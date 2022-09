140 Favorite 90s Movies

Wazzup, home skillet! You must’ve left your pager in your other pair of Zubaz, ‘cuz the 1990s are trying to get in touch: The decade’s back, and it’s brought 140 friends!

Rotten Tomatoes, the Fresh prince of review aggregators, presents our list of the 140 Favorite ’90s Movies, ranging from Certified Fresh to Rotten, all reppin’ 10 years of cinema that upended the biz! Our selections cross the era’s cultural checkpoints, including the American independent golden era (Pulp Fiction, Good Will Hunting), animation renaissance (The Lion King, the Toy Story movies), slasher revival (Scream), and the full maturation of auteurs like Scorsese and Spielberg under the studio system…just as the same studios pumped out big, star-driven crass comedies (Happy Gilmore, There’s Something About Mary) and effects-driven blockbusters (Titanic, Independence Day).

So slap on that bracelet and resurrect your Tamagotchi bestie, because these aren’t just the best ’90s movies, dude — they’re totally essential! And if you’re looking for more blasts from the past, check out our list of 140 Favorite 80s Movies! Schwing! —Alex Vo



1970s | 1980s | 2000s More Favorite Movies By Decade

#139 Half Baked (1998) 29% #139 Adjusted Score: 29457% Critics Consensus: You'd have to be high to dig Half Baked's half baked production and scattershot sense of humor -- although maybe that was the point of this Dave Chapelle-led joint. Synopsis: When a member of their crew gets arrested for killing a New York City police horse by feeding it junk... When a member of their crew gets arrested for killing a New York City police horse by feeding it junk... [More] Starring: Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz, Jim Breuer, Harland Williams Directed By: Tamra Davis

#137 Basic Instinct (1992) 56% #137 Adjusted Score: 60976% Critics Consensus: Unevenly echoing the work of Alfred Hitchcock, Basic Instinct contains a star-making performance from Sharon Stone but is ultimately undone by its problematic, overly lurid plot. Synopsis: The mysterious Catherine Tramell (Sharon Stone), a beautiful crime novelist, becomes a suspect when she is linked to the brutal... The mysterious Catherine Tramell (Sharon Stone), a beautiful crime novelist, becomes a suspect when she is linked to the brutal... [More] Starring: Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, George Dzundza, Jeanne Tripplehorn Directed By: Paul Verhoeven

#136 Poetic Justice (1993) 34% #136 Adjusted Score: 35987% Critics Consensus: Poetic Justice is commendably ambitious and boasts a pair of appealing stars, but they're undermined by writer-director John Singleton's frustrating lack of discipline. Synopsis: Still grieving after the murder of her boyfriend, hairdresser Justice (Janet Jackson) writes poetry to deal with the pain of... Still grieving after the murder of her boyfriend, hairdresser Justice (Janet Jackson) writes poetry to deal with the pain of... [More] Starring: Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur, Regina King, Joe Torry Directed By: John Singleton

#135 Gummo (1997) 38% #135 Adjusted Score: 40085% Critics Consensus: Gummo's bold provocations may impress more iconoclastically inclined viewers, but others will find it hard to see past writer-director Harmony Korine's overwhelmingly sour storytelling perspective. Synopsis: Teen friends Tummler (Nick Sutton) and Solomon (Jacob Reynolds) navigate the ruins of a tiny, tornado-ravaged town in Ohio that... Teen friends Tummler (Nick Sutton) and Solomon (Jacob Reynolds) navigate the ruins of a tiny, tornado-ravaged town in Ohio that... [More] Starring: Jacob Reynolds, Nick Sutton, Jacob Sewell, Darby Dougherty Directed By: Harmony Korine

#134 Kids (1995) 47% #134 Adjusted Score: 49449% Critics Consensus: Kids isn't afraid to test viewers' limits, but the point of its nearly non-stop provocation is likely to be lost in all the repellent characters and unpleasant imagery. Synopsis: Amoral teen Telly (Leo Fitzpatrick) has made it his goal to sleep with as many virgin girls as possible --... Amoral teen Telly (Leo Fitzpatrick) has made it his goal to sleep with as many virgin girls as possible --... [More] Starring: Leo Fitzpatrick, Justin Pierce, Chloë Sevigny, Sarah Henderson Directed By: Larry Clark

