The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Exclusive Character Posters Debut

Franchise vet Francis Lawrence returns to direct this Hunger Games prequel based on the novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins. The story primarily follows a young Coriolanus Snow (originally played by Donald Sutherland) and his involvement in the Hunger Games as a game-changing mentor years before the events of the original series.

Check out our exclusive debut of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes character posters below featuring Tom Blyth (Coriolanus Snow), Rachel Zegler (Lucy Gray Baird), Peter Dinklage(Casca Highbottom), Hunter Schafer (Tigris Snow), Josh Andrés Rivera (Sejanus Plinth), Jason Schwartzman (Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman), and Viola Davis (Dr. Volumnia Gaul).

(Photo by (Photo: Lionsgate))

Directed by: Francis Lawrence

Starring: Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, Viola Davis

Opening on: November 17, 2023

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes premieres in theaters November 17.

