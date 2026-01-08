TAGGED AS: , , , ,

All Amanda Seyfried Movies and TV Ranked by Tomatometer

“I can put my whole fist in my mouth. Wanna see?” With those immortal words as Karen Smith in Mean Girls, Academy Award nominee Amanda Seyfried broke out into one of the most versatile actors working in the film industry today.

Having started her career in soap operas like As the World Turns and All My Children (alongside Michael B. Jordan), Seyfried got her first big break in Tina Fey’s Mean Girls. She had auditioned for the roles that would go to Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan, but she left enough of an impression that they hired her to play Rachel’s dim-witted sidekick, Karen Smith. As Karen, Seyfried stole scenes with her delivery of such outrageous lines as, “So if you’re from Africa, why are you white?” Her performance would go on to win an MTV Movie Award for Best On-Screen Team alongside McAdams and Lohan.

She would continue to rise in popularity thanks to playing a fundamentalist Mormon in Big Love, Meryl Streep’s daughter in the highly successful Mamma Mia!, and Megan Fox’s best friend in the bloody cult classic Jennifer’s Body. When she wasn’t making audiences laugh their stitches off or sing along with her enchanting voice, she was making us fall in love with her in the romantic Channing Tatum odyssey Dear John.

Later in her career, she would showcase her dramatic talents in the tear-jerking Les Miséables, convince Ethan Hawke to not blow himself up in Paul Schrader’s religious meditation First Reformed, and portray renowned actress Marion Davis in David Fincher’s Mank, which earned her an Academy Award nomination. 

Recently, Seyfried starred in the erotic thriller The Housemaid, which became a box office hit, earning over $130 million at the box office, and she also stars in yet another musical this weekend withThe Testament of Ann Lee, which earned rave reviews from critics for Seyfried’s sterling performance. To celebrate her amazing career of hits, classics, and gems, we’ve collected all Amanda Seyfried movies and television shows and sorted them by Tomatometer. Check out our list to see where your favorites rank!  — Bryce Marrero

#1

First Reformed (2017)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#1
Critics Consensus: Brought to life by delicate work from writer-director Paul Schrader and elevated by a standout performance by Ethan Hawke, First Reformed takes a sensitive and suspenseful look at weighty themes.
Synopsis: The pastor of a small church in upstate New York spirals out of control after a soul-shaking encounter with an [More]
Starring: Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried, Philip Ettinger, Cedric the Entertainer
Directed By: Paul Schrader
#2

The Testament of Ann Lee (2025)
Tomatometer icon 89%

#2
Critics Consensus: Illuminated by Amanda Seyfried's sterling performance, The Testament of Ann Lee accepts The Shakers' founder on her own terms and reaches its own rhapsodic highs as a result.
Synopsis: From award-winning writer-director Mona Fastvold (The World to Come, The Brutalist) comes the extraordinary true legend of Ann Lee, founder [More]
Starring: Amanda Seyfried, Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Stacy Martin
Directed By: Mona Fastvold
#3

Mean Girls (2004)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#3
Critics Consensus: Elevated by a brilliant screenplay and outstanding ensemble cast, Mean Girls finds fresh, female-fronted humor in the high school experience.
Synopsis: Teenage Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) was educated in Africa by her scientist parents. When her family moves to the suburbs [More]
Starring: Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows
Directed By: Mark Waters
#4

While We're Young (2014)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#4
Critics Consensus: Poignant and piercingly honest, While We're Young finds writer-director Noah Baumbach delivering some of his funniest lines through some of his most relatable characters.
Synopsis: Middle-aged filmmaker Josh Srebnick (Ben Stiller) and his wife, Cornelia (Naomi Watts), are happily married, but stuck in a rut. [More]
Starring: Ben Stiller, Naomi Watts, Adam Driver, Amanda Seyfried
Directed By: Noah Baumbach
#5

Mank (2020)
Tomatometer icon 83%

#5
Critics Consensus: Sharply written and brilliantly performed, Mank peers behind the scenes of Citizen Kane to tell an old Hollywood story that could end up being a classic in its own right.
Synopsis: 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to [More]
Starring: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Tom Burke
Directed By: David Fincher
#6

