All My Children (alongside Michael B. Jordan), Seyfried got her first big break in Tina Fey’s Mean Girls. She had auditioned for the roles that would go to Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan, but she left enough of an impression that they hired her to play Rachel’s dim-witted sidekick, Karen Smith. As Karen, Seyfried stole scenes with her delivery of such outrageous lines as, “So if you’re from Africa, why are you white?” Her performance would go on to win an MTV Movie Award for Best On-Screen Team alongside McAdams and Lohan.

She would continue to rise in popularity thanks to playing a fundamentalist Mormon in Big Love, Meryl Streep’s daughter in the highly successful Mamma Mia!, and Megan Fox’s best friend in the bloody cult classic Jennifer’s Body. When she wasn’t making audiences laugh their stitches off or sing along with her enchanting voice, she was making us fall in love with her in the romantic Channing Tatum odyssey Dear John.

Later in her career, she would showcase her dramatic talents in the tear-jerking Les Miséables, convince Ethan Hawke to not blow himself up in Paul Schrader’s religious meditation First Reformed, and portray renowned actress Marion Davis in David Fincher’s Mank, which earned her an Academy Award nomination.

Recently, Seyfried starred in the erotic thriller The Housemaid, which became a box office hit, earning over $130 million at the box office, and she also stars in yet another musical this weekend withThe Testament of Ann Lee, which earned rave reviews from critics for Seyfried’s sterling performance. To celebrate her amazing career of hits, classics, and gems, we’ve collected all Amanda Seyfried movies and television shows and sorted them by Tomatometer. Check out our list to see where your favorites rank! — Bryce Marrero

#5 Mank (2020)

83% #5 Critics Consensus: Sharply written and brilliantly performed, Mank peers behind the scenes of Citizen Kane to tell an old Hollywood story that could end up being a classic in its own right. Synopsis: 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to [More] Starring: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Tom Burke Directed By: David Fincher

#9 The Housemaid (2025)

72% #9 Critics Consensus: A sly throwback to the lurid thrillers that used to dominate multiplexes, The Housemaid cleans up nicely thanks to its wicked sense of fun and a delightfully unnerving performance from Amanda Seyfried. Synopsis: THE HOUSEMAID is a wildly entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the best-selling book. From director THE HOUSEMAID is a wildly entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the best-selling book. From director [More] Starring: Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone Directed By: Paul Feig

#16 Epic (2013)

65% #16 Critics Consensus: Though its narrative themes are all too familiar, Epic is beautifully animated and crafted with just enough flair to make for solid family entertainment. Synopsis: Mary Katherine (Amanda Seyfried), or M.K., is a headstrong, spirited teenager who has a strained relationship with her father (Jason Mary Katherine (Amanda Seyfried), or M.K., is a headstrong, spirited teenager who has a strained relationship with her father (Jason [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Josh Hutcherson, Amanda Seyfried, Beyoncé Directed By: Chris Wedge

#19 Mamma Mia! (2008)

55% #19 Critics Consensus: This jukebox musical is full of fluffy fun but rough singing voices and a campy tone might not make you feel like "You Can Dance" the whole 90 minutes. Synopsis: Donna (Meryl Streep), an independent hotelier in the Greek islands, is preparing for her daughter's wedding with the help of Donna (Meryl Streep), an independent hotelier in the Greek islands, is preparing for her daughter's wedding with the help of [More] Starring: Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård Directed By: Phyllida Lloyd

#22 Chloe (2009)

52% #22 Critics Consensus: Despite its promising pedigree and a titillating premise, Chloe ultimately fails to deliver the heat -- or the thrills -- expected of a sexual thriller. Synopsis: Catherine and David Stewart (Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson) are a well-to-do couple living in a posh area of Toronto, but Catherine and David Stewart (Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson) are a well-to-do couple living in a posh area of Toronto, but [More] Starring: Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson, Amanda Seyfried, Max Thieriot Directed By: Atom Egoyan

#24 SCOOB! (2020)

48% #24 Critics Consensus: Scoob! is fun enough for youthful viewers and some hardcore fans, but never quite solves the mystery of why audiences shouldn't watch old episodes instead. Synopsis: With hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever -- With hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever -- [More] Starring: Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodriguez Directed By: Tony Cervone

#26 Ted 2 (2015)

45% #26 Critics Consensus: Ted 2 reunites Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane for another round of sophomoric, scatological humor -- and just as before, your enjoyment will depend on your tolerance for all of the above. Synopsis: Life has changed drastically for thunder buddies John (Mark Wahlberg), now a bachelor, and best pal Ted (Seth MacFarlane), now Life has changed drastically for thunder buddies John (Mark Wahlberg), now a bachelor, and best pal Ted (Seth MacFarlane), now [More] Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Seth MacFarlane, Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Barth Directed By: Seth MacFarlane

#29 Gringo (2018)

40% #29 Critics Consensus: Gringo rounds up a bafflingly overqualified cast for a misfire of a comedy that's fatally undermined by its messy plot, poorly conceived characters, and obvious debts to better films. Synopsis: Mild-mannered U.S. businessman Harold Soyinka finds himself at the mercy of backstabbing colleagues, local drug lords and a black ops Mild-mannered U.S. businessman Harold Soyinka finds himself at the mercy of backstabbing colleagues, local drug lords and a black ops [More] Starring: David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton, Amanda Seyfried Directed By: Nash Edgerton

#34 Anon (2018)

38% #34 Critics Consensus: Lacking enough depth to fulfill its evident ambitions or enough excitement to work as a sci-fi action thriller, Anon lives down to its title in the most glumly predictable ways. Synopsis: In the near future, private memories are recorded and crime has almost ceased to exist. But in trying to solve In the near future, private memories are recorded and crime has almost ceased to exist. But in trying to solve [More] Starring: Clive Owen, Amanda Seyfried, Colm Feore, Sonya Walger Directed By: Andrew Niccol

#40 Pan (2015)

27% #40 Critics Consensus: Pan finds a few bursts of magic in its prequel treatment of classic characters, though not enough to offset the rushed plot and shrill, CGI-fueled action. Synopsis: Living a bleak existence at a London orphanage, 12-year-old Peter finds himself whisked away to the fantastical world of Neverland. Living a bleak existence at a London orphanage, 12-year-old Peter finds himself whisked away to the fantastical world of Neverland. [More] Starring: Hugh Jackman, Garrett Hedlund, Rooney Mara, Levi Miller Directed By: Joe Wright

#41 The Clapper (2017)

20% #41 Critics Consensus: The Clapper is tugged along by the valiant efforts of a talented cast, but it's ultimately not enough to make this wan romantic comedy worth a watch. Synopsis: Eddie Krumble works as a paid audience member for infomercials and experiences a whirlwind of overnight fame after a late-night Eddie Krumble works as a paid audience member for infomercials and experiences a whirlwind of overnight fame after a late-night [More] Starring: Ed Helms, Tracy Morgan, Amanda Seyfried, Leah Remini Directed By: Dito Montiel



