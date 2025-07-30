Together Stars Dave Franco and Alison Brie Answer Embarrassing Questions About Their Relationship

The stars of the upcoming supernatural horror film Together, Dave Franco and Alison Brie, sat down with Rotten Tomatoes to share hot takes, spill on their real-life relationship, and answer burning questions ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

Directed by Michael Shanks in his feature debut, Together follows a married couple (played by Franco and Brie), whose fresh start in the countryside turns nightmarish when an unknown force begins to physically warp their bodies in disturbing and irreversible ways. The film has already earned a Certified Fresh rating on our Tomatometer.

In the interview, Franco and Brie open up about their weirdest moments on set, along with the thrill of collaborating as both scene partners and spouses. The couple also reflected on how their on-screen roles and real-life relationship align and differ.

DID YOU LEARN ANYTHING SURPRISING ABOUT ME WHILE BEING SO CLOSE TOGETHER FOR THIS MOVIE?

Alison Brie: This is for both of us. I don’t really feel like I learned anything about you, honey, but you never cease to amaze me. Your endless energy, like in the physical feats. I thought you’ve spent our entire relationship telling me that you’re an incredible athlete… but watching the things you put your body through in this movie made me believe it even more.

Dave Franco: I I have a similar answer. Just how willing you are to just completely throw yourself into the role. Whether that means you’re getting extremely hurt along the way, it doesn’t matter. It’s just all about the final product and making something that looks great.

Together arrives in theaters July 30.

