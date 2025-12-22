Watch: Marty Supreme Exclusive Clip

“Bracingly energetic, a career-best performance.” These are just a few things critics are saying about Timothée Chalamet’s performance in Marty Supreme. To gear up audiences for the theatrical release on Christmas Day, RT is here with an exclusive clip of Josh Safdie’s film that’s loosely based on real-life legend Marty Reisman. The sports drama currently holds a Certified Fresh score of 94% on the Tomatometer, and critics say that “Chalamet pulls off the near-impossible [as he] ping pongs to greatness”

Marty Supreme hits theaters December 25.