#126 Space Jam (1996) 43% #126 Adjusted Score: 48034% Critics Consensus: While it's no slam dunk, Space Jam's silly, Looney Toons-laden slapstick and vivid animation will leave younger viewers satisfied -- though accompanying adults may be more annoyed than entertained. Synopsis: Swackhammer (Danny DeVito), an evil alien theme park owner, needs a new attraction at Moron Mountain. When his gang, the... Swackhammer (Danny DeVito), an evil alien theme park owner, needs a new attraction at Moron Mountain. When his gang, the... [More] Starring: Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight, Theresa Randle, Larry Bird Directed By: Joe Pytka

#125 Hackers (1995) 31% #125 Adjusted Score: 33451% Critics Consensus: Hackers has a certain stylish appeal, but its slick visuals and appealing young cast can't compensate for a clichéd and disappointingly uninspired story. Synopsis: A teenage hacker finds himself framed for the theft of millions of dollars from a major corporation. Master hacker Dade... A teenage hacker finds himself framed for the theft of millions of dollars from a major corporation. Master hacker Dade... [More] Starring: Jonny Lee Miller, Angelina Jolie, Jesse Bradford, Matthew Lillard Directed By: Iain Softley

#124 Happy Gilmore (1996) 61% #124 Adjusted Score: 63789% Critics Consensus: Those who enjoy Adam Sandler's schtick will find plenty to love in this gleefully juvenile take on professional golf; those who don't, however, will find it unfunny and forgettable. Synopsis: All Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) has ever wanted is to be a professional hockey player. But he soon discovers he... All Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) has ever wanted is to be a professional hockey player. But he soon discovers he... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Frances Bay Directed By: Dennis Dugan

#120 Hook (1991) 29% #120 Adjusted Score: 33575% Critics Consensus: The look of Hook is lively indeed but Steven Spielberg directs on autopilot here, giving in too quickly to his sentimental, syrupy qualities. Synopsis: When his young children are abducted by his old nemesis, Capt. Hook (Dustin Hoffman), middle-aged lawyer Peter Banning (Robin Williams)... When his young children are abducted by his old nemesis, Capt. Hook (Dustin Hoffman), middle-aged lawyer Peter Banning (Robin Williams)... [More] Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, Julia Roberts, Bob Hoskins Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#118 Singles (1992) 79% #118 Adjusted Score: 82035% Critics Consensus: Smart, funny, and engagingly scruffy, Singles is a clear-eyed look at modern romance that doubles as a credible grunge-era time capsule. Synopsis: In Seattle during the era of grunge music, the lives and relationships of a group of young people, all living... In Seattle during the era of grunge music, the lives and relationships of a group of young people, all living... [More] Starring: Bridget Fonda, Matt Dillon, Campbell Scott, Kyra Sedgwick Directed By: Cameron Crowe

#115 He Got Game (1998) 80% #115 Adjusted Score: 80688% Critics Consensus: Though not without its flaws, He Got Game finds Spike Lee near the top of his game, combining trenchant commentary with his signature visuals and a strong performance from Denzel Washington. Synopsis: Jake Shuttleworth (Denzel Washington) has spent the last six years in prison after accidentally killing his wife during a violent... Jake Shuttleworth (Denzel Washington) has spent the last six years in prison after accidentally killing his wife during a violent... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Ray Allen, Milla Jovovich, Rosario Dawson Directed By: Spike Lee

#109 Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) 95% #109 Adjusted Score: 98426% Critics Consensus: This adaptation of David Mamet's play is every bit as compelling and witty as its source material, thanks in large part to a clever script and a bevy of powerhouse actors. Synopsis: When an office full of New York City real estate salesmen is given the news that all but the top... When an office full of New York City real estate salesmen is given the news that all but the top... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, Ed Harris Directed By: James Foley

