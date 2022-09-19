140 Favorite 90s Movies

Wazzup, home skillet! You must’ve left your pager in your other pair of Zubaz, ‘cuz the 1990s are trying to get in touch: The decade’s back, and it’s brought 140 friends!

Rotten Tomatoes, the Fresh prince of review aggregators, presents our list of the 140 Favorite ’90s Movies, ranging from Certified Fresh to Rotten, all reppin’ 10 years of cinema that upended the biz! Our selections cross the era’s cultural checkpoints, including the American independent golden era (Pulp Fiction, Good Will Hunting), animation renaissance (The Lion King, the Toy Story movies), slasher revival (Scream), and the full maturation of auteurs like Scorsese and Spielberg under the studio system…just as the same studios pumped out big, star-driven crass comedies (Happy Gilmore, There’s Something About Mary) and effects-driven blockbusters (Titanic, Independence Day).

So slap on that bracelet and resurrect your Tamagotchi bestie, because these aren’t just the best ’90s movies, dude — they’re totally essential! And if you’re looking for more blasts from the past, check out our list of 140 Favorite 80s Movies! Schwing! —Alex Vo



#139 Half Baked (1998) 29% #139 Adjusted Score: 29457% Critics Consensus: You'd have to be high to dig Half Baked's half baked production and scattershot sense of humor -- although maybe that was the point of this Dave Chapelle-led joint. Synopsis: When a member of their crew gets arrested for killing a New York City police horse by feeding it junk... When a member of their crew gets arrested for killing a New York City police horse by feeding it junk... [More] Starring: Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz, Jim Breuer, Harland Williams Directed By: Tamra Davis

#134 Kids (1995) 47% #134 Adjusted Score: 49449% Critics Consensus: Kids isn't afraid to test viewers' limits, but the point of its nearly non-stop provocation is likely to be lost in all the repellent characters and unpleasant imagery. Synopsis: Amoral teen Telly (Leo Fitzpatrick) has made it his goal to sleep with as many virgin girls as possible --... Amoral teen Telly (Leo Fitzpatrick) has made it his goal to sleep with as many virgin girls as possible --... [More] Starring: Leo Fitzpatrick, Justin Pierce, Chloë Sevigny, Sarah Henderson Directed By: Larry Clark

#125 Hackers (1995) 31% #125 Adjusted Score: 33451% Critics Consensus: Hackers has a certain stylish appeal, but its slick visuals and appealing young cast can't compensate for a clichéd and disappointingly uninspired story. Synopsis: A teenage hacker finds himself framed for the theft of millions of dollars from a major corporation. Master hacker Dade... A teenage hacker finds himself framed for the theft of millions of dollars from a major corporation. Master hacker Dade... [More] Starring: Jonny Lee Miller, Angelina Jolie, Jesse Bradford, Matthew Lillard Directed By: Iain Softley

#124 Happy Gilmore (1996) 61% #124 Adjusted Score: 63789% Critics Consensus: Those who enjoy Adam Sandler's schtick will find plenty to love in this gleefully juvenile take on professional golf; those who don't, however, will find it unfunny and forgettable. Synopsis: All Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) has ever wanted is to be a professional hockey player. But he soon discovers he... All Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) has ever wanted is to be a professional hockey player. But he soon discovers he... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Frances Bay Directed By: Dennis Dugan

#118 Singles (1992) 79% #118 Adjusted Score: 82035% Critics Consensus: Smart, funny, and engagingly scruffy, Singles is a clear-eyed look at modern romance that doubles as a credible grunge-era time capsule. Synopsis: In Seattle during the era of grunge music, the lives and relationships of a group of young people, all living... In Seattle during the era of grunge music, the lives and relationships of a group of young people, all living... [More] Starring: Bridget Fonda, Matt Dillon, Campbell Scott, Kyra Sedgwick Directed By: Cameron Crowe

