The 5 Most Anticipated Movies of November 2022

We have finally arrived at the holiday movie season, which means studios are looking to get their best and brightest awards hopefuls into theaters alongside their big-budget crowd-pleasers. And that means our monthly list of most anticipated movies includes an eclectic mix of superheroes, animated adventures, twisty thrillers, and more. There were so many good choices, in fact, that we actually ended up with a three-way tie for the fifth slot! Read on for the most anticipated movies of November!

#1 on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube

Release Date: November 11

Has there ever been a Marvel movie that didn’t top the list in the month it opened? Even with that said, Wakanda Forever carries more weight than the typical MCU installment, as it deals with the passing of Chadwick Boseman and serves as the closing chapter of Phase 4. Who is the new Black Panther we glimpse in the trailer? How will Tenoch Huerta’s Namor figure into the MCU’s future? Box office predictions for the film are massive, so we’ll probably all know, come opening weekend.

#2 on Facebook and Instagram, #3 on Twitter, #4 on Youtube

Release Date: November 18



It may be a combination of sheer curiosity and the involvement of fan-favorite stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and Ralph Fiennes that drove The Menu to the No. 2 spot this month, but early reviews say the hype is warranted. Taylor-Joy and Hoult play a couple who travel to a remote island to sample the exotic food by a world-renowned chef (Fiennes), only to discover something altogether more shocking is in store for them. The film looks like a twisty bit of fun, and it boasts a great supporting cast, so no surprise it made it this high.

#3 on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube; #5 on Twitter

Release Date: November 23

Steven Spielberg has frequently infused his films with personal touches, but he’s never done so quite as directly as he does in The Fabelmans. While the film features fictional characters played by Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and more, it is essentially based on Spielberg’s own childhood, telling the story of a boy growing up in Arizona who dreams of becoming a filmmaker. It’s not the first film this year – or the last – to draw upon a director’s own life story, but this one has an ace ensemble, and come on. This is Steven Spielberg we’re talking about here.

#4 on Facebook and Twitter, #5 on YouTube (tied)

Release Date: November 11 (limited), December 9 (Netflix)

No, this isn’t the Pinocchio with Tom Hanks as Geppetto; that one came out earlier this year and wasn’t particularly well-received by critics. This is the stop-motion animated Pinocchio, brought to life by co-directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson with some help from Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, and more in voice roles. This one premiered at the London Film Festival to outstanding reviews and opens in limited release on November 11, but if you can’t find it at a theater near you, you can wait until it drops on Netflix on December 9.

#2 on Twitter

Release Date: November 23



Finally, we have a three-way tie at No. 5 this month, and we’ll start with Bones and All. Luca Guadagnino reteams with his Call Me by Your Name star Timothée Chalamet in this dark coming-of-age romance about a pair of young lovers (Chalamet and Taylor Russell) who share a taste for human flesh and take to the road together. Perfect Thanksgiving viewing, in other words. This one came in second in our Twitter poll but strangely failed to crack the top five on any other platform.

#2 on YouTube

Release Date: November 23



Similar to Bones and All, this latest offering from Walt Disney Pictures shot all the way up to the second spot in our YouTube poll but barely registered a mention in any of our other social media channels. Jake Gyllenhaal lends his voice to Searcher Clade, a humble farmer who becomes stranded on an unfamiliar world and must reconcile with his long-lost explorer father (Dennis Quaid) in order to survive. It doesn’t appear as if this is going to be an Encanto-sized hit, but it offers something for families to watch on Thanksgiving that isn’t, you know, cannibals on the run.

#4 on Instagram, #5 on Facebook and YouTube (tied)

Release Date: November 4 (Netflix)



Lastly, we have the follow-up to Netflix’s pandemic hit Enola Holmes, which sees Millie Bobby Brown return to the title role and Henry Cavill back as her older, more famous brother Sherlock. This time around, Enola opens up her own detective agency and take on her first case, helping a poor matchstick girl to find her missing sister, before it begins to spiral into something much more sinister. This one showed up near the bottom of our polls, but registered just enough interest to squeak in alongside the previous two entries in the fifth position.

Thumbnail by Eric Zachanowich/©Searchlight Pictures

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.