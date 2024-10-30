Wicked Premiere: Watch the Red Carpet LiveStream and See Star-Studded Photos

You’re cordially invited to the most popular event of the year! Join us for a magical evening live from the Wicked movie premiere in Los Angeles with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and more from the film.

It will be a star-studded event at Shiz University as your favorite celebs walk the green carpet. Plus, director Jon M. Chu will be sharing new details about his cinematic masterpiece and costume designer Paul Tazewell is sharing “Behind-the-Seams” secrets about Glinda and Elphaba’s most iconic looks.

Check back for photos of your favorite stars from the premiere as they arrive.

Don’t miss the magic! Watch the livestream on Nov 9th at 8PM ET / 5PM PT.