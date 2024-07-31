50 Popular Complete Series You Can Binge Right Now

We’re partnering with our friends at Fandango at Home to deliver you 50 popular, favorite, and even downright beloved complete TV series you can purchase & save in full right on Fandango, and then binge by episodes (or seasons) right away!

The 50 shows are presented with most recent shows first, including 2010s pop culture sensations Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, and Justified.

From the 2000s, you have enduring fan-favorite comedies (Parks and Recreation, The Office), big sitcoms (Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory), and some peakest TV (Breaking Bad, The Wire, Mad Men).

Returning to the 1990s, experience the biggest era of TV ever with peak sitcoms (Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), the beginnings of peak TV (The Sopranos), and network appointment viewing (ER, The X-Files).

In the 1980s, you’ll find shows whose name still have impact today: Seinfeld (yes, it started in ’89) and Star Trek: The Next Generation

1959 is as far back as our offerings go, but it’s a doozy: the landmark moral sci-fi anthology The Twilight Zone.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
95%

#1
Synopsis: The detectives of Brooklyn's 99th Precinct -- hotshot Jake Peralta, overachiever Amy Santiago, tough-as-nails Rosa Diaz, sweetheart Charles Boyle, devoted... [More]
Starring: Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero
Directed By: Daniel J. Goor, Mike Schur, David Miner, Luke Del Tredici

Grimm (2011)
89%

#2
Synopsis: Portland detective Nick Burkhardt, descended from a long line of warriors known as Grimms, defends his city from magical creatures... [More]
Starring: David Giuntoli, Russell Hornsby, Reggie Lee, Silas Weir Mitchell
Directed By: Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Jim Kouf, David Greenwalt

2 Broke Girls (2011)
--

#3
Synopsis: Street-wise Max (Kat Dennings) doesn't expect much from the new waitress at her night job, a rich girl who has... [More]
Starring: Kat Dennings, Beth Behrs, Matthew Moy, Jonathan Kite
Directed By: Michael Patrick King

Game of Thrones (2011)
89%

#4
Synopsis: George R.R. Martin's best-selling book series "A Song of Ice and Fire" is brought to the screen as HBO sinks... [More]
Starring: Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke
Directed By: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss

The Walking Dead (2010)
79%

#5
Synopsis: Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman, this gritty drama portrays life in the months and years... [More]
Starring: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt
Directed By: Frank Darabont, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert

Pretty Little Liars (2010)
81%

#6
Synopsis: As time has passed since Alison, then the queen bee of the bunch, went missing. Spencer, Aria, Hanna and Emily... [More]
Starring: Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Tyler Blackburn, Lucy Hale
Directed By: Leslie Morganstein, I. Marlene King, Oliver Goldstick, Norman Buckley

Justified (2010)
97%

#7
Synopsis: Deputy Raylan Givens has his own, Wild West-style methods of upholding justice, putting him at odds with the criminals he... [More]
Starring: Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins, Nick Searcy, Jacob Pitts
Directed By: Graham Yost, Elmore Leonard, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly

Spartacus (2010)
64%

#8
Synopsis: Torn from his homeland and separated from the woman he loves, Spartacus is forced into slavery and condemned to the... [More]
Starring: Liam McIntyre, Manu Bennett, Dustin Clare, Dan Feuerriegel
Directed By: Steven S. DeKnight, Rob Tapert, Sam Raimi, Joshua Donen

Modern Family (2009)
85%

#9
Synopsis: Told from the perspective of an unseen documentary filmmaker, the series offers an honest, often-hilarious perspective of family life. Parents... [More]
Starring: Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofía Vergara
Directed By: Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan

The Vampire Diaries (2009)
86%

#10
Synopsis: This supernatural drama, based on the series of novels by L.J. Smith, details the lives of two brothers, Damon and... [More]
Starring: Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev, Kat Graham
Directed By: Kevin Williamson, Julie Plec, Leslie Morganstein, Caroline Dries

