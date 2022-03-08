2022 Oscar Nominees Luncheon Gallery

After cancelling last year’s due to COVID, the Oscar nominees luncheon was held Monday, March 7th at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, a bright and optimistic gathering where award hopefuls mingle and celebrate before the 94th Academy Awards on March 27th. And Rotten Tomatoes was there alongside with our Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley presenting our own Certified Fresh trophies to actors and artists like Arianna DeBose, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Denis Villeneuve, Ciarán Hinds, and Emilia Jones. We also held conversations with the nominees and awards insiders in partnership with the Academy on Twitter. You can listen to part 1 of our conversation, then part 2, and see our photos below, with credit to photographer Bryan Beasley.