#108 The Birdcage (1996) 82% #108 Adjusted Score: 83859% Critics Consensus: Mike Nichols wrangles agreeably amusing performances from Robin Williams and Nathan Lane in this fun, if not quite essential, remake of the French comedy La Cage aux Folles. Synopsis: In this remake of the classic French farce "La Cage aux Folles," engaged couple Val Goldman (Dan Futterman) and Barbara... In this remake of the classic French farce "La Cage aux Folles," engaged couple Val Goldman (Dan Futterman) and Barbara... [More] Starring: Robin Williams, Gene Hackman, Nathan Lane, Dianne Wiest Directed By: Mike Nichols

#106 Babe (1995) 97% #106 Adjusted Score: 101370% Critics Consensus: The rare family-friendly feature with a heart as big as its special effects budget, Babe offers timeless entertainment for viewers of all ages. Synopsis: Gentle farmer Arthur Hoggett (James Cromwell) wins a piglet named Babe (Christine Cavanaugh) at a county fair. Narrowly escaping his... Gentle farmer Arthur Hoggett (James Cromwell) wins a piglet named Babe (Christine Cavanaugh) at a county fair. Narrowly escaping his... [More] Starring: James Cromwell, Magda Szubanski, Hugo Weaving, Mary Acres Directed By: Chris Noonan

#102 Army of Darkness (1992) 74% #102 Adjusted Score: 77842% Critics Consensus: Army of Darkness is a madcap adventure worth taking thanks to Bruce Campbell's hammy charm and Sam Raimi's acrobatic direction, although an intentional lack of shocks make this a discordant capper to the Evil Dead franchise. Synopsis: 3rd Evil Dead movie. Ash (Bruce Campbell) finds himself trapped in medieval times. He must quest for the Necronomicon, a... 3rd Evil Dead movie. Ash (Bruce Campbell) finds himself trapped in medieval times. He must quest for the Necronomicon, a... [More] Starring: Bruce Campbell, Embeth Davidtz, Marcus Gilbert, Ian Abercrombie Directed By: Sam Raimi

#86 Pi (1998) 88% #86 Adjusted Score: 89521% Critics Consensus: Dramatically gripping and frighteningly smart, this Lynchian thriller does wonders with its unlikely subject and shoestring budget. Synopsis: Numbers whiz Max Cohen (Sean Gullette) is stunted by psychological delusions of paranoia and debilitating headaches. He lives in a... Numbers whiz Max Cohen (Sean Gullette) is stunted by psychological delusions of paranoia and debilitating headaches. He lives in a... [More] Starring: Sean Gullette, Mark Margolis, Ben Shenkman, Pamela Hart Directed By: Darren Aronofsky

#84 Wayne's World (1992) 79% #84 Adjusted Score: 87300% Critics Consensus: An oddball comedy that revels in its silliness and memorable catch phrases, Wayne's World is also fondly regarded because of its endearing characters. Synopsis: A big screen spin-off of the "Saturday Night Live" skit. Rob Lowe plays a producer that wants to take the... A big screen spin-off of the "Saturday Night Live" skit. Rob Lowe plays a producer that wants to take the... [More] Starring: Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Rob Lowe, Tia Carrere Directed By: Penelope Spheeris

#77 Braveheart (1995) 75% #77 Adjusted Score: 79672% Critics Consensus: Distractingly violent and historically dodgy, Mel Gibson's Braveheart justifies its epic length by delivering enough sweeping action, drama, and romance to match its ambition. Synopsis: Tells the story of the legendary thirteenth century Scottish hero named William Wallace (Mel Gibson). Wallace rallies the Scottish against... Tells the story of the legendary thirteenth century Scottish hero named William Wallace (Mel Gibson). Wallace rallies the Scottish against... [More] Starring: Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau, Patrick McGoohan, Catherine McCormack Directed By: Mel Gibson