Parks and Recreation (2009)
93%

#11
Synopsis: Leslie Knope, a midlevel bureaucrat in an Indiana Parks and Recreation Department, hopes to beautify her town (and boost her... [More]
Starring: Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza
Directed By: Greg Daniels, Mike Schur, Howard Klein, David Miner

Castle (2009)
82%

#12
Synopsis: Bored with his success, celebrated mystery novelist Rick Castle teams with NYPD Detective Kate Beckett to solve the case of... [More]
Starring: Nathan Fillion, Stana Katic, Susan Sullivan, Jon Huertas
Directed By: Terence Paul Winter, Alexi Hawley, Rob Bowman, Rob Hanning

The Mentalist (2008)
--

#13
Synopsis: For years Patrick Jane has served as an independent consultant for the California Bureau of Investigation, earning a reputation for... [More]
Starring: Simon Baker, Robin Tunney, Tim Kang, Rockmond Dunbar
Directed By: Bruno Heller, Chris Long, Tom Szentgyorgyi, Daniel Cerone

Fringe (2008)
90%

#14
Synopsis: FBI Special Agent Olivia Dunham is assigned to the bureau's Fringe Division, in which she investigates unusual crimes and occurrences.... [More]
Starring: Anna Torv, Joshua Jackson, John Noble, Lance Reddick
Directed By: J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Jeff Pinkner

True Blood (2008)
68%

#15
Synopsis: Small-town Louisiana waitress Sookie Stackhouse already is viewed as an oddball by her friends and neighbors, since she can read... [More]
Starring: Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten
Directed By: Alan Ball

Breaking Bad (2008)
96%

#16
Synopsis: Mild-mannered high school chemistry teacher Walter White thinks his life can't get much worse. His salary barely makes ends meet,... [More]
Starring: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, RJ Mitte
Directed By: Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Michelle MacLaren, Adam Bernstein

Chuck (2007)
90%

#17
Synopsis: Computer geek Chuck Bartowski opens an e-mail that has been encoded, subliminally, with vital government secrets, triggering a massive download... [More]
Starring: Zachary Levi, Adam Baldwin, Yvonne Strahovski, Joshua Gomez
Directed By: Josh Schwartz, McG

The Big Bang Theory (2007)
81%

#18
Synopsis: Mensa-fied best friends and roommates Leonard and Sheldon, physicists who work at the California Institute of Technology, may be able... [More]
Starring: Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg
Directed By: Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, David Goetsch, Steven Molaro

Mad Men (2007)
94%

#19
Synopsis: In 1960s New York, alpha male Don Draper struggles to stay on top of the heap in the high-pressure world... [More]
Starring: Jon Hamm, John Slattery, Vincent Kartheiser, January Jones
Directed By: Matthew Weiner, Scott Hornbacher

Criminal Minds (2005)
--

#20
Synopsis: An elite squad of FBI profilers analyzes the country's most-twisted criminal minds, anticipating the perpetrators' next moves before they can... [More]
Starring: Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler
Directed By: Mark Gordon, Erica Messer, Breen Frazier

How I Met Your Mother (2005)
84%

#21
Synopsis: Ted has fallen in love. It all started when his best friend, Marshall, drops the bombshell that he plans to... [More]
Starring: Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris
Directed By: Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pamela Fryman, Stephen Lloyd

Bones (2005)
90%

#22
Synopsis: Dr. Temperance Brennan, a forensic anthropologist who works at the Jeffersonian Institution and also writes books, has an impressive ability... [More]
Starring: Emily Deschanel, David Boreanaz, T.J. Thyne, Michaela Conlin
Directed By: Jonathan Collier, Hart Hanson, Barry Josephson, Stephen Nathan

Supernatural (2005)
93%

#23
Synopsis: This haunting series follows the thrilling yet terrifying journeys of Sam and Dean Winchester, two brothers who face an increasingly... [More]
Starring: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Alexander Calvert
Directed By: Jeremy Carver, Robert Singer, Philip Sgriccia, Adam Glass

