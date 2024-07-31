50 Popular Complete Series You Can Binge Right Now

We’re partnering with our friends at Fandango at Home to deliver you 50 popular, favorite, and even downright beloved complete TV series you can purchase & save in full right on Fandango, and then binge by episodes (or seasons) right away!

The 50 shows are presented with most recent shows first, including 2010s pop culture sensations Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, and Justified.

From the 2000s, you have enduring fan-favorite comedies (Parks and Recreation, The Office), big sitcoms (Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory), and some peakest TV (Breaking Bad, The Wire, Mad Men).

Returning to the 1990s, experience the biggest era of TV ever with peak sitcoms (Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), the beginnings of peak TV (The Sopranos), and network appointment viewing (ER, The X-Files).

In the 1980s, you’ll find shows whose name still have impact today: Seinfeld (yes, it started in ’89) and Star Trek: The Next Generation

1959 is as far back as our offerings go, but it’s a doozy: the landmark moral sci-fi anthology The Twilight Zone.