#72 Casino (1995) 79% #72 Adjusted Score: 82370% Critics Consensus: Impressive ambition and bravura performances from an outstanding cast help Casino pay off in spite of a familiar narrative that may strike some viewers as a safe bet for director Martin Scorsese. Synopsis: In early-1970s Las Vegas, low-level mobster Sam "Ace" Rothstein (Robert De Niro) gets tapped by his bosses to head the... In early-1970s Las Vegas, low-level mobster Sam "Ace" Rothstein (Robert De Niro) gets tapped by his bosses to head the... [More] Starring: Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci, James Woods Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#69 Falling Down (1993) 75% #69 Adjusted Score: 78134% Critics Consensus: Falling Down's popcorn-friendly take on its complex themes proves disquieting -- and ultimately fitting for a bleakly entertaining picture of one man's angry break with reality. Synopsis: A middle-aged man dealing with both unemployment and divorce, William Foster (Michael Douglas) is having a bad day. When his... A middle-aged man dealing with both unemployment and divorce, William Foster (Michael Douglas) is having a bad day. When his... [More] Starring: Michael Douglas, Robert Duvall, Barbara Hershey, Rachel Ticotin Directed By: Joel Schumacher

#68 Reality Bites (1994) 63% #68 Adjusted Score: 65392% Critics Consensus: Reality Bites may be too slick to fulfill its promise as a profound statement on Generation X, but an appealing ensemble and romantic sizzle make for an entertaining dive into the ennui of youth. Synopsis: After college, Lelaina (Winona Ryder) films a documentary about herself and friends as they flounder in their attempts to forge... After college, Lelaina (Winona Ryder) films a documentary about herself and friends as they flounder in their attempts to forge... [More] Starring: Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, Ben Stiller, Janeane Garofalo Directed By: Ben Stiller

#64 True Romance (1993) 93% #64 Adjusted Score: 97508% Critics Consensus: Fueled by Quentin Tarantino's savvy screenplay and a gallery of oddball performances, Tony Scott's True Romance is a funny and violent action jaunt in the best sense. Synopsis: A comic-book nerd and Elvis fanatic Clarence (Christian Slater) and a prostitute named Alabama (Patricia Arquette) fall in love. Clarence... A comic-book nerd and Elvis fanatic Clarence (Christian Slater) and a prostitute named Alabama (Patricia Arquette) fall in love. Clarence... [More] Starring: Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer Directed By: Tony Scott

#62 Point Break (1991) 70% #62 Adjusted Score: 75077% Critics Consensus: Absurd, over-the-top, and often wildly entertaining, Point Break is here to show you that the human spirit is still alive. Synopsis: After a string of bizarre bank robberies in Southern California, with the crooks donning masks of various former presidents, a... After a string of bizarre bank robberies in Southern California, with the crooks donning masks of various former presidents, a... [More] Starring: Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, Gary Busey, Lori Petty Directed By: Kathryn Bigelow

#61 Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 72% #61 Adjusted Score: 74947% Critics Consensus: On paper, Mrs. Doubtfire might seem excessively broad or sentimental, but Robin Williams shines so brightly in the title role that the end result is difficult to resist. Synopsis: Troubled that he has little access to his children, divorced Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) hatches an elaborate plan. With help... Troubled that he has little access to his children, divorced Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) hatches an elaborate plan. With help... [More] Starring: Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Harvey Fierstein Directed By: Chris Columbus

#60 Election (1999) 92% #60 Adjusted Score: 96787% Critics Consensus: Election successfully combines dark humor and intelligent writing in this very witty and enjoyable film. Synopsis: Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick), a well-liked high school government teacher, can't help but notice that successful student Tracy Flick (Reese... Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick), a well-liked high school government teacher, can't help but notice that successful student Tracy Flick (Reese... [More] Starring: Matthew Broderick, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Klein, Jessica Campbell Directed By: Alexander Payne