Weeds (2005)
70%

#24
Synopsis: Widowed suburbanite Nancy Botwin (Mary-Louise Parker) starts growing and selling marijuana to make enough money to support her family after... [More]
Starring: Mary-Louise Parker, Kevin Nealon, Justin Kirk, Alexander Gould
Directed By: Jenji Kohan, Roberto Benabib, Matthew Salsberg

The Office (2005)
81%

#25
Synopsis: This U.S. adaptation -- set at a paper company based in Scranton, Pa. -- has a similar documentary style to... [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer
Directed By: Ben Silverman, Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant

House (2004)
90%

#26
Synopsis: At fictional Princeton Plainsboro Teaching Hospital in New Jersey, prickly genius Dr. Gregory House tackles health mysteries as would a... [More]
Starring: Hugh Laurie, Robert Sean Leonard, Omar Epps, Jesse Spencer
Directed By: Paul Attanasio, Katie Jacobs, David Shore, Bryan Singer

Two and a Half Men (2003)
65%

#27
Synopsis: Chiropractor and single father Alan Harper lives in a beachfront house with divorced Internet billionaire Walden Schmidt, who bought the... [More]
Starring: Jon Cryer, Charlie Sheen, Ashton Kutcher, Conchata Ferrell
Directed By: Chuck Lorre, Don Reo, Jim Patterson

George Lopez (2002)
--

#28
Synopsis: Assembly-line worker and family man George (comic George Lopez) is promoted to manage an airplane parts factory in Los Angeles.... [More]
Starring: George Lopez, Constance Marie, Belita Moreno, Valente Rodriguez
Directed By: Bruce Helford, Sandra Bullock, Robert Borden, Deborah Oppenheimer

24 (2001)
87%

#29
Synopsis: Counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer fights the bad guys of the world, a day at a time. With each week's episode... [More]
Starring: Kiefer Sutherland, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Cherry Jones, Freddie Prinze Jr.
Directed By: Joel Surnow, Robert Cochran, Brian Grazer, Howard Gordon

Smallville (2001)
78%

#30
Synopsis: An interpretation of the Superman story features young Clark Kent coming to grips with his emerging superpowers. In the 10th... [More]
Starring: Tom Welling, Erica Durance, Justin Hartley, Cassidy Freeman
Directed By: Kelly Souders, Brian Wayne Peterson, James Marshall, Michael Tollin

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2000)
--

#31
Synopsis: A dedicated group of forensic investigators at the Las Vegas Crime Lab works to solve often-grisly crimes in Sin City.... [More]
Starring: Ted Danson, Elisabeth Shue, George Eads, Jorja Fox
Directed By: Jerry Bruckheimer, Carol Mendelsohn, Anthony Zuiker, Don McGill

Gilmore Girls (2000)
--

#32
Synopsis: Set in a storybook Connecticut town populated by an eclectic mix of dreamers, artists and everyday folk, this multigenerational drama... [More]
Starring: Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Melissa McCarthy, Keiko Agena
Directed By: Jamie Babbit, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Gavin Polone

The West Wing (1999)
81%

#33
Synopsis: Cutthroat presidential advisers get their personal lives hopelessly tangled up with professional duties as they try to conduct the business... [More]
Starring: Martin Sheen, Stockard Channing, John Spencer, Bradley Whitford
Directed By: John Wells

The Sopranos (1999)
92%

#34
Synopsis: Tony Soprano juggles the problems of his fractious family with those of a "Family" of a different sort - the... [More]
Starring: James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli
Directed By: David Chase, Timothy Van Patten, John Patterson, Allen Coulter

Batman Beyond (1999)
100%

#35
Synopsis: A new Dark Knight protects the Gotham of the future.... [More]
Starring: Will Friedle, Kevin Conroy, Cree Summer, Lauren Tom

Charmed (1998)
--

#36
Synopsis: A group of sisters discover they are witches. Luckily for the world, they're of the good variety. Banding together in... [More]
Starring: Alyssa Milano, Rose McGowan, Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty
Directed By: Aaron Spelling, E. Duke Vincent, Constance M Burge, Brad Kern

