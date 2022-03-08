2022 Oscar Nominees Luncheon Gallery

After cancelling last year’s due to COVID, the Oscar nominees luncheon was held Monday, March 7th at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, a bright and optimistic gathering where award hopefuls mingle and celebrate before the 94th Academy Awards on March 27th. And Rotten Tomatoes was there alongside with our Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley presenting our own Certified Fresh trophies to actors and artists like Arianna DeBose, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Denis Villeneuve, Ciarán Hinds, and Emilia Jones. We also held conversations with the nominees and awards insiders in partnership with the Academy on Twitter. You can listen to part 1 of our conversation, then part 2, and see our photos below, with credit to photographer Bryan Beasley.

West Side Story‘s Arianna DeBose CODA‘s Emilia Jones The Power of the Dog‘s Kodi Smit-McPhee Dune‘s Denis Villeneuve Belfast‘s Ciarán Hinds King Richard‘s Best Original Song nominee Dixson Raya and the Last Dragon‘s Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada Dune‘s Best Sound nominees Mark A. Mangini, Theo Green, and Ron Bartlett Four Good Days‘ Best Original Song nominee Diane Warren Drive My Car producer Teruhisa Yamamoto West Side Story‘s Best Costume Design nominee Paul Tazewell Ascension‘s Best Documentary nominees Nathan Truesdell, Jessica Kingdon, and Kira Simon-Kennedy The Hand of God‘s Paolo Sorrentino CODA‘s Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, and Daniel Durant The Mitchells vs the Machines‘ Best Animated Feature nominees Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Mike Rianda, and Kurt Albrecht Nightmare Alley‘s nominees Dan Laustsen (Cinematography), Tamara Deverell (Production Design), and Luis Sequeira (Costume Design) Take and Run‘s Best Short Film (Live Action) nominees Maria Brendle and Nadine Luchinger The Windshield Wiper‘s Best Short Film (Animated) nominees Leo Sanchez and Alberto Mielgo