#59 The Player (1992) 98% #59 Adjusted Score: 103297% Critics Consensus: Bitingly cynical without succumbing to bitterness, The Player is one of the all-time great Hollywood satires -- and an ensemble-driven highlight of the Altman oeuvre. Synopsis: Certain that the anonymous threats he's been receiving are the work of David Kahane (Vincent D'Onofrio), producer Griffin Mill (Tim... Certain that the anonymous threats he's been receiving are the work of David Kahane (Vincent D'Onofrio), producer Griffin Mill (Tim... [More] Starring: Tim Robbins, Greta Scacchi, Fred Ward, Whoopi Goldberg Directed By: Robert Altman

#57 Forrest Gump (1994) 71% #57 Adjusted Score: 76890% Critics Consensus: Forrest Gump may be an overly sentimental film with a somewhat problematic message, but its sweetness and charm are usually enough to approximate true depth and grace. Synopsis: Slow-witted Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) has never thought of himself as disadvantaged, and thanks to his supportive mother (Sally Field),... Slow-witted Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) has never thought of himself as disadvantaged, and thanks to his supportive mother (Sally Field),... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#56 Face/Off (1997) 92% #56 Adjusted Score: 97339% Critics Consensus: John Travolta and Nicolas Cage play cat-and-mouse (and literally play each other) against a beautifully stylized backdrop of typically elegant, over-the-top John Woo violence. Synopsis: Obsessed with bringing terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) to justice, FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) tracks down Troy, who... Obsessed with bringing terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) to justice, FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) tracks down Troy, who... [More] Starring: John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, Joan Allen, Alessandro Nivola Directed By: John Woo

#55 Swingers (1996) 87% #55 Adjusted Score: 89859% Critics Consensus: Funny, heartfelt, and effortlessly cool, Swingers made stars out of Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau, established Doug Liman as a director to watch. Synopsis: A transplanted New Yorker attempting to acclimate to Los Angeles, Mike Peters (Jon Favreau), is struggling to both boost his... A transplanted New Yorker attempting to acclimate to Los Angeles, Mike Peters (Jon Favreau), is struggling to both boost his... [More] Starring: Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn, Ron Livingston, Patrick Van Horn Directed By: Doug Liman

#48 Trainspotting (1996) 90% #48 Adjusted Score: 94244% Critics Consensus: A brutal, often times funny, other times terrifying portrayal of drug addiction in Edinburgh. Not for the faint of heart, but well worth viewing as a realistic and entertaining reminder of the horrors of drug use. Synopsis: Heroin addict Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) stumbles through bad ideas and sobriety attempts with his unreliable friends -- Sick Boy... Heroin addict Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) stumbles through bad ideas and sobriety attempts with his unreliable friends -- Sick Boy... [More] Starring: Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller, Kevin McKidd Directed By: Danny Boyle

#44 The Truman Show (1998) 95% #44 Adjusted Score: 101135% Critics Consensus: A funny, tender, and thought-provoking film, The Truman Show is all the more noteworthy for its remarkably prescient vision of runaway celebrity culture and a nation with an insatiable thirst for the private details of ordinary lives. Synopsis: He doesn't know it, but everything in Truman Burbank's (Jim Carrey) life is part of a massive TV set. Executive... He doesn't know it, but everything in Truman Burbank's (Jim Carrey) life is part of a massive TV set. Executive... [More] Starring: Jim Carrey, Laura Linney, Noah Emmerich, Natascha McElhone Directed By: Peter Weir

#38 The Professional (1994) 73% #38 Adjusted Score: 76764% Critics Consensus: Pivoting on the unusual relationship between seasoned hitman and his 12-year-old apprentice -- a breakout turn by young Natalie Portman -- Luc Besson's Léon is a stylish and oddly affecting thriller. Synopsis: Mathilda (Natalie Portman) is only 12 years old, but is already familiar with the dark side of life: her abusive... Mathilda (Natalie Portman) is only 12 years old, but is already familiar with the dark side of life: her abusive... [More] Starring: Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, Natalie Portman, Danny Aiello Directed By: Luc Besson

#36 Heat (1995) 88% #36 Adjusted Score: 92902% Critics Consensus: Though Al Pacino and Robert De Niro share but a handful of screen minutes together, Heat is an engrossing crime drama that draws compelling performances from its stars -- and confirms Michael Mann's mastery of the genre. Synopsis: Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to control the rogue actions of one of his men, while... Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to control the rogue actions of one of his men, while... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, Jon Voight Directed By: Michael Mann