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)
Tomatometer icon 80%

#6
Critics Consensus: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again doubles down on just about everything fans loved about the original -- and my my, how can fans resist it?
Synopsis: In 1979 young Donna, Tanya and Rosie graduate from Oxford University -- leaving Donna free to embark on a series [More]
Starring: Amanda Seyfried, Lily James, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth
Directed By: Ol Parker
#7

Nine Lives (2005)
Tomatometer icon 76%

#7
Critics Consensus: Nine Lives is bolstered by a strong cast and features many insightful glimpses into the lives of women.
Synopsis: The lives of nine women occasionally overlap as they deal with unfaithfulness, loss, romance and parenthood. Cancer patient Camille (Kathy [More]
Starring: Kathy Baker, Amy Brenneman, Elpidia Carrillo, Glenn Close
Directed By: Rodrigo Garcia
#8

Seven Veils (2023)
Tomatometer icon 76%

#8
Critics Consensus: One of director Atom Egoyan's most successful efforts in years and a multidimensional showcase for Amanda Seyfried, Seven Veils dives from the rafters to make an uneven but ultimately insightful landing.
Synopsis: After years away, theater director Jeanine (Academy Award® nominee Amanda Seyfried) re-enters the opera world to stage her former mentor's [More]
Starring: Amanda Seyfried, Rebecca Liddiard, Douglas Smith, Mark O'Brien
Directed By: Atom Egoyan
#9

The Housemaid (2025)
Tomatometer icon 72%

#9
Critics Consensus: A sly throwback to the lurid thrillers that used to dominate multiplexes, The Housemaid cleans up nicely thanks to its wicked sense of fun and a delightfully unnerving performance from Amanda Seyfried.
Synopsis: THE HOUSEMAID is a wildly entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the best-selling book. From director [More]
Starring: Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone
Directed By: Paul Feig
#10

Twin Peaks: The Return
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#10
Synopsis: In the 1990s, residents of quaint northwestern town Twin Peaks were stunned by the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer. [More]
Starring: Kyle MacLachlan, Mädchen Amick, Dana Ashbrook, Chrysta Bell
#11

Veronica Mars
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#11
Synopsis: Veronica Mars used to be the popular girl with the cool friends and the jock boyfriend. A series of personal [More]
Starring: Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni, Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III
#12

The Dropout
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 82%

#12
Synopsis: In a tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong, Elizabeth Holmes develops healthcare technology that puts millions of patients [More]
Starring: Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews, William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf
#13

Big Love
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#13
Synopsis: Bill Henrickson seems like a typical suburban husband and father, except for the fact that he has three wives, nine [More]
Starring: Bill Paxton, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chloë Sevigny, Ginnifer Goodwin
#14

Les Misérables (2012)
Tomatometer icon 70%

#14
Critics Consensus: Impeccably mounted but occasionally bombastic, Les Misérables largely succeeds thanks to bravura performances from its distinguished cast.
Synopsis: After 19 years as a prisoner, Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman) is freed by Javert (Russell Crowe), the officer in charge [More]
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried
Directed By: Tom Hooper
#15

A Mouthful of Air (2021)
Tomatometer icon 66%

#15
Critics Consensus: A Mouthful of Air isn't as emotionally impactful as it might have been, but Amanda Seyfried's devastating performance lends the story weight.
Synopsis: Julie Davis writes bestselling children's books about unlocking your fears, but has yet to unlock her own. When her daughter [More]
Starring: Amanda Seyfried, Finn Wittrock, Jennifer Carpenter, Michael Gaston
Directed By: Amy Koppelman
#16

Epic (2013)
Tomatometer icon 65%

#16
Critics Consensus: Though its narrative themes are all too familiar, Epic is beautifully animated and crafted with just enough flair to make for solid family entertainment.
Synopsis: Mary Katherine (Amanda Seyfried), or M.K., is a headstrong, spirited teenager who has a strained relationship with her father (Jason [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Josh Hutcherson, Amanda Seyfried, Beyoncé
Directed By: Chris Wedge
#17

A Bag of Hammers (2011)
Tomatometer icon 62%

#17
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A pair of aimless scam artists (Jason Ritter, Jake Sandvig) in Los Angeles learn about responsibility when a neighbor's abandoned [More]
Starring: Jason Ritter, Jake Sandvig, Chandler Canterbury, Rebecca Hall
Directed By: Brian Crano
#18

