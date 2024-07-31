50 Popular Complete Series You Can Binge Right Now
We’re partnering with our friends at Fandango at Home to deliver you 50 popular, favorite, and even downright beloved complete TV series you can purchase & save in full right on Fandango, and then binge by episodes (or seasons) right away!
The 50 shows are presented with most recent shows first, including 2010s pop culture sensations Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, and Justified.
From the 2000s, you have enduring fan-favorite comedies (Parks and Recreation, The Office), big sitcoms (Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory), and some peakest TV (Breaking Bad, The Wire, Mad Men).
Returning to the 1990s, experience the biggest era of TV ever with peak sitcoms (Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), the beginnings of peak TV (The Sopranos), and network appointment viewing (ER, The X-Files).
In the 1980s, you’ll find shows whose name still have impact today: Seinfeld (yes, it started in ’89) and Star Trek: The Next Generation
1959 is as far back as our offerings go, but it’s a doozy: the landmark moral sci-fi anthology The Twilight Zone.
Synopsis:
The detectives of Brooklyn's 99th Precinct -- hotshot Jake Peralta, overachiever Amy Santiago, tough-as-nails Rosa Diaz, sweetheart Charles Boyle, devoted... [More]
Synopsis:
Portland detective Nick Burkhardt, descended from a long line of warriors known as Grimms, defends his city from magical creatures... [More]
Synopsis:
Street-wise Max (Kat Dennings) doesn't expect much from the new waitress at her night job, a rich girl who has... [More]
Synopsis:
George R.R. Martin's best-selling book series "A Song of Ice and Fire" is brought to the screen as HBO sinks... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman, this gritty drama portrays life in the months and years... [More]
Synopsis:
As time has passed since Alison, then the queen bee of the bunch, went missing. Spencer, Aria, Hanna and Emily... [More]
Synopsis:
Deputy Raylan Givens has his own, Wild West-style methods of upholding justice, putting him at odds with the criminals he... [More]
Synopsis:
Torn from his homeland and separated from the woman he loves, Spartacus is forced into slavery and condemned to the... [More]
Synopsis:
Told from the perspective of an unseen documentary filmmaker, the series offers an honest, often-hilarious perspective of family life. Parents... [More]
Synopsis:
This supernatural drama, based on the series of novels by L.J. Smith, details the lives of two brothers, Damon and... [More]
Synopsis:
Leslie Knope, a midlevel bureaucrat in an Indiana Parks and Recreation Department, hopes to beautify her town (and boost her... [More]
Synopsis:
Bored with his success, celebrated mystery novelist Rick Castle teams with NYPD Detective Kate Beckett to solve the case of... [More]
Synopsis:
For years Patrick Jane has served as an independent consultant for the California Bureau of Investigation, earning a reputation for... [More]
Synopsis:
FBI Special Agent Olivia Dunham is assigned to the bureau's Fringe Division, in which she investigates unusual crimes and occurrences.... [More]
Synopsis:
Small-town Louisiana waitress Sookie Stackhouse already is viewed as an oddball by her friends and neighbors, since she can read... [More]
Synopsis:
Mild-mannered high school chemistry teacher Walter White thinks his life can't get much worse. His salary barely makes ends meet,... [More]
Synopsis:
Computer geek Chuck Bartowski opens an e-mail that has been encoded, subliminally, with vital government secrets, triggering a massive download... [More]
Synopsis:
Mensa-fied best friends and roommates Leonard and Sheldon, physicists who work at the California Institute of Technology, may be able... [More]
Synopsis:
In 1960s New York, alpha male Don Draper struggles to stay on top of the heap in the high-pressure world... [More]
Synopsis:
An elite squad of FBI profilers analyzes the country's most-twisted criminal minds, anticipating the perpetrators' next moves before they can... [More]
Synopsis:
Ted has fallen in love. It all started when his best friend, Marshall, drops the bombshell that he plans to... [More]
Synopsis:
Dr. Temperance Brennan, a forensic anthropologist who works at the Jeffersonian Institution and also writes books, has an impressive ability... [More]
Synopsis:
This haunting series follows the thrilling yet terrifying journeys of Sam and Dean Winchester, two brothers who face an increasingly... [More]
Synopsis:
Widowed suburbanite Nancy Botwin (Mary-Louise Parker) starts growing and selling marijuana to make enough money to support her family after... [More]
Synopsis:
This U.S. adaptation -- set at a paper company based in Scranton, Pa. -- has a similar documentary style to... [More]
Synopsis:
At fictional Princeton Plainsboro Teaching Hospital in New Jersey, prickly genius Dr. Gregory House tackles health mysteries as would a... [More]
Synopsis:
Chiropractor and single father Alan Harper lives in a beachfront house with divorced Internet billionaire Walden Schmidt, who bought the... [More]
Synopsis:
Assembly-line worker and family man George (comic George Lopez) is promoted to manage an airplane parts factory in Los Angeles.... [More]
Synopsis:
Counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer fights the bad guys of the world, a day at a time. With each week's episode... [More]
Synopsis:
An interpretation of the Superman story features young Clark Kent coming to grips with his emerging superpowers. In the 10th... [More]
Synopsis:
A dedicated group of forensic investigators at the Las Vegas Crime Lab works to solve often-grisly crimes in Sin City.... [More]
Synopsis:
Set in a storybook Connecticut town populated by an eclectic mix of dreamers, artists and everyday folk, this multigenerational drama... [More]
Synopsis:
Cutthroat presidential advisers get their personal lives hopelessly tangled up with professional duties as they try to conduct the business... [More]
Synopsis:
Tony Soprano juggles the problems of his fractious family with those of a "Family" of a different sort - the... [More]
Synopsis:
A new Dark Knight protects the Gotham of the future.... [More]
Synopsis:
A group of sisters discover they are witches. Luckily for the world, they're of the good variety. Banding together in... [More]
Synopsis:
Three young men and three young women -- of the BFF kind -- live in the same apartment complex and... [More]
Synopsis:
Set in Chicago, this medical drama deals with the personal and professional crises of the doctors in the emergency room... [More]
Synopsis:
Creator J. Michael Straczynski's ambitious and complex futuristic space opera charts five years in the lives of those aboard the... [More]
Synopsis:
In one of the longest-running science fiction series in network TV history, FBI special agents investigate unexplained, mind-bending cases known... [More]
Synopsis:
Duncan MacLeod cannot die -- well, unless you cut off his head. He is a 400-year-old immortal, who has seen... [More]
Synopsis:
Will Smith more or less plays himself in this good-natured NBC sitcom. As the show's popular theme song explains, fictional... [More]
Synopsis:
Four single friends -- comic Jerry Seinfeld, bungling George Costanza, frustrated working gal Elaine Benes and eccentric neighbor Cosmo Kramer... [More]
Synopsis:
Featuring a bigger and better USS Enterprise, this series is set 78 years after the original series -- in the... [More]
Synopsis:
The antithesis of the loving "Cosby Show" family, "Married ... With Children" focused on the Bundys, a suburban Chicago family... [More]
Synopsis:
Just some good old boys, never meaning no harm. But cousins Bo and Luke Duke certainly have a way of... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on Laura Ingalls Wilder's series of "Little House" books, this drama series revolved around the 1870s adventures of the... [More]
Synopsis:
The iconic series "Star Trek" follows the crew of the starship USS Enterprise as it completes its missions in space... [More]
Synopsis:
Seven people set sail on what is scheduled to be a three-hour sightseeing tour on the charter boat The Minnow,... [More]
Synopsis:
"The Twilight Zone" was the brainchild of Emmy Award-winner Rod Serling, who served as host and wrote over 80 episodes... [More]