#109 Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) 95% #109 Adjusted Score: 98426% Critics Consensus: This adaptation of David Mamet's play is every bit as compelling and witty as its source material, thanks in large part to a clever script and a bevy of powerhouse actors. Synopsis: When an office full of New York City real estate salesmen is given the news that all but the top... When an office full of New York City real estate salesmen is given the news that all but the top... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, Ed Harris Directed By: James Foley

#106 Babe (1995) 97% #106 Adjusted Score: 101370% Critics Consensus: The rare family-friendly feature with a heart as big as its special effects budget, Babe offers timeless entertainment for viewers of all ages. Synopsis: Gentle farmer Arthur Hoggett (James Cromwell) wins a piglet named Babe (Christine Cavanaugh) at a county fair. Narrowly escaping his... Gentle farmer Arthur Hoggett (James Cromwell) wins a piglet named Babe (Christine Cavanaugh) at a county fair. Narrowly escaping his... [More] Starring: James Cromwell, Magda Szubanski, Hugo Weaving, Mary Acres Directed By: Chris Noonan

#86 Pi (1998) 88% #86 Adjusted Score: 89521% Critics Consensus: Dramatically gripping and frighteningly smart, this Lynchian thriller does wonders with its unlikely subject and shoestring budget. Synopsis: Numbers whiz Max Cohen (Sean Gullette) is stunted by psychological delusions of paranoia and debilitating headaches. He lives in a... Numbers whiz Max Cohen (Sean Gullette) is stunted by psychological delusions of paranoia and debilitating headaches. He lives in a... [More] Starring: Sean Gullette, Mark Margolis, Ben Shenkman, Pamela Hart Directed By: Darren Aronofsky

#77 Braveheart (1995) 75% #77 Adjusted Score: 79672% Critics Consensus: Distractingly violent and historically dodgy, Mel Gibson's Braveheart justifies its epic length by delivering enough sweeping action, drama, and romance to match its ambition. Synopsis: Tells the story of the legendary thirteenth century Scottish hero named William Wallace (Mel Gibson). Wallace rallies the Scottish against... Tells the story of the legendary thirteenth century Scottish hero named William Wallace (Mel Gibson). Wallace rallies the Scottish against... [More] Starring: Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau, Patrick McGoohan, Catherine McCormack Directed By: Mel Gibson

#72 Casino (1995) 79% #72 Adjusted Score: 82370% Critics Consensus: Impressive ambition and bravura performances from an outstanding cast help Casino pay off in spite of a familiar narrative that may strike some viewers as a safe bet for director Martin Scorsese. Synopsis: In early-1970s Las Vegas, low-level mobster Sam "Ace" Rothstein (Robert De Niro) gets tapped by his bosses to head the... In early-1970s Las Vegas, low-level mobster Sam "Ace" Rothstein (Robert De Niro) gets tapped by his bosses to head the... [More] Starring: Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci, James Woods Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#68 Reality Bites (1994) 63% #68 Adjusted Score: 65392% Critics Consensus: Reality Bites may be too slick to fulfill its promise as a profound statement on Generation X, but an appealing ensemble and romantic sizzle make for an entertaining dive into the ennui of youth. Synopsis: After college, Lelaina (Winona Ryder) films a documentary about herself and friends as they flounder in their attempts to forge... After college, Lelaina (Winona Ryder) films a documentary about herself and friends as they flounder in their attempts to forge... [More] Starring: Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, Ben Stiller, Janeane Garofalo Directed By: Ben Stiller

#48 Trainspotting (1996) 90% #48 Adjusted Score: 94244% Critics Consensus: A brutal, often times funny, other times terrifying portrayal of drug addiction in Edinburgh. Not for the faint of heart, but well worth viewing as a realistic and entertaining reminder of the horrors of drug use. Synopsis: Heroin addict Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) stumbles through bad ideas and sobriety attempts with his unreliable friends -- Sick Boy... Heroin addict Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) stumbles through bad ideas and sobriety attempts with his unreliable friends -- Sick Boy... [More] Starring: Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller, Kevin McKidd Directed By: Danny Boyle