The End of Love (2012)
Tomatometer icon 59%

#18
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A young man bonds with his infant son after the child's mother dies. [More]
Starring: Mark Webber, Isaac Love, Shannyn Sossamon, Jocelin Donahue
Directed By: Mark Webber
#19

Mamma Mia! (2008)
Tomatometer icon 55%

#19
Critics Consensus: This jukebox musical is full of fluffy fun but rough singing voices and a campy tone might not make you feel like "You Can Dance" the whole 90 minutes.
Synopsis: Donna (Meryl Streep), an independent hotelier in the Greek islands, is preparing for her daughter's wedding with the help of [More]
Starring: Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård
Directed By: Phyllida Lloyd
#20

Alpha Dog (2006)
Tomatometer icon 54%

#20
Critics Consensus: A glossy yet unflinching portrait of violent, hedonistic teenagers. Bruce Willis and Sharon Stone chew the scenery, while Justin Timberlake gives a noteworthy performance.
Synopsis: Teenage dealer Johnny Truelove (Emile Hirsch) and his friends kidnap the impressionable younger brother (Anton Yelchin) of a junkie (Ben [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, Justin Timberlake, Ben Foster
Directed By: Nick Cassavetes
#21

Lovelace (2013)
Tomatometer icon 53%

#21
Critics Consensus: Amanda Seyfried and Peter Sarsgaard do their best with the material, but Lovelace lacks enough depth and conviction to truly do its fascinating subject justice.
Synopsis: After the release of "Deep Throat" in 1972, porn star Linda Lovelace (Amanda Seyfried) becomes an international sensation and spokeswoman [More]
Starring: Amanda Seyfried, Peter Sarsgaard, Chris Noth, Hank Azaria
Directed By: Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman
#22

Chloe (2009)
Tomatometer icon 52%

#22
Critics Consensus: Despite its promising pedigree and a titillating premise, Chloe ultimately fails to deliver the heat -- or the thrills -- expected of a sexual thriller.
Synopsis: Catherine and David Stewart (Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson) are a well-to-do couple living in a posh area of Toronto, but [More]
Starring: Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson, Amanda Seyfried, Max Thieriot
Directed By: Atom Egoyan
#23

I Don't Understand You (2024)
Tomatometer icon 52%

#23
Critics Consensus: Amusing as a satire of Americans abroad but less convincing as a horror hybrid, I Don't Understand You gets some mileage from Andrew Rannells and Nick Kroll's chemistry but can't quite overcome its tonal language barrier.
Synopsis: An American couple, on the verge of adopting a baby, goes on an Italian vacation -- an opportunity to reconnect [More]
Starring: Andrew Rannells, Nick Kroll, Amanda Seyfried, Morgan Spector
Directed By: David Joseph Craig, Brian Crano
#24

SCOOB! (2020)
Tomatometer icon 48%

#24
Critics Consensus: Scoob! is fun enough for youthful viewers and some hardcore fans, but never quite solves the mystery of why audiences shouldn't watch old episodes instead.
Synopsis: With hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever -- [More]
Starring: Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodriguez
Directed By: Tony Cervone
#25

Jennifer's Body (2009)
Tomatometer icon 47%

#25
Critics Consensus: Jennifer's Body features occasionally clever dialogue, but its horror/comedy premise ultimately fails to be consistently funny or scary enough to satisfy.
Synopsis: A beautiful cheerleader (Megan Fox) gains an insatiable appetite for human flesh after a hungry demon takes control of her [More]
Starring: Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, Johnny Simmons, Adam Brody
Directed By: Karyn Kusama
#26

Ted 2 (2015)
Tomatometer icon 45%

#26
Critics Consensus: Ted 2 reunites Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane for another round of sophomoric, scatological humor -- and just as before, your enjoyment will depend on your tolerance for all of the above.
Synopsis: Life has changed drastically for thunder buddies John (Mark Wahlberg), now a bachelor, and best pal Ted (Seth MacFarlane), now [More]
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Seth MacFarlane, Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Barth
Directed By: Seth MacFarlane
#27

The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019)
Tomatometer icon 44%

