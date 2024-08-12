The Freakier Friday Cast on New Music, Filming the Iconic Scream Scene, and More

It’s about to get a whole lot freakier. Lindsey Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis received a standing ovation this weekend at D23 when the beloved duo appeared onstage together to give an exclusive look at the highly anticipated sequel to their cult classic Freaky Friday.

Lohan and Curtis sat down with RT’s Nikki Novak to talk about what it was like coming together on set for the first time in years, how music will play a much bigger role, and what it was like re-creating that iconic scream scene.

Nikki Novak for Rotten Tomatoes: Have you filmed the scene yet where you scream? Has there been the scream on set?

Jamie Lee Curtis: I don’t know if they will use it, but there is a moment that happened where we were in front of the mirror — maybe we weren’t alone, maybe it wasn’t just the two of us — and we couldn’t get through it without laughing. We laughed so hard trying to say these lines which we couldn’t say. I’m begging them to use it for the end credits. I said to them, “Now you have your after-credits blooper reel.”

Freakier Friday (2025) releases in theaters next year.

