Send Help Exclusive: Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien Go Head-To-Head in New Clip

Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien star in a new exclusive clip from the upcoming film Send Help, directed by Sam Raimi.

Recommended: Send Help First Reviews

Send Help features McAdams as Linda Liddle, the overworked and unnoticed employee of O’Brien’s Bradley Preston, her cruel, egotistical boss. They become the sole survivors of a plane crash and are stranded on a deserted island, where they must navigate their strained relationship and work together to survive.

This newly released scene follows McAdams as Linda quickly adapts to island life, building a shelter, catching her own food, and even crafting a makeshift skincare routine. O’Brien’s Bradley, on the other hand, fares far worse — struggling through heavy rain, failing at basic tasks, and choking down a beetle in desperation.

Send Help marks Raimi’s first R‑rated film since The Gift in 2000. You can watch McAdams, O’Brien, and Raimi break down the making of the scene in an exclusive video on Fandango’s YouTube channel.

Send Help releases in theaters on January 30.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.