#27
Critics Consensus: Its heartstring-tugging overtures may be difficult for dog lovers to resist, but The Art of Racing in the Rain is sentimental and contrived.
Synopsis: Denny Swift is a Formula One race car driver who understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also [More]
Starring: Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, Kathy Baker, Martin Donovan
Directed By: Simon Curtis
#28

Letters to Juliet (2010)
Tomatometer icon 42%

#28
Critics Consensus: Letters to Juliet has a refreshingly earnest romantic charm, but it suffers from limp dialogue and an utter lack of surprises.
Synopsis: While visiting Verona, Italy, with her busy fiance, a young woman named Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) visits a wall where the [More]
Starring: Amanda Seyfried, Vanessa Redgrave, Christopher Egan, Gael García Bernal
Directed By: Gary Winick
#29

Gringo (2018)
Tomatometer icon 40%

#29
Critics Consensus: Gringo rounds up a bafflingly overqualified cast for a misfire of a comedy that's fatally undermined by its messy plot, poorly conceived characters, and obvious debts to better films.
Synopsis: Mild-mannered U.S. businessman Harold Soyinka finds himself at the mercy of backstabbing colleagues, local drug lords and a black ops [More]
Starring: David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton, Amanda Seyfried
Directed By: Nash Edgerton
#30

You Should Have Left (2020)
Tomatometer icon 40%

#30
Critics Consensus: You Should Have Left hints at a genuinely creepy experience, but never quite manages to distill its intriguing ingredients into a consistently satisfying whole.
Synopsis: Strange events plague a couple and their young daughter when they rent a secluded countryside house that has a dark [More]
Starring: Kevin Bacon, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Blumenau, Eli Powers
Directed By: David Koepp
#31

The Last Word (2017)
Tomatometer icon 40%

#31
Critics Consensus: The Last Word proves Shirley MacLaine remains a wonderfully magnetic screen presence -- and deserving of a far better vehicle for her considerable talents.
Synopsis: Harriet Lauler (Shirley MacLaine), a once-successful businesswoman, works with young local writer Anne Sherman (Amanda Seyfried) to pen her life [More]
Starring: Shirley MacLaine, Amanda Seyfried, AnnJewel Lee Dixon, Thomas Sadoski
Directed By: Mark Pellington
#32

Things Heard & Seen (2021)
Tomatometer icon 39%

#32
Critics Consensus: The terrors in Things Heard & Seen are overwhelmed by a banal and uninspired adaptation that fails to connect to its haunting source material.
Synopsis: Catherine Clare (Academy Award®-nominee Amanda Seyfried) reluctantly trades life in 1980s Manhattan for a remote home in the tiny hamlet [More]
Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Natalia Dyer, Karen Allen
Directed By: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini
#33

American Gun (2005)
Tomatometer icon 39%

#33
Critics Consensus: Despite its intriguing premise, this earnest anti-gun polemic is too melodramatic to resonate.
Synopsis: Guns affect the lives of diverse people across the country. In Chicago, a high-school principal (Forest Whitaker) deals with the [More]
Starring: Donald Sutherland, Forest Whitaker, Marcia Gay Harden, Linda Cardellini
Directed By: Aric Avelino
#34

Anon (2018)
Tomatometer icon 38%

#34
Critics Consensus: Lacking enough depth to fulfill its evident ambitions or enough excitement to work as a sci-fi action thriller, Anon lives down to its title in the most glumly predictable ways.
Synopsis: In the near future, private memories are recorded and crime has almost ceased to exist. But in trying to solve [More]
Starring: Clive Owen, Amanda Seyfried, Colm Feore, Sonya Walger
Directed By: Andrew Niccol
#35

In Time (2011)
Tomatometer icon 36%

#35
Critics Consensus: In Time's intriguing premise and appealing cast are easily overpowered by the blunt, heavy-handed storytelling.
Synopsis: In a future where time is money and the wealthy can live forever, Will Salas (Justin Timberlake) is a poor [More]
Starring: Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried, Cillian Murphy, Vincent Kartheiser
Directed By: Andrew Niccol
#36

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)
Tomatometer icon 33%

#36
Critics Consensus: While it offers a few laughs and boasts a talented cast, Seth MacFarlane's overlong, aimless A Million Ways to Die in the West is a disappointingly scattershot affair.
Synopsis: Mild-mannered sheep farmer Albert Stark (Seth MacFarlane) feels certain that the Western frontier is trying to kill him, then he [More]
Starring: Seth MacFarlane, Charlize Theron, Amanda Seyfried, Liam Neeson
Directed By: Seth MacFarlane
#37

Boogie Woogie (2009)
Tomatometer icon 32%

#37
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A tycoon's crafty wife plays rival bidders against each other as a shady art dealer tries to obtain a valuable [More]
Starring: Gillian Anderson, Alan Cumming, Heather Graham, Danny Huston
Directed By: Duncan Ward
#38

Fathers and Daughters (2015)
Tomatometer icon 29%

#38
Critics Consensus: Fathers and Daughters' name-brand cast can't cover for a screenplay that makes a half-hearted effort at delving into family dynamics but falls back on melodrama.
Synopsis: A Pulitzer Prize-winning author (Russell Crowe) checks into a mental health facility after the death of his wife, while his [More]
Starring: Russell Crowe, Amanda Seyfried, Kylie Rogers, Aaron Paul
Directed By: Gabriele Muccino
#39

Dear John (2010)
Tomatometer icon 28%

#39
Critics Consensus: Built from many of the same ingredients as other Nicholas Sparks tearjerkers, Dear John suffers from its cliched framework, as well as Lasse Hallstrom's curiously detached directing.
Synopsis: When soldier John Tyree meets an idealistic college student, Savannah Curtis, it's the beginning of a strong romance. Over the [More]
Starring: Channing Tatum, Amanda Seyfried, Richard Jenkins, Henry Thomas
Directed By: Lasse Hallström
#40

Pan (2015)
Tomatometer icon 27%

#40
Critics Consensus: Pan finds a few bursts of magic in its prequel treatment of classic characters, though not enough to offset the rushed plot and shrill, CGI-fueled action.
Synopsis: Living a bleak existence at a London orphanage, 12-year-old Peter finds himself whisked away to the fantastical world of Neverland. [More]
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Garrett Hedlund, Rooney Mara, Levi Miller
Directed By: Joe Wright
#41

The Clapper (2017)
Tomatometer icon 20%

#41
Critics Consensus: The Clapper is tugged along by the valiant efforts of a talented cast, but it's ultimately not enough to make this wan romantic comedy worth a watch.
Synopsis: Eddie Krumble works as a paid audience member for infomercials and experiences a whirlwind of overnight fame after a late-night [More]
Starring: Ed Helms, Tracy Morgan, Amanda Seyfried, Leah Remini
Directed By: Dito Montiel
#42

Love the Coopers (2015)
Tomatometer icon 19%

#42
Critics Consensus: Love the Coopers has a talented cast and a uniquely bittersweet blend of holiday cheer in its better moments, but they're all let down by a script content to settle for cloying smarm.
Synopsis: For their annual Christmas Eve celebration, Sam Cooper (John Goodman) and his wife Charlotte (Diane Keaton) welcome four generations of [More]
Starring: Alan Arkin, John Goodman, Ed Helms, Diane Keaton
Directed By: Jessie Nelson
#43

Gone (2012)
Tomatometer icon 12%

#43
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Jill Parrish (Amanda Seyfried) is trying to rebuild her life after surviving a terrifying kidnapping attempt. Though she is having [More]
Starring: Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Sunjata, Jennifer Carpenter, Sebastian Stan
Directed By: Heitor Dhalia
#44

Red Riding Hood (2011)
Tomatometer icon 10%

#44
Critics Consensus: Amanda Seyfried is magnetic in Red Riding Hood's starring role, but she's let down by her uninspired leading men and a painfully cliched script.
Synopsis: Young Valerie (Amanda Seyfried) feels torn between two men. She loves Peter, but her parents intend that she marry wealthy [More]
Starring: Amanda Seyfried, Gary Oldman, Billy Burke, Shiloh Fernandez
Directed By: Catherine Hardwicke
#45

The Big Wedding (2013)
Tomatometer icon 7%

#45
Critics Consensus: The Big Wedding's all-star cast is stranded in a contrived, strained plot that features broad stabs at humor but few laughs.
Synopsis: Don (Robert De Niro) and Ellie Griffin (Diane Keaton) are long-divorced, but when their adopted son's ultraconservative biological mother unexpectedly [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Katherine Heigl
Directed By: Justin Zackham