#38 The Professional (1994) 73% #38 Adjusted Score: 76764% Critics Consensus: Pivoting on the unusual relationship between seasoned hitman and his 12-year-old apprentice -- a breakout turn by young Natalie Portman -- Luc Besson's Léon is a stylish and oddly affecting thriller. Synopsis: Mathilda (Natalie Portman) is only 12 years old, but is already familiar with the dark side of life: her abusive... Mathilda (Natalie Portman) is only 12 years old, but is already familiar with the dark side of life: her abusive... [More] Starring: Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, Natalie Portman, Danny Aiello Directed By: Luc Besson

#36 Heat (1995) 88% #36 Adjusted Score: 92902% Critics Consensus: Though Al Pacino and Robert De Niro share but a handful of screen minutes together, Heat is an engrossing crime drama that draws compelling performances from its stars -- and confirms Michael Mann's mastery of the genre. Synopsis: Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to control the rogue actions of one of his men, while... Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to control the rogue actions of one of his men, while... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, Jon Voight Directed By: Michael Mann

#33 Clerks (1994) 90% #33 Adjusted Score: 93466% Critics Consensus: With its quirky characters and clever, quotable dialogue, Clerks is the ultimate clarion call for slackers everywhere to unite and, uh, do something we guess? Synopsis: Dante (Brian O'Halloran) is called in to cover a shift at his New Jersey convenience store on his day off.... Dante (Brian O'Halloran) is called in to cover a shift at his New Jersey convenience store on his day off.... [More] Starring: Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Lisa Spoonhauer Directed By: Kevin Smith

#26 Gattaca (1997) 81% #26 Adjusted Score: 84508% Critics Consensus: Intelligent and scientifically provocative, Gattaca is an absorbing sci fi drama that poses important interesting ethical questions about the nature of science. Synopsis: Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke) has always fantasized about traveling into outer space, but is grounded by his status as a... Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke) has always fantasized about traveling into outer space, but is grounded by his status as a... [More] Starring: Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman, Jude Law, Gore Vidal Directed By: Andrew Niccol

#23 Unforgiven (1992) 96% #23 Adjusted Score: 105463% Critics Consensus: As both director and star, Clint Eastwood strips away decades of Hollywood varnish applied to the Wild West, and emerges with a series of harshly eloquent statements about the nature of violence. Synopsis: When prostitute Delilah Fitzgerald (Anna Thomson) is disfigured by a pair of cowboys in Big Whiskey, Wyoming, her fellow brothel... When prostitute Delilah Fitzgerald (Anna Thomson) is disfigured by a pair of cowboys in Big Whiskey, Wyoming, her fellow brothel... [More] Starring: Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, Richard Harris Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#21 Hoop Dreams (1994) 98% #21 Adjusted Score: 101615% Critics Consensus: One of the most critically acclaimed documentaries of all time, Hoop Dreams is a rich, complex, heartbreaking, and ultimately deeply rewarding film that uses high school hoops as a jumping-off point to explore issues of race, class, and education in modern America. Synopsis: Every school day, African-American teenagers William Gates and Arthur Agee travel 90 minutes each way from inner-city Chicago to St.... Every school day, African-American teenagers William Gates and Arthur Agee travel 90 minutes each way from inner-city Chicago to St.... [More] Starring: Steve James, William Gates, Arthur Agee, Sheila Agee Directed By: Steve James

#19 Scream (1996) 79% #19 Adjusted Score: 83753% Critics Consensus: Horror icon Wes Craven's subversive deconstruction of the genre is sly, witty, and surprisingly effective as a slasher film itself, even if it's a little too cheeky for some. Synopsis: The sleepy little town of Woodsboro just woke up screaming. There's a killer in their midst who's seen a few... The sleepy little town of Woodsboro just woke up screaming. There's a killer in their midst who's seen a few... [More] Starring: Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard Directed By: Wes Craven