#33 Clerks (1994) 90% #33 Adjusted Score: 93466% Critics Consensus: With its quirky characters and clever, quotable dialogue, Clerks is the ultimate clarion call for slackers everywhere to unite and, uh, do something we guess? Synopsis: Dante (Brian O'Halloran) is called in to cover a shift at his New Jersey convenience store on his day off.... Dante (Brian O'Halloran) is called in to cover a shift at his New Jersey convenience store on his day off.... [More] Starring: Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Lisa Spoonhauer Directed By: Kevin Smith

#26 Gattaca (1997) 81% #26 Adjusted Score: 84508% Critics Consensus: Intelligent and scientifically provocative, Gattaca is an absorbing sci fi drama that poses important interesting ethical questions about the nature of science. Synopsis: Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke) has always fantasized about traveling into outer space, but is grounded by his status as a... Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke) has always fantasized about traveling into outer space, but is grounded by his status as a... [More] Starring: Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman, Jude Law, Gore Vidal Directed By: Andrew Niccol

#23 Unforgiven (1992) 96% #23 Adjusted Score: 105463% Critics Consensus: As both director and star, Clint Eastwood strips away decades of Hollywood varnish applied to the Wild West, and emerges with a series of harshly eloquent statements about the nature of violence. Synopsis: When prostitute Delilah Fitzgerald (Anna Thomson) is disfigured by a pair of cowboys in Big Whiskey, Wyoming, her fellow brothel... When prostitute Delilah Fitzgerald (Anna Thomson) is disfigured by a pair of cowboys in Big Whiskey, Wyoming, her fellow brothel... [More] Starring: Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, Richard Harris Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#22 Rushmore (1998) 90% #22 Adjusted Score: 94374% Critics Consensus: This cult favorite is a quirky coming of age story, with fine, off-kilter performances from Jason Schwartzman and Bill Murray. Synopsis: When a beautiful first-grade teacher (Olivia Williams) arrives at a prep school, she soon attracts the attention of an ambitious... When a beautiful first-grade teacher (Olivia Williams) arrives at a prep school, she soon attracts the attention of an ambitious... [More] Starring: Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Olivia Williams, Seymour Cassel Directed By: Wes Anderson

#21 Hoop Dreams (1994) 98% #21 Adjusted Score: 101615% Critics Consensus: One of the most critically acclaimed documentaries of all time, Hoop Dreams is a rich, complex, heartbreaking, and ultimately deeply rewarding film that uses high school hoops as a jumping-off point to explore issues of race, class, and education in modern America. Synopsis: Every school day, African-American teenagers William Gates and Arthur Agee travel 90 minutes each way from inner-city Chicago to St.... Every school day, African-American teenagers William Gates and Arthur Agee travel 90 minutes each way from inner-city Chicago to St.... [More] Starring: Steve James, William Gates, Arthur Agee, Sheila Agee Directed By: Steve James

#19 Scream (1996) 79% #19 Adjusted Score: 83753% Critics Consensus: Horror icon Wes Craven's subversive deconstruction of the genre is sly, witty, and surprisingly effective as a slasher film itself, even if it's a little too cheeky for some. Synopsis: The sleepy little town of Woodsboro just woke up screaming. There's a killer in their midst who's seen a few... The sleepy little town of Woodsboro just woke up screaming. There's a killer in their midst who's seen a few... [More] Starring: Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard Directed By: Wes Craven

#16 Goodfellas (1990) 96% #16 Adjusted Score: 103643% Critics Consensus: Hard-hitting and stylish, GoodFellas is a gangster classic -- and arguably the high point of Martin Scorsese's career. Synopsis: A young man grows up in the mob and works very hard to advance himself through the ranks. He enjoys... A young man grows up in the mob and works very hard to advance himself through the ranks. He enjoys... [More] Starring: Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco Directed By: Martin Scorsese