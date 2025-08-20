Tramell Tillman Talks Severance: Season 3 Hopes and Beyoncé Influences - The Awards Tour Podcast

On the next episode of the Awards Tour podcast, Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley sits down with Tramell Tillman, the Emmy-nominated actor best known for his role as Seth Milchick in the Apple TV+ series Severance. Audiences may also recognize Tillman from his early stage work and his television roles in shows like Godfather of Harlem and Dietland. More recently, he took a leap onto the big screen to star alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

In our conversation, we talk with Tillman about his favorite moments from Severance, as well as what he hopes to see for his character in season 3. Check out all episodes of Severance available now on Apple TV+, and we’ll see you on the next stop on the Awards Tour.

Jacqueline Coley for Rotten Tomatoes: Congratulations on your Emmy. What was it like when you heard that you were going to get your first Emmy nomination for playing Mr. Milchick?

Tramell Tillman: It was unbelievable. It was incredibly difficult for me to process that moment in real time. And it’s also because, at that same moment, I was in the process of getting ready to move. So this was a huge moment of transition for me. I had been living in an apartment for five years and realized that I had outgrown that place. That very day, I was set to go pick up the keys. I didn’t know what the outcome was going to be, but whether it was good or not, I knew that there was a new place I was going to, and it was the cherry on top of the cake when the nomination came in. And I was so enthralled and jumping up and down, not just for me, but also my fellow cast members and the show at large. We had 27 Emmy nominations, including the creative arts segment, and one of the first people I called was my mom. I had to tell her the news and invite her to be my plus one. And we laughed and cried over the phone, and then at a split second, I thought, “Oh, wait, I need to go pick up my keys to my new apartment.” [laughs]

Severance is streaming now on AppleTV+.