Friends (1994)
78%

#37
Synopsis: Three young men and three young women -- of the BFF kind -- live in the same apartment complex and... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc
Directed By: Kevin Bright, David Crane, Greg Malins, Wil Calhoun

ER (1994)
--

#38
Synopsis: Set in Chicago, this medical drama deals with the personal and professional crises of the doctors in the emergency room... [More]
Starring: Anthony Edwards, George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Sherry Stringfield
Directed By: Christopher Chulack, Michael Crichton, David Zabel, John Wells

Babylon 5 (1994)
--

#39
Synopsis: Creator J. Michael Straczynski's ambitious and complex futuristic space opera charts five years in the lives of those aboard the... [More]
Starring: Bruce Boxleitner, Claudia Christian, Jerry Doyle, Mira Furlan
Directed By: Douglas Netter, J. Michael Straczynski

The X-Files (1993)
74%

#40
Synopsis: In one of the longest-running science fiction series in network TV history, FBI special agents investigate unexplained, mind-bending cases known... [More]
Starring: Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny, Mitch Pileggi, Robert Patrick
Directed By: Chris Carter, Glen Morgan

Highlander: The Series (1992)
--

#41
Synopsis: Duncan MacLeod cannot die -- well, unless you cut off his head. He is a 400-year-old immortal, who has seen... [More]
Starring: Adrian Paul, Stan Kirsch, Jim Byrnes, Elizabeth Gracen
Directed By: William N. Panzer, Marla Ginsburg, Christian Charret

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990)
--

#42
Synopsis: Will Smith more or less plays himself in this good-natured NBC sitcom. As the show's popular theme song explains, fictional... [More]
Starring: Will Smith, James Avery, Daphne Maxwell-Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro
Directed By: Quincy Jones, David Salzman, Shelley Jensen

Seinfeld (1989)
89%

#43
Synopsis: Four single friends -- comic Jerry Seinfeld, bungling George Costanza, frustrated working gal Elaine Benes and eccentric neighbor Cosmo Kramer... [More]
Starring: Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, Michael Richards
Directed By: Larry David, George Shapiro, Howard West, Andy Ackerman

Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987)
92%

#44
Synopsis: Featuring a bigger and better USS Enterprise, this series is set 78 years after the original series -- in the... [More]
Starring: Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn
Directed By: Gene Roddenberry, Rick Berman, Michael Piller, Jeri Taylor

Married ... With Children (1987)
--

#45
Synopsis: The antithesis of the loving "Cosby Show" family, "Married ... With Children" focused on the Bundys, a suburban Chicago family... [More]
Starring: Ed O'Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, David Faustino
Directed By: Michael G. Moye, Ron Leavitt, Barbara Cramer, Katherine Green

The Dukes of Hazzard (1979)
--

#46
Synopsis: Just some good old boys, never meaning no harm. But cousins Bo and Luke Duke certainly have a way of... [More]
Starring: Tom Wopat, John Schneider, Catherine Bach, Denver Pyle
Directed By: Paul R. Picard

Little House on the Prairie (1974)
--

#47
Synopsis: Based on Laura Ingalls Wilder's series of "Little House" books, this drama series revolved around the 1870s adventures of the... [More]
Starring: Michael Landon, Karen Grassle, Melissa Gilbert, Melissa Sue Anderson
Directed By: Michael Landon, Ed Friendly, Michael Landon, William F. Claxton

Star Trek (1966)
80%

#48
Synopsis: The iconic series "Star Trek" follows the crew of the starship USS Enterprise as it completes its missions in space... [More]
Starring: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan
Directed By: Gene Roddenberry

Gilligan's Island (1964)
90%

#49
Synopsis: Seven people set sail on what is scheduled to be a three-hour sightseeing tour on the charter boat The Minnow,... [More]
Starring: Bob Denver, Alan Hale Jr., Jim Backus, Natalie Schafer

The Twilight Zone (1959)
92%

#50
Synopsis: "The Twilight Zone" was the brainchild of Emmy Award-winner Rod Serling, who served as host and wrote over 80 episodes... [More]
Starring: Rod Serling

