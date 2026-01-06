Will Arnett on Stand-Up Comedy, Is This Thing On?, and Career Reflections

Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley sits down with Emmy nominee Will Arnett on this week’s Awards Tour Podcast to discuss his latest film Is This Thing On?, Bradley Cooper‘s dramedy about a failing marriage. Arnett plays Alex Novak, a husband who finds a new purpose in life as a stand-up comedian while dealing with his impending divorce (Laura Dern portrays his wife, Tess Novak). He talks about shooting without permits, wearing the Batman costume for the first time, and the impact of Bojack Horseman.

Jacqueline Coley for Rotten Tomatoes: How much familiarity did you have in the stand-up world before you decided to take Is This Thing On?

Will Arnett: I mean, really, none. I was a fan like everybody else. Stand-up is such a specific and tough discipline, so jumping in and starting to do actual stand-up was very intimidating. When I first started going up, I went up as my character and doing the material from the film, and it was nerve-wracking. I already had a lot of healthy respect for what stand-ups do, and it just deepened that respect… What stand-ups do is so brave and